Today’s Moon of Alabama headline is “Nvidia Has Been Saved For Now But The China Hawks Will Be Back,” which follows-up on four previous articles. IMO, the big issue being masked is the inability of the Outlaw US Empire’s business model to compete with China’s Open-Source AI model. I wrote the following short comment on the article and situation that provides some links to further education on the issue:

What this circus is masking is the competition between two very different AI business models–China’s Open Source and the Outlaw US Empire’s Closed Rentier Monopoly. There are a great many podcast discussions about this extremely important issue that centers on the ability to attain the revenues needs to pay for the cost of investment. If that can’t be done as many are projecting for the Empire’s model, then it’s very possible those “frontier” AI Corps will be deemed Too Big to Fail and be rescued by injections of government-based liquidity. This short clip of the chat between Warwick Powell and Radhika Desai deals directly with that issue, but that’s not the only one available. This article in Guancha written by Warwick Powell under his pen name Bao Shaoshan was published on 19 November and was preceded by two articles he published at his substack on the 12th and 16th. There’re also the many short podcasts done by Inside China/Business over the last six months that have dug into the Why and How details of the entire scope of high-tech competition between China and the Empire. So, getting educated on this topic is actually quite easy if you know where to go to get schooled.



The drama surrounding Jensen Huang is a smoke screen masking the dire straits of the Empire’s AI model, which is why its corps are losing capex so rapidly. Shenzen showcased China’s AI model in action whereas the Empire has no such equivalent. No wonder Trump skedaddled without holding a presser. IMO, what he saw convinced him to vouch for Huang.

I have a large number of items to and work on and hope to get at least one other published today, two if time works out.

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