karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
3h

Thanks for your efforts in covering this!!

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
1h

A highlight for me:

“In the past, the future of whole continents was determined by a very small group of select states, but this epoch is past us. It has been replaced with a world where everyone’s word has to be heard – the voices of all countries taking part in international interactions.”

Vladimir Putin didn’t need to say that. Russia’s nuclear and strategic arsenal is the world’s largest and most diverse. He could’ve said, ‘Look what I’ve got. Join forces with us and we will crush the hegemon!” Instead, he accurately calls the past for what it was, and offers a peaceful new way where even the weakest have a voice.

In the world of global politics, Mr. Putin deserves sainthood.

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