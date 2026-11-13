I promote Kevin Walmsley’s Inside China/Business substack and am often tempted to recommend his content on many occasions but often limit myself to linking his video in a comment about at it the Moon of Alabama blog. This one is in a completely different category of importance—it’s about the broken Outlaw US Empire’s housing market, why it’s in that state, and how that affects all of us—rich, poor, old, young. My kin and myself are represented in every category described except for assisted living/retirement communities where I’ve seen how they’re designed to milk all the capital initially wealthy seniors had when they entered those traps. But this isn’t just about me; it’s about the 2000+ US- and Canada-based Gym readership who need to watch, learn and discuss what Kevin presents—and yes, politics are included since that’s how the system gat broken in the first place. Other global Gym readers will want to watch because it’s possible they will face similar problems, particularly in Australia.

After this important FYI, I have a large mass of items to integrate into articles.

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