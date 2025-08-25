An extreme depiction? Not in the minds of some.

During today’s chat between Alastair Crooke and Judge Napolitano the following was conveyed by Mr. Crooke as taken from his website:

Societies have found -- and continue to find -- meaning in life through war. James Hillman in his book, A Terrible Love of War, attempted to address blood-lust: an impulse so terrible, yet one that ignites a Mars-like fury that bonds men in battle. “I felt like a god”, says General Patton (in the eponymous film). The General walks the field after a battle. Churned earth, burned tanks, dead men. He takes up a dying officer, kisses him, surveys the havoc, and says: “I love it. God help me, I do love it so. I love it more than my life”. Israel is doing this now -- seeking to find ‘meaning’ from its Biblical roots in the churned desolation it has visited on Gaza. Blood lust in Gaza has been awakened out from the ancient myths in the Torah by Messianic Nationalists. It is an impulse that is profoundly dangerous. These dark psychic impulses, once awakened, easily replicate: Washington today enthuses over de-capitation strikes (Lebanon, Syria and Iran). Assassinations today find liberal justification. Model gold exploding pagers and cell phones are thought to be cool gifts for a President. Other deep psychic impulses seem dangerously close to awakening too: One prominent member of Trump’s circle, Peter Thiel, is due to give a series of four lectures next month on the role of the Katechon as a somehow a bulwark against something far worse: the Antichrist. This no doubt will be a Biblical exploration, but clearly the ancient, but still potent, image of the Antichrist is in the air. “Putin has been a constant de-stabilising force”, says Macron. “Russia has become a threat to many -- including us. It has to eat to survive. So, he’s a predator: a cannibal at our doorstep. I’m not saying that France will be attacked tomorrow, but this is a threat to Europeans. Let’s not be naïve”. Well, there it is: the imagery evoked of ‘the beast’ at the door, the ‘cannibal needing to eat’, is very clear…. An awakening of these ancient Manichaean depths can be more potent, more dangerous -- even -- than the cold possession of nuclear weapons. Moscow perhaps understands this better than many might think. [Bolded Italics My Emphasis]

Crooke expounded on the above in greater detail in his chat. The link to the Macron citation is to a video of him saying what’s cited and more that Crooke relayed to the Judge. It might not last very long given the fact that it’s clear hate speech. It’s important that people find all the above deeply disturbing by reacting to it by denouncing its sponsors. Some are aware of Trump’s militarization of ICE and replacing city and state police forces with troops. Those sorts of actions were talked about during the 1990s and again in the wake of Katrina but died down as the Ds made that escalation profile less visible. Trump is using the issue of immigration as grounds to foment a “national security crisis” allowing him to negate Constitutional protections. If you think that’s outré, far-fetched, and beyond reason, I suggest you look into Mr. Thiel, what he’s written and preached along with what his company provides to governments—he’s a National Supremacist of the worst sort and unfortunately has billions$$ to enact his way of thinking. Macron and Thiel are on the same wave-length along with other crazed Zionists and Evangelicals.

What we see happening in West Asia is an example of the Blood Lust Crooke described, and it’s clear many Cold Warriors want the same to visit Russia. Russia has seen this sort of thing before on several occasions. Yes, Putin would like to have peace. But it’s very clear that several government leaders don’t—only when they’ve vanquished the Russian Orthodox Anti-Christ will they stop. Or perhaps not.

