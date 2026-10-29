karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
7h

Thank you for the timely article!

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fanto's avatar
fanto
7h

Thanks, Karl, for this compilation of yours and other commenters - it helps to have that summary, instead of reading the whole MoA thread.

it is beyond comprehension that Sweden and Finland have abandoned Neutrality and perhaps the older generations there have told the younger politicians that they made a colossal mistake.

You mentioned that Poles might be next to talk to Russia - it is possible, but not likely as long as the Russophobia in Poland is continuously stoked by Jewish elements which thrive on dividing the slavic tribes and they love to see them fight with one another; currently the polish FM is Radoslav SIkorski, married to Anne Applebaum, who is a staunch Russophobe, has written books with that mindset.

Poles have also a difficult position to start an independent talking to Russia because they are economically dependent on largesse from Brussel, where the Germany has a lot to say.

It is a wonder that Poland was not yet forced to join the Euro.

I might be wrong, maybe some 'dark' forces in Poland will have a sway and make moves to

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