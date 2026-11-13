karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Watson's avatar
Mark Watson
5h

When you look at new housing in Australia, its mostly developments that are crowded onto small land holdings and dual storied. The cost of land is the driving factor, and they are all built cheap. When we purchased our house, the land was a fraction of the cost of the "package" and now it's completely different. Immigration is driving the building industry as birthrates in the original populations have dropped as children are expensive to raise and priorities have changed. Possessions as status symbols have become the desired achievements and nobody wants to sacrifice anything to serve the greater good. Buying a house is a long-term proposition, and it requires sacrifices that many are no longer prepared (or even able) to make.

Reply
Share
james's avatar
james
3h

thanks karl... it was months ago you recommended signing up to this fellows substack and i took you up on it.. thanks again! i read the transcript.. it is very good! cheers! james

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.