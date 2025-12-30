karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james whelan's avatar
james whelan
3h

While there is a terrorist State next door to you supported by terrorist actions announced recently by the new MI6 boss there can be no peace. Lavrov and Putin are finally stating clearly in 'sound bites' that even westerners can understand something many of us have known since this affair started.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
BG13's avatar
BG13
2h

I don't think that russophobia is described correctly by Sachs [I'm not aware whether or not Sachs speaks Russian]. Germany and France used to be arch enemies. So did France and England. And many others in Europe. And than it happened they were situated within one and the same block. People started to travel to other country, learned the former enemy's language in school and learned - wow, these are normal people too.

Within a very short time, people in the West learned to "love" the Ukrainians (which, shortly before, they didn't even know to exist and probably subsumed them as "Russians" anyway - like people talking about the 27M dead "Russians" of WW2). And that without even knowing what f... language do they speak, and without having ever been there. Coz, TV told U so

Imagine a situation, where Russia would be subdued (as during Jelzin's term) and used against China. Everyone - well, at least all the followers of the current thing - in the West would be in love with the good, democratic Russians.

There is no origin Russia hate in the West, as there wasn't and isn't origin French hate among Germans. Animus requires work and lack of knowledge. If Russia and Russians would be origin enemies of the West - the West would follow Sun Tzu "know thy enemy". But no, the West is afraid of people knowing each other. Because this is the only way to keep Russia as "the enemy" and telling tales about them. Knowing "the enemy" may make the enemy (the animus) disappear.

Why do you think Lavrov talked about the betrayal of the East Germans? Because these people despite mostly not in love with the USSR, had some contact with Russia and Russians (s.l.), had to learn the Russian language (in a stupid way). But still, anti-Russian feelings are much weaker in the East of Germany. In my understanding, there was no betrayal neither by USSR nor by Russia - the latter where busy with themselves. So, Lavrov may point to a pathway how to repair and restore relations once time is up. In a certain way even divide and rule against a warmongering Germany.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture