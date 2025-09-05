As previously noted, the three-hour-long 10th Eastern Economic Forum’s Plenary Session translation would be broken into two parts because of substack’s length restrictions. The full Russian transcript, video and photos can all be found here . As usual, serious men in well-tailored business suits with highly shined footwear took up the expensive front-row seats, while there were women and the younger set occupying the cheaper seats in the rear.

We will continue to modernize the Eastern railway network, including the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway. By 2032, their transportation capacity is expected to increase by 50% compared to the beginning of this year.

In this regard, logistics is a separate issue. In recent years, the load on the transport system in the Russian Far East has increased significantly. The region's ties with foreign countries are strengthening. All of this requires the renovation of roads and railways, the expansion of seaports, and the creation of modern transport hubs with robotic warehouses and digital cargo processing.

And of course, the rivers of the Far East are natural transport arteries that connect territories and provide supplies to cities and towns as part of the Northern Delivery System.

Instructions have been issued in this regard. I hope that the Government and its colleagues in the regions will continue to pay special attention to the development of small and large hydroelectric power plants. I would like to emphasize that this is not just about the economic aspect. Responsible water management, long-term flow management, and flood prevention are integral parts of the development of hydropower, which directly affects the environment, agriculture, and the safety of cities and towns.

Power plants that produce environmentally friendly energy are already operating and are being built on the rivers of the Russian Far East. Their construction requires modern engineering and technological solutions, and our leading company, RusHydro, has the necessary experience and resources. However, it is clear that significant investments are required for the development of hydropower.

Next, just before the plenary session, a meeting on the energy sector in the Far East was held. Many of you must have noticed this and paid attention to it. It is clear that as the economy and social sphere develop, the demand for electricity in the region will only increase. Therefore, it is necessary to plan the introduction of new capacities in a way that meets the growing needs of businesses, cities, and communities, as well as individuals. This includes the development of gas and modern coal-fired power generation. Additionally, the vast potential of hydropower should be utilized.

Six months ago, in February, we agreed to approve a long-term plan for the development of the rare-earth industry. I ask the Government of the Russian Federation to do this no later than November of this year.

At the same time, it is necessary to carry out regular audits of such valuable components throughout the chain, including at the stage of processing and export in the form of concentrates. In addition, it is necessary to introduce advanced technologies for extracting and processing ores of rare and rare-earth metals. And, of course, to stimulate demand for them in Russia, in new industries.

These resources often accumulate in landfills during field development, including here in the Far East. The accounting system for such stocks has been established. As technology evolves, they can be extracted and used effectively. I also talked about launching relevant programs at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June.

I will also touch on the topic of rare and rare earth metals, which are used in high-tech industries, in instrument engineering, nuclear technology, radio electronics, and so on.

I would like to note that the raw material base of the Far East and mining in the region are expanding. For example, coal and gold production in the region has increased almost 1.7 times in 10 years. In particular, thanks to the declarative principle of subsurface licensing, which made it possible to more actively attract private capital into exploration, to multiply the number of discoveries of new deposits, including such large ones as the Lugokan gold and copper deposit in Transbaikalia and the Roman gold and silver deposit in Yakutia.

The growth of business and entrepreneurial activity and the expansion of economic opportunities in the Far East are the basis for the further development of the region. And it is important to maintain stable dynamics in its traditional industries, in those areas that have already, as they say, started to grow, to develop infrastructural and logistical ties, to ensure a reliable supply of affordable and clean energy and, of course, resources.

What does this mean? What this means is that not just a modern industrial base is being formed, but, in fact, a new industrial map of the region. Thousands of growth points have already appeared and are appearing on it. This includes world-class enterprises such as the Baim Mining and Processing Plant in Chukotka, Udokan Copper in Transbaikalia, a gas processing plant and a gas chemical complex in the Amur Region, the Nakhodka Fertilizer Plant, as well as the Zvezda shipbuilding plant in Primorye, the hydrometallurgical plant in the Khabarovsk Territory and other facilities.

In terms of per capita investment, the Far East invests twice as much as the rest of Russia.

The dynamics of investments in the Far Eastern regions is such that last year their volume doubled the value of a decade ago in real terms. For comparison, it turned out to be one and a half times higher in Russia as a whole, which is also a good result, but still better in the Far East.

I will also mention the leading regions in terms of investments in fixed assets over 10 years: Yakutia – 4.5 trillion rubles, Amur Region – four trillion rubles and Sakhalin Region – 2.6 trillion rubles. They account for 55 percent of all investments in the Far Eastern Federal District.

During this time, 20 trillion rubles have been invested in the fixed assets of Far Eastern companies and enterprises. A quarter of them are invested in projects with state support in such industries as mining, petrochemical, construction, and so on.

Over the past years, the Far East has taken a leading position in many key indicators, primarily economic ones, outpacing the national rate. Thus, in 10 years, the gross regional product of the Far East has increased more than 2.5 times: from four trillion rubles to 11 trillion.

These efforts are combined into a large state program for the development of the Far East. It outlines ambitious targets for advancing economic and technological growth and improving the well-being of residents of the Far Eastern regions.

Large-scale plans have been launched to strengthen transport, energy, and communal infrastructure. Decisions have been made to support housing construction, renovation and creation of social facilities: schools, kindergartens, clinics and hospitals, sports complexes.

Since then, the regulatory framework began to be formed and updated, and a number of business support tools were launched, including priority development territories, the free port of Vladivostok and preferential treatment in the Kuril Islands, and the special administrative region on Russki Island.

As you know, the development of the Far East and Siberia has been designated Russia's national priority for the entire 21st century. This was stated in a Message to the Federal Assembly at the end of 2013.

Today's Eastern Economic Forum is not only an occasion to summarize some of the results of the joint actions of government authorities and entrepreneurs, public associations, but also to outline further steps, our long–term plans in the Far East, to increase its role in the domestic economy and in the system of international relations, primarily in the dynamically growing Asia-Pacific region.

This year, the forum is being held for the tenth time. Let me remind you that the very idea of its organization was realized along with the beginning of a new stage in the development of the Far East, the great work that is designed to create wide opportunities for citizens, youth, and above all for business, to fully unleash the resource, industrial, and logistical potential of this strategically important region of Russia, and to improve the quality of life of Far Easterners.

Russia and Vladivostok are once again hosting participants and guests of the Eastern Economic Forum from more than seventy countries around the world.

I would like to address the Russian part of the audience now and ask you to welcome all our foreign guests. For my part, I would like to express my gratitude to our foreign guests who came to us, showed interest in working with us and considered it possible to spend their precious time on this.

In general, the only thing I can say is that I want to assure you that the Russian financial authorities, the Government of the Russian Federation and the Central Bank behave professionally. I would like to emphasize that we have always assumed that a stable macroeconomic policy is the basic condition for the development of the Russian economy and, consequently, the social sphere. We have been conducting it for many, many years, for at least a decade and a half, and it has ultimately had a positive effect, a positive result, and created conditions for the country to move forward. I am sure that it will be the same this time.

You mentioned the prices. Price increases are like inflation. The central Bank is struggling with this inflation and is trying to return to the known and necessary indicators, no more than 4-5 percent. But this is due to the high key rate, which raises questions for those who are engaged in real production, and for sure many sitting here in the hall will say: yes, this is an outrage, it is impossible, the key rate needs to be sharply reduced. But then prices will rise.

But if you look at the opinions of real experts, they are different. And the questions you're asking actually only seem simple on the surface.

Vladimir Putin: You know, I have already answered questions of this kind. You can't trust anyone. You need to start from your own experience, turn to the opinion of not just those people who are happy to surf the Internet and express their point of view, turn to the opinion of experts if there is a desire to deeply understand the issue that interests you. I won't tell you anything revolutionary.

And I, probably, like any ordinary Russian, have a question: who should I believe, Vladimir Vladimirovich, who should I believe from these economists?

I want to admit right away that I am not an economist. I am a news anchor, I am a lawyer in the past, I am a Muscovite, in a word, a humanitarian. But I also often go to stores, I'm the kind of person who looks at the prices in these stores and, to put it mildly, is sometimes surprised. I really don't understand a lot about economics, and, you know, sometimes, in order to find answers, you go to a slow-motion video hosting site in Russia, and there the economists tell you that everything is bad, inflation, the budget is cracking. Then you go to another video hosting site, and other economists tell you that everything is fine, everything is great, there are breakthroughs ahead, we will defeat everyone, and so on.

Of course, the speeches of the distinguished guests are waiting for us ahead. But at the very beginning, I would like to pull the blanket over my side a little. Vladimir Vladimirovich, do you mind? To steal a few minutes, to explain a little.

Now, taking into account the accumulated successful experience, I propose to take a radical step, namely, to launch a unified preferential regime for business throughout the entire territory of the Far East and the Arctic, in a seamless manner, while maintaining the conditions for existing investors. This should be done starting from January 1, 2027.

The TOR tool proved its effectiveness, helped launch many investment projects, systematically support entrepreneurs and companies at the most important stage – during construction, production setup and reaching the design capacity. In the Far East, 18 priority development areas have been created. They employ more than three hundred residents who have invested almost four trillion rubles and created 95 thousand new jobs. More than once, the Government has decided to expand the boundaries of specific TORS for new projects.

Why am I going into such detail about the TOR conditions? Because they are unique for business, not only in our country, but also in many other countries, for our colleagues and friends from other countries.

What benefits does this mechanism provide today? My colleagues are mostly aware of this, but I would like to repeat it for our guests: first of all, it is a reduced insurance contribution rate of 7.6 percent for 10 years; a reduced federal income tax rate of zero for five years; a reduced regional income tax rate of zero to five percent for the first five years, and 10 percent for the next five years; and a reduced mineral extraction tax rate. In addition, the TORs provide for a free customs zone procedure, as well as reimbursement of part of the infrastructure costs and preferential business lending.

Let me remind you that the law on TOPs was adopted at the end of 2014, and the mechanism itself was launched the following year, in 2015. The goal was to create truly globally competitive business conditions in the Russian Far East. Therefore, we developed the TOP regimes based on the best practices of the business and investment climate, including those in the Asia-Pacific region.

At the time, advanced and innovative mechanisms, such as priority development areas, provided a good impetus for economic growth and private initiative in the Far East.

I ask my colleagues from the Government and the Russian Maritime Board to evaluate the feasibility of these proposals and provide their own suggestions.

And second. To increase the efficiency, the sustainability of the Trans-Arctic corridor, it is necessary to open direct access to cargo from Siberia, from the Urals to the sea routes of the Arctic.

This is the creation of modern shipbuilding centers. They will have to produce the entire range of vessels for working on the route: from tugs and supply vessels to ice-class bulk carriers and gas carriers, as well as super-powerful icebreakers.

Next. The Trans-Arctic corridor should primarily serve the interests of the domestic economy and our regions in the Far East, Siberia, and the Arctic, taking into account cooperation between them and opening up new business opportunities. I would like to highlight two potentially significant areas of development.

It is very important that such modern transport and logistics centres develop in our country, that there are more and more of them, and that delivery and cargo processing are faster and more efficient. I would like to emphasise that it is important to use advanced technologies, including unmanned technologies, in such locations and logistics complexes.

By the way, just yesterday, the Artyom multimodal complex was opened here in Primorsky Krai. It processes containers that come both from abroad and from Russian regions, and it should also increase the efficiency of the northern delivery.

We have to not only establish reliable and safe sea routes in the Arctic and ensure year-round operation of the Trans-Arctic corridor. We also have to work onshore. I am referring to the development of communication and navigation systems, ship maintenance services, and emergency rescue infrastructure. And of course, we need to modernize the seaports in the Arctic and the Far East.

Well, this is a comprehensive system that should combine maritime, railway, and road transport. It will allow us to use the potential of our largest rivers, such as the Ob, Yenisei, and Lena. Everything should work as a single system .

We talk about the Northern Sea Route all the time. But if you noticed, I said and I am still saying about the Trans-Arctic corridor, because we have come to the conclusion that we need to operate on a larger scale, and we need this artery to work in conjunction with all the territories adjacent to the Northern Sea Route and their capabilities.

We see that interest in this route is growing. Both from Russian companies operating in the Arctic and from foreign carriers. And we are not talking about single, one-time transits, but about building a stable cargo base.

Of course, a particularly important topic, both for the Far East and for our entire country and the entire Eurasian continent, is the development of the Trans-Arctic transport corridor. It runs from St. Petersburg through Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, and the Northern Sea Route to Vladivostok.

In this regard, I would like to mention such significant events as the resumption of flights between Vladivostok and Pyongyang after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the launch of direct flights between the capitals of Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The flight took place at the end of July. A month earlier, direct trains between Moscow and Pyongyang resumed their service. I am confident that these decisions will further bring our countries closer together and establish stronger ties.

In this regard, I would like to mention the initiative of VEB.RF Corporation. Master plans have been prepared for the development of 12 new all-season resorts in Primorye, Sakhalin, and Kamchatka, which will allow us to almost double the number of tourists visiting these regions within the next ten years.

I would also like to add that airports are being renovated in every region of the Russian Far East. They already serve more than 14 million passengers per year, including tourists who are increasingly visiting these beautiful places.

Transport bridges to China, such as the Nizhneleninskoye-Tongjiang and Blagoveshchensk-Heihe bridges, have already been built in the Far East. Plans also include the construction of new bridges, including one to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea across the Tumannaya River, which is expected to be completed next year. It is crucial to actively develop transport and logistics centers in the vicinity of these bridges to maximize their potential and capacity. Additionally, border crossings are being modernized. This is also a priority. The solution is of significant interest, because a single transport artery is not enough; we also need appropriate administrative logistics.

According to the current federal project, the port capacity of the Russian Far East is expected to increase by another 115 million tons of cargo per year by 2030.

It is necessary to further expand the railway approaches to the seaports of the Russian Far East, which are developing dynamically, primarily due to private investors. Over the past 10 years, the port capacity in the region has actually doubled. Today, it amounts to almost 380 million tons of cargo per year.

It is necessary to achieve a steady increase in the quality of life for the Far East and its residents. This is a key and crucial issue that forms the foundation for the future economy.

Of course, it is important to support not only those who are planning to come to the region, but also those who were born here, who live and work here , and who are making the Far East–-and therefore all of Russia–- stronger and more successful.

We have already agreed to open university campuses in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in Yakutsk and Khabarovsk, in Blagoveshchensk, Ulan-Ude, and Chita, to build the second stage of the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University, and to build world-class campuses in the Arctic, in Murmansk, and in Arkhangelsk. In short, we will create all the conditions for obtaining high-quality, modern knowledge.

We will continue to develop the secondary and higher education system in the region, and we will constantly adjust it to meet the personnel needs of enterprises and organizations, taking into account the forecast for the state of the labor market and the development of new and promising economic sectors.

What does this mean? It means that you can get an interesting profession here, find a well-paid job, settle down, solve your housing problems, start a family, and raise children. It also means that the future of our country is being created in the Far East. Young people feel, see, and respond accordingly.

What is especially important is that young people from all over the country have been going to the Far East. Since 2015, there has been an influx of young people aged 20 to 24 for nine consecutive years. Last year alone, this influx increased by more than two times compared to the previous year.

I will give you some illustrative figures: from 2014 to 2024, the migration outflow in the Far East decreased from 211,000 to 109,000 people. This is still a significant number, but it has decreased by almost half. Moreover, in 2024, there was a small but significant migration inflow of 24,000 people. Although it is still a relatively small number, the change in the trend is a significant achievement.

I would like to note that we all remember how people began to leave the Far East at the end of the last century amid problems and difficulties in the economy and social sphere. This was a truly threatening trend that was very difficult to reverse. But we manage to do it. Gradually, but successfully.

Over the past 10 years, the average salary in the Far East has increased by 2.5 times and exceeded 100,000 rubles per month in nominal terms last year. [$1230/mo at today’s exchange rate.] The unemployment rate in the region has decreased from 7% to 2.4%. In all the Far Eastern regions, the poverty rate has decreased. Although the poverty rate in most of these regions is still higher than the national average, there is still room for improvement. On average across Russia, from 2014 to 2024, the poverty rate decreased from 11.3 percent to 7.2 percent. Among the Far Eastern regions, poverty is lower than the national average in some regions: in Sakhalin, at 5.3 percent, in the Magadan region, at 5.9 percent, and in Chukotka, at 4.4 percent.

The development of the Far East and the Arctic, and the construction of the future economy, should lead to an increase in people's well-being and income, as well as a structural change in employment towards skilled and high-paying jobs. This is the logic and overarching purpose of the strategy we are implementing in these regions and throughout the country. I repeat, Russia's economy should become an economy of high salaries . This is not just a phrase or a populist statement. It has economic significance.

In general, I believe it is necessary to develop a transparent, modern, and efficient financial ecosystem in the Far East . We already have the Eastern Exchange, which is essentially a Far Eastern stock center. I propose to develop plans for its further development, including financial channels, regulatory frameworks, and incentives for the placement of corporate shares.

I ask my colleagues in the Government to carefully study the experience of this fund and help with scaling its work to Russia's technological leadership projects. Pay attention to this first of all.

A separate issue concerns the financing of innovative ideas and new technological projects. Here, the efforts of not only the government, but primarily private investors and the attraction of venture investments, are important. A good example is the Voskhod Foundation, which has already supported about 40 companies in robotics, medicine, and space technologies.

To stimulate the development of domestic production, we need conditions for the wider use of so-called offset contracts. When an investor invests in new factories, workshops, and enterprises under guaranteed orders from the government. It is also important to develop the practice of interregional offset contracts, where production is established in one federal subject and products are supplied to several regions under guaranteed orders.

Next. By 2030, Russia will have at least 100 industrial, business, and technology parks with the necessary space and infrastructure to develop and master technologies and establish modern production facilities. At least 10 such parks will be established in the Far East and the Arctic regions of the country. I am confident that their modern infrastructure and capabilities will be in demand by companies that are at the start of their projects and are implementing promising initiatives, including plans to produce products that are intended to replace foreign counterparts, including construction materials, medical equipment, transport equipment, and so on.

And one more thing. The Far East should become Russia's leading digital development region, especially in the field of data circulation. Of course, taking into account the requirements for the confidentiality and security of such circulation. We've been talking about this all the time. We will definitely return to this topic at the Artificial Intelligence Forum, which will take place towards the end of this year. I hope that the Government will prepare proposals in this regard.

At the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June, I spoke about the importance of using the benefits of electronic marketplaces. As part of the experimental legal regime, I propose using the infrastructure of domestic information platforms for state and municipal procurement in the field of education.

In this regard, I believe it is possible to extend the experimental legal regime for unmanned systems to all the regions of the Far East and expand it primarily to areas such as the use of digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and data circulation.

It is clear that such solutions will be in demand not only in Sakhalin, but also in other regions of the Far East, including the Amur Region, Transbaikal Territory, Chukotka, and so on.

And there are other opportunities in these vast territories for the application of modern technologies. This is where they need to be applied. And this requires the right kind of personnel. And in order to have the right kind of personnel, what needs to be done? We need to create conditions for people to live here, so that they want to live here, we need to develop social services, culture, and so on. Otherwise, we won't have the right kind of personnel. And this means that we won't have the people who can develop these technologies. This is a complex task.

For example, an experimental legal regime is already in place in Sakhalin. This allows for the accelerated development of unmanned technologies. I ask the government to create conditions for their widespread use in agricultural lands, environmental protection, and natural resource management, as well as in production and logistics facilities. Why not develop unmanned technologies in such areas? There are no threats that could arise in densely populated regions of the country. Moreover, life itself requires the use of such technologies. For example, forest fires occur hundreds of kilometers away from the centers from which these fires can be responded to. This is where unmanned aerial vehicles can be most effectively used.

A technological breakthrough requires a truly bold approach to regulation and the legal framework for business operations. This approach should provide a green light for innovation, encouraging the development of breakthrough solutions and their implementation in pilot and then mass production, as well as in the social sphere and everyday life.

We have already launched national projects to ensure the country's technological leadership. Based on each of these projects, I ask the Government to prepare and approve an appropriate development program for the Far East and the Arctic by the end of the year.

Based on the achievements in the extractive and manufacturing industries, and on a solid infrastructure framework, we must launch a new stage of development for the Far East, creating an economy of the future with a significant improvement in the living environment in cities and towns, as well as training highly skilled professionals and implementing high-tech projects. This is the essence of the new stage. We need to make the entire Far East a territory where high-tech projects can thrive. I believe this is clear. However, with such a vast territory and a small population, there is plenty to keep people busy. These spaces need to be developed using modern methods.

Returning to the unified preferential regime for the Far East, I would like to point out the following. The Government, together with its colleagues in the Far Eastern regions, will have to determine the set of preferences, their exact parameters, deadlines, and sectoral focus. However, it is crucial to pay attention to the following aspects.

The regulatory framework is already in place, and starting from January 1, 2026, international TOPs will be operational in Zabaykalsky Krai, Amur Region, Jewish Autonomous Region, Khabarovsk Krai, and Primorye. We invite all our interested partners to take advantage of this new opportunity.

I would like to emphasize that the launch of a unified preferential regime will preserve the conditions for existing investors in the priority development areas. There should be no concerns about changes on the fly. This includes residents of international priority development areas. This instrument provides for even longer income tax benefits and the so-called grandfather clause – everyone in the room knows what this is, but I will say it again – which means that the conditions will remain unchanged for up to 15 years, as well as individual support and assistance for each investor, including foreign companies.

The idea is to make it easier for entrepreneurs, companies, and their new projects to use support tools. In other words, wherever an investor comes from, whether it's a Far Eastern or Arctic region, city, or village, they will be eligible for benefits.

In terms of housing affordability, urban environment, ecology, and social sphere, the Far Eastern regions should reach a level above the national average by the end of the decade.

As you know, master plans have been drawn up for 22 Far Eastern cities and agglomerations for this purpose. They include the tasks of economic development of settlements, are designed to create a modern, truly comfortable living environment with the renewal of housing and communal infrastructure, the arrangement of public spaces, parks, boulevards, children's and sports grounds, with the modernization of the social sphere.

Master plans are already being implemented. To date, more than 160 facilities have been created as part of these plans, including an embankment and a children's technology park in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, a stadium in Ulan-Ude, and an indoor ice rink in Nakhodka. The shipyard has been modernized, an embankment has been built, and a park has been laid out in Yakutsk. The construction of the Kamchatka Regional Hospital has been completed.

Of course, the successful implementation of master plans depends on how well cooperation is organized on the ground, including how well the management aspects of urban agglomerations that span multiple municipalities are taken into account.

I ask the Government, together with its colleagues in the regions, to test the mechanisms of such interaction in the Vladivostok urban agglomeration in a pilot mode. And then, based on the experience gained, to fix them in the regulatory framework by 2030.

By the end of this decade, more than 600 facilities will be commissioned as part of the Far Eastern and Arctic master plans. It is important to use advanced solutions in their design and construction.

Next. To finance the master plans, we have agreed to create special sections in the national projects dedicated to the Far East and the Arctic, as well as to allocate five percent of the expenditures of relevant state programs in the social sphere, infrastructure, and so on to the master plans.

I ask the Ministry of Finance to pay attention to the fact that these decisions have been made. Yes, there is work to be done, and all these programs need to be carefully reviewed. However, I ask you to allocate five percent of the budget to address the challenges facing the region.

In addition, at the last forum, I instructed to allocate a separate limit of treasury infrastructure loans for master plans of cities in the Far East and the Arctic. By 2030, 100 billion rubles will be allocated for these purposes, primarily for the construction and renovation of infrastructure.

Such projects from the regions are already being selected on the ground and studied by the Government. I would like to emphasize that resources for these projects are allocated to the Far Eastern regions in addition to the existing tools of the so-called infrastructure menu. These include funds from the National Welfare Fund, the issuance of infrastructure bonds, and financing under the federal projects "Modernization of Public Utilities" and "Housing." All of this is an important contribution to the development of housing construction in the Far East and to increasing the availability of housing for families in the region.

In 2015, 2.9 million square meters of housing were built in the region, and last year, 4.7 million square meters were built. The "Far Eastern Quarter" mechanism with benefits for developers played a role in this. Additionally, the Far Eastern and Arctic mortgage program with a low interest rate of 2% was initially available to young families, families with children, and participants in the "Far Eastern" and "Arctic Hectare" programs.

More than 165,000 loans have already been issued under this mortgage program. We have extended it until 2030 and extended it to participants in the special military operation, employees of defense industry enterprises, doctors, and employees in the field of education. Certain age restrictions have also been applied to these categories.

I would like to make an important clarification here: not only teachers should have the opportunity to get a mortgage at a rate of two percent, but, I would like to emphasize, all employees of state and municipal educational institutions in the Far East and the Arctic. I ask the Government to make the necessary amendments to the regulatory framework. This is money that is quite affordable even in today's conditions, and I ask you to do so.

I also propose that the Far Eastern and Arctic mortgage be used not only in the primary market, but also in the secondary market of housing. However, this should be done in cities where multi-apartment buildings have not yet been constructed. In these cities, there are currently no offers from developers. Of course, it will be necessary to take into account the years of construction and the condition of the houses where the mortgage is purchased. I ask my colleagues to carefully consider this topic.

We have already discussed this in relation to other regions. In the secondary market, at least here, it is definitely necessary to allow this work under these preferential standards. Well, if new housing is not being built there, what should we do? I ask you to work it out, and this decision should be made.

The housing issue is one of the key factors in improving the demographic situation. In the Far East, there is an increased payment for the birth of a third child in a family. Instead of the national average of 450,000 rubles, the payment is one million rubles. This is a reasonable decision. Taken together, these measures have led to the results I have mentioned. Young people are moving to the region.

First, this support tool was introduced in Primorye, and then in seven other regions. Currently, the birth rate of third and subsequent children in families in the Far East is approximately a quarter higher than the national average. This is also an indicator. Since this payment of 1 million rubles is used to pay off a mortgage loan, I believe it is appropriate to make the Far Eastern and Arctic mortgage available to all families in the region who have three or more children. I would like to emphasize that this applies to all large families, regardless of the parents' age. Previously, there was a limit of 35 years. But now women give birth at 35, 40, and even older. God bless them. The more babies we have, the better.

Of course, families in the Far East, families with children, should be provided with social facilities: clinics, kindergartens, schools, and hospitals.

In the Far East, in remote cities and towns, there is a demand for an approach where such facilities are built at the expense of a business, or rather, a strategic partner, which implements large-scale investment projects and conducts large-scale production in a particular locality.

Let me remind you: last year, we agreed to create a convenient mechanism so that businesses could use their own funds to build social facilities at the first stage, when they are building an enterprise, and then transfer them to the region or municipality, but with reimbursement of their costs. How is this done? Through deductions from future taxes at the operating enterprise.

I would like to draw the attention of the Government: we need to work together with the VEB Corporation.Russian Federation "—Igor Ivanovich, I would like to draw your attention to this, to launch this tool widely. This includes using the budget resources provided for the investment tax deduction. And, of course, actively use the institution of public-private partnerships and concessions.

In this regard, I look forward to VEB's active participation in further improving the mechanisms of concessions and public-private partnerships. I am referring to the creation of a national standard and a financing model in this area, which should ensure transparency and a common understanding of the conditions for state-business partnerships in socially significant projects. The mechanism is simple, and there is nothing significant about it. It will not be a significant burden on the budget. It is a feasible option.

Dear colleagues!

The Russian Far East and the Asia-Pacific region as a whole are areas of dynamic change and rapid development. We must maintain a high pace of positive change, improve the structure of our domestic economy, increase the technological sophistication of all areas of life, and make more efficient use of the resource, production, logistics, and scientific potential of our Far Eastern regions and the country as a whole.

To do this, we need to actively try out and widely implement bold and innovative solutions. We need to reflect all of this in our regulatory framework, business conditions, and solutions to the challenges that define the quality of life for our citizens, and we need to do so in a timely manner.

Such approaches have already proven themselves here in the Far East and in the Arctic. We will continue to develop them, adapting them to the needs of people, businesses, and regions. We will focus on ensuring Russia's national interests.

Of course, a systematic and comprehensive approach is important in this work, as well as the ability to look ahead, see prospects, set big goals, and plan for their achievement. Therefore, based on the results of this forum, I ask the Government to approve a long-term development strategy for the Far Eastern Federal District until 2036. I ask you to do this within a year.

There is a lot of work being done here in the Far East and the Arctic, and there is still a lot to be done. I would like to emphasize, especially to our foreign friends, that we are open to anyone who is willing to participate in this work.

Thank you for your attention. Thank you.

Traditionally, Russia has two main economic forums: the Far Eastern Forum, which has always focused on Asia and the Pacific region, and the St. Petersburg Forum, which has always served as a platform and a small window to Europe.

And it's so symbolic, if you look at our main symbol, the double-headed eagle, it also looks to the West and to the East. You had a quite impressive trip to China for the SCO summit. It seems that the eagle is beginning to look with both of its heads in the same direction, towards the East.

All the world's tabloids have been abuzz with a photo of you and Mr. Xi Jinping and Mr. Narendra Modi. And in general, they've symbolically said that this is a new alliance of "elephants, dragons, and bears." My question is, what place does the bear occupy in this alliance? Who is he?

V. Putin: A bear is a bear.

M. Rybakova: But he is quite harsh, Vladimir Vladimirovich.

V. Putin: You just said that our eagle is looking somewhere: East, West. There is also the South.

M. Rybakova: Okay, he's looking to the southeast. Let's call it that.

V. Putin: We have discussed this topic with our colleagues many times. I have said that our interaction, the expansion of our interaction and joint work with our friends in the Asia-Pacific region and the Global South, is not related to the current political situation at all.

Because, look, Chairman Xi Jinping and I started working together 20 years ago. This is not related to the current situation. It is related to our mutual national interests. Our economies complement each other, we are neighbors, and we share many common interests, approaches, and values, including traditional values.

We in Russia understood how the global economy was developing. And how is it developing? It is well known to the rest of the world that it is developing at an accelerated pace. These are new areas and growth points for the global economy. Naturally, we are focused on this, especially since we have very good, neighbourly relations with many countries, including the People's Republic of China, India, and Indonesia. I would like to draw your attention to the development of these countries. Indonesia has a population of almost 300 million people, which is a significant market.

There are small countries that are developing rapidly, such as Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, with which we have had special relations for decades. Why shouldn't we take advantage of this? It's natural. This is not a reversal; it's simply a response to the objective processes occurring in the world and the global economy.

But we have never refused to cooperate with those who want to work with us, for example, in other countries, in other Asian countries. I just don't want to put anyone in a difficult or awkward situation. Companies from some countries that have political problems, based on the current situation, have not left our market, and they are still working with us. In fact, they want to expand their cooperation.

For political reasons, many European companies left--yes, with losses for themselves. We know that we have contacts, and many people can't wait for any political restrictions to disappear, and they would like to return at any second. We don't turn our backs on anyone. You said we were looking somewhere. We are not looking anywhere... we have a stable and predictable foreign and economic policy.

By the way, in my opinion, this is our objective competitive advantage, because this stability is important for business, if we're talking about working with businesses. Therefore, we haven't turned away from anyone, and we haven't kicked anyone out. Those who want to can always return, but based on the current conditions.

Actually, it wasn't me who said about the interaction between the dragon and the elephant—it was President Xi Jinping who said it, and then they added the bear. The bear is, of course, a symbol of Russia, but we are located in the Far East: the largest tiger in the world, by the way, is the Ussuri—the Russian tiger.

M. Rybakova: I'm continuing the topic of returns.

In general, there is a global trend, I think, towards protectionism. That is, it seems to be more interesting to stay inside and help businesses develop within the country than to attract external competitors. But again, this is just my opinion and observation. I am not an economist, so I would like to clarify this.

What do you think: is this kind of policy, which I think is quite active in some countries, beneficial or not?

V. Putin: This is harmful. It is harmful to those who implement it, and it is harmful to the global economy and international trade. This leads to regional and national separatism. There is nothing good for those who try to pursue such a policy, because the modern world is very interconnected, based on its capabilities and technological development. It is very difficult and harmful to isolate oneself in a national shell, because it will lead to a decrease in competitiveness.

We are open to cooperation with all countries in the world, but of course, first and foremost, with those who want to work with us, with our friends. But we are not closing ourselves off from anyone, and I think that the vast majority, if not all, of those in this room will agree with me: this openness is beneficial to everyone who shares this view and this policy.

: (as translated)S.Siphandon Your Excellency Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, President of the Russian Federation!

Dear guests! Ladies and gentlemen!

It is a great pleasure and honor for me to participate in this forum. I was very happy to receive an invitation from President Putin and to come here to Vladivostok. This is my first visit to Vladivostok.

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency President Putin and the Government of the Russian Federation for the warm welcome they have extended to me and our delegation.

I would also like to thank you for the excellent organization of the 10th Eastern Economic Forum. I am absolutely confident that this forum is an important driving force in promoting economic cooperation, social development, and cultural exchange. It contributes to improving the quality of life for people in the Russian Far East and throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Our meeting today clearly demonstrates Russia's leading role in promoting international cooperation through bilateral and multilateral formats. This includes political, economic, and technological cooperation.

Today, we are in an extremely difficult situation: changes on the global stage are completely unpredictable due to the geopolitical situation and the existing problems, which are primarily caused by the protectionist measures implemented by some countries in their efforts to compete and even hinder the development and accelerated growth of other countries.

This is exacerbated by a number of other problems, such as natural disasters, climate change, and the rapid development of modern technologies and new technological solutions, especially the introduction of artificial intelligence.

We are facing the problem of instability in the energy and commodity markets. Food is also a problem right now. We are seeing crises in this area as well.

But it is precisely these problems that must be solved in order to ensure global peace, prosperity, and stability for the present and the future. And in order to solve these problems, we must cooperate. We must use the existing consultative, multilateral, and bilateral mechanisms, which are based on the principles of mutual respect and compliance with international law. This is an important mechanism that often requires certain reforms in order to adequately reflect the current situation and meet its challenges.

The theme of this year's forum is cooperation for peace and prosperity. The choice of the theme is particularly relevant given the current situation, as we cannot achieve prosperity without peace. Conversely, without prosperity, peace will never be sustainable or long-lasting. Therefore, we must work together to ensure that prosperity and peace go hand in hand.

Your Excellency! Ladies and gentlemen!

The Far East region includes a number of countries with great potential. We see that the Russian Federation is a key driving force for promoting cooperation in this region. This applies to both bilateral and multilateral formats.

First of all, these are associations such as BRICS, cooperation between Asia and Europe, formats such as the SCO, and many others. These are the formats that promote economic cooperation in the region. They are based on the principles of mutual respect and independence among their members.

Laos also seeks to cooperate through open mechanisms. We see that it is through such cooperation that we can find solutions to current challenges. It is necessary to use international mechanisms that remain relevant to address these issues.

It is crucial for the Government of the Lao People's Democratic Republic to work towards creating a more conducive economic environment for attracting investment and promoting trade.

Among other things, we intend to create and develop special economic zones and industrial parks throughout the country. We have also managed to eliminate unnecessary complications or red tape in order to make the process of attracting foreign direct investment as comfortable and straightforward as possible.

We have also improved the law on attracting investments. This law provides for a number of measures that will make investments in our country more attractive to both domestic and international investors.

We concentrate on the most attractive sectors: these are agriculture, renewable energy, geological exploration, agriculture, manufacturing industry, pharmaceutical industry, education, technology, the service sector, of course, tourism, transport, infrastructure projects, as well as logistics.

I would also like to point out that Laos is the only ASEAN member state that does not have access to the sea. This is why it is very important for us to be a country that makes the most of its strategic location. We want to ensure maximum connectivity through land routes and thus develop logistics in the region as a whole.

Our government is investing heavily in infrastructure development and the construction of a high-speed railway network across the country. We are also continuing to develop transportation and logistics links with friendly countries in order to become a regional hub for investment and trade. Tourism plays a crucial role in this regard.

It is thanks to such policies and measures that the Lao People's Democratic Republic has been able to earn trust and recognition on regional and international platforms. It is worth noting that in 2024, Laos assumed the chairmanship of ASEAN, and it was during this chairmanship that we identified nine priority areas.

All of them were dedicated to promoting greater connectivity and sustainability in the region, built around the three core principles of the ASEAN community. We have very successfully completed our ASEAN chairmanship and remain committed to the principles we have stated, namely the principle of ASEAN's central role.

Today, we can confidently say that ASEAN is a community that has proven its commitment to peace, regional cooperation, and always acts in a spirit of mutual assistance in accordance with ASEAN's chosen path.

This is why the Lao People's Democratic Republic believes that strengthening ASEAN requires promoting economic cooperation and connectivity in the region as a whole. We will continue to strive for greater regional integration and connectivity.

Your Excellency! Dear guests! Ladies and gentlemen!

The Lao People's Democratic Republic is open to cooperation with all countries in order to achieve the goals of promoting peace, stability, prosperity, and well-being in the region and internationally.

In this spirit, I would like to invite all of you to visit Laos to experience our rich culture and beautiful nature, as well as to discover the potential and opportunities for promoting cooperation and investment in our country.

Also, on behalf of the Government and the people of Laos, I wish all the best to the 10th Eastern Economic Forum here in Vladivostok. I hope that in the future, it will remain a platform for the free exchange of ideas, cooperation, and building a future where all countries have equal opportunities.

I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to President Putin, as well as to thank him and congratulate him on the successful holding of the forum.

Your Excellency, Mr. President, dear guests, I wish you all good health and successful performance of your duties.

Thank you for your attention.

But in addition to what you have just told us, I would like to focus on an amazing fact. You are currently the largest exporter of electricity in the world. You are even known as the "battery of Southeast Asia."

In general, how did you manage to do it so quickly and increase it to such an extent? And, accordingly, maybe we can learn something from you, especially since Vladimir Vladimirovich has said that we also need to build hydroelectric power plants and develop the fuel and energy sector in every possible way.

I'm sorry, but we're experiencing technical issues with the translation.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, I'll have to ask you. You had a big meeting yesterday, and you talked about the fuel and energy complex in the Far East, and how important it is to invest and develop it.

My main question is: where will we get the money from? Because the funds are enormous, the volumes are large, and the tasks you have set are, let's say, quite serious.

V. Putin: Money is always an important thing, but it is not the most important thing. The most important thing is the proper organization of work, the determination of priorities, and the interaction between various structures that must solve a common task.

This common task is for the regional authorities to negotiate with investors on the one hand, and for the investors to guarantee-–and there are probably colleagues here who are planning to do something–-that they will guarantee the consumption of this energy. This means that those who will produce it will have to be sure that they will not be wasting their money on building energy facilities and networks, and that they will not be wasting their money and then having to shut down.

The first thing to do is to organize joint work, and then look for the latest technologies and investors who are ready to use these technologies together with the regulatory bodies that must monitor the fragile ecosystem of the Arctic and the Far East, and use these technologies. This is a common task.

And then there will be no problems with money, because there will be a quick return on investment. Ultimately, this will benefit the budget as well, as it will generate new tax revenues from the efficient and well-organized operations of new businesses.

M. Rybakova: And what about supporting industries? I'm referring to the coal industry, which is currently facing challenging times. Additionally, you mentioned yesterday that we may face gas shortages in the Far East and need to increase production. How do you envision addressing these issues in these specific industries, and who should be the first to be targeted?

V. Putin: You said about the coal miners, who, as you said, have had difficult times. They are difficult in the sense that the size of our coal mining industry is large, and the situation on foreign markets has changed, but we must largely focus on domestic needs and the domestic market. First.

Second. I repeat once again: we have a large amount of coal, 900 years' worth of reserves here in the Far East. But in order to use them, to use these energy resources effectively, we need modern technologies. This is what we need to work on first of all.

If the domestic market consumes the volumes we need, we will be able to use them effectively, and there will be no difficulties with the external market conditions that would have such an impact on the industry. We will be able to regulate the work of all industries, including the coal mining industry, without any problems. This is what we should strive for, and it is one of our main goals.

Of course, the external environment matters, and we must take it into account. However, in order to be more flexible and resilient, we must rely on the domestic market.

:(as translated)Gombodjavyn Zandanshatar Dear President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Putin! Dear Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mr. Sonthathirath Thongsith! Dear Member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Li Hongzhong! Dear guests and delegations! Ladies and gentlemen!

Let me welcome you.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, thank you for your invitation to the Eastern Economic Forum, which is expanding its significance and scope every year. I am pleased to participate in the tenth anniversary Eastern Economic Forum as the Head of the Mongolian Executive.

The regular holding of the Eastern Economic Forum and the discussion of important issues related to the development of the international and regional economies, investments, infrastructure, energy, and the environment on its platform are of great importance for shaping the future development directions of countries, which has made the forum an important mechanism for dialogue in the Asia-Pacific region. This forum will continue to be an authoritative platform for discussions.

The theme of the current forum, "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity," is relevant and important. I am confident that this forum will help us determine the prospects for our joint development.

As a result of large-scale political, social, and economic changes on the global stage, our countries are facing a challenging situation in the social and economic spheres. This is due to rising prices, logistical difficulties, and financial challenges.

I am confident that the Far East region, which is home to the majority of the world's population and accounts for a third of the world's gross domestic product, will play a particularly significant role in the future. Therefore, we have an interest in expanding trade, economic ties, and investments in this region, particularly with countries in East and Southeast Asia.

In addition to our geographical advantages, we have a natural wealth, young and qualified personnel. The Government [of Mongolia] is implementing a consistent policy to use these resources, promote investment, trade and cooperation, which is already producing results. Over the past three years, Mongolia's economy has grown by an average of six percent, contributing to the region's stable development.

The government will continue to work on diversifying the economy, strengthening macroeconomic stability, creating a favorable business environment, and increasing the openness of foreign trade.

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

These days, we are celebrating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, an event that has left an indelible mark on the history of humanity, including the peoples of Mongolia, Russia, and China.

As eternal neighbors and strategic partners, our countries continue to strengthen and develop bilateral and trilateral relations across all borders, with the goal of expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

Ten years ago, the leaders of the three countries signed a "road map" for the development of cooperation between Mongolia, Russia, and China, and identified the main areas of trilateral cooperation. A few days ago, just three days ago, a meeting of the leaders was held in China, where further plans for cooperation were discussed.

I would like to emphasize that Mongolia is ready to actively participate in the integration of the Steppe Route, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as to develop and deepen the implementation of the economic corridor program with Russia and China. We will ensure stable and fruitful cooperation in this area.

The Mongolia-Russia-China Economic Corridor Programme, which aims to develop and expand comprehensive cooperation within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Mongolia, Russia, and China, undoubtedly contributes to strengthening political trust, attracting investment, and promoting regional integration. In this regard, Mongolia has always highly valued the significance and prospects of the 33 projects under the Economic Corridor Programme, and believes that laying the foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the road and transport sector, will attract investment from international banks and financial institutions. A regular trilateral meeting on the implementation of these projects also contributes to their progress.

The parties have also reached an agreement in principle on the implementation of a major project – the construction of a gas pipeline through Mongolia. I would like to use this platform to express the Mongolian Government's commitment to providing comprehensive support for this mega-project. We believe that this project will create new economic opportunities, bring environmental benefits, and be strategically significant, making it an important project for trilateral cooperation.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I would like to express my gratitude to Alexey Borisovich Miller for this project. Thank you.

In addition, our parties are also discussing the renovation of the central transport corridor that connects our three countries, the creation of new railway crossings, and the development of border checkpoints in accordance with international standards. These are all strategically important and economically beneficial projects. We believe that the implementation of these projects and programs will contribute to the expansion of trade and transportation links between Russia, China, Asia, and Europe, as well as the strengthening of regional cooperation.

At the meeting of the Supreme Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission in Minsk in June of this year, a temporary free trade agreement was signed between Mongolia, the Eurasian Economic Union, and its members. As part of this agreement, tariffs on 367 types of goods were reduced, and temporary duties on certain goods were completely eliminated, marking a significant step forward in regional economic integration.

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

The Eastern Economic Forum will help to open up new opportunities for dealing with crises in the Far East, Asia, and the Pacific region, to intensify regional cooperation in the economy and other areas, and to launch important joint projects and programs.

We are fully prepared to expand our cooperation and work together to advance the development of this region. Over the past years, we have initiated numerous programs and activities aimed at strengthening integration. The intensification of these efforts and the addition of new content are essential for our common interests.

We wish all participants of the Eastern Economic Forum success, well-being at work, and good health.

Thanks for attention.

I have a question for you next. Mr. Gombodjavyn Zandanshatar, you mentioned the Power of Siberia. Mongolia was actively involved in the SCO summit, and there was a trilateral meeting.

I have a question: I've been looking for information, and I don't know if it's already available. Will you be taking our gas, or is it only for transit purposes?

:(as translated)Gombozhavyn Zandanshatar We are working in a trilateral manner to lay this gas pipeline from Russia through Mongolia to China. All the technical and economic work, including research work, has been completed.

This is a major project that is being carried out between our countries. The parties have agreed in principle to the construction of this gas pipeline.

I would like to make a responsible statement that we are already ready to start construction. We attach special importance to laying this gas pipeline in a responsible manner. During today's meeting with Alexey Borisovich [Miller], we also discussed in detail how to implement it well and without any incidents, as well as conclude a trilateral intergovernmental agreement.

Mongolia is not only a transit country, but Mongolia can also consume and purchase natural gas, connect major Mongolian cities to this gas pipeline, and carry out gasification. This will help develop the industry, combat environmental disasters such as the smog in Ulaanbaatar during the winter, and bring new opportunities to the Mongolian economy, including becoming a strategically important natural resource to address pressing issues. This project will pump 50 billion cubic meters of gas annually. It is undoubtedly one of the largest projects of the century. I'm sure it will be a lot of organizational work.

I would like to thank and congratulate everyone on this project.

Gombojavyn Zandanshatar: We are currently conducting research. The devil is in the details, so we need to investigate and discuss further.

(addressing A. Miller):M. Rybakova Please record, Mr. Miller, that I have just made an agreement.

Vladimir Vladimirovich, naturally, the next question logically follows from the fact that we are discussing the Power of Siberia. The memorandum has been signed, and it has caused a lot of noise. I think everyone has breathed a sigh of relief. The agreement is for 30 years. I haven't seen the specific price. It's understandable that it's probably related to commercial secrets, but at least they say that these prices will be lower than European prices.

There was a joke in Soviet times: we give our oil to Europe under the "Friendship" agreement. Do you think we will give our "Siberia" to China?

V. Putin: This is a mutually beneficial project.

As for the prices, they are market-based and are calculated using the same formula as for supplies to Europe. The formula is the same, but the components of this formula, the prices of the various products that make up the price of gas, are different in different regions of the world. In Europe, the prices are one thing, and in Asia, they are another. However, the formula for determining the price is the same, and it is completely market-based.

It was a long negotiation, and always, when communicating with each other and trying to find some kind of solution, participants in economic activity, and here the vast majority of such people in the hall is, everyone is well aware: it is not an easy process, but everyone is striving to achieve a result in which both negotiating parties are interested.

This result was achieved through many years of joint work between Gazprom and its Chinese partners. I can only congratulate everyone once again. This is truly one of the largest energy projects in the world.

Since we're talking about energy projects, I'd like to hear the story of how Laos made such a breakthrough. I mean, how did you become the "main battery"? I understand that we've resolved the technical issues. Mr. Somsay Siphandon, can you share the secret behind your energy breakthrough? How did you achieve such remarkable results? Why do people want to connect to your "battery"?

: (as translated)S.Siphandon Thank you very much for your question.

This is a very important issue. We believe that electricity is a priority for us, as well as oil and natural gas. The fact is that we are a country that imports both oil and gas 100%, so electricity is an important resource, but it is also a green energy source. Our government encourages the increased use of electricity.

We also consider the development of hydropower to be a priority, as we have abundant water resources and many rivers in our country. This allows us to build a large number of hydroelectric power plants. 95% of the energy we produce comes from hydropower. The total capacity exceeds 12 million megawatts. We plan to increase this capacity to 30 million megawatts.

But given the climate change and other natural disasters, it's becoming more challenging, especially during rainy and dry periods. That's why we're turning to alternative energy sources, such as wind and solar power.

We thank Mr. President Putin, as our President visited Russia at the end of July of this year. During the negotiations, we discussed the peaceful use of nuclear energy, as well as the use of nuclear energy products in medicine. We also talked about cooperation in agriculture. I am confident that cooperation with the Russian Federation will help us develop our energy sector in a stable manner. Moreover, we will ensure stability in energy production and consumption.

Of course, we can't speak for the whole of Asia, but given our development priorities, we are focusing on technology and science. We are building a network of metadata centers to develop the information technology sector, which requires energy. Therefore, we prioritize meeting domestic energy demand before exporting energy to neighboring countries.

We are developing an electricity transmission network to cover more countries in Asia.

We have previously exported electricity to Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. We have also exported electricity to Singapore and Malaysia. Currently, we are in the second phase of implementing these projects. While these are our priority areas, it is crucial for the energy sector to meet our domestic consumption needs and also serve the neighboring countries if we export electricity there. There are significant opportunities for our sector. I have just outlined them.

Thank you.

V.Putin: We are discussing cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. You keep bringing me back to cooperation, for example, with our friends and allies in the People's Republic of China. We haven't talked about India yet, but there are also many plans there. However, the Asia-Pacific region also includes the United States. There are many "interested parties" who want to resume or start new work with us.

We are talking about the Asia-Pacific region. We have good proposals for working with U.S. companies in Alaska. There are resources there, and we have gas extraction and liquefaction technologies that are much more efficient than those available to some of our American partners. They know this, and at the level of economic participants and companies, they are ready to cooperate. It is not up to us – we are also ready, but if there are political decisions, we will move in this direction and work together in the Arctic.

By the way, we have also discussed with our Chinese friends the possibility of working in a trilateral format at some of our Arctic fields right now. In principle, all these possible options are being discussed, and they are on the table. All we need is a political decision. This would be a mutually beneficial cooperation in both the gas and oil sectors.

V. Putin: This is not a question for me. We don't put any sticks or anything else in any wheels.

V.Putin: You asked at the beginning about our eagle, which is one of our symbols. It looks in one direction and the other. But look at this eagle now. Have we turned away from anyone? No, we haven't turned away from anyone. It's still looking in two directions. [My Emphasis]