I just finished watching an incredible video that comes from a YouTube channel I’d never heard of before, Veritasium, that was the creation of Dr. Derek Muller who bills his creation as “Veritasium: An element of truth | Science and engineering videos.

The video I watched that prompted this promo is about jet engines, specifically the turbine blades that make such engines possible, and its 39-minutes can be watched here. Readers may already know of this channel, but I’m betting many like myself don’t and will be very pleased to know about it. Those of you with children and grandchildren will find this site very useful for steering them toward science. And like myself you’ll likely learn a few things too.

