karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Chuck Nasmith
7h

Great Gym today ! No Blood for Oil. Blowback is not a Trump/Kushner Resort in Gaza. Cancel Israel and it's supporters.

dornoch altbinhax
1h

Nima interviewed Larry Wilkerson who is saying we're in WWIII. Whether it's a continuation of the Second is debatable but his point is clear; the empire will fight to the end. I tend towards agreement that the US and satellites understand that a retreat is slow death so now they're going full tilt with violent proxy wars, trade wars with all weapons being deployed, including biological (think of those Ukraine labs). So far the western powers have been able to pretend that there's no financial collapse, the numbers corrected, and things lumber on despite less and less effect from money printing. It won't take a decade, and given the rush to war in West Asia it's on the doorstep and knocking.

