karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
4h

GDP has long been a made up number, having inflation as a “FED” mandate always adds to that number also. At the end of the day capital/neoliberalism as practiced has turned into the cannibals of it eating themselves, that’s why WS, city of London needed to destroy Europe. Hudson is a treasure thanks for bringing him to us Karl

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don Firineach's avatar
Don Firineach
4h

I tuned in to Hudson's 'lecture' with G. Diesen earlier today - yes, a superb primer.

I linked to it also on MoA but no substantive takers.

I'll get to the rest of your post later on. D.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture