Emcee He Shenquan, editor-in-chief of Observer.com

As I perused the Guancha site ten days ago, I came across this curious title and clicked the link to see what it was about. The main title was “The old narrative is collapsing, and the new narrative is moving,” which seemed very appropriate for what had transpired at the change of the calendar. Reading further, it seemed like this was an annual event promoted by one of China’s fastest growing media platforms as Pepe Escobar described it in an article of his back in November when he was in China and met with He and other Chinese media people. In the following preamble to the transcript, readers will confront this—”lighthouse”—which refers to the Beacon Upon the Hill, The Star to be Followed, the Light Unto My Life, etc, and is a definition I want readers to be completely aware of because it refers directly to the title noted above. The preamble also alludes to additional aspects of this festival that aren’t mentioned/covered. Now the preamble:

When the once worshipped “lighthouse” is overshadowed and the finish line of catching up is getting closer and closer, where will the world system go? When a new generation of people say goodbye to shortages and become the backbone of society, how should our cultural self-confidence be constructed? When artificial intelligence begins to be applied on a large scale, how should the boundaries between safety and ethics be delineated? The reality is weightless, the future is taking shape, and we have too many questions to answer. At this critical historical tipping point, this “Thinker Spring Festival Gala”, which is full of ideological penetration and artistic appeal, allows thinkers and doers from all over the world to find answers in the pursuit of questions!

All that covered, let’s read what He has to say and ask:

Good morning, welcome, and thank you all! Thank you for participating, co-creating, and achieving the answer show in different ways. Special thanks to our strategic partner Caohejing Development Zone, you are very powerful! This time we gave the answer show a new positioning: the Spring Festival Gala of thinkers. I want to combine its ideological core with artistic expression, I hope you can like it. The theme of this time is “Critical Point - Moving Forward in Questioning”, which I mentioned, and it was quickly finalized internally, because everyone’s feelings about 2025 are highly unanimous, and I feel that the “critical point” can be summarized very well. From the birth of DeepSeek in early 2025 to the futuristic weapons and equipment displayed at the “September 3rd” military parade, the “Sputnik moment” of Chinese science and technology has touched the world many times, and the Chinese people certainly felt very excited to see this. The changes in the whole world can also be described as a “tipping point”. We have divided it into four parts, which are also used as four sub-topics for this year’s answer show. The first is the tipping point at the level of the international system. I would like to ask everyone, has anyone ever thought that the United States would kidnap the head of a sovereign country in the middle of the night? Has anyone thought of it? (Some viewers responded) You thought of it? It’s great, it shows that the research on Venezuela has reached or even exceeded the level of experts. From Trump’s launch of an extreme tariff war in April last year to the release of the National Security Strategy at the end of the year, scolding his allies, such a series of operations, international law, international institutions, and international rules have not worked at all. Obviously, Trump’s shock wave is still developing into the depths of the international system. Unimaginable scenarios from the past have repeatedly occurred, leaving many people disoriented. The second is the critical point of new technology applications represented by AI, which is also a topic of great concern to everyone. Artificial intelligence is affecting and reshaping social life, political economy in an all-round way, and profoundly changing all walks of life. Many visions are exciting, but they also bring many, very deep questions and challenges. For example, how to position the value and role of people in the AI era? For example, the issue of AI governance. Here I would also like to talk specifically about telecom fraud. Last year, the Ministry of Public Security released data that as many as 258,000 wire fraud cases were cracked a year, and in today’s 21st century, human civilization seems to have been highly developed, and there are also such large-scale group crimes integrating extreme crimes such as fraud, human trafficking, torture, murder, and rape. It also reminds us of how risky and destructive the evil of human nature and new technologies will be. As we all know, criminals often apply new technologies very early and very deeply. The third sub-topic is the critical point of the world industrial pattern. This is also reflected in many aspects, such as the trend of global manufacturing concentration in China, although the United States and its core allies have been curbing and suppressing China’s manufacturing industry. We have redefined the cost structure of all complex manufactured goods, making it almost impossible for latecomers to simply repeat the full industrialization of the Chinese model. In addition, the scale and degree of development of China’s new energy industry have initially shown the possibility of realizing the Kardashov type 1 civilization. That is, humans can fully use all the energy of this earth. At that time, the global development imbalances that seem so serious today will be solved. Kardashov Type 1, 2, and 3 civilizations correspond to controlling planetary energy, collecting star system energy, and controlling galactic energy. The fourth is the tipping point of global narratives, which is also a key topic for us today. The neoliberal narrative that has dominated the international public opinion arena for many years, which everyone should know, is being broken and dismantled from within by MAGA. The old narrative is already collapsing, the new narrative is moving, and at the critical point of the alternation of the old and the new, there is an unprecedented cognitive rupture and public opinion tearing. In short, we will have in-depth discussions with real experts on the above topics today, and I am looking forward to their insights like everyone else. Next, I would like to talk about the narrative part. I remember that when Trump was first elected president of the United States, an expert on American affairs lamented that the entire national relations academic community had a sense of disillusionment, and felt as if it had impacted all his past judgments. Before that, that is, during the Trump campaign, I also wanted to publish an article titled “Trump’s presidential campaign is not a joke”, I wanted to say that this is not a joke, and it has to be taken seriously, but this article was treated as a joke, and it was not sent out in the end, and it has not been sent out until now. At that time, I was deeply impressed by the description of Sino-US relations (in the Chinese national relations circles), that is, it stayed in the very fixed judgment of “good is not much better, bad is not bad” for a long time. After Trump came to power, it seemed to have taken a sharp turn to the pessimistic imagination that “there must be a war between China and the United States”. Since then, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict has broken out. Then when Trump returned, we had the recent kidnapping of Maduro by the United States, and successive black swan and gray rhinoceros incidents have made the old narrative lose its interpretive power and judgment. However, the influence of the old narratives is still widespread and long-lasting, and it is difficult to find refuge in these bubbles, especially in the spiritual world of people. Recently, a particularly popular word/concept called “killing line”, which should have been heard by everyone, has sparked a lot of discussion. This word was actually spread by netizens who played games, and then from the folk to the mainstream, all of which were published in Qiushi magazine. I have an opinion on this term. I think that before the body is killed, in fact, the spirit of those people is killed first; that is, their spirit is killed first, and then their body is killed. How was the spirit killed? In fact, it was killed by the narrative. Once the spiritual core collapses, the gods cannot save it, and this is the same no matter where it is. Recently, I saw a very strange news report, which I find difficult to understand, that is, some young people in Japan post their “syphilis makeup” on the Internet, what is this value? The killing of the spirit is both intangible and tangible, which should attract our great attention. From micro to macro, the Global South has long been in an unequal position in the international public opinion field, an object to be observed, studied, and defined, not a subject. The voices of the Global South are drowned, stories are distorted, and truths are obscured. Last year, I also promoted the establishment of the Global South Media Organization, and we also hope to promote the Global South to become the teller of its own story and the controller of its own destiny at the historic moment of major changes in the world pattern. Representatives from some countries in the Global South are also participating in the answer show today, and we hope to work together to drive this change. I am very pleased to see that some positive changes are starting to emerge. With China as the key driving force, a more high-spirited, more powerful mainstream narrative is taking shape. China’s concept of a community with a shared future for mankind has begun to break through the traditional disadvantages of international communication and has been incorporated into the basic assumptions of its national strategy by more and more overseas elites. Whether it is slandering or supporting, “opening your eyes to China” has become an international prominence. In terms of scientific and technological innovation and the output of cultural products, the quantitative advantage of Chinese young people has also begun to explode rapidly into a quality advantage, drastically rewriting the traditional impression. Like short videos are Tiktok, and our games like “Black Myth”, as well as online texts, short dramas, and our Labubu, the huge influence overseas is all building a new narrative. As a symbol of hard power, China’s strategic weapons and advanced weapons “spectacle” have significantly shocked the elites of many countries. From the sixth-generation aircraft to the super-large aircraft carrier in the Dalian dockyard, these are not only technological achievements, but also key variables that change the psychological expectations of the global elite. The above is the dialectical relationship between hard power and soft power, so in contrast, there are still some people who are keen to compare the cases of failed countries to China. For example, one will say that we are like Japan, that is, the Japan of that year, one will say that we are like Germany, and the other will say that we are like the former Soviet Union. Now let me tell you a case, listen to it, who is it like? Let me read a distillation of its characteristics:

It was an era when the unipolar world was coming to an end, and the only superpower was suffering from the backlash of excessive financialization and hollowing out manufacturing; The world’s major economies have turned to trade protectionism, domestic politics have accelerated polarization, and the shadow of economic depression has shrouded the whole world. This emerging power occupied the throne of the world’s largest manufacturing country for a long time, and its output scale was far ahead of the second place; The country has a weak foundation in science and technology, and its original innovation ability has long lagged behind traditional developed areas. In addition to doing business, this country has long adhered to the diplomatic principle of “expressing a position but not getting involved” for the political and military games of the old powers, which is regarded as an alternative; After the end of the period of rapid growth, the emerging country has experienced the pain of structural transformation that lasted for many years, the optimism of the upward period has faded, and the domestic trend of thought has been chaotic.

Did you guess it? Who is this emerging power? (Some viewers responded) Right! The level of comrades here is very high. It was the United States, the United States in the 1930s. Everything that follows should be familiar to anyone with a little historical knowledge. Under the leadership of President Roosevelt, the country effectively changed the distribution system, gentrified most of the people, and the social mentality was tempered into steel in the war, completing preparations for officially taking over the leadership of the world. Of course, all this is not easy, especially for individuals in history, it was an era full of anxiety, confusion and struggle. But this example is enough to support us to build a completely different imagination, a more optimistic and confident outlook. In 1941, American media tycoon Henry Luce published the famous “American Century” manifesto, officially announcing the nirvana of the American narrative. “The United States became the most powerful and important country in the world in the 20th century, but Americans failed to play the role of a world power because they could not adapt to this fact on a spiritual and practical level,” he wrote. The solution lies in wholeheartedly accepting our responsibilities and opportunities as the most powerful and important nation in the world, and thereby using our influence to make a positive impact on the world in the way we see fit, for the purposes we see fit.” Ponder these words. I share the same confidence that China has become one of the most powerful and important countries in the world in the 21st century, and the world will soon accept this fact for granted. China will give full play to our influence and have a positive impact on the world in the way we see fit, for the purposes we see fit. Liang Shuming’s father, Liang Ji, was an old literati of the Qing Dynasty who chose to commit suicide after the Xinhai Revolution. Three days before committing suicide, he asked his son a question: “Will the world be okay?” The answer, which was very clear and self-evident decades later, was very vague at the time. In fact, Liang Ji himself gave a pessimistic answer, otherwise he would not have committed suicide. So, history has come to this day, and this question has been repeatedly asked and answered. Today I would also like to ask you how to answer this question? Is there anyone? Will the world be okay? (Some viewers responded enthusiastically) Yes, yes, it will be good! This world will definitely be good because of China! Thank you. [My Emphasis]

This could become a very long essay comparing the intentions of what became the Outlaw US Empire with the several key initiatives proposed by China that substantiate its goal of creating a world where mankind shares a peaceful prosperous future based on the central tenets expressed by the UN Charter and its associated treaties. So, most certainly this is another Era where the old narrative is dying and being replaced by the new. The trauma that birthed the American Century is something the world hopes to avoid, but it’s very clear that those managing the Trump Gang and Outlaw US Empire don’t want that to happen. Why? Because the new narrative involves a new development path for Humanity that aims to enrich all instead of a few—People Centered Development. The Chinese view expressed by He Shenquan is shared by billions within and beyond China, while it’s opposed by perhaps several hundred thousand rich people who are unwilling to share because they deem themselves exceptional. And so the Great Battle that’s already underway is between parasitic Financialized Neoliberal Capitalism and a hybrid Industrial Socialism aiming to provide for people’s needs first and foremost while allowing for wealth creation that ultimately benefits people, not individuals. The fundamentals of this age-long battle are actually easy to understand and are determined by who/what controls developmental capital—Private of Public—which then determines whether society as a whole gets served or if only individuals are.

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!