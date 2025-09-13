karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
6h

It's like Russia and China are run by the best scientists, while the Collective West is run by influencers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
WTFUD's avatar
WTFUD
1h

You cannot improve your economy without transparency and the US/EU sweep everything under the boardwalk, err, carpet. The Pentagon and Fort Knox Audits or non-audits spring to mind. The fake Stawk Meerkat. All sand castles with the tide rushing in and only successive government bailouts by executive order on Christmas Eve maintaining a semblance/illusion of a going concern.

I always laugh when I think about Alan GreenSpam and his 200 PhD mathematicians & Economists at his disposal comment but never saw the subprime crisis developing at any stage (Floyd BlankFiend or Jimmy Demon the biggest beneficiaries of the bailouts looking starstruck). Also how the hobbit Janet Yellen could maintain a serious face when Ron Paul grilled her.

Is there a corresponding US Agency for Strategic Planning Initiatives?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture