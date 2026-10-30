A closer image:

Both were taken prior to today’s plenary session. 44 images of just this event can be seen here. A three hour video of the event along with its Russian transcript is here. Eventually, the complete English transcript will be available here. Over 50 African nations and the heads of the continent's integration associations attended the Summit’s several events that began on 28 October with the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum. During the event, President Putin met with numerous African leaders and African associations. Exhibitions were visited after yesterday’s forum after which a reception was held on behalf of the President of Russia in honour of the heads of delegations participating in the of the third Russia-Africa summit. On the first day, a separate meeting with heads of leading regional organisations of the African continent was held. On the 27th, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova’s met with participants of the Russia–Africa Media Forum and held an extensive Q&A session that was very educational. These events were capped by a news conference by Vladimir Putin and Chairperson of the African Union and President of Burundi Evariste Ndayishimiye. That’s eight links that could be tripled if all the sideline meetings were included. Saying the event was significant is almost an understatement. The Summit’s theme/motto was For Peace, Security and Development—something that could be the foundation for all Summits. And the Summit was preceded by another important event, the eighth summit of heads of state and the governments of the countries participating in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum where Putin spoke at its plenary session. (A complete official English transcript is here.) English transcripts for most of the above events can presently be found here. At the top of both the Russian and English pages is an “Events” button that will provide the reader with the last seven days of events and a search function to access earlier events, which I use frequently.

So, what happened? Communication fundamentally. Since there’s no English translation of Maria’s Q&A with African media available, the initial Q&A is worthy:

Q: Over the past few years, numerous summits have brought Africa together with major international powers under the banner of partnership, development and cooperation. However, the results did not always meet the expectations of Africans on the ground. What specific projects and practical partnerships can Moscow offer to the African continent? What exactly has changed in practice since the last summit? What practical initiatives can emerge at this summit so that African countries and their peoples feel that partnership with Russia brings real changes in the field of economic cooperation and the development of cross-border infrastructure? Maria Zakharova: Our relations with Africa are comprehensive, multifaceted and, most importantly, practice-oriented. Russia is ready to offer its African partners advanced solutions in all areas of interest to them, from agriculture and energy to digitalisation, healthcare, education and personnel training. In concrete terms, this can be judged by very revealing statistics. So, since 2023, that is, since the previous Russia-Africa summit, eight Russian embassies have been opened on the continent. The trade turnover increased by 10.5% and exceeded $27 billion by the end of 2025. The number of intergovernmental commissions on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation has increased to 22. Currently, a record number of citizens of African countries are studying in Russian universities - almost 38 thousand, and the quota of Russian scholarships for Africa has been increased to 5469 places. The network of open education centers in the Russian language, created in 2023 by the Ministry of Education of Russia, has expanded significantly - up to 58 in 29 countries of the continent. Since 2023, RT has opened bureaus in three African countries, and Sputnik multifunctional editorial centers have been launched in three. As for applied initiatives, it would be premature to talk about specific projects before they are officially signed at the summit.

Considering the vast shutdown in African relations done during the Yeltsin years, it must be said that the level of contacts and assistance have far surpassed that Era and in many respects have passed the Soviet Era. Far more detailed stats were provided by Putin in his several speeches and during the plenary session. What follows is the initial portion of Putin’s address at the Economic-Humanitarian Forum’s plenary session that will give a further idea of what was discussed:

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ladies and gentlemen, friends, President Ndayishimiye, I am pleased to welcome you all. Thank you for coming to Moscow at our invitation. This has become a traditional meeting. I hope you will find your stay here interesting and will enjoy interacting both with Russian colleagues and with your colleagues from African countries. We will do our utmost to make your stay as comfortable and productive as possible. I am once again pleased to welcome you all and sincerely grateful that you have accepted our invitation. This is already the third time we have convened the Russia–Africa summit, and, in accordance with established tradition, we begin our joint work with the plenary session of the Economic and Humanitarian Forum. As usual, this forum has a packed agenda, covering efforts to promote partnerships between our countries in energy, manufacturing, agriculture, and transport, as well as cooperation opportunities in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, high technology, digital transition, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and space. This means we will discuss and work on a wide range of matters. It goes without saying that it is essential that we not only discuss these topics but focus on working together on them. Of course, the forum will pay special attention to the humanitarian component, with a focus on education, healthcare, research, culture and mass media, as well as cooperation between youth and civil society organisations. I must note that these topics go beyond simply covering Russia’s ties and cooperation in all their key aspects and components. In fact, they resonate with the objectives and goals the African continent is pursuing in terms of promoting its socioeconomic development. I am convinced that by working together we can achieve tangible results through specific agreements, business deals and contracts, further strengthening our multifaceted and mutually beneficial ties. The Russia-Africa Forum, its topics and the participants it gathers, as well as the free and open dialogue it promotes, can all be viewed as an integral part of a transformation whose scale and depth cannot be underestimated. We are witnessing the emergence of a genuine multipolar world order as an objective and irreversible trend. In the past, the future of whole continents was determined by a very small group of select states, but this epoch is past us. It has been replaced with a world where everyone’s word has to be heard – the voices of all countries taking part in international interactions. New centres of global governance are emerging within the world order by operating as points of attraction and promoters of change. I believe that BRICS, a grouping you know well, plays a key role among them, since this is de facto the world’s largest association, covering a third of the planet’s landmass and bringing together the leading countries of Eurasia, Latin America, the Middle East, and of course Africa, which has three countries representing it within the BRICS framework, the BRICS family. Different development models, religions, civilisations and cultures co-exist harmoniously within BRICS. At the same time, all of its participants uphold the principles of equality and respect, friendship and accord, and act in solidarity to find solutions to pressing challenges and threats to global stability and security, universal prosperity and wellbeing. These approaches to partnership and the unifying agenda are highly relevant and are delivering tangible, positive results. In the past five years, BRICS countries have accounted for over 40 percent of global GDP, while the Group of Seven has accounted for less than 30 percent. There is no doubt that BRICS’ share will only grow further – to the benefit of developing countries, of course. This result has, in large measure, been accomplished thanks to Africa, with its immense natural resources, demographic potential and location at the intersection of busy transcontinental trade routes. Africa is increasingly asserting itself as one of the poles of the global economy and politics. The continent is experiencing a new awakening: its sovereignty is growing stronger, as are its influence and standing in the world. Most importantly, Africans are uncompromising in the protection of their interests and their intention to determine their own future and development trajectory. However, shaping a multipolar world has not been an easy endeavour. We have faced resistance from countries that are not ready to accept this reality – countries accustomed to thinking in colonial terms and becoming fabulously – yes, fabulously – rich at the expense of others. They resort to any, even the ugliest and most cynical means, including tariff wars, illegitimate sanctions, economic dictate, blackmail and interference in the internal affairs of others. Western countries are making aggressive attempts to drive Africans back into financial bondage, imposing on them the financial resources they so desperately need on extortionate terms, which force them to pay back many times over to service and repay such debts, to the detriment of their long-term development plans. In this connection, I would like to recall the words of that great son of the Burkinabé people, Thomas Sankara – President of the Council of the Revolution and the first President of Burkina Faso. He said – and I quote: “Debt is neo-colonialism, in which colonisers have transformed themselves into ‘technical assistants’… debt is a skilfully managed reconquest of Africa, intended to subjugate its growth and development through foreign rules.” That was said not so long ago – not yesterday, but in 1987. Unfortunately, little has changed since. We must acknowledge that the consequences of the colonial era are still felt in Africa. The continent’s infrastructure was built in colonial times to serve the export of raw materials to the metropoles. Even today, by expert estimates, value added in the continent’s manufacturing industry is less than 2 percent. Of the total annual trade turnover of African states – US$1.5 trillion – only 15 percent consists of transactions within the continent itself. And yet, the situation is changing. The successful operation of the African Continental Free Trade Area is helping to deepen industrial cooperation and advance the continent’s economic independence. As you know, Russia is deeply involved in efforts to relieve African countries financially and to ease their debt burden. We have joint programmes with a number of African countries to use debt funds to finance national economic growth projects. Our country has also consistently advocated strengthening Africa’s role in governance and in key decision-making within the multilateral development institutions – above all, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. More broadly, there is a need to reform these organisations and redirect them towards the needs and requirements of developing economies. I would like to emphasise that Africa needs solutions that will allow it to dispose of its resources at its own discretion, direct them to urgent needs, and accumulate serious capital and long-term investment in energy, industry, transport and logistics. This would help the continent to finally throw off the shackles of the colonial legacy, and to secure the political, social and economic stability of African countries and genuine national sovereignty in all its manifestations. This begs a natural question, since there are different ways of interpreting the notion of state sovereignty. What does it mean in today’s world? It goes beyond controlling territory and borders, ensuring system-wide political and financial stability, guaranteeing the availability of food, water and energy, reliable transport and communications, as well as a unique cultural identity. Scientific advancements, progress in research and technology and innovation have brought about the emergence of new sectors in which guaranteeing security and sovereignty has become a vital necessity. Digital technology has made a huge leap forward in recent years. Artificial intelligence, digital platforms and autonomous systems have become commonplace. Therefore, technological sovereignty and jurisdiction have critical importance when it comes to cybersecurity, data storage and personal data processing, as well as platform-based solutions and artificial intelligence models. This can serve as a solid foundation for our present-day economy, public administration, business operations, social services, healthcare and education – everything that defines the safety, wellbeing and quality of life for our people and provides for the stable operation of the modern urban environment. Russia has long since embarked on the path to achieving technological sovereignty. This was a strategic choice for us, and it would not be an exaggeration to say that we succeeded and produced tangible results in certain domains. These results were positive and quite impressive. Let me emphasise that Russia has the full supply chain required for building generative AIs. In particular, we have two large language models of our own. Russian innovative companies have developed solutions that have radically improved service quality. There are platform-based solutions, which allow our citizens to conveniently carry out banking transactions, order services or goods. In the healthcare sector, Russia introduces digital solutions across the country. They have helped achieve new, unprecedented heights in labour efficiency among doctors and improve the availability of healthcare services, while also enabling us to diagnose medical conditions at an early stage. Of course, the list of these achievements goes on. Across a number of other dimensions, Russia comes up with top-tier solutions. Our competitors have to catch up with us in some sectors by replicating our solutions. We have been at the forefront in the global race to achieve technological sovereignty. I would like to underline that Russia is willing to provide our African friends with high-tech solutions as well as our digital know-how. [My Emphasis]

To read the rest of Putin’s speech, its official English translation is here. Unfortunately, The English transcript omits the contribution by Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi. Here’s what was said:

First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to His Excellency President Vladimir Putin, his government and the Russian people for the warm welcome we have received. Thank you very much for the wonderful organization of this forum. This is an invaluable opportunity for us to strengthen the dialogue between Russia and Africa. This forum is taking place against the backdrop of economic difficulties that continue. It is taking place at a time when we are facing challenges in the field of economy, finance, in the humanitarian sphere, in the field of environmental protection, and to us we need to find specific answers to them. In the face of these challenges, no country, no continent can act alone. We must unite our efforts to achieve success, so we must build a more balanced partnership that will be based on mutual respect, on trust and also on the convergence of our interests. Africa wants to participate fully in the choice of common directions, but we do not want to be solely a source of resources. We want to be an active acting player; we want to participate in the transformation process and innovation. These natural resources are our huge agricultural potential, our youth, our creativity – all this is the driver of such transformation. Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, Dear friends! Our resources should not be reduced simply to the deposits that will be exploited. But these resources should become the key to the prosperity and well-being of our population. Economies around the world demand that we intensify our actions. We must extract more mineral resources. In this regard, Africa hopes that we will create added value, and this will allow us to to ensure the economic prosperity of countries. We hope that this will be the case with respect for the rights of our peoples. We must think about the needs of the economy for mineral resources. For all that, we should keep in mind the environment, so our riches may be of help and future generations. It is with these thoughts in mind that we want to move from resource extraction to development and prosperity. Relations between Russia and Africa are what give us new, great opportunities. We must create a partnership that will enable us to transform resources on the ground. This will also allow us to benefit from technology transfer, to develop competencies, create new jobs. This suggests more investments in the agro-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure, transport, industry, research area. These should facilitate access of our goods to other markets. This will allow you to remove obstacles that stand in the way of economic exchanges, and this will allow us to advance partnerships between Russian and African companies, and all this in compliance with domestic rules and legislation. Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, Now our world is living transformation, the world is becoming multipolar. In this regard, BRICS is as a major pole of the new economic reality. This association includes the Southern Africa, Egypt and other countries, Uganda, Nigeria. There are partners who want to cooperate with the BRICS association, and these are countries that represent the African continent. Economic cooperation between Russia and Africa opens up new perspectives. We must diversify our economic exchanges, should create payment systems, logistics corridors and institutions that will allow we should cooperate with BRICS, with Russia. This will also allow us to carry out technology transfer and implement large infrastructure projects. I invite Russian companies to respond more actively to the demands and needs of the African market for energy, agro-industrial complex, industry, infrastructure and technologies for transformation. Thanks to our industrial opportunities, scientific possibilities, and energy, Russia, with its experience, can make a great contribution to our cooperation, and can offer us specific solutions in the field of trade, financing, payment systems and effective investments. We must diversify our partnership, strengthen our common capabilities, and make independent decisions about our development. Burundi wants to strengthen cooperation with the Russian Federation in the field of agriculture, in the field of transformation of local goods, energy, mining, infrastructure development in the field of vocational education and scientific research. And I think that other African countries have the same desire. Therefore, I invite Russian companies to discover investment opportunities in our country, to choose those projects that create jobs, that create added value and which enable the transfer of competencies and enable the creation of local industries. Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, Africa is looking for partners to strengthen its capabilities, to use their wealth. We don’t always want to just export natural resources and then import finished goods, we want to participate in the entire value chain, in the supply chain, so that we can use and provide for our population. It should be a mutually beneficial partnership, in which each party contributes to and respects the priorities of its partner. Concrete commitments are needed, viable projects to keep an eye on, will allow us to do more development. It is the economic component that can give us added value so we can reduce poverty in our countries. This forum is extremely important for us, because economic growth should serve the benefit of the people. Health, Safety, education – all this is in the very focus of our priorities. Excellencies, Ladies and gentlemen, The potential for partnership between Russia and Africa is really very large, and we must transform it and achieve concrete results. Let’s make sure that this forum was not just a forum for the sake of the forum, but also for so that it becomes a platform for making specific decisions, concluding agreements, concluding investment, in particular, contracts, humanitarian initiatives – everything that will have a direct influence on the life of our people. We want to be based on mutual respect and friendly ties, and we hope that Russia will contribute into our economy, so that together we can present decent results at the global market, fully realizing our potential. It is with these beliefs I wish you success in your work of this forum. I hope that my wishes will be fulfilled, and specific agreements and specific projects will be signed for the benefit of our economies and our people. And in this way, we will open up opportunities for more ambitious, concrete and fruitful cooperation between the Russian Federation and African countries. {My Emphasis]

The Summit was very productive. Three major declarations and actions plans were signed and published: The Declaration of the 3rd Russia – Africa Summit, the Declaration of Cooperation in the Civilian Application of Artificial Intelligence Technologies, and the next Russia – Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2027–2029. Currently, these documents are only available in Russian. First will be a section of the Declaration of the Third Russia-Africa Summit that announces some of the values the relationship is based upon:

Welcoming the consolidation of the authority of African States, the African Union as the leading continental organization and regional integration associations in international reflecting Africa’s growing global role and influence as one from the independent centers of the emerging multipolar world order, reaffirming commitment to the fundamental purposes and principles of the UN Charter in all their completeness, totality, interconnection and indivisibility, emphasizing the common responsibility of Russia and African states for the formation of a just, a balanced and equal multipolar world order based on the principles of sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their internal respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and rights of all peoples to self-determination, as enshrined, inter alia, in the resolutions of the General Assembly UN Assembly 1514 (XV) of 14 December 1960 and 79/115 of 4 December 2024, reaffirming the need to jointly counter modern colonial practices in order to strengthen sovereignty, ensure free development, and mutually beneficial cooperation, diversification of foreign relations, preservation of national identity, traditional spiritual and moral values, cultural and civilizational equality and diversity, expressing readiness to develop cooperation on the issue of perpetuating the historical truth about the epoch colonialism, including in the context of the adoption of UN General Assembly Resolution 80/106 of 5 December 2025, which proclaimed 14 December as the International Day of the Struggle against Colonialism in All Its Forms and Manifestations, as well as UN General Assembly Resolution 80/250 of 25 March 2026 declaring trafficking in enslaved Africans and the racially conditioned conversion of Africans into material slavery as the heaviest crime against humanity, opposing any manifestations of racism, racial discrimination, discrimination on the basis of religion or origin, including manifestations of xenophobia and related intolerance, aggressive nationalism, neo-Nazism and neo-fascism,

The Declaration on Cooperation in the Field of Civilian Application of Artificial Intelligence Technologies of the Third Russia–Africa Summit is clearly about regulating AI for the public good. Here’s part of its preamble:

Based on from the fact that the development, deployment, and adoption of AI technologies are becoming one of the of the key factors of socio-economic development, the driving forces of comprehensive growth and innovation, increase in labor productivity and improvements in the provision of public services, science, education, healthcare, agriculture, transport, energy and other industries, Recognizing the sovereign right of states to form national policy and legal regulation in the field of AI, to determine national priorities, developing domestic capacity, encouraging the development of innovation ecosystems, as well as the need to comply with the legislation of states under jurisdiction development, implementation and use of appropriate technologies, noting that unlocking the potential of AI requires inclusive international cooperation, active exchange of knowledge and best practices, technology transfer, as well as the creation of an enabling environment to provide ethical, people-centered, equitable, safe and non-discriminatory access of regions, countries and people to technological capabilities, infrastructure, data, computing resources and competencies in accordance with national laws and regulations, emphasizing the importance of ensuring trust in AI systems, preventing and minimizing risks their negative impact on people, the economy and public safety,

And then there’s the Action Plan of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum for 2027–2029 29 October 2026 that opens with what’s clearly a legal disclaimer:

Action Plan of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum (hereinafter referred to as the Action Plan) is aimed at strengthening multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation between Russian Federation and African States recognized by theUnited Nations Organization (UN), the African Union and leading African integration associations, in 2027–2029. [My Emphasis]

Here’s a further portion of its preamble:

The Action Plan takes into account the African Union’s Agenda 2063 “The Africa We Want”, the first and second ten-year plans for its implementation, the Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation, other strategic documents of Russia and Africa. Within the framework of the Action Plan, Russia and Africa agreed to strengthen the strategic nature of the partnership in a wide range of areas, including cooperation in the fields of politics and security, the economy, as well as in the social, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The plan contains 236 points of which security is the most prominent and is second after politics and consists of 23 points. As for the Summit’s plenary session, the English transcript omits all testimony by Africans, which is a travesty. What’s said by Africans echoes what was stated above about the need for adding value to resources prior to export and development of all possible skills. There’s space to provide one excellent example from the many African leaders who spoke, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea Theodore Obiang Nguema Mbasogo:

Distinguished dignitaries, Ladies and gentlemen, Allow me to express our sincere gratitude to Your Excellency, Vladimir Putin, for his leadership in strengthening the relations between Russia and Africa, as well as for the hospitality that was provided to our delegations. Your Excellency, Third Russia-Africa Summit is observed in a period which is marked by geopolitical tensions, multilateral crises, as well as global challenges that particularly affect the African continent. Africa suffered the consequences of slavery, colonialism and invasion by external forces. In these historical circumstances, we are coping with the difficulties that are still are being felt while fighting for our financial and political consolidation. Challenges are numerous, and they continue to limit our development opportunities. But we are convinced that Africa can consistently overcome all these challenges through its own efforts and through the creation of strategic partnerships with its partners, setting goals for the future. In this regard, Russia is noted as an important international partner. Russia accompanied many African peoples in their struggle for political independence, the creation of conditions that helped to advance, to give impetus to the development of our countries. This work continues through the provision of training of a technical, academic nature to African citizens, generosity, which deserves the recognition of Equatorial Guinea and creates strong ties between our two peoples. Today, Africa is seeking to consolidate its economic independence. We hope that Russia will be one of our allies, the most reliable in this regard. Excellencies, the Russia-Africa Partnership must contribute to the implementation of the African Council’s Agenda 2063, in collaboration with the efforts made by States to transform their economies and improve the conditions and quality of life of our population. Africa needs industrialization, the development of its supply chains and the transformation of conditions for development and production of raw materials and development technologies. To achieve these goals, we must strengthen cooperation, as well as infrastructure, energy, rural economy, technology and natural resources, financing production projects. Such cooperation is also a hope for our young people who need opportunities to educate, work and contribute to the economic development of our countries. To these priorities are added the goals until 2030 of the United Nations, in particular, the eradication of poverty, food and security and access to drinking water, sustainable energy and climate action. Thus, we need to strengthen our cooperation in the face of illegal migration organized by Cross-Border Crime characters, marine security and illegal fisheries in order to stabilize African economies. Your Excellencies, in order to address the challenges listed earlier, the preservation and maintenance of peace and security deserve the utmost meanings and discussions. This is an indispensable condition for the development of our peoples. Our states seek to legitimately create their own future without repeating mistakes of the past, to drown out weapons in Africa and thus make an important contribution to political development. And this is collective responsibility. In such a movement, cooperation with the Russian Federation can contribute to strengthening the capacity of African States to combat challenges to achieving sustainable peace. And this will save our resources for the development and maintenance of the well-being of our peoples. Your Excellencies, the world is undergoing profound transformations in terms of politics and economics. Major international decisions are increasingly emphasizing the more stringent nature of strategic aspects and the need to concentrate efforts among states. Africa must fully participate in these international spheres in order to contribute to the configuration of a new world order. To this end, it is fundamental for Russia to accompany Africa’s cooperation and influence in these mechanisms, such as BRICS, and on international platforms. In the same way, we confirm the need to redress the historical injustice that represents Africa’s absence from the permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council in accordance with the general African position and vision. Africa, presented in a full way, will help to develop the right balance of respect and emphasize the sovereignty of nations. Mr. President! Equatorial Guinea believes that the time has come to to give a new impetus to cooperation between Russia and Africa. In this regard, we propose that the political solidarity and partnership between Russia and Africa have found their way and are reflected in the implementation of the action plan from 2027 to 2029. Thus, it is necessary to strengthen tracking mechanisms, to identify priority projects, guarantee resources, as well as responsibilities and execution periods. We must make this plan a tool that can guide our cooperation towards productive and tangible investments that will achieve the goals that our population expects. We are convinced that the strength of cooperation between Russia and Africa depends on our capabilities and can translate the decisions of this summit into concrete actions. Your Excellency, Africa is seeking to consolidate its economic independence, strengthen their unity and take part on equal terms in the adoption of big international decisions in order to move forward at a new stage in its history. To do this, we need to count on the support of the Russian Federation as a strategic partner in realizing our aspirations, in particular to promote peace, safety and maintenance stability throughout the continent. Equatorial Guinea underlines and reaffirms its commitment to the implementation goals in cooperation on the basis of equal conditions, solidarity and common goals in the field of development. And may this third summit open up new opportunities and unite economically, making Africa independent economically and fully integrated into the processes making decisions that determine the future of our world. Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]

What’s seen as a competition between Russia and China in Africa was mentioned recently to which I replied that Russian and Chinese efforts in Africa are complementary. As noted by the African speakers, Russia as USSR was deeply involved in the Anti-Colonial struggle that continues today, while China was involved with its own internal development. China’s astonishing accomplishments now allow it to actively assist African nations to develop through its BRI and multiple development banks. BRICS was mentioned as the main supranational institution, but involvement by the EAEU in the Summit was also noted. The truth is there’s a vast amount of work needing to be done in Africa that could employ the efforts of another China along with what Russia and China are already doing. And we must recall that the West continues its policy of exploitation and neocolonialism and is thus a negative.

There are many events to explore more fully that I’ve linked to. To fully report on all the happenings around this Summit would require at least four articles, perhaps five given the length of Zakharova’s Q&A session with African media which is very long and very informative, which is why I linked to it again.

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