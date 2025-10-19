karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

psychohistorian
6h

Thanks for the posting Karl.

I normally go to the local courthouse to support Palestine during the time for the No Kings protest today but decided to work on my house instead. I have read that there is oligarch money behind the No Kings movement and since they all are not discussing my public/private finance issue I think they are delusional/misdirected and I have been nothing but frustrated trying to get folks to not see the world through red/blue bias.

So I will wait for the China/Russia led RoW to hopefully bring the empire bully down safely and when the issue of public/private finance gets its just visibility I hope to be able to add to the conversations.

Bente Petersen
2h

LIKE !!! L.I.K.E.!!!!LIKE VERY MUCH...wow things are really happening, lies are getting exposed and seen by more and more...

LOL LOL LOL No Government should be better for the economy SURE ha ha ha look at China.. and for that matter todays Russia..

Now Seriously... Me glad I live in a welfare state ie Denmark... where our taxes go to pay for our medicals, for education incl university, for a very reasonable folks pension for every one... for proper control on rents, and subsidies to those who literally are unable to work...

And yes the tendency to cut welfare all round in Europe... and use the money for shityy weapons from USA, (being vassals to the US requires that we pay now 5% to the Emperor ha ha ha... But not for long as Europeans are also waking up...... Well I lived and worked in Vietnam... off and on for 9 years... and saw them going from ONE highrise to countless (many) highrise, incredible growth... when they let people start businesses... BUT THEY STILL HAVE THEIR COMMUNIST GOVERNMENT... and they take VERY GOOD CARE OF THE VETERANS ... from all the wars they had with the french and the USA... etc etc... thats just btw...

Our socalled Social Democrats are corrupt (Inpoer right now) Our PM is Corrupt... EU is corrupt, NATO is corrupt...

but they are so very corrupt that people begin to wake up and SEE... and lets hope they do something intelligent about it.

