The heads of Norway and Finland colluded in a joint phone conference with Russian President Putin yesterday that was very innocent according to the readouts. Here’s the official English readout provided by the Kremlin:

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Finland Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway Jonas Gahr Störe at the request of the Finnish and Norwegian sides.

There was an exchange of views on settling the Ukraine crisis in light of Vladimir Putin’s talks with US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff in St Petersburg on October 21 as well as Alexander Stubb and Jonas Gahr Störe’s own recent contacts with Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Zelensky in Oslo. The parties welcomed the agreement to resume trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi in early to mid November, intended in particular to discuss ways to ensure the security of both Russia and Ukraine once a complete cessation of hostilities is reached. Vladimir Putin assessed the current situation in the Ukraine conflict zone, reiterating its root causes and emphasising that a just and lasting peace would be possible only if the interests of the Russian Federation are considered in full and without any conditions attached. In addition, he noted the EU and NATO’s confrontational policies which result in prolonging the hostilities. Ensuring security in the Baltic Sea and Northern Europe were discussed as well. In this regard, both the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway reaffirmed the importance of upholding international maritime law and the freedom of navigation. The President of Russia notified the Finnish and Norwegian parties of the fact that a US-mediated humanitarian operation was now underway in the vicinity of the Russian community of Alyoshki and that a temporary ceasefire was introduced in the Kherson sector of the frontline to make it possible. The three leaders agreed to maintain direct telephone contact in the future.

Despite their NATO/EU memberships, Norway and Finland are independent nations and can pursue their own foreign policies, something that the NATO/EU Reich seeks to prevent. Differing degrees of indignation publicly expressed resulted revealing the NATO/EU project has yet to attain its goal. Today’s Moon of Alabama Ukraine Open Thread is where the discussion of the call and its outcomes took place. I had provided the above readout the previous day that raised zero discussion. The public reactions are what spawned the discussion that began with this comment:

@unimperator | Oct 28 2026 19:24 utc | 13 “Dr. Brovkin says the phone call wasn’t about Ukraine at all, but about the new security architecture in Europe and how Europe looks post-Nato. There’s nothing to discuss related to Ukraine itself, anymore.” Exactly, so the topic of the phone call was super relevant to all 3 countries who are bordering each other. Recall the proposals from Russia in December 2021 to the US and NATO separately about constructing a new security architecture in Europe, which both generated a no-response response. So instead 5 years later Norway, Finland and Russia are discussing the new security architecture in Europe, post-Nato.

Posted by: Norwegian | Oct 28 2026 19:32 utc | 15

Norwegian and I have conversed many years at MoA. Here’s an example of the media outrage that generated lots of false spin:

Norwegian PM Støre demands correction from Financial Times.



Link in Norwegian language , google translated to English



The Financial Times wrote that Putin spent much of the conversation talking about Slavic medieval history, which was untrue according to Støre. On radio the prime minister said that Putin was talking about the situation in Europe after 2014. – We have asked the Financial Times to correct that, because it is not true. And they will correct that, because we were in the conversation, Støre responds bluntly, referring to the fact that he knows what was said. Posted by: Norwegian | Oct 28 2026 20:22 utc | 26

The Narrative minders must do what they must to obscure the truth, which was very important—discussion of post SMO Eurasian security, which is vitally to Norway and Finland since they border Russia and are members of the Arctic Council with Russia. My initial contribution now appeared in the thread:

Norwegian | Oct 28 2026 19:32 utc | 15—



It’s vital to note Russia didn’t include the EU or any individual European nations in its two treaty proposals–both were directed to/at the Outlaw US Empire, which never provided an actual answer to either–as Escobar calls it: “a non-response response.” As I noted at the time, there were three OSCE Treaties that mandated the Indivisibility of Security concept, but they were continually broken by ongoing NATO encroachment Eastward that was never objected to by any non-Russian signatory, meaning Western Europe. The lack of objections showed Russia Europe was under the total control of NATO and the perverse EU, neither of which are actual states. Russia saw NATO/EU was becoming another Reich with several European heads-of-state promoting the Neo-Nazism imbedded in their Russophobia. Do note Russia conducted normal if not warm relations with those few European leaders willing to buck the NATO/EU line. Also important is the fact that Ukraine ceased to be a sovereign nation after the 2014 coup and became a de facto extension of NATO/EU.



The European now Eurasian security issue has existed since the end of WW2. USSR/Russia chose to cede its western system of buffer states with the reunification of Germany that included serious security caveats that were agreed to then broken by the Outlaws. In 2007, Putin at Munich made it clear that continued NATO expansion would likely bring war between Russia and NATO if the latter didn’t stop. In 2014, NATO invaded Ukraine with the aim of capturing Crimea and driving Russia’s Black Sea Fleet from its bases, but NATO failed as Russia fought back.



Russia had retained Belarus as a key buffer state, which is what the Union State Pact was all about. Russia was determined not to lose its other remaining buffer state–Ukraine–hence its diplomatic efforts to keep it in that condition short of forcing it to submit by beating NATO in the indirect war known as the SMO. The Outlaws continue their policy of defeating then dividing Russia while consolidating their hold on West Asia by doing the same to Iran–the last major campaign of Imperialism aimed at Neocolonization of the world in the effort to contain China. Russia’s aim is to reconsolidate its buffer states and degrade NATO/EU in the process hopefully without an escalation into a bigger war with NATO–European nations cannot do anything singly or in a small coalition against Russia, thus NATO and the #1 Outlaw is required, and the Outlaws via back channels say the help will be forthcoming. IMO, something similar is at work with the Zionists. Two prerequisites are required for peace and security in Eurasia: the demise of NATO/EU and the expulsion of the Zionists from West Asia and replacement of Israel by Palestine.



Cracks are appearing in the NATO/EU Reich, while the few that always existed are widening. On the sidelines of this ongoing drama is Turkey. The direction it takes in its Post-Erdogan Era will be crucial. The so-called Mecca Pact nations also come into play as the two Eurasian conflicts become one. Russia’s priority is the SMO’s completion. Iran is saying the anti-Zionist/Empire War will continue into 2027 and perhaps beyond until Trump leaves office in early 2029. IMO, that’s very likely as Trump has no ability to admit defeat, nor do the Zionists. IMO, Trump’s current peace utterings are all election related and false since it’s clear the CIA Deep State coalition want both conflicts to continue. Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 28 2026 20:27 utc | 28

While the phone call was happening, I noted an actual delegation arrived in Moscow from Slovakia for serious economic talks. The differences between Fico and Vucic are well explained in this very well-done RT analysis. Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar was cited thusly:

We reject the construction of a new Iron Curtain between the EU and Russia, and we consider it of utmost importance – even during this challenging period – to maintain open lines of communication.

Was there some form of collusion on the timing between the three states? Probably not given the level of secrecy attached to the Slovak mission, although that begs the question why. A Gym and MoA regular posted several comments to which I replied:

Posted by: james | Oct 28 2026 20:52 utc | 31—



Thanks for your earlier reply. The leaders on Europe’s geographic periphery are seeing how the internal nations are being torn apart by electorates because of the NATO/EU Anti-Russian policies that have existed since 2014 and even earlier. For example, the Info War has lasted several generations and never really ceased in 1989/1990 when the Cold War supposedly ended. Because of North Sea energy resources, Norway can conduct an independent policy if it chooses, and that appears to be what’s emerging. Finland’s case is also different and, since joining NATO/EU, it has suffered greatly economically and the electorate is pissed–France beckons. As implied in the report on Slovakia, “it’s the economy, stupid” and how NATO/EU Reich policies are causing that ruin that can no longer be ignored if domestic tranquility is desired. Hardline Reich members–Germany, France, UK, Italy–clearly don’t care and continue their road to disaster. Their promotion of false narratives are denounced as false, yet they continue to spout them, which only causes more vitriol from their publics. IMO, it’s possible the Poles will be next to talk to Putin. Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 28 2026 21:14 utc | 37

Norwegian provided a long analytical comment by a source known as Rybar that can be read at the comment link provided in my reply:

Norwegian | Oct 28 2026 21:13 utc | 36



IMO, a few European leaders understand the reality and roots of the entire situation while there are others who have completely swallowed the propaganda narratives and are thus totally hamstrung. Again, no European nation started the War with Ukraine or with Russia. That was done 100% by the Outlaw US Empire via its NATO/EU Reich. And that’s why negotiations are occurring between Russia and the Empire. It’s maddening having to continually repeat that critical fact. Why do European states support Ukraine? Because they were ordered to by the NATO/EU Reich, an order that violates every European nation’s national interests. Russia is bemused. Lavrov characterized European leaders as “political masochists” because they’ve sacrificed their own citizens’ welfare by following those orders.



The genuine enemy of Europeans is the NATO/EU Reich and its Chancellor Trump and those that direct his actions. IMO, many Europeans understand that. Which European nation will be the first to see the light and completely switch sides, not just straddle the fence? Posted by: karlof1 | Oct 28 2026 21:32 utc | 41

Norwegian replied and supplied a link to the sadly forgotten late journalist Gonzalo Lira who was tortured then murdered by the Ukraine Nazis:

@karlof1 | Oct 28 2026 21:32 utc | 41



I agree 100% with your description. I for one remember Victoria Nuland and her “Fuck the EU” in 2014. She and US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt were behind the US coup that started the violence and caused the war.



The late Gonzalo Lira explains it very well in his video on Victoria Nuland from 2022. A must see for those who didn’t already.

Which European nation will be the first to see the light and completely switch sides, not just straddle the fence? I don’t know, Slovakia? We have seen countries go mad in a herd called “EU”. The same countries will only recover slowly, one by one. Posted by: Norwegian | Oct 28 2026 21:50 utc | 43

And that’s where the thread on that topic mostly died. Yes, the call was a rather small event given what was happening on 26 October in Moscow—the plenary session of the 8th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum—where Putin’s speech can be read in the official English transcript. Also, the Moscow Statement was also produced and published in English and contained this important point:

4. Expressing: 4.1. Our deep concern over the adverse impact of geopolitical developments, particularly in the Middle East, on the stability, security and resilience of the global gas market, including disruptions to gas supplies, heightened uncertainty over the security of gas supply and demand, increased investment risks and significant gas price volatility. 4.2. Our firm objection to the extraterritorial application of national and regional legal frameworks and the imposition of unilateral coercive measures unauthorized by the United Nations; 4.3. Our profound concern about the impact of tariff-based measures that may hinder market efficiency, secure energy supplies and investment flows; [My Emphasis]

Once again, we see an international organization consisting of many diverse states supporting the values stated in the UN Charter. It should also be noted that Iran is a member of the Gas Exporters and President Pezeshkian was present at the forum and met with Putin on the sidelines to discuss the meeting that transpired in Tehran between the Mecca Pact trio, Qatar, and Iran and other business. Here’s Pezeshkian from the official English readout:

I believe that we can work on all the problems we have in the region and that we are capable of resolving all our problems and all regional issues without the United States. There is no need to rely on American assistance in the region, especially for those countries in our region that think otherwise. Indeed, that is simply not the case.

I’m surprised his words haven’t seen more media exposure. But then, who reads such things nowadays aside from geopolitical investigators writing on substack? And today the Third Russia-Africa Summit was launched that will require a separate article to report. So, plenty of states want to talk and do business with Russia instead of attacking it.

The “Grand Design” as it’s called by Alastair Crooke is still being pursued despite its strategic defeat by the Global Majority. The Collective Western Empire that began that Crusade is withering as its once proud members have become vassals of the lone remaining King Outlaw, which itself is in steep decline. China’s economy as measured by the amount of energy it produces and consumes is three times larger than the King’s and the gap widens daily. Technologically, in most cases it’s a weakling, a condition caused by many deficiencies and dependencies. Socially, it’s following the path of France and UK, although the protests have yet to become as vast. The midterm elections are likely to produce no substantive policy changes, and thus social unrest will grow. That’s what happens in a declining Empire. The Reich will expire, the only question being when as we can already see the how.

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