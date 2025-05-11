karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
susan mullen's avatar
susan mullen
2h

Thanks for posting yet another wonderful speech by Pres. Putin. I don't know how he maintains his restraint. Everyone knows "Ukraine" is "Soros/US," has effectively been so for 35 years via tax dollars from enslaved US taxpayers. Then there's the fact that US fat cats descended on and plundered newly independent Russia in 1990's, its citizens defenseless, Clinton fat cats laughing about how they "stuffed shit down Yeltsin's throat," committing economic genocide of Russia and leaving it for dead. Mr. Putin stepped in at the 11th hour and saved the country. From his speech: "After all, those who came to us are leaders not by their official position, not by their position, but by their character, by their beliefs and by their willingness to defend their beliefs."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Graham's avatar
David Graham
2h

Again, thank you for providing primary indications of important events!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture