karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
2h

About fracking shale for gas and oil, "the cost of energy as a result of both the shale revolution and the Ukrainian conflict, is working…", I recently read a comment from a person knowledgeable about the fracking business who said that fracking has reached its limit, and bounteous American shale gas and oil will not last much longer. If so, this paints a wholly different picture of the Empire.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl Sanchez
dornoch altbinhax's avatar
dornoch altbinhax
just now

Yes, Putin's final term; if the SMO drags on I doubt a more patient replacement. As for the US it won't reform so shall end up like some defunct and bankrupt enterprise in a resolution process of salvaging what assets exist, and unfortunately the human capital has been in a steady decline (just look to IQ rankings). No, the US had it's chance with the New Deal and squandered it by allowing the oligarchs to take over and completely hollow out essential industrial capabilities, besides the US is completely different to its early and mid 20th Century form. Rome's demise may have the most to offer here. And as for the remainder of the Anglo-sphere, well, that will be problematic as the lesser members can't look to the UK, so may become like lost dogs looking for a new master.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture