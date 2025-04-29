Eternal Flame in the Hall of Military Glory on Mamayev Kurgan

Another view of the hall during the wreath laying ceremony with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Most are familiar with this image at the Mamayev Kurgan memorial complex:

The memorial has an excellent website where you can take a virtual tour with the sites explained in English. Belarus President Lukashenko joined President Putin for this first major event beginning the festivities surrounding the 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The main event here is the plenary session of the Union State International Forum’s Great Heritage – Common Future that was held in a hall in nearby Volgograd and attended by 450 delegates. The meeting was also addressed by the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin and Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus Igor Sergeenko.

IMO, the Union State ideally would have included Ukraine but that was made impossible by those who took control over the newly independent SSR and their Western controllers—all the decades of clandestine presence by CIA negated not just a Union State Triad but also came close to ruining the Commonwealth of Independent States. The events of 2022 began in 1990, and even before that in 1945 when the Outlaw US Empire kept Nazism alive. IMO, it’s that latter aspect that’s primarily responsible for the state-of-the-world today. One of the main goals of the 80th Anniversary is the upholding of Historical Memory, not just of the war itself but all the events that led to it, which means examining world history since roughly 1880. Such an examination won’t follow but will be touched on here at the Gym as we come closer to 9 May. Now, here’s the orations at the plenary session:

Vyacheslav Volodin: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear Alexander Grigoryevich,

Thank you very much for finding the opportunity to take part in the First International Forum, held on the initiative of the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia here, in the hero city of Volgograd, and dedicated to the protection of historical memory.

We have been working for two days: yesterday there was a session, today a plenary. 20 parliamentary delegations arrived from our friendly countries, which are represented not only by the CIS and the Collective Security Treaty Organization-the geography is huge: our friends came from China, Vietnam, Cuba, from Europe–-Slovakia, Serbia.

And of course, when we talk about the forum, this is a very important event for us, which not only draws us back to those most difficult, terrible years when fascism, having actually enslaved the whole of Europe, became a threat to the world. We ourselves, when discussing issues related to the protection of historical memory, recall the history of peoples, because when it comes to Victory, it is the Victory of the Soviet multinational people. And there are countries here that used to be part of one big state-–the Soviet Union, so today we are united by Victory, today we are united by the memory of those who are no longer there, but who sacrificed themselves for the sake of life on earth.

The conversation, both yesterday and today, has brought us closer to each other, we have become better able to understand each other. It is very important for our colleagues to talk about their contribution, the contribution of their people and their country to the Victory in 1945, and the long road that our country and representatives of the multinational people have taken.

We have representatives of Mongolia here who have remembered their contribution, and we have stressed that if it were not for their support, then it would probably be harder for everyone. Just as they talked about the support of Cuba, which made a decision in 1941 in support of the Soviet Union and opposed fascist Germany. We talked about our comrades from China, who went a long way in the fight against militaristic Japan, losing 35 million people.

I would like to emphasize once again that this work has brought us closer to each other, and this is exactly what parliamentary diplomacy is all about. Therefore, we have tried to discuss issues within the parliamentary dimension, including legislative support for the protection of historical memory. We see how ungrateful the world is today, and so we recalled the statements of the heads of state of that time: Churchill, Roosevelt, and de Gaulle. By the way, his grandson, Pierre de Gaulle, who spoke at our forum, is present in this hall, and it was very important for us to hear his opinion.

Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, Vladimir Vladimirovich!

I would like to express my gratitude for your support in holding the forum, because we would not have been able to organize it without the support of our heads of state. This is the first decision taken in the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia. We hope that the number of participants will increase in the future.

And of course, we, for our part, will summarize all the legislative proposals in order to try to implement in practice a solution that will allow us not only to protect the historical memory, but also to do everything possible to punish those who destroy memorials, tombstones, trample on the graves of our grandfathers, great-grandfathers, those who are not only able to protect the historical memory. who died defending the world from the brown plague.

27 million people died so that we could all live and plan for the future today. This is the victory of the large multinational people of the country, which took the brunt of the aggression of Nazi Germany, not just standing up in this war, but doing everything to win. But this Victory came at a high price. We not only celebrated all this, but also passed it through ourselves, because the war went through every family. Here they remembered the contribution of each nation, emphasizing that they made their contribution, they did everything in their power to ensure that the Victory took place as quickly as possible.

It is no coincidence that this forum is being held in Volgograd: it was here that a radical change took place for us in the Great Patriotic War, and for the whole world in the Second World War. Therefore, I would like to congratulate everyone present on the upcoming Victory Day holiday.

Once again, I would like to express my gratitude to our Presidents, Vladimir Vladimirovich and Alexander Grigoryevich, for doing a lot to protect historical memory, just as the heads of states and countries that have sent parliamentary delegations and are participating in the discussion of protecting historical memory are doing.

Happy Victory Day, our common Victory! Happy holidays!

Igor Sergeenko: Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

Let me express my sincere gratitude from this rostrum for all the efforts you are making to preserve the common historical memory and shape the worldview of future generations based on the principles of justice, peace and mutual understanding.

The sacred date of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory unites all of us and once again reminds us of the time when, in a tragic period of history, we were able to unite and defeat the seemingly most indestructible enemy.

The fact that the forum is being held in the hero city of Volgograd has a special symbolic meaning. Here you can feel the pulse of history and feel the terrible price of Victory. We were convinced of this by visiting here. A visit to the memorial complex on Mamayev Kurgan, the panorama museum "Battle of Stalingrad" and-especially–-the evening composition "Light of the Great Victory" presented for the first time caused an indelible impression and experience.

You realize that heroism was truly massive. These are intense street battles, when the defense line passed through neighboring streets, and more than 700 repulsed fierce attacks of the Nazis, and the birth of the sniper movement, and 17 fire rams of pilots, and 13 feats of soldiers who covered enemy pillboxes with their breasts, and the organization of the wounded crossing the Volga under enemy fire.

The Battle of Stalingrad is one of the bloodiest in the history of the Great Patriotic War. In modern conditions, it is especially, extremely important to preserve a single space of historical memory of the Great Victory, to strengthen the spiritual connection and continuity of generations. This is the main task of our forum.

Many participants noted that it is important today for young people to perceive the immortal feat of their heroic ancestors as part of their personal destiny, and the task of being worthy successors of glorious deeds— as an internal need.

By holding the forum, we once again showed the greatness of the feat of the Soviet soldier to the whole world, discussed issues of countering any attempts to falsify history, glorify Nazism and revise the results of World War II, and exchanged experience in patriotic education of young people based on historical knowledge.

The program turned out to be rich and interesting. Many ideas and suggestions were made. This applies to the organization of search work, the creation of a museum exhibition, conducting scientific research and preparing young people for the defense of the Fatherland. Of course, they will find real implementation in the activities of the Parliamentary Assembly of Belarus and Russia and the parliaments of friendly countries.

Dear comrades,

Our meeting once again confirmed that the protection of historical truth is becoming the most important task for all countries and interstate associations, which builds their relations on the principles of equality, mutual respect and trust.

In a few days, the world's attention will be focused on the Victory Parade on Red Square, and the path to the parade began precisely with the defeat of the Wehrmacht troops in Stalingrad. And it is deeply symbolic that the Banner of Victory over the Reichstag was hoisted by soldiers of the army under the command of General Chuikov, who defended Stalingrad and in April 1943 became Guards.

The strength of spirit, heroism, and resilience of the Soviet soldiers, who with incredible efforts were able to turn the tide of world history–-this is a lesson for us, who are now living and continuing their work.

The current forum under the auspices of the Parliamentary Assembly is not just a historical conference, it is a socio-political platform aimed at the future. I am sure that today we are laying the groundwork for its annual holding.

Thanks for attention.

Vladimir Putin: Dear Alexander Grigoryevich, Dear friends!

I would like to welcome the participants and guests of the International Forum "Great Heritage-–Common Future" to this heroic and sacred land, which is without any exaggeration sacred for all the peoples of Russia and for all the peoples of the former Soviet Union.

The forum was organized by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Russia and Belarus and brought together heads of parliaments, parliamentary committees, public figures, scientists and experts from about 20 countries--the Chairman of the Russian Parliament [Vyacheslav Volodin] has just said this--and both from neighboring countries, as we have just heard, [and] from abroad. Southeast Asia, from Europe and Latin America.

Alexander Grigoryevich and I unanimously and sincerely supported the initiative to organize such a large-scale and representative meeting. I would like to take this opportunity to thank President Alexander Lukashenko for being here with us today.

It is symbolic that the forum is being held in the hero city, where the fate of the whole world was really decided. Today, the President of Belarus and I visited the memorial complex on Mamayev Kurgan, paid tribute to the memory of the defenders of the city, who covered themselves with unfading glory in the battles for Stalingrad. They stood to their deaths, just like the heroes of the Brest Fortress, the defense of Minsk, Leningrad, Sevastopol, and our other cities and borders. Just now we were driving here, talking about it, remembering it.

The steadfastness and courage of the soldiers of the Red Army, the unity of the entire multinational Soviet people, became an indestructible force. On the Volga banks, the enemy was stopped and defeated. The Nazi war machine was dealt a decisive blow, a radical change in the war was ensured. The road has been opened to the West, to Berlin, to the Great Victory, the 80th anniversary of which we will celebrate very soon on May 9.

In Russia, as in many republics of the former Soviet Union, Victory Day is one of the most significant and holy holidays. During the war, our peoples passed through the most difficult trials together, defended their independence and future, and the defeat of Nazism is our common heritage.

We are waiting for the leaders of a number of countries to attend the celebrations in Moscow, and we highly appreciate that the military units of many of the countries represented here will march shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers at the Victory Parade on Red Square.

The forum is working successfully. Its sections included discussions on such important topics as preserving historical memory, common moral and spiritual values, and educating young generations in the spirit of patriotism, responsibility and loyalty to the Fatherland.

I am sure that such principled approaches are shared not only in Russia and Belarus, but also in other countries participating in the forum. And in our countries, much is being done to preserve the truth about the Great Victory, including with the meaningful participation of legislators and parliamentarians.

So, on April 9, at the initiative of deputies of the State Duma of Russia, the federal law on perpetuating the memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War was adopted. We are talking about strengthening the legal framework, new opportunities for joint work of the state, public organizations, and citizens aimed at preserving the memorials of our fallen soldiers, supporting the search movement just mentioned here, and research projects related to the history of the Great Patriotic War, building monuments and opening new museums.

In total, more than ten federal laws on historical and memorial subjects have been adopted in Russia in recent years. Thus, new days of military glory were established in honor of the Crimean Offensive Operation in 1944 and the Battle of Leningrad in August 1944. The procedure for repairing and protecting cultural heritage sites has become clearer.

We are also grateful to the deputies of the Parliamentary Assembly for their active participation in this work, including the proposal to use part of the Union State budget funds for the construction of a memorial complex dedicated to the Battle of Ognennaya and Kursk Bulges in the Kursk Region, as well as for the construction of a monument in the Mogilev region, near the village of Buinichi, the battles where German tanks were stopped and burned by fighters whose feat was forever immortalized by our outstanding writer Konstantin Simonov—an eyewitness and participant of those events. Many people in this room know that the book "The Living and the Dead" was written about these events.

I believe that our joint work should be carried out on a regular and systematic basis. In this regard, I propose to create a commission for the preservation of historical memory at the Parliamentary Assembly. Given the authority and influence of the parliamentarians of our countries, its main task, in my opinion, should be to consolidate public and political forces, our citizens, especially young people, around joint projects aimed at protecting the historical truth about the Great Patriotic War, the Second World War, and the exploits of the Soviet people. Of course, leading experts and historians of our countries should be involved in the work of the commission.

I would also like to note that many participants of this forum actively cooperate with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. We are grateful to all those who contribute to the legislative support of the creative partnership of the CSTO member states, to the harmonization of national legislation and the development of model regulations, including on the topic of historical memory.

In particular, the Assembly adopted model laws and recommendations on legislative support for those issues that directly relate to responsibility for attempts to revise and distort historical events and the results of the Great Patriotic War. And in December 2024, she adopted an appeal to the parliaments of all countries of the world in honor of the upcoming Victory anniversary.

The Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States also made an address on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory. For more than three decades, parliamentarians from the CIS countries have been engaged in a constructive dialogue, exchanging experience and successful legislative practices.

As you know, this year has been declared the Year of Peace and Unity in the Fight against Nazism in the Commonwealth, and many countries are hosting commemorative, social, cultural and educational events, including the Immortal Regiment march, which has already become a truly national event. For us, this is a tribute to the memory of our fallen soldiers during the war, an expression of deep gratitude to veterans, the generation of winners – our fathers, grandfathers, great-grandfathers.

Dear friends!

We all know very well what an immeasurably high price our peoples paid for the victory over Nazism, what colossal sacrifices were made for this. And there is no doubt that Russia, Belarus, and other countries will always remember the lessons of this war.

The main one is obvious: we must do everything possible to resist the revival of Nazism, the spread of destructive ideologies—Russophobia, anti-Semitism, any form of racism, national or religious intolerance, so-called exclusivity, behind which lie claims to world domination, attempts to pressure or interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign states.

And of course, it is important to work together to create a fairer multipolar world order based on the principles of respect for each other's interests and the right of everyone to their own model of development. It is on this basis that Russia is developing partnership with Belarus and all other countries participating in the forum.

We are convinced that the international community needs to work together to create a new architecture of equal and indivisible security, which would reliably protect all States without prejudice to the interests of others. This issue is particularly relevant for Eurasia. Our common continent should become a space of peace and stability, an example of sustainable economic, social and humanitarian development.

We believe that such an architecture could be based on existing multilateral forms of cooperation, such as the Union State, the CSTO, which I have already mentioned, the CIS, as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, ASEAN and other authoritative and influential structures.

In conclusion, I would like to once again thank the organizers of this meeting and all its participants for their constructive work and significant contribution to strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between our countries.

Thank you for your attention.

Alexander Lukashenko: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear forum participants, invited guests!

The time and place of our meeting are symbolic. Personally, I would like to thank all of you, our deputies, and you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for inviting me to take part in this forum.

Personally, I am very pleased to see here almost all the familiar faces with whom we once started working when I was still a very young President. You have helped me a lot, and I have learned a lot from many of you, so I sincerely thank you for this invitation to meet with you today.

We are gathered here in Stalingrad, a city that stood like a steel, impenetrable fortress in the path of the invaders. Here, the countdown to a victorious May has begun. It was here, in this city, the heroic city of the Soviet people, that a radical change in the war years began. And next year we will finally break the back of the fascist beast on the Kursk Bulge, and this was already an irrevocable victory, when nothing could be changed, when there was only one way–-Berlin.

Our meeting is not only a tribute to the common heroic past--we turn to history to protect not only the future, but also the present. So today the question is: we are the heirs of a great generation of victorious heroes and we have nothing to be ashamed of and something to hide. This status obliges a lot, but also annoys many people. We are opposed by the descendants of the defeated supporters of the Third Reich. We are talking about this more and more.

It was Stalingrad that took an unprecedented 200-day strike, thousands of fallen heroes, everyone-–from general to soldier–-understood that the fate of humanity and the course of world history were being decided here. Just imagine, if the Fascists had won in Stalingrad, it would have been impossible for us to win this war. Planes are stationary, tanks are not moving, cars and motorcycles are not moving, we do not have the main resource–-oil, which we then mainly extracted in the Caucasus.

And not only this is valuable Stalingrad—it was impossible to retreat further. The next fate–-we would not talk about the Kursk Bulge—would decide the question of Moscow. That's why everyone here is standing up tight.

And the fact that, Mr President, you have defined today's forum here is very accurate. A place is an exact hit in order to discuss the problems that we are facing, which are imposed on us by these very descendants. That's why they stood to their deaths on the Volga, as you said, just like in the Brest Fortress.

General Vasily Ivanovich Chuikov wrote: "We, the living participants in the battles for Stalingrad, bear witness that here our soldiers did not know fear in battle, did not retreat before death, fought the battle with such determination that even the dead did not let go of their weapons." I repeat: "The dead did not let go of their weapons." There is nothing to add to this.

We all bow down to the heroes who were able to withstand a deadly blow, stand up to their full height and push back the brutal enemy, driving him to Berlin. Of course, we do not forget about the help of the allies, but let's be honest: the allies joined when our soldier broke the back of the fascist beast.

Thousands of natives of the entire Soviet Union, including Belarus, defended Stalingrad. I will mention only the names of some of them. These are the commander of the Don Front, one of the Victory Marshals Konstantin Rokossovsky; heroes of the Soviet Union, pilots Nikolai Karnachenok and Ivan Pstygo, tankers Ivan Yakubovsky, Alexander Lizyukov, gunners Vladimir Taranovich, Israel Beskin, infantrymen Vladimir Martsinkevich, Vikenty Skryganov.

The Belarusian Aleksey Vashchenko, who covered the embrasure of the enemy bunker with his body, has entered the history of the city's defense. One of the streets of the current city of Volgograd bears his name. Thank you for remembering. The memory of numerous heroes-liberators, including Belarusians, is preserved by the Hall of Military Glory on Mamayev Kurgan. These are our common heroes.

Therefore, the Mound of Glory near Minsk also preserves land from different parts of the Soviet Union, where the fiercest battles took place. We cherish a piece of Stalingrad in the very center of our capital–-on Victory Square. Bricks from Leningrad, from the legendary Pavlov House, are laid in the foundation of one of the buildings on Nezavisimosti Avenue. These are sacred relics for us. All Belarusians know about it.

And we know that the victory at Stalingrad was won by all our Soviet people, all those who worked for the needs of the Red Army in the deep rear, drawing the enemy's attention to themselves and undermining the military potential of the Wehrmacht from within. It was there, behind enemy lines, that the real second front was opened--not by the Americans or the French, and it was a response to the monstrous crimes of Nazism.

The Belarusian Prosecutor's Office has been investigating the horrific facts of the genocide of the Belarusian people for several years. We reveal new facts of crimes. Thousands of women, old people, and children burned alive and tortured. Our scientists and military personnel are lifting the remains of babies from the ground, pressed to the mother's chest. There are children in every pit. Killed, destroyed by families.

The methods of execution are appalling. People were forced to lay down on their own corpses in order to place as many bodies as possible in the pit, and grenades were thrown at them to better tamp them down. We bring up testimonies about how pregnant women were slashed open, the heads of infants were smashed with a rifle butt, one-year-olds were thrown through the windows of burning houses, babies were thrown up and caught with bayonets. Mothers who saw this and went crazy were hunted like animals.

Previously, these documents were classified: it was not customary in Soviet times to say that Lithuanian, Latvian, and Ukrainian Nazis demonstrated special cruelty. And today, in the Baltic States and in Ukraine, young people are waving the banners of the SS division, putting up monuments to the Fascist executioners, and all this with the tacit consent of the rest of the West. But we must not remain silent, and that is why we have gathered with you today.

Western experts on Belarusian history, on our Soviet, Russian, and Russian history write that we talk too pretentiously about our heroes, exaggerate the scale of their feat. We are hinted that we should talk about our bad ones and not forget about the good Germans, they teach us from across the ocean of pseudo-objectivity.

Today, the ambassadors of the European Union countries are shamefacedly laying flowers in Khatyn and hiding their faces from the cameras of journalists. Poland is holding events dedicated to the liberation of Auschwitz prisoners by the Red Army–-without our participation. The German media reports that this concentration camp was liberated, listen, by American troops. In short, everything is being done to erase the memory of the Great Victory, of our victors.

There are people here today who don't need to be convinced of anything. My generation and that of Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich grew up listening to the stories of front-line soldiers, our parents and those who survived the occupation. With the generation born and growing up in the 90s, you will agree, it is more difficult: the worldview of the children of perestroika was formed at the very peak of revanchist propaganda. Much was done to discredit the Red Army, the partisan resistance movement in our land, and to whitewash the Nazi criminals.

They didn't reach everyone, but their ideas got into some people's heads, and this is our lesson. To protect the historical memory, we must do even more, we must never relax, we cannot believe in any repentance–-only real deeds. And this is very relevant not only for the President and me today, when we are promised a lot–-well, maybe not everyone knows everything yet, you will soon find out–-but they will not do it as usual, as the Russian President said. I can only quote him: "Deceived once again." Therefore, only deeds, only facts: you–-to us, we–-to you. You taught us that. This is not our relationship formula–-that's what you taught us. If you want it this way, please, we can do it this way.

Figures and facts are important, very important, but even more important are emotions, meanings, and uncensored footage of the military chronicle. I may say an unpopular thing, but this is not the time to talk about the traumatized psyche of children who can see these terrible pictures and videos that we often show. Well done, Russians, we are broadcasting this in full in Belarus, you show it more--you have more such opportunities, but we also need to work more in this direction in the archives. You're doing the right thing–-we don't need to worry that someone will see it less, more.

And how can we explain to them why we are desperately fighting for this historical memory today? They must see the truth and draw appropriate conclusions with our help. They should understand why our soldiers, partisans and underground fighters, without hesitation, gave their lives for the country? And it is more difficult for us than for the post-war generation, because more than 80 years have passed–-the nerve of that era is no longer there.

Dear friends!

In Belarus, we actively promote in society the understanding that the memory of the Great Victory is part of the national idea. We are trying to do everything possible to make our children remember that this Victory is a strong bond between us and all the peoples, the Russian people, and all the peoples of the former Soviet Union. We cannot lose this, because together we are not just powerful–-we are the most powerful force, and we will never be defeated.

The Great Victory is sacred, the truth about the Great Patriotic War is our shield, it is a great honor and responsibility to hold it in our hands, and we must remember this.

And in conclusion, dear friends, I will try to express my opinion. Perhaps you will support me in this regard. Why do we fight so hard to preserve the truth and historical memory? We said a lot of very correct words. But why? We are also asked this question from the outside. This is my opinion, and I emphasize once again that you may not agree, but I want them to hear why we clung to this memory so much.

First, we should be proud of this memory. They envy us. Thank God that we have a generation of winners that we are proud of. It's us, you know? Here they are, a million dead. This is us, so we cling to it.

Secondly, because a new, regular war has begun. Dear friends, it started, but we didn't start it. The next stage of this war will be a hot war, a world war with weapons in hand. We don't want that.

Today there is a stage of war in the mass media, thank God, for now. We discuss, fight, fight on these platforms and so on and so forth, there is a war for the minds of our people, and for the heads. Modern hot war is impossible without this preparation. This preparation has begun.

That is why we clung to this historical memory in such a way as to show the present and future generations, our children, that we had them and that if we suddenly need to fight for our land, for our families, for our children, as they fought, sparing neither their lives nor anything that we have there is one. That's why we talk about this historical memory, not because we want to talk.

Let's be honest, there are a lot of people in our society who think: what's there, we talked, we talked, we went to the monuments today, we came back, and so on. No, as soon as we forget the way to Khatyn, Stalingrad, the Brest Fortress, everything will come back again, instantly, without even noticing. Therefore, we must cling to this historical memory with our teeth.

Vladimir Putin: Once again, I would like to thank everyone here for being here and celebrating with us this glorious day–-Victory Day, which marked the beginning of the end of Nazism in Europe here on Stalingrad land. But if you are here, then you understand, as the President of Belarus so convincingly and vividly said now, that we have no right to allow this ever again in the future. That's what we're here for.

Thank you very much.

Happy Great Victory Day! [My Emphasis]