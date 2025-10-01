I just finished posting the following comment at Moon of Alabama and now do so here because the information contained in the three linked chats is too gravely important not to spread far and wide. The video clips shown during those chats are just as important since they provide the context for the commentary that follows them. I know other chats have taken place that are likely to have vital information as well. I ask readers to link to what they’ve watched over the last 48 hours in the comments along with a short synopsis of why they ought to be watched so others can do so. The latest “Gaza Deal” is 100% bullshit and aimed at appeasing the global anti-Zionist crowd which is now the clear majority, and Imperial warplanes are on their way to bases in West Asia in a build-up similar to what we saw in June prior to the 12-Day War. Now for my comment:

I’ve now watched three chats–Max Blumenthal and Colonel Wilkerson with Nima and the Colonel with Judge Nap. I don’t usually get too disturbed by the information revealed during such chats, but today was different–portions of all three were disturbing, not just the specter of war on the horizon, but the depth of Fascism here inside the Outlaw US Empire. And I don’t see Colonel Wilkerson having TDS. Think of what Trump implied by saying American cities are going to be used as training grounds for the urban areas we’ll soon invade. Or Hegseth saying there are no more laws of war, no rules of engagement. The Outlaw US Empire has gone Full Zionist at the top leadership level. What Hegseth said is no longer applicable are treaties that are part of the Constitution all those flag officers swore an oath to defend. The three chats last about two hours and forty minutes. Even if you’re not an American, watch them because all this crap happening is going to affect you too.

Yes, the fascism within the Outlaw US Empire is at 1950s Cold War levels. The chats detail that and much more.

Colonel Wilkerson says they’ll be coming after us, meaning the truth tellers regardless their political affiliation. My substack’s tiny when compared to Simplicius’s, but both of us need to be supported. The $8/mo subscription is just over 25 cents per day. Please consider it. And thanks to those who have already donated support!!