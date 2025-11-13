Photo from Cambrio magazine

Unfortunately, because the main article is behind a pay/subscription wall, there’s little text to go with the image. The image has a caption imprinted over it that isn’t visible:

Imprisoned with Nicolás Maduro: the photo that reveals the ultimate goal of the United States against President Petro (Posted on November 9, 2025 at 3:00 am)

Here’s the small amount of text freely provided:

A document that outlines the five steps that the president of the United States will take against Gustavo Petro was exposed in a photo taken a few weeks ago that until now had gone unnoticed. CAMBIO reveals the history of the ‘Trump Doctrine’, a strategy that is being fulfilled to the letter and would have as its ultimate objective to take the Colombian head of state to jail. Petro is standing, looking at the camera and dressed in the characteristic orange suit that identifies most inmates in US prisons. His back is on a tape measure that allows the president’s height to be “identified.” It’s the same background used in the famous mugshots, the gringo police photos that are taken of everyone arrested.

Very little about the incident is available online in any language. Fortunately, UPI has this brief report that provides this excerpt from the Cambio article:

According to Cambio, the first paragraph of the document held by Blair outlines five steps against the Colombian president, three of which are already underway. The five are designating additional cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, supporting pro-U.S. leaders in the Western Hemisphere, imposing targeted sanctions on Petro, his family and associates, countering corrupt and anti-U.S. criminal activities, and launching a comprehensive investigation into Petro’s campaigns and their foreign financing.

When the search term is changed from Cambio Trump Doctrine to Petro Trump Doctrine, the number of articles vastly increases. Colombiaone has this report published on 10 November that provides more details:

A political storm has erupted across Latin America and Washington after the accidental revelation of what appears to be a classified U.S. government plan known as “The Trump Doctrine for Colombia and the Western Hemisphere.” The controversy began when a White House photographer inadvertently captured an image in the Oval Office showing a folder held by a senior American official. The folder displayed the faces of Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, alongside the title of the alleged document.

The photograph, which circulated rapidly through media and diplomatic circles, has fueled widespread speculation about a formalized U.S. strategy aimed at sanctioning, investigating, and even seeking criminal prosecution of Petro and Maduro. Although the White House has not confirmed the authenticity of the document, several senior political observers and insiders have described it as a blueprint for the Trump administration’s foreign policy toward leftist leaders in Latin America. According to preliminary reports, the document outlines a five-point plan emphasizing a “hard power” approach. The measures include designating additional criminal cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), supporting pro-U.S. leaders in strategic Latin American nations, imposing selective sanctions on Petro, his family, and close allies, combating corruption and anti-American activities, and launching a full-scale investigation into Petro’s campaign financing and alleged foreign connections. At the center of this controversial plan appears to be Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio of Colombian descent, whose name reportedly appears on the last page of the file. Moreno, an emerging political ally of Donald Trump, has long advocated for stronger U.S. intervention in Latin America’s “narco-regimes” and for curbing the influence of leaders he describes as “anti-democratic.”… President Gustavo Petro has responded to the revelations surrounding the Trump Doctrine with strong and direct language, framing the issue as a matter of national security for Colombia. During a press conference in Bogota, Petro stated that if such a plan indeed exists, it “represents a serious threat to the sovereignty and stability of Latin America.” He warned that the region “cannot and should not be subjected to any kind of chantaje — blackmail — from any foreign power.”

I suggest reading the omitted portions of the report and the article that follows it where Petro apologized for “the political genocide:”

[T]he Colombian state on Sunday made public an act of acknowledgment and apology to the victims of the extensive process of political extermination against the Patriotic Union (UP), a Colombian left-wing party during the 1980s and 1990s.

IMO, Team Trump neocons want to see the return of the Death Squad Days and the Fascist Dictatorships they supported, which is what the accidental leaking of the “Doctrine” signifies. The bloodlust present within Team Trump is clearly visible in the extrajudicial murders of innocents by the Outlaw US Empire who are being accused of crimes—absent of any evidence—that are not capital crimes within the Empire.

Evil is clearly afoot—escalating—again. The worst of the Outlaw US Empire is again on the march supporting genocide in Palestine, regime change wherever it sees an opening. This is a global problem that must be solved, not just in Palestine but everywhere the Outlaw US Empire has a footprint.

*

*

*

