Pavel Zarubin asks Putin a very serious, very important question whereby Putin’s answer is equally as serious and important:

This will mean that NATO countries, the United States, and European countries are at war with Russia. And if this is the case, then we will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created in view of changing the very essence of this conflict . [My Emphasis]

If this decision is made, it will mean nothing more than the direct participation of NATO countries, the United States, and European countries in the war in Ukraine. This is their direct involvement, and this, of course, significantly changes the very essence, the very nature of the conflict.

Therefore, we are not talking about allowing or not allowing the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons. It is a question of deciding whether NATO countries are directly involved in a military conflict or not.

The second and very important thing, perhaps the key one, is that flight tasks for these missile systems can, in fact, be made only by the military personnel of NATO countries. Ukrainian military personnel cannot do this.

The fact is that – I have already said this, and any experts will confirm this both here and in the West – the Ukrainian army is not able to strike with modern high-precision long-range systems of Western production. She can't do that. This is possible only with the use of intelligence from satellites, which Ukraine does not have, it is data only from satellites or the European Union, or the United States – in general, from NATO satellites. This is the first one.

Vladimir Putin: There is an attempt to substitute concepts. Because we are not talking about allowing or prohibiting the Kiev regime to strike at Russian territory. It already does damage with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles and other means. But when it comes to using Western-made long-range precision weapons, it's a completely different story.

Question: Over the past few days, we have seen and heard how the topic is being discussed at a very high level in the United Kingdom and the United States that the Kiev regime will be able to strike deep into Russia with long-range Western weapons. And, apparently, this decision is either about to be made, or, apparently, it has already been made at all. This is, of course, an extraordinary thing. I would like to ask you to comment on what is happening.

The coming of this escalation was seen and has been deeply discussed already, and IMO it was very appropriate that Pavel asked this after Putin's Culture Forum Speech I reported in my previous article. The question I have: Will the West listen and take Putin's warning seriously, or will he be ignored yet again? Also, it's 100% clear that the political decision to make NATO the prime belligerent was made in the Outlaw US Empire since it runs NATO; so, isn't the most logical target for retaliation the Pentagon or the State Department, or will one less provocative be chosen like NATO HQ or ?

Visit to the Military Medical Academy named after S.M. Kirov. With State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Defense, Head of the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation Anna Tsivileva and Head of the Military Medical Academy Yevgeny Kryukov.

Putin’s visit to the Medical Academy directly after the Culture Forum could almost be called a surprise inspection of sorts given the very short notice provided about his visit. Checking on the overall medical infrastructure of Russia’s Military and the Academy specifically is the subject of the talks:

A. Tsivileva: The Military Medical Academy is a unique structure that combines three directions in its work.

This is, first of all, a scientific and technological base, where new technologies and approaches to the treatment of military personnel are being developed, among other things.

In addition, we train 600 officers a year as medical military doctors, who also currently work in medical battalions on the front line. Thus, these highly qualified specialists have allowed us to minimize losses now. In our country, 98 percent of people are cured, and most of them return to service.

And, of course, these are directly medical beds: we have deployed two thousand beds. Assistance is provided to our soldiers, and it is precisely high-tech modern medicine, including the most complex operations that are carried out on the basis of the Military Medical Academy.

:(referring to E. Kryukov)Vladimir Putin, Yevgeny Vladimirovich, I said late last night, almost at night, that I would like to visit you. I see that you have already prepared such reports. When did you manage to do all this?

Evgeny Kryukov: We are always ready.

Vladimir Putin: Okay, thank you very much.

Here, of course, you have everything set up in the best possible way. You can say a few words now, but I would like to say this: according to information received through various channels, including from the governors, some of the military medical institutions of the Russian Defense Ministry still need reconstruction, renovation or even new construction.

That's why we spoke with the Minister [of Defense Andrey Belousov] this morning. It is necessary, of course, to make a whole renovation program. I repeat, where it is necessary to build and put in order the medical facilities of the Ministry of Defense. Especially in connection with the fact that today our guys, our servicemen from the special military operation zone, are being treated there.

Of course, this will require certain resources, and there is always not enough money, but this is a sacred thing – we will definitely find these resources. Why am I saying this? I would like both Evgeny Vladimirovich and your colleagues, as heads of leading military medical institutions, to take part in this work – in shaping the image of modern military medical institutions.

Yevgeny Kryukov: Of course, Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, your assignment will be carried out.

This work has already begun. A program has been planned for the construction of new medical institutions and the reconstruction of existing ones until 2027, with a clear definition of the amount of funding. This year, more than 110 billion rubles are already planned for these purposes. And understanding, of course, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, and the instructions of the State Secretary in charge of the Deputy Minister of Defense [Anna Tsivileva].

I think that this program will certainly be implemented. This is taking care of people. Probably, nothing is more valuable today than caring for our defenders of the Fatherland, heroes.

Vladimir Putin: We must definitely translate this conversation into a practical one. Anna Yevgenyevna, you know about this.

A. Tsivileva: For my part, I would like to add that we are actually completing the construction of a number of facilities. 19 new hospitals will be commissioned by the middle of next year, and seven new, modern, fully equipped hospitals will be commissioned this year. Therefore, the funds were found.

We now travel a lot, inspect those medical institutions, military bases where we have military personnel. You are absolutely right: not everyone has a proper state. Nevertheless, 19 new, modern, multi-specialty hospitals will be commissioned by the middle of next year, that is, in the near future.

Vladimir Putin: Very good.

I ask you, as the Deputy Minister in charge of this area, to keep this under constant control.

It is clear that you have only recently joined the department, but I understand – the Minister also reported to me this morning-that in general you are in the material, as they say. You have a basic medical education, you know what we are talking about, and you can understand it professionally.

I very much hope that all this will be done through joint efforts. If you need additional assistance from the Government, please let us know.

Evgeny Vladimirovich, what would you like to say about the Academy?

Evgeny Kryukov: The Military Medical Academy is a unique institution. You made a decision at the time that it does not move from its historical sites. Of course, this required significantly…

Vladimir Putin: There were plans to evict you.

Yevgeny Kryukov: Yes, evict us from here to Lisiy Nos. This had a certain impact on the conditions in which we work, because almost all historical buildings required major repairs, and the treatment of patients required improvement. This problem gradually began to be solved.

Since 2014, the construction of the multidisciplinary clinic in which we are located has begun. This year, the building of the neurological clinic was commissioned, and patients are being treated in completely different conditions. The Department of Maxillofacial surgery and the clinic of maxillofacial surgery are planned to be completed this year. It is located in another military town, not far from the Vitebsk railway station. There is a historic building, the Rauhfus Hospital, facing Fontanka.

Vladimir Putin: It's right next to your building, right?

Yevgeny Kryukov: These are all our buildings, this is a whole military town. Unfortunately, it is also far from ideal in terms of content. It has been undergoing major repairs and renovations since 2015, which require significant capital investment. But this problem is being solved gradually. A number of clinics are already being commissioned, including this year.

Vladimir Putin: I know, I've been on this site before.

Evgeny Kryukov: Yes, you once visited this clinic. Then Academician Shevchenko Yuriy Leonidovich…

Vladimir Putin: He was the head of the academy.

Evgeny Kryukov: This year the Academy will celebrate its 226th anniversary. This is one of the oldest medical institutions in Russia. By the way, the oldest school that started training military doctors for the army and Navy is the Burdenko Hospital, which I had the honor to lead for six years. In 1711, eleven people – the first doctors for the army and navy - were released from the walls of the Burdenko hospital.

To date, the Military Medical Academy is the only medical institution in the structure of the Ministry of Defense that trains annually… We have now reached the recruitment level of about 650 cadets-this is for specialty programs. This is the faculty of training military paramedics, this is the faculty for training foreign specialists. We train more than 630 people from 33 countries: These are Vietnam, Mongolia, Africa and our CSTO partners.

The scientific potential of the Academy is quite significant: 15 members of the Russian Academy of Sciences, more than 400 professors, doctors of sciences. The Academy has two branches. The Moscow branch is the Faculty of training and improvement of postgraduate education specialists. The decision was made to deploy the faculty of the Academy in the city of Sevastopol – historically, and we plan to train specialists with secondary medical education and conduct postgraduate training there.

Vladimir Putin: Does this educational institution have growth prospects?

I just spoke today with the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, and the presidential envoy to the Southern Federal District, Vladimir Ustinov – they are in favor of creating military educational institutions there and are asking for this.

Yevgeny Kryukov: Well, the Military Medical Academy in Sevastopol and Crimea enjoys a very high reputation. We have one of the biggest competitions among the universities of the Ministry of Defense. In some areas this year, the competition for the Faculty of training for the Armed Forces was 19 people per place.

Vladimir Putin: It's decent.

E. Kryukov: Educational activity. The Military Medical Academy – I would like to note-is the only university of the Ministry of Defense that has been included in the Priority 2030 program. We are in our fourth year in this program.

The amount of additional funding for the Military Medical Academy under this program, the use of money is possible in three areas:: This includes funding research, improving educational activities and learning conditions, and, third, the Military Medical Academy's informatization program.

We have increased the amount of funding in this program: 100 million-when we first entered this program, this year-more than 650 million, this is additional funding. We do not spend this money on wages, we comply with all the presidential decrees on the "road map" for our employees.

Currently, the average salary in St. Petersburg is 82,300 rubles - this is the salary of nurses and junior nurses. 164,600 rubles-the average salary - [in accordance with] the road map - for medical staff.

Plus, in accordance with the Government decree and your decision, additional payments are made for working with the wounded. On average, a doctor receives a monthly supplement at the Military Medical Academy of more than 27 thousand rubles. Military personnel also receive this supplement, but here it is slightly smaller – around 14 thousand rubles.

Vladimir Putin: How many members of the SVO are currently undergoing treatment?

Yevgeny Kryukov: Currently, the Military Medical Academy has two thousand beds. About 1,200 beds have been allocated for participants of the special military operation.

We were unable to convert a number of departments, and we don't need to, because we need to carry out the educational process. Let's say the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology - the Clinic of Obstetrics and Gynecology - and the children's clinic of children's diseases continue to function as usual.

In the interests of the Military Medical Academy, a single space has been created, and the 442nd District Hospital operates. Because we carry out a single reception of the wounded, their sorting either at the aviation site, or when the railway train arrives with the wounded. The most severe patients are taken over by the Military Medical Academy, and patients who can be treated in milder cases are taken over by the 442nd Hospital.

Plus, in the interests of the Military Medical Academy, 1,437 beds were deployed in the city through the Ministry of Health, where the most severe patients who were operated on by the Military Medical Academy. We have a further need to sort of [transfer them] somewhere, and this is done in medical institutions in St. Petersburg or in other hospitals in the territory of the Russian Federation.

Vladimir Putin: Are there any problems with the civilian healthcare system?

Yevgeny Kryukov: Anna Yevgenyevna met with Alexander Beglov a week ago and asked for an additional bed allocation-by the governor's decision, but this has not yet been implemented. We hope it will be implemented soon. Alexander Dmitrievich made a decision on the additional allocation of 270 beds in the interests of the Military Medical Academy.

Vladimir Putin: I think this is a technical issue that will definitely be resolved.

Evgeny Vladimirovich, do you need any additional assistance in working with military personnel who came to the academy for treatment from the free zone?

Evgeny Kryukov: Mr President, the fact is that the city of Saint Petersburg is a historical city with great traditions. From the very first days, we felt the concern of St. Petersburg residents for the Military Medical Academy, especially for the wounded who are being treated here.

Since the beginning of the special military operation, there have been a number of problems. In particular, there were not enough burn beds, this is a high-tech help. The Military Medical Academy was at that time the only center for the treatment of burn patients in the Armed Forces system. We had a problem with these beds. The Starorusskaya 12 Foundation provided us with the required number of beds within ten days, paid for them – they were brought, cleared, and they were installed at the Military Medical Academy.

Similarly, every wounded person who enters the Military Medical Academy is surrounded by care. These are sneakers, an individual size tracksuit, and T-shirts. Quite a significant number of patients have already passed through the Military Medical Academy – all of them were provided with everything necessary.

To date, the Military Medical Academy and the Armed Forces have no problems with medical supplies or medical supplies. I have been at all stages of providing medical care, including the most advanced ones, where all the necessary medicines are available.

Vladimir Putin: Okay, got it. Thank you.