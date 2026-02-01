Personal happenings have calmed to the point where I found space to comment on the current episode of Outlaw US Empire drama over Iran. Lots of info about the minutiae of “Great Armada” exploits and the war against Iranian civilians launched by CIA and Mossad along with help from the Fed and other Western financial behemoths and how that was resolved via the Star Link bust-up and resulting law enforcement efforts by Iranian authorities. Iran has stated that 3,000 of its people died at the hands of Outlaw US Empire terrorists. There’s this excellent listing of news reports that speaks volumes at Alastair Crooke’s substack that deals with much of that. This however is a different comment made by me in response to one of the newer people commentators at Moon of Alabama who wrote: “Ever[y]body paints the US as holding all the power over Iran, but what if Iran shifts to aggression mode and takes the upper hand?”

GeorgeWendell | Jan 31 2026 22:53 utc | 179-- The Iran versus Outlaw US Empire chemistry has long been a topic here at MoA because the conflict’s been ongoing since 1979. Iran’s policies and abilities have evolved over those years to the point where IF Iran was an aggressor state it might have attempted to occupy Iraq and Syria and driven the Zionists from the Golan, but as we know Iran didn’t try because Iran isn’t an aggressor state, although it’s very formidable when attacked. And a good question related to all that is Why? Oddly the basic reason is Iran acts in the interests of its people. The level of war that could exist in West Asia could be far more intense than at present, and that escalation would’ve begun probably prior to Obama. Now, what would that have done to prevent the current relationships between Iran, Russia and China, along with others within the region and nearby? In other words, the Long Game is being waged versus the Short, and the Long Game is winning regardless what is said on the surface to distract and confuse. The Outlaw US Empire is weakening and becoming desperate to the point where it’s now eating those who once were allies. Only the Zionists remain, and hatred of them is increasing within the Empire. Yes, the Long Game has its share of casualties, but they are far less than what would happen in a full-blown regional war. And so, Iran waits and does what it can to sustain its regional proxy allies while solidifying its relations with its genuine benefactors. Supply chains are twisted around Uncle Sam’s neck and strangling its ability to wage war and increase what remains of its high-tech dominance. And in its desperation, the chains merely become tighter. There’s only one exit for the Empire and it refuses to take it, so the chaos it creates will continue until its abilities cease. And IMO, that moment is coming sooner than many think.

Prior to all the illegal sanctions placed on Russia, Iran along with Cuba were the most heavily sanctioned and blockaded nations on the planet. As such, both have had to build their economies to utilize the best of what resources they had. IMO, both were highly successful given the circumstances and are shining examples of human ingenuity. The Imperialist Gangsters of the Outlaw US Empire lack such ingenuity because their hubris says they don’t need such skills—they have lawyers, guns and money, with emphasis placed on the latter two. Gangsters generally have short lifespans and thus play the Short Game, while giving little thought to what those playing the Long Game might do. And that’s now the basic situation the world finds itself within. The Empire’s moves are predictable because Gangsters are predictable in what they do. Cuba is now where the Terroristic threats are aimed and the newest economic war commenced, not that it wasn’t already. BigLie Media comes out with a new Narrative filled with threats and bluster and FUD stories about the economic strangulation of Cuba—something that’s been ongoing since 1959. Much is happening in the Long Game, the most obvious is the tool Iran’s using against the Outlaw US Empire—its control over the Strait of Hormuz, which it has already okayed legally to close. The Empire has no counter to that move—it effectively slaps the gun from the Gangster’s hand.

IMO, readers need to reflect on what Medvedev said regarding Russia’s response to the complete lack of communication coming from the Trump Gang regarding Russia’s proposition about the New Start Treaty and combine it with what Lavrov said in his interview with Turkish Media on the 29th:

Question: Mr Minister, I would like to thank you for finding time in your busy schedule to conduct an exclusive interview with us. On February 24, the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters its fifth year. Do you think it is likely that it will be resolved in the near future? Does Moscow view the conflict primarily as a matter of national security or as the prevention of larger, more inevitable clashes? Sergey Lavrov: Do we see this conflict as a broad clash between Russia and the West? The answer is yes. Ukraine is a “pawn”, a tool used by the West to build up such a bridgehead right on the borders of the Russian Federation in order to create direct threats to our security. We know that this work was carried out immediately after Ukraine became independent. It was being prepared to join NATO. Although it is well known that the independence of Ukraine was recognized primarily on the basis of the Declaration of Independence. It clearly proclaimed the policy of non-alignment with military blocs, neutrality and renunciation of nuclear weapons. It was in line with this course proclaimed by the Ukrainian leadership after the collapse of the Soviet Union that the Russian Federation, and most other countries in the world, recognised Ukraine. When the first Maidan took place back in 2004, the West, primarily the Europeans, but also the Americans, of course, stood behind it in those years and could not hold on to their desires, which literally broke through in their speeches. They demanded a “third” round of voting, because the protégé of the West, Mr. Viktor Yushchenko, could not win. I remember very well how the then Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belgium said before the third illegal tour that Ukrainians were obliged to choose who they were with: with the West or with Russia, with Europe or with Russia. This “either-or” mentality, they say, we want to be in charge everywhere, just as we commanded for more than 500 years in the colonial era, in the era of slavery, so we want to continue to live in the neo-colonial period at the expense of others, including creating all kinds of threats to our competitors. Russia, of course, was seen as a competitor on the world stage. They hoped that after the Soviet Union, it would also fall apart. We know a lot of facts. President of Russia Vladimir Putin has repeatedly spoken about this. It was a “battle” that had been prepared in advance. It was financed, among other things, by the Americans. As then-US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, the “architect” of Ukrainian politics, once again admitted when she was out of the State Department, they spent $5 billion to prepare Ukraine for a coup d’état and turn it into an “anti-Russia.” This is all in the public domain. It is clear that we are not talking about some “accidents”, internecine strife between two neighboring peoples. We are talking about a geopolitical project that the West has repeatedly undertaken over many centuries of history in order to weaken and destroy our country. [My Emphasis]

This is the most explicit Lavrov’s been on this issue. Note that he didn’t say it’s coming to an end. The “project” is ongoing as proven by Western behavior. The attacks on Venezuela, Iran, Cuba, and the ongoing strife over Serbia serve to confirm along with the fact that absolutely zero movement has occurred to improve US-Russia relations after over one year. All this behavior serves to reveal the Short Game’s moves that there’s currently no way to arrive at peace with the West except by its attrition via Long Game strategy. Although outside the topic of this note, the West’s self-inflicted domestic woes also greatly aid the Global Majority.

