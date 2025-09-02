The successful conclusion of the SCO Summit came against the backdrop of an ever-escalating likelihood of another war to occur in West Asia. Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei was very specific in his recent address to Iranians on 24 August and cited by Alastair Crooke in his very recent “Israel’s ‘new, violent Zionism’ as a harbinger of Imperial geo-politics of submission and obedience”:

“This [American] hostility has persisted for 45 years, across different U.S. administrations, parties, and presidents. Always the same hostility, sanctions, and threats against the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people. The question is why?. “In the past, they hid the real reason behind labels like terrorism, human rights, women’s rights, or democracy. If they did state it, they framed it more politely, saying: ‘We want Iran’s behaviour to change”. “But the man in office today in America gave it away. He revealed the true objective: ‘Our conflict with Iran, with the Iranian people, is because Iran must obey America’. That is what we, the Iranian nation, must clearly understand. In other words: A power in the world expects that Iran—with all its history, dignity and its legacy as a great nation — should simply be submissive. That is the real reason for all the enmity”. “Those who argue, “Why not negotiate directly with America to solve your problems?” are also looking only at the surface. That’s not the real issue. The real problem is that the U.S. wants Iran to be obedient to its commands. The Iranian people are deeply offended by such a great insult, and they will stand with all their strength against anyone who harbours such a false expectation of them … the U.S.’ real goal is Iran’s submission. Iranians will never accept this ‘great insult’”. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]

We must admit that’s always been the goal of the Colonizer over the Colonized—supremacy over servitude—and before that there were Feudal and Papal relations, and before then there were the basic dynamics of today’s Class War between Creditor and Debtor, and we can go beyond all that to the submission to some mythical deity that was somehow in control of Nature’s powers. In all cases, something, someone, or some group was supreme and elevated above all others. Sometimes this exceptionalism wasn’t brutal but benign and was thus able to last for centuries. But all too often such power overcame the people entrusted with it and they became noted by history for their abuse. So-called Western Civilization is so rife with such behavior that its history is best described as a never-ending struggle for freedom from such abuse. We see contemporary India struggling with its own unique version of this sad story, while most of East Asia learned the hard way over several thousand years of its history that Win-Win cooperation is the only path to long term Harmony.

As species go, Humanity is very young, barely 400,000 years old and still has much to learn about cooperative cohabitation with itself and the rest of Nature. Unfortunately, there’s a very small portion of Humanity that deems itself exceptional to all others for what mostly boil down to religious, mythological reasons having no basis in reality but are popularized via indoctrination and propaganda that often becomes quite vile and extremist. Fortunately, over the centuries, the numbers of people intoxicated with such philosophies has become ever smaller as Imperialism and Colonialism have come close to becoming extinct. Unfortunately, the Metropole centers of Imperialism and Colonialism are reluctant to see their power diminish and have thus given birth to proxies capable of extending their exceptionalism.

Although the Spanish were really the ones to get the modern age of Exceptionalism going with the three major Papal Bulls communicated from the 1450s to the 1520s, they never engaged in making proxies as they desired to exercise their exceptionalism directly. That was also true of the other European Colonial states that were greatly aided by several key events: The Protestant Revolution, Defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588, and the infusion of New World specie into the newly emerging European banking sectors. Of course, they first had to fight roughly 100 years-worth of wars to determine that no one was exceptional within Europe, although they did determine someone to blame for it all—Jews, and to a lesser degree Muslims. The idea to develop a proxy arose within the British and French elite at the time of the Napoleonic Wars that differed from the usual method of hiring mercenaries to augment your own forces, and that was aided by the weakening of the Ottoman Empire by the British and French at that time, specifically in Egypt. The prize there would be the construction of a canal linking the Red Sea with the Mediterranean Sea, a goal of both French and English governments. The long-term Imperial aim of the two nations was to defeat the Ottoman Empire and capture those territories for themselves, which is what Sikes-Picot revealed. To further cement control over West Asia both Jewish and Islamic Nationalism was promoted by the nations’s secret services and their elites with imperial geopolitical control always the main objective. The most notorious was and remains the Wahhabi movement, which is now controlled by the Outlaw US Empire and is busy reforming it in broke Syria. The promotion of Zionist terrorism by Britain is somewhat better known as it was directly used against Ottoman forces during WW1. It must also be noted that without proxies Britain would never have been capable of ruling South Asia for as long and cruelly as it did. All these lessons were not lost on US Imperialists.

Judge Napolitano today asked Mr. Crooke if Trump agrees—“appear to understand”— the Zionist Genocide policy. Crooke answered—“He understands absolutely”—and then continued to say that according to the Zionists themselves, if Trump were within Netanyahu’s Cabinet he would be considered Far Right. Trump must be called Genocide Don. But the problem with Trump goes well beyond Palestine. As Crooke states in his article: this “new” Zionist violence is becoming the “new normal” throughout the West. And there’s so much more that must be heard in tandem with what must be read. I’m sorry to report that Crooke says escalation will occur, that the war between the Outlaw US Empire’s Zionist proxies and Iran will resume, but I must admit to agreeing with his reasoning and the ultimate reason why Trump and his backers want war—it’s all about combatting what just transpired in Tianjin and what will occur tomorrow in Beijing. With Reagan, we had “Friendly Fascism”; with Trump, we have Fascism with American Characteristics as he’s shown in both domestic and foreign policy. He clearly cares nada for those his policies impacts, unless they’re the elites being boosted by them.

While the visible practitioners of extremism exist mostly in West Asia with a few within Africa all part of the Outlaw US Empire’s Terrorist Foreign Legion, the main core of that organization resides in Palestine. As I recently wrote, such extremism is a disease within the body politic of Humanity and must be cleansed, and I haven’t touched on the problem of Nazism that was kept alive by the Outlaw US Empire, UK, NATO and used as its proxy against Russia. That suggests there’s another core where that extremism resides. Many of its advocates are known to the public as they hide within churches and openly broadcast their propaganda on social media. Their speech is deemed politically protected speech, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be faced down and argued with to prove to the ignorant what their actions actually promote. And that goes double for Trump; he must be outed as a lying War Promoter undeserving of any accolade until his funeral. As a lying charlatan, he’s far more dangerous than Biden and Clinton, and equal to Cheney and Obama. It seems the best we can get will be 100% containment of the Empire, although it will still have its ancient nukes and a few submarines. At least its ideas and ability to distort relations will be drastically reduced since it’s made Europe into a colony, has raised the angst of the Global Majority, motivated it to gain its freedom and to end the scourge of Imperialist war.

