Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg.

President Putin spent his 73rd birthday in his hometown, met with the Security Council via video then shared some time with his generals, “the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, as well as the commanders of the military groups in the special military operation zone.” What sets Putin’s meeting apart from that held by President Trump isn’t just the setting and content but the ceremony Putin and his generals jointly participated in, which is only told via the photos taken at the time—no media report I saw made any mention of what I consider to be a very singular and very Russian event. The short six-minute video address shared by Putin and General Gerasimov and broadcast to all Russians was a terse report on the SMO’s situation that was unsurprising to anyone closely following what’s happening in Ukraine. The venue for the ceremony is pictured at the header, the Peter and Paul Cathedral in St. Petersburg. As Putin greets his team, note what they have held in their left hands:

Yes, it’s a taper, the type of ceremonial candle used in Orthodox Church ceremonies. I have no clue as to the nature of the ceremony since I’m not Orthodox. IMO, the next several photos don’t need any explanation, although it should be noted that Putin is the central figure.

In the middle photo, you can see the white boxes with the gold appliques behind the wrought iron fencing. And then we see everyone crossing themselves. These men are more than all together.

In the Peter and Paul Cathedral, the President laid flowers at the coffin of Peter I.

The symbolism is off the charts—Putin and his generals hold a convocation of sorts at the foot of Peter the Great’s tomb. There must be a video, which would likely reveal the close comradery between those present. Some of that clearly spilled over into the meeting as the next photo shows:

Yet, all are attentive as Putin gives his short talk to the nation:

And there wasn’t much to say since Putin gave an excellent recap just a few days prior during his Valdai Club performance:

V. Putin: Dear comrades! Let me remind you that just recently, on September 30, we celebrated the day of reunification of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions with the Russian Federation. The residents of these regions overwhelmingly voted for their future as part of Russia, confirming that the decisions made in February 2022 were correct and timely. At the moment, the strategic initiative is entirely in the hands of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. This year, we have liberated almost 5,000 square kilometers of territory – 4,900 – and 212 settlements. The decisive role in this is undoubtedly played by our soldiers and officers, who demonstrate the best qualities of the Russian military, such as selfless dedication and love for their homeland, a high sense of duty, camaraderie, and brotherhood in arms. Please convey my sincere gratitude to all the personnel for the courage and heroism they display on a daily basis. I would also like to highlight the crucial role of the country’s military-industrial complex in ensuring the successful operations of the Russian Armed Forces. The defense industry enterprises fully meet the needs of the Armed Forces for high-precision weapons, missiles, ammunition, armaments, and military equipment. In addition to the planned deliveries, the development of the latest weapons and their supply to the troops are progressing at an accelerated pace. Despite their attempts at stubborn resistance, the enemy is retreating along the entire line of contact. In this context, the Kiev regime, seeking to demonstrate some success to its Western sponsors, is attempting to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting peaceful civilian facilities. However, this will not help them. Our goal is to ensure the safety of Russian citizens, strategic facilities, and civilian infrastructure, including the energy sector. At today’s meeting, we will review the current situation in the special military operation zone, listen to reports from the commanders of the military groups on the progress of your tasks, and discuss current issues related to the provision of troops and plans for the near future. Let’s move on to the reports. Please, Valery Vasilyevich. V. Gerasimov: Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief! The troops of the Joint Group continue to engage in active combat operations, advancing in almost all directions. The enemy has focused its main efforts on stabilizing the situation in the critical sectors of the front in order to slow down our offensive. The Northern Group of Forces is operating in the border area and continues to carry out tasks related to creating a security zone in the Kharkiv and Sumy regions of Ukraine. Its units are also successfully advancing in the southern part of Volchansk. The Zapad group is completing the defeat of the enemy in the southern districts of Kupyansk and is successfully advancing in the Krasnolimansk direction. The liberation of the village of Yampol continues, with most of it under the control of our troops. Troops of the Southern Group, despite the stubborn resistance of the enemy, are advancing with fighting in the cities of Seversk and Konstantinovka. The destruction of the blocked enemy formations in the area south of the Kleban-Byksky reservoir was completed yesterday. The most active fighting is taking place in the area of responsibility of the Center group of troops, in the Krasnoarmeysk and Dnepropetrovsk directions. In an attempt to stop our advance, the Ukrainian command has transferred the most combat-ready units from other sectors, including those from the strategic reserves, to these areas. Despite this, the units and military formations of the Center group are continuing their offensive, overcoming the enemy’s resistance. Our assault units are advancing in the southern areas of Krasnoarmeysk. The settlement to the north of Krasnoarmeysk, Rodinskoye, is surrounded and is currently being cleared of Ukrainian Armed Forces units. The Vostok military group continues to advance deep into the enemy’s defenses in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Since September 1, more than 200 square kilometers of territory have come under our control in this area. The troops of the Dnipro group are advancing towards the city of Zaporozhye. The fighting is currently taking place for the control of the settlements of Primorskoye and Stepnogorsk. In addition, according to the General Staff’s plan, targeted and massive strikes are being carried out against military facilities and those of Ukraine’s military-industrial complex. The priority is to destroy enterprises that produce missile systems and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. Comrade Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the formations and military units of the Joint Group of Forces will continue to conduct offensive operations in accordance with the approved plan. The commander of the group of forces will report on the current situation in more detail. The report is finished. V. Putin: Dear comrades! Our common goal remains the same–-we must ensure that all the objectives set for the troops during the special military operation are achieved. Let’s get started and see how we are progressing towards this goal. The first report is by Colonel General [Evgeny] Nikiforov, Commander of the Northern Military Group. Please. [My Emphasis]

Now, what might be the “approved plan”? Today a Ukie report emerged that admitted to the Line of Contact (LOC) no longer being a continuous line since its developed gaps in many places because of the lack of infantry, which confirmed the main point Putin made at Valdai. The Ukrainian ability to defend its territory is rapidly eroding, which is a signal that the end is growing nearer. At Valdai, Putin urged Zelensky to seriously consider surrendering to save what remains of his Army and Ukraine’s manhood. There are also rumors that an election in Ukraine is being planned. Turning the screws by eliminating Ukraine’s last electrical power generating capacity as Winter approaches was a tactic that was urged last year but stopped short yet appears to be approved to go all the way this time. It should be clear by now that Zelensky doesn’t give a whit about the fate the Ukrainian people as he tries to figure out a way to escape with his stolen loot. maybe the Brits will take him.

Meanwhile, the Outlaw US Empire that started the war in 2014 is becoming an anarchic mess as it continues to try and slow its decline—efforts that only seem to result in hastening the downfall. RT reported Ryabkov’s spin on the issue:

Momentum from Trump-Putin Alaska summit exhausted – deputy FM The impulse to resolve the Ukraine conflict has been extinguished by European supporters of prolonged war, Sergey Ryabkov has said.

As others note, NATO remains the issue, while NATO in reality is the Outlaw US Empire and the Europeans don’t have much military or military industry to mount anything against Russia or to help Ukraine. The dilemma for Trump is he doesn’t want to declare defeat because that also admits the Empire started the war as is liable for the consequences of that act regardless of what he thinks of International Law. So, like Netanyahu it appears Trump needs to start another war that the Empire might win so the defeat can simply be forgotten.

Today, Putin is in Dushanbe for a state visit that began with his paying respects and laying a wreath at the foot of this monument:

Monument to Ismoil Somoni on Dusti (Friendship) Square in Dushanbe.

Another look:

*

*

*

Like what you’ve been reading at Karlof1’s Substack? Then please consider subscribing and choosing to make a monthly/yearly pledge to enable my efforts in this challenging realm. Thank You!