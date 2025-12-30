Lavrov issued another extraordinary statement today:



Moscow is sincerely grateful for the reaction of our foreign friends and partners, who condemn the terrorist attack launched by the Kiev regime on the night of December 28-29 on the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod Region. We are grateful for the words of support and solidarity addressed to the head of the Russian state, the Government and the people of Russia. [Putin received numerous calls of support.]



The incident once again confirmed the terrorist nature of a group of persons illegally holding power in Kiev. On their direct instructions, passenger trains were blown up on the territory of Russia, numerous attacks against purely civilian objects, and journalists, politicians and public figures were killed.



In this regard, those in the EU and NATO who loudly demand the provision of “ironclad” security guarantees for Ukraine within the framework of the settlement process led by Russia and the United States, it would be good to answer the question of which regime and for what purpose are they trying to protect with all their might? This is a rhetorical question: there is no doubt that the main goal of Brussels, Berlin, Paris and London is to preserve the regime that sleeps and sees, so that it can be helped to survive and continue to control some territory where, contrary to all norms of international law, the Russian language and Russian-language media are banned by law, where canonical Orthodoxy is persecuted, monuments of Russian history and culture are demolished, Nazi ideology and practices are cultivated, and where they are subjected to cruel repression oppositionists and simply dissenters. It is this kind of formation next to Russia that European Russophobes need to implement their announced plans to prepare a new aggression against our country.



I am sure that the racist nature of the Kiev regime and the cynicism of its external sponsors are clearly visible to respectable members of the international community, who cannot but understand that without an end to all this criminal policy, the success of negotiations on achieving a reliable long-term settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is impossible. [My Emphasis]

So, keep up the terrorist attacks and there’ll be no negotiated settlement, but a settlement will be arrived by arms and dictated by Russia. In other words, choose your poison Russophobes. Again, I must promote Jeff Sachs essay, “Jeffrey Sachs: Two Centuries of Russophobia & Rejection of Peace.” as it provides insight into the odd disease of the mind within Euro-Atlantic national elites that’s one of the roots of the current conflict, although he doesn’t dig deeper to provide the religious based roots that go back to the mid-800s and are related to the dogma that all Christians must be controlled by one Imperial center and profess the same ideology—there are to be no heretics, and those who don’t conform will be eliminated.

