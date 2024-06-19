Yes, there’s an Orthodox Church in Pyongyang. Putin donated the Trinity icon to the church. “The construction of the first Orthodox church in the capital of the DPRK was It was started on the personal order of Kim Jong-il after his visit in 2002 Church of St. Innocent of Irkutsk in Khabarovsk. The temple was erected in 2006, it was consecrated by Metropolitan Kirill of Smolensk and Kaliningrad, now Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia.”

The Liberation Monument was established in 1946 in memory of the soldiers of the Soviet Army who died during the liberation of Korea from Japanese occupation. Putin laid a wreath.

Notice who flank Putin during the negotiations: Lavrov on his right and Manturov on his left. Three main documents were signed and sealed:

1. Treaty on the Comprehensive strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea 2. Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea of the Republic on the construction of a border road bridge across the Tumen River 3. Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea of the Republic on Cooperation in the Field of Healthcare, Medical Education and Science

At present there are no links to them, the comprehensive strategic partnership obviously being the most important. Talks were held in the expanded format seen in the above photo, but the recorded statements differed little from their welcoming greetings. The statements made to the press are IMO more important:

Kim Jong-un Dear Russian comrades and friends, Participants of the signing ceremony of the new treaty between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation! At this moment, when the whole world is turning its attention to Pyongyang, where the friendship mission has arrived from Russia, I am standing with Russian comrades, the most honest friends and colleagues in this solemn hall, and this causes me a deep feeling. The President of the Russian Federation, Comrade Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and I have just signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation, which will forever shine in the history of the development of friendly relations between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation. This is an important event. I am honored and proud that, as Chairman of the State Affairs Committee of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, I have accomplished with the President of the Russian Federation, Comrade Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, an event of great strategic weight and significance for the benefit of the peoples of our two countries, the DPRK and the Russian Federation, and not only for today, but also for tomorrow. Thanks to the conclusion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation, relations between our two countries have been put on track for further promising and prosperous development, in order to achieve the progress of the two countries and increase the well-being of their peoples through active cooperation with each other in various fields, including politics, economy, culture and military affairs. Relations between our two countries have reached a new high level of allied relations. The legal basis has been laid for the implementation of the grandiose vision of the two countries ' leaders and the centuries-old aspirations of our peoples to reliably protect peace and security in the region and in the world and to build strong states in accordance with the common interests of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation. I am very pleased that the great inter-State treaty, which corresponds to the strategic nature of relations between the DPRK and the Russian Federation in the new era, was concluded just nine months after Comrade President Putin and I discussed the issue of concluding a new inter-State treaty at the Vostochny cosmodrome last September. I would like to emphasize that the birth of the most powerful treaty in the history of Korean-Russian relations is unthinkable in isolation from the outstanding foresight, bold will and determination of Comrade President of the Russian Federation – the most dear friend of the Korean people. Comrades, time has changed. The status of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation in the global geopolitical structure has also undoubtedly changed. Today, an anchor was raised at this place and a solemn start of allied relations between the DPRK and the Russian Federation was announced, representing a watershed in the history of the development of Korean-Russian relations. The Government of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will always faithfully fulfill its obligations under the treaty as it continues to continuously develop a comprehensive strategic partnership and invincible allied relations with the Russian Federation. This powerful treaty between the two countries – the DPRK and the Russian Federation – is nothing more than a document of a very constructive, promising, exceptionally peaceful and defensive nature, designed to protect and defend the basic interests of the peoples of the two countries. I have no doubt that it will become a driving force that will accelerate the creation of a new multipolar world, free from domination, enslavement, hegemony and violence. Today, at this place, I solemnly declare the unchangeable will of our Government. There will be no difference of interpretation, no hesitation or uncertainty in the fulfillment of all the historical tasks of developing eternal friendship and increasing the benefits of the peoples and future generations of our two countries, as well as in the faithful performance of their duties, in overcoming with coordinated joint efforts any possible difficulties that both our countries have already faced or will face in the future. So far, many significant joint documents have been signed, which have become part of the history of Korean-Russian friendship, numerous solemn events have been held, and special events have attracted attention. But I would like to express my hope that this solemn signing ceremony will become a strategic choice, the significance of which becomes more vivid and highlighted on the path of further centuries-old development of Korean-Russian relations, as well as an unforgettable moment that promises a brighter future for the peoples of our two countries. Vladimir Putin: Dear Comrade Chairman, Dear friends! First of all, I would like to sincerely thank the Chairman of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Comrade Kim Jong-un, for inviting me to visit your country. I am glad to be back on the hospitable Korean land. We attach the utmost importance to strengthening the traditionally friendly and good-neighborly Russian-Korean relations, which are based on the glorious traditions of our common history. Let me remind you that the Soviet Union played a significant role in the liberation of Korea from Japanese colonial rule. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the conclusion of the first international treaty of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. It was an agreement with our country. We also supported the Korean people during the Patriotic Liberation War of 1950-1953, established a peaceful life, and helped restore the national economy. In the following decades, we have accumulated an impressive experience of mutual partnership in various fields. The main thing is that our countries are sincerely interested in further active development of cooperation, which is conducted both through the leadership of economic departments, parliaments, law enforcement, foreign policy structures, and between public organizations and citizens. Today we held extensive negotiations on the entire range of issues of practical cooperation. As a result, a new interstate agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership was signed. It sets out ambitious goals and guidelines for the long-term development of Russian-Korean relations. This applies to the political, trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields, as well as the security sector. I agree that this is a truly breakthrough document, reflecting the desire of the two countries not to rest on their laurels, but to raise our relations to a new qualitative level. As for the trade turnover, the absolute figures are still modest, but there are very good dynamics. In 2023, the trade turnover increased nine times. In the first five months of this year, growth was another 54 percent. The intergovernmental commission is working well. We are talking about various areas of our cooperation. I will mention a strategically important project to modernize the Khasan-Rajin railway with the participation of our company Russian Railways. A combined 1435/1520 mm track is being reconstructed from the Khasan checkpoint in Russia to the Korean port of Rajin, where a modern multimodal transshipment terminal has been built. This is all used in the interests of third countries, in particular, a large batch of coal was delivered to Chinese consumers. Passenger rail service has been restored between our countries. The first tourists have already taken this route. Relations are developing in the field of agriculture, in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. Under the personal patronage of Comrade Kim Jong-un, the ballet company of the Primorsky Stage of the Mariinsky Theater toured the DPRK with great success. Relations in the field of education are developing. Currently, 130 citizens of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea study in Russia, and we will develop this cooperation in the future. Cooperation in the field of sports has been established. Tourism development begins. For the summer season, tour groups are formed that focus on holidays in Korean seaside resorts. And of course, security and international issues have taken up a lot of attention at today's talks. Our countries have consistently defended the idea of creating a more just and democratic multipolar world order. It should be based on international law and cultural and civilizational diversity. Both Russia and Korea pursue an independent and independent foreign policy and do not accept the language of blackmail and dictate. We oppose the practice of applying politically motivated sanctions and restrictions. These illegitimate actions only undermine the global political and economic system. Despite external pressure, our countries are successfully developing on a sovereign and independent basis, and have provided and will continue to provide full support to each other as true friends and good neighbors. We will also continue to counteract the very practice of sanctions strangulation as a tool that the West is used to using in order to preserve its hegemony in politics, economy and other spheres. In this context, I would like to note that the indefinite restrictive regime of the UN Security Council against the DPRK, inspired by the United States and its allies, should be reviewed. The propaganda cliches repeated by Westerners are no longer able to disguise their aggressive geopolitical intentions, including in the North-East Asian region. Our assessments of the root causes of the escalation of military-political tensions coincide. This is the confrontational policy of the United States to expand its military infrastructure in the sub-region, which is accompanied by a significant increase in the scale and intensity of various military exercises involving the Republic of Korea and Japan, which are hostile to the DPRK. Such steps undermine peace and stability on the peninsula and pose a threat to the security of all North-East Asian countries. Attempts to hold the Democratic People's Republic of Korea responsible for the deterioration of the situation are categorically unacceptable. Pyongyang has the right to take reasonable measures to strengthen its own defense capability, ensure national security and protect its sovereignty. Russia is ready to continue making political and diplomatic efforts to eliminate the threat of a relapse into armed conflict on the Korean peninsula and to build an architecture of long-term peace and stability based on the principle of indivisibility of security. The Comprehensive Partnership Agreement signed today also provides for mutual assistance in the event of aggression against one of the parties to this document. I would like to draw your attention to the statement of the United States and other NATO countries about the supply of high-precision long-range weapons systems, F-16 aircraft and other high-tech weapons, equipment for striking at Russian territory. Yes, actually, this is not only a statement, it is already happening. And all this is a gross violation of the restrictions assumed by Western countries within the framework of various international obligations. In this regard, the Russian Federation does not exclude the development of military-technical cooperation with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in accordance with the document signed today. Our Korean friends take an objective and balanced position on the issue of the Ukrainian settlement, and understand the true initial causes of the crisis. This line of the Korean leadership is another clear confirmation of the truly independent, independent, sovereign course of the DPRK. I would like to thank our Korean friends and personally Comrade Kim Jong-un for organizing recreation for the children of the fallen participants of the special military operation in the Korean children's camp "Seongdowon". We highly appreciate this sincere gesture of care and friendship. In conclusion, I would like to once again thank Comrade Kim Jong-un and all our Korean colleagues for their hospitality and fruitful cooperation. I am convinced that today's talks will contribute to the further development of friendship and partnership between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, as well as to strengthening security in the entire region. Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un, we are waiting for you on a return visit to Moscow. In conclusion, I would like to thank the people of Pyongyang for such a warm welcome today. Thank you for your attention. [My Emphasis]

Nothing surprising from either leader. I was surprised that so few from DPRK are studying at Russian universities. About 27 million live in DPRK with those numbers growing. In contrast, South Korea has about 52 million. The outward image is one of recovery/overcoming the “sanctions strangulation” with vast room for improvement. IMO, China and Russia will ignore the restrictions within the “neverending UNSC sanctions regime” Putin said needs reviewing, although there’s little hope at this time it will be annulled. The key IMO is easing DPRK’s perception of its security situation so it can devote more resources to developing its people instead of its military capabilities. Perhaps this new arrangement will alter the South’s attitude.

As a precursor to his Vietnam visit, Putin has again penned a letter to the Vietnamese people that appeared in in the official publication of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nhan Zan, "Russia and Vietnam: A Time-Tested Friendship":

On the eve of my fifth visit to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, I would like to share my vision of the history, current state and future of the Russian-Vietnamese partnership in the pages of the authoritative and influential Nyanzan publication. It is symbolic that our upcoming trip to Vietnam will take place on the days marking the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Vietnamese Treaty on the Foundations of Friendly Relations. This strategic document has opened up broad opportunities for strengthening and developing the entire range of bilateral ties. At a new historical stage, it gave them a powerful impetus and growing dynamics. Ho Chi Minh, the great son of the Vietnamese people and a great friend of our country, was at the origin of our bilateral cooperation. Russia honors the memory of this outstanding patriot, politician and statesman, who always firmly and adamantly defended the sovereignty and freedom of his Homeland. I would like to note that last year a monument to the first President of Vietnam was erected in St. Petersburg in honor of the 100th anniversary of his visit to the Northern Capital of Russia. Our country has provided significant assistance to the heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people against foreign interventionists. And after the victory and the complete liberation of the Vietnamese land from the invaders, Soviet builders, engineers, doctors, teachers, and scientists helped Vietnam rebuild the country. We have done a lot to increase its economic and defense potential and address its priority social issues. Such time-tested traditions of camaraderie and mutual assistance serve as a solid foundation for further promotion of bilateral relations of comprehensive strategic partnership. Vietnam is an ancient, vibrant and distinctive civilization in the mosaic of a multipolar world. In the international arena, Hanoi pursues an independent foreign policy, is a strong supporter of a just world order based on international law, on the principles of equality of all states and non-interference in their internal affairs. We highly appreciate the fact that our countries have similar or common approaches to topical issues on the international agenda. We work closely together on key multilateral platforms, primarily in the United Nations. We have similar assessments of the situation in the Asia-Pacific region. We see Vietnam as a like-minded partner in shaping a new architecture of equal and indivisible Eurasian security on an inclusive and non-discriminatory basis. We are grateful to our Vietnamese friends for their balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis and for their desire to help find real ways to resolve it peacefully. All this fully corresponds to the spirit and nature of our relations. It is important that both countries constantly pay serious attention to deepening mutual trade and stimulating investment. Thus, according to Russian statistics, in 2023, the bilateral trade turnover increased by eight percent, and in the first quarter of this year – by more than a third compared to the same period last year. Vietnam exports food, mineral raw materials, machinery and equipment. Many Vietnamese goods, including clothing, fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products, find their consumers in the Russian market. The Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Vietnam, concluded in 2015, helps to consolidate and develop these positive trends. Between our countries there is a possibility of settlements in national currencies – Russian rubles and Vietnamese dong. Last year, the share of such transactions accounted for more than 40 percent of bilateral trade. And in the first quarter of this year – almost 60 percent. This is in line with the global trend of phasing out the use of largely compromised currencies in international trade and investment. A major role in ensuring reliable financial settlements is played by a joint Vietnamese-Russian bank, which participated in the opening ceremony back in 2006. We hope that it will continue its work, actively contributing to the deepening of economic cooperation between our states. The energy sector remains a strategically important area of bilateral cooperation. High efficiency is demonstrated by the Vietsovpetro joint venture, which has been developing fields on the Vietnamese continental shelf for more than four decades. The volume of oil produced by it for all the years exceeded 250 million tons. Rusvietpetro, a joint venture established in 2008, is successfully operating in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug of Russia. In the difficult conditions of the Far North, it has already extracted more than 35 million tons of oil from the subsurface. In turn, Gazprom is producing gas in Vietnam, while another major Russian company, Novatek, intends to implement LNG projects in Vietnam. An initiative to establish a nuclear science and technology center in Vietnam with the assistance of Rosatom is being worked out. In this regard, I would like to note that the Russian State Corporation is generally ready to help its Vietnamese partners in developing the national nuclear power industry, including strengthening its human resources. Our country has traditionally made a great contribution to the development of Vietnam's hydropower potential. For example, Rushydro is interested in participating in the reconstruction and capacity increase of hydroelectric power stations on Vietnamese rivers. In Da Nang, the GAZ – Thanh Dat joint venture is developing its activities for the assembly of Russian GAZ vehicles. We expect that Vietnamese investors will also make more active use of the broad opportunities available in the Russian market. As, for example, the Vietnamese company TiEch Group does, which builds milk processing plants in the Moscow and Kaluga regions and Primorsky Krai. And of course, I cannot but mention the long-standing traditions of bilateral cooperation in the field of education. Over the past decades, tens of thousands of Vietnamese specialists in various fields have been trained and improved their qualifications in our country, and several thousand have received academic degrees. We intend to continue paying special attention to partnership in this area. In particular, we will continue training Vietnamese citizens at Russian universities at the expense of the federal budget. We will do our best to promote student exchanges and launch joint academic projects and programs. A vivid example of such positive cooperation between our countries is the work of the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Center, which has been conducting applied and fundamental research for many years. Naturally, we will continue to develop humanitarian contacts. I know that many Vietnamese people understand and love Russian music, literature, and cinema very well. And in Russia, we show a genuine interest in the original Vietnamese art. The Days of Vietnamese Culture in Russia, which are planned to be organized at the beginning of next month, will help us get to know you better. Tourism certainly contributes to the deepening of mutual understanding between our peoples. Vietnam has long been one of the most popular holiday destinations for Russians, and Vietnamese citizens have always been attracted to the sights of our country. An increase in the number of direct flights would help boost oncoming tourist flows. Together with our Vietnamese friends, we will continue to build up bilateral ties and develop cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, in the interests of stability and prosperity in the region and the world as a whole. I am confident that our countries will achieve all the ambitious goals set by building on the best traditions of friendship, mutual trust and mutual assistance. I wish the people of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam peace, prosperity and prosperity. [My Emphasis]

IMO, there’s little prospect of Vietnam being pulled from its current, longstanding orbit. Energy and education have long been the basic planks for Russian-Vietnamese relations. I’d bet on some sort of deal involving Rosatom from this visit. The contrast in the level of relations Russia has between DPRK and Vietnam is rather obvious with the former needing to be raised to the level of the latter. That of course will take time.

