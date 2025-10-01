karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Loam
1h

I live in southern Spain, right on the flight path of the empire's warplanes heading for Western Asia. During the Gulf War, I could hear the deep, rumbling sound of transport and bomber engines. The same sound I've been hearing for a few days now. A more than disturbing sound.

bevin
1h

The Trump and Hegseth (is that how you spell the nonentity's name?) humiliation of the Army and Naval officers was a long planned act of revenge for the Army's role in putting an end to McCarthy's career.

Which also ended the legislative pretensions of McCarthy's counsel, one Roy Cohn, who was thereafter reduced to mentoring Fred Trump's dumb son and runnng seminars on cheating the taxman.

Happily the performances of both Trump and his push-up warrior Secretary of War will have provided the officers involved with enough matter for mess dinner gossip for the rest of their lives.

Trump may be a fascist and Hegseth shows many of the signs that he might become one when he grows up but their clown act is of the highest quality- millions of soldiers and sailors of all ranks will be rolling about as they watch the clips that The Don not Quixote and Sancho Pete kindly allowed to be recorded.

