karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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James Whelan's avatar
James Whelan
4d

The vision of inheritantly unstable magnetic fields being controlled by AI in vehicles with dire consequences if there is a glitch is not reassuring.

I like the jump to magnetic induction to produce 'electricity' rather than the continuation of the kettle, steam, lump of rotating iron methodology.

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1 reply by Karl Sanchez
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
4d

Fascinating stuff, thanks Karl. Very cool that the FRC reactor produces electricity directly by induction, rather than going through intermediate steps.

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1 reply by Karl Sanchez
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