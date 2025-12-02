Photo from TASS

The image was used at the top of the TASS English homepage and for this article about the meeting’s start. Do note who’s present and who’s not. Here’s part of what RT reported:

No compromises found as of yet, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said after the meeting which lasted almost five hours. A meeting betweenPutin and Trump is not currently planned, he added.

“We discussed the substance, not specific wording and solutions. The parties see enormous potential for cooperation,” Ushakov said. [Italics Original]

I see that as very positive spin for a meeting that produced little of substance. Perhaps more will be said later, but I doubt it, although a readout might be posted at the Kremlin’s website. Here’s another image:

I see a rather odd table layout. Note the setting at 12-o’clock but an empty chair. Where are the water glasses and bottles? Food trays are often present for long talks, but none are here. Only one computer that’s not even opened? There’re also no translation devices present. I looked at many articles and even asked Yandex AI to identify the woman. A cypher. The same goes for the man on the Russian side between Dmitriev and Putin. My guess is they’re translators, thus the lack of translation headsets. But still, who’s missing from both sides that ought to be there if the negotiations are deemed serious?

Thus, my closing comment at MoA on the topic: IMO, we have a different version of keeping up appearances.

