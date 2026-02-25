The Kremlin tells us why we get to see this mostly unknown part of the Russian government whose aim is to make it more democratic and accountable to Russians:

In accordance with Article 8 of the Federal Law of April 4, 2005 No 32-F3 "On the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation,” the President has identified the candidacies of 40 Russian citizens with special services to the state and society and sent them an offer to enter into the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation.

Putin suggested the formation of the Chamber in September 2004. It functions as an oversight committee capable of providing advice. Further details not provided below can be found here. The Kremlin readout on this action follows:

At least half of the candidates are represented by professional and creative unions, employers’ associations and their associations, professional associations, as well as other non-profit organizations created for the purpose of representation and protection of the interests of professional and social groups. In accordance with the law on the Civic Chamber, the publication of information on the sending of these proposals on the official website of the President is considered the day of initiating the procedure for the formation of a new composition of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation. No later than 30 days from the date of initiation of the procedure for the formation of the new composition of the Civic Chamber, civic chambers of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation shall elect one representative from among its members to the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation. The law entrusts the Civic Chamber with the task of ensuring that the needs and interests are taken into account, and that the rights and freedoms of citizens are protected of the Russian Federation, the rights of public associations and other non-profit organizations in the formation and implementation of state policy. The Chamber exercises public control over the activities of the federal executive bodies, executive bodies of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation and local self-government bodies and promotes implementation of state policy in the field of ensuring human rights in places of detention. [My Emphasis]

As you read, this is a different sort of oversight committee that exists outside the Russian legislature whose members are appointed from major national and regional interest groups, not political parties or government members. IMO, it provides for greater citizen participation in and control over government—something that would be termed Progressive here within the Empire.

