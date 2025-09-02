Xi Jinping delivering Global Governance Initiative at SCO+ Meeting

There’s never a good time to be felled by a debilitating bug, but a few weeks earlier wouldn’t have been so bad. The Global Majority’s leading nation has decided that it’s now time for it to take the lead to salvage what was erected 80 years ago and never allowed to properly function. To be sure, Xi’s initiative didn’t emerge from a vacuum but is the product of events over many years that have come to a head as the Tianjin Declaration of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization notes at its outset (translation from Russian original):

The world is undergoing profound historical changes that affect all areas of political, socio-economic, and social relations. There is a growing desire to create a more just, equitable, and representative multipolar world order that opens up new opportunities for the development of nations and mutually beneficial international cooperation. At the same time, geopolitical confrontation and challenges and threats to security and stability, including in the SCO region, are intensifying. The global economy, particularly international commodity and financial markets, is experiencing serious upheavals. The year 2025 is marked by the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations (UN). The great victory, which was made possible by the unity of the peoples of all peace-loving countries in the fight against Nazism, fascism, and militarism, has determined the course of world history and created the conditions for the formation of a stable system of international relations that guarantees the peaceful development of humanity. Member states are calling for the preservation of the historical memory of the heroic deeds of the peoples and the lessons of the Second World War. The UN has established itself as a unique intergovernmental organization that promotes effective and relevant cooperation in the areas of peace and security, socio-economic development, and human rights. Member states have reaffirmed their commitment to building a more representative, democratic, just, and multipolar world order based on the universally recognized principles of international law, including those enshrined in the UN Charter, respect for cultural diversity, and mutually beneficial and equitable cooperation among states, with the UN playing a central coordinating role. The Council of Heads of SCO Member States adopted a statement on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the establishment of the United Nations. They believe that it is necessary to adapt the UN to modern political and economic realities by implementing a well-thought-out reform to ensure that developing countries are represented in the UN's governing bodies. The member states have confirmed their commitment to the equal and full observance of the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter, as well as other universally recognized principles and norms of international law in relations between the SCO member states. Member States support the respect for the right of peoples to make their own independent and democratic choices regarding their political and socio-economic development, and emphasize that the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of states, equality, mutual benefit, non-interference in internal affairs, and non-use or threat of use of force are the basis for the sustainable development of international relations. The Member States, reaffirming their commitment to the goals and principles of the SCO Charter, will continue to act in accordance with the "Shanghai Spirit" of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, mutual consultation, respect for cultural diversity, and the pursuit of common development, and will consistently deepen cooperation for the sake of security, stability, and sustainable development in the SCO region. Member States adhere to a line that excludes bloc-based and confrontational approaches to solving international and regional development issues. They emphasize that cooperation within the SCO can serve as a basis for building an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia. The member states noted the initiative to develop a Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity for the 21st Century, aimed at consolidating development processes on the Eurasian continent. Taking into account the views of the Member States, they reaffirmed the relevance of initiatives to promote cooperation in building a new type of international relations based on mutual respect, justice, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as to form a common vision of the idea of creating a community of common destiny for humanity and to develop a dialogue based on the idea of "One Earth. One Family. One Future." The Member States called on the international community to join the SCO Initiative on Global Unity for a Just World, Harmony and Development. [My Emphasis]

The above is just the prelude to the very extensive document. The SCO has always said it’s not aimed at any one nation, but it becomes clear that it’s aimed at the Collective Western Empire that includes the Zionist terrorist forces in Palestine. Yes, many will scoff at the retention of the UN for many well-argued reasons, although most know what and who caused those failures. But as noted, the Declaration serves as the template for Xi’s Initiative. And at this juncture it’s supremely important to note that all of this was agreed upon via consensus—not via command diktat as seen in the West. We need to concede that the Global Majority agrees that the UN is dysfunctional in many ways, but not 100%, and see it as capable of being reformed. A recent Chinese observer stated the bathwater was thrown out but the baby was kept, and that’s the wisdom I see being applied in this case. The entire text of Xi Jinping’s speech is available in English here, and I suggest it be read in its entirety. Xi, makes the historical linkages very relevant in his opening:

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations. It is a milestone prompting us to remember the past and create a better future together. Eighty years ago, the international community learned profound lessons from the scourge of two world wars and founded the United Nations, thus writing a new page in global governance. Eighty years later, while the historical trends of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit remain unchanged, the Cold War mentality, hegemonism and protectionism continue to haunt the world. New threats and challenges have been only increasing. The world has found itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation. Global governance has come to a new crossroads.

As you read the rest of his speech, you’ll note that not once does he name the opponent(s), the forces causing the current global chaos. Rather, Xi choses to emphasize that by acting together as one the world can overcome and defeat those forces, although admittedly that currently gives little hope to Palestinians and others being attacked by Exceptionalist Extremists in the Levant.

Global Times has produced a Concept Paper on the Global Governance Initiative that provides greater depth. It notes the following at its outset:

The current international landscape is undergoing changes and turbulence. The U.N. and multilateralism are being challenged. The deficit in global governance continues to grow. The existing international institutions have shown three deficiencies. First, serious underrepresentation of the Global South. The collective rise of emerging markets and developing countries necessitates boosting the representation of the Global South and redressing historical injustice. Second, erosion of authoritativeness. The purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter have not been effectively observed. Resolutions of the Security Council have been challenged. Unilateral sanctions, among other practices, have violated international law and disrupted the international order. Third, urgent need for greater effectiveness. The implementation of the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is seriously lagging behind. Issues such as climate change and the digital divide are becoming more salient. Governance gaps exist in new frontiers such as artificial intelligence (AI), cyberspace and outer space.

Yes, we can say that much of the above has occurred since 1945 and in reality that very little is new. Thus, many will ask why now when events were just as bad ten years ago with the Outlaw US Empire’s invasion of Ukraine and the illegal sanctions made against Russia as punishment for the exercise of their rights by Crimeans? Of course, that’s not how the false Western Media Narrative told the story, but now the reality is fairly well known outside the West. It could also be said that many in the West are completely ignorant of the global governance deficiency because their own has declined just as much and consumes their concern.

I’ve applauded all of Xi’s Initiatives where he’s employed a non-violence approach to the solutions he’s suggested. The world hasn’t seen that before and is taking awhile to understand how one non-hegemonic approach to global management is done. And again, Xi/China is doing this via consensus; so, while he makes the major announcements via his speeches, he clearly isn’t the only thinker involved in those initiative’s creation. I have only one word: IMAGINE

