Before I get into the following translation, I want to congratulate the 5% of the readers of yesterday's article that chose to also watch the linked video and learn the overall lesson I was trying to provide. Today's Hudson/Wolff chat was even more provocative as Hudson explained what Trump's doing is implementing a policy that was announced almost 30 years ago and indeed was decided upon in 1992 but not formally announced until 1996—the quest to attain Full Spectrum Domination—although Hudson didn't call it out as that but rather described its components.

As the title indicates, Putin gave a speech to the people assembled for the eighth annual Russian Energy Week International Forum’s Plenary Session whose topic this year is “Creating the Energy of the Future Together,” with this year attended by representatives of 85 countries. As we know, energy issues have dominated headlines for weeks as Trump tries to force nations via gangster methods to get them to cease buying Russian hydrocarbons since they supposedly provide the monies for Russia’s SMO in Ukraine, which happens to be a gross distortion as are most of the words emanating from Mr. Trump, such as his announcement that India had ceased purchasing Russian oil, which was an utter falsehood. Recently WTI oil prices dropped below the $60/bbl mark, which is an important financial mark related to the profitability of fracking methods. Those of us who studied the Peak Oil concept in the early 2000s will find that astounding, which it is. So, with oil so cheap and available why does Trump want to invade and steal Venezuela’s oil. which happens to have the largest proven planetary reserves? Perhaps there’s a scarcity looming in the near future that’s being kept secret, and we know the EIA and IEA are not to be trusted as they’re run by Western oil interests who are well known to kill to make a profit. But enough of all that as those developments merit their own article.

You’ll note in the header image there’s no additional chair for Putin to occupy after his speech meaning there’ll be no Q&A between him and the panel when he finishes which is somewhat unusual for the event. Putin’s speech is somewhat short at just under 30-minutes. I’ll mention that just last September the Outlaw US Empire’s Secretary of Energy Chris Wright announced that the Empire must add 100 Gigawatts of “firm power capacity” in the next five years primarily so AI data centers can have enough continual juice to operate, which happens to be the only potential growth point within the Empire’s non-financialized portion of its economy. That should give readers an idea of just how important the growth of electricity output will be over the ensuing years IF all the envisioned new tech developments are to be realized. Of course, that need was foreseen by the economic planners of the non-Neoliberal economies of Russia and China such that they don’t need to pull their hair out over the lack of power, although in Russia the forecast need was underestimated, a mistake that’s being rectified. So, let’s read what Putin has to say about energy from the two previous years’s forums which can be found in the archives:

V. Putin: Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen! Dear friends!

I would like to welcome all of you to the eighth edition of the Russian Energy Week International Forum. You are already communicating with each other and have the opportunity to learn about each other’s positions. I am unlikely to tell you anything that you do not already know, but I will nevertheless allow myself to express my position on some key issues.

We are certainly pleased to welcome the heads of leading global companies, specialists, and industry experts to Moscow for a substantive and meaningful dialogue on the development of the fuel and energy sector.

Such a dialogue is especially important in the context of intensive, fundamental changes in the global market. This is exactly what energy and service companies, energy suppliers and consumers, and even entire countries are going through today.

During my speech, I will discuss some of the main trends in modern energy and, of course, present our view of the challenges facing the global and Russian energy sectors.

The first such challenge is the reconfiguration of global energy ties. In many ways, this is an objective and natural process: new centers of economic development are emerging, and consumption is growing. However, we are also facing an artificial disruption of the energy architecture caused by the aggressive and assertive actions of certain Western elites.

As you know, many European countries, for example, have refused to purchase Russian energy resources under political pressure. I have already noted the consequences of such a refusal for the Western countries themselves, for their economic and production potential.

We can see the consequences of these actions in the European Union, including a decline in industrial output, higher prices due to more expensive overseas oil and gas, and a decrease in the competitiveness of European goods and the economy as a whole.

According to Eurostat, industrial production in the Eurozone remained 1.2 percent lower in July 2022 than in 2021. The decline in industrial production in Germany, the so-called engine of the European economy, continued. In July 2022, industrial production decreased by 6.6 percent compared to the average level of 2021.

But of course, we are not talking about the problems of Europeans right now, but rather about the global energy market as a whole, where, as I have already said, there is an objective reformatting of supply chains and a shift in the logistics of energy resources towards the Global South, the dynamic countries of the Asia-Pacific region, Africa, and Latin America, with more reliable routes, new hubs, and ports that meet the current and future needs of buyers.

And these needs are certainly growing; the global economy is growing year by year, despite all the problems. The pace is changing, but it’s still positive, and the needs are growing. According to estimates, global oil demand will reach 104.5 million barrels per day this year, which is more than a million barrels more than last year.

The main factors driving consumption growth are the active development of petrochemicals, which is growing faster than global GDP, and the transportation sector, where many plans–previous plans–-to phase out internal combustion engines are being realistically shifted to the right: people are using cars that run on gasoline, and they will continue to use them for a long time. And then, electric motors are emerging–-yes, that’s true. But electricity has to come from somewhere-–it doesn’t just appear out of thin air; it has to be produced from something, such as fuel oil, coal, and so on.

Russia remains one of the leading oil producers, despite the use of unfair competition mechanisms against us. We account for about ten percent of global oil production, and we expect to produce 510 million tons of oil this year. This is about one percent lower than last year, but I would like to draw your attention, dear colleagues, that this is a voluntary reduction in accordance with the OPEC Plus agreement.

The Russian oil sector is operating stably and making plans for the future. Our companies are not only reliably supplying the domestic market and developing oil refining, but they are also demonstrating flexibility in the face of the challenging situation on the external market and have been able to establish new supply and payment channels. Previously, our exports of oil and petroleum products were primarily focused on a single consumer, the European Union, but now the geography is much broader.

As I have already said, Russia continues to cooperate within the framework of OPEC Plus. Based on mutual interests, we and our partners are fulfilling our obligations to balance the global oil market. I would like to emphasize that this is done not only for producers, but also for consumers.

There is a result of our joint efforts. First of all, I am referring to the volume of supply on the market and the price situation. These parameters are acceptable to both producers and consumers of oil, allowing the industry to launch investment projects and, most importantly, providing conditions for a more predictable development of the global economy. Predictability in the oil market is perhaps the most important factor in this sector of the global economy.

As for the global gas market, the supply chains are also changing, and the reasons are also objective. Gas consumption is steadily increasing in the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, and Latin America, while in Europe, the demand for gas is still lower than in 2019. Why is the demand for primary energy lower? It’s because industrial production is decreasing, and there’s no need for as much gas.

In other words, the refusal of some European countries to buy Russian gas and the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines have cut us off from our traditional markets and dealt a blow to an important sector of our energy sector. It is true that our gas exports initially decreased, but they have since started to grow again. Although they have not fully recovered, the growth is clearly visible.

The European Union’s demarche has only accelerated the shift in our supply vector towards more promising and responsible buyers, countries that understand their interests and act rationally based on these national interests.

Our gas companies provide these markets with reliable supplies, as we have always done in all areas. Together with our partners, we are working to increase the export potential of the Russian gas industry, not only in terms of pipeline gas, but also in terms of LNG supplies.

At the same time, we are increasing domestic consumption, which is extremely important, including at the gas chemical plants that are being built in the Volga region, Siberia, and the Russian Far East. We are also increasing the supply of natural gas to our cities and towns. Over the past five years, we have laid approximately 100,000 kilometers of gas distribution networks. As a result, the level of gasification is approaching 75 percent and will continue to grow. To be more precise, 74.7 percent [the level of gasification], and the increase since 2019 has been 6.1 percentage points.

The social gasification programme continues. Over the past four years, almost a million households in Russia have gained access to pipeline gas. We expect this number to increase by another two million in the future. Gas pipelines have been laid to 1,393,000 plots, and almost 989,000 connections have been made.

At the same time, I would like to draw your attention to the following. Russia has unique gas reserves. We maintain high levels of gas production, but we need to constantly work on our resource base and replenish it, including through the development of hard-to-recover reserves.

At the beginning of the year, I instructed the Government to prepare a special program in this regard in the center of our gas industry, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District. I ask my colleagues to carry out this work within the planned timeframe and start implementing the program.

Now, let me say a few words about the coal sector. Despite the negative forecasts of some experts, coal still accounts for a significant share of the global energy balance. However, there are clear regional differences. While Western markets are reducing their demand for coal, Asian countries are increasing their consumption.

It is clear that the issue is primarily the economic efficiency of coal generation. However, given the shift in global business activity to the Asia-Pacific region, we can expect the coal market to remain significant and large for decades to come.

Yes, like any market, it is cyclical. And now coal producers are facing a decrease in prices. In these conditions, we support our companies and employees, including by restructuring loans.

I ask the government to continue monitoring the situation and work with businesses to set up support tools. However, the coal industry must also improve its efficiency and competitiveness.

Dear colleagues!

The second major global trend is the increasing importance of the electric power industry.

It is estimated that global electricity production will double in the next 25 years. Moreover, about 85 percent of the additional demand will be generated outside the so-called developed economies, in the countries of the Global South.

The Russian energy system is one of the largest in the world. Our generation facilities have a total installed capacity of almost 270 gigawatts, and this huge complex operates stably and precisely.

At the same time, we are experiencing local electricity shortages, especially in areas where large industrial, transport, and logistics projects are being built. This shortage needs to be addressed by developing our electricity networks, upgrading our generation equipment, and commissioning new power plants.

At the same time, I would like to emphasize that the costs of energy companies should not be mechanically transferred to the tariff and should not be borne by consumers. More flexible solutions are needed, including regulatory innovations, demand management for electricity, and mechanisms to support investments in the fuel and energy sector. I am looking forward to receiving proposals from the Russian government on this matter, which we will discuss at a separate meeting in the near future.

I would also like to remind you of the instructions on the development of the retail electricity market. Its conditions and tariff dynamics must meet the interests of both generating companies and consumers, including businesses, organizations, and individuals. I ask the Russian government to complete the development of the Concept for the Competitive Retail Markets for Electricity and Capacity as soon as possible.

I will repeat: where there is available energy, modern production facilities will appear, new economic sectors will develop, and capital, technology, and skilled personnel will flow there. This is, in fact, clear to everyone.

At a meeting in Vladivostok in September, we discussed the development of a fuel and energy balance for the Russian Far Eastern Federal District. This comprehensive document takes into account the optimal sources of energy for each region, such as coal, gas, fuel oil, and water resources, and sets long-term energy supply targets for the Far East.

I ask the Russian Government to determine the place of fuel and energy balances in the country’s system of strategic documents, and together with colleagues from the regions, to prepare such balances for all federal districts of Russia and use them to create a modern system of digital management of energy supply in the regions. This system should take into account the use of different types of fuel and energy resources that are most effective for each region of our country.

Next. I have already noted that Russia’s energy balance is one of the greenest in the world, and my Russian colleagues have probably mentioned this as well. This means that the vast majority of electricity in Russia, specifically 87 percent, is generated with minimal or zero carbon emissions. This includes gas-based, nuclear, renewable, and hydropower generation.

Our companies implement projects for green and long-lasting generation not only in Russia, but also abroad. For example, more than 400 hydropower projects have been implemented in 55 countries around the world with the participation of Russian scientists, engineers, and managers. RusHydro, our leading company in this field, builds hydroelectric power plants and water infrastructure while adhering to environmental safety standards and practicing sustainable water management.

Another of our high-tech leaders, Rosatom, also has extensive experience. It accounts for about 90 percent of the global market for nuclear power plant construction. About 90 percent! There are 110 Russian-designed power units built worldwide.

Russia is the only country in the world that has the necessary competencies in the entire nuclear energy chain. When we build abroad, we are not just constructing facilities, but also creating the future of the energy sector and related industries together with our partners, and building a strong national human, scientific, and technological base for the development of entire countries.

On this basis, we are building nuclear power plants in Egypt, Bangladesh, and Turkey. We intend to deepen our cooperation in the nuclear industry with the countries of the Global South, including BRICS countries. We are already working very actively in this area.

Experts believe that nuclear energy will become one of the pillars of the future global energy balance. By 2050, the capacity of global nuclear power plants will have almost doubled. In Russia, over the next 15 years, more than 29 gigawatts of nuclear power plant capacity, including small nuclear power plants, are planned to be commissioned, and no one else is currently building small nuclear power plants. While there are plans, nothing is happening in practice, except in Russia. Nuclear power generation will be introduced in the Far East and Siberia.

I would like to point out that nuclear energy plays an important role in supplying consumers, whose role is expected to increase significantly in the future. I am referring to the same electric vehicles that I mentioned earlier, as well as industrial robots and automated systems in the service sector.

The growing demand for electricity comes from the digital economy, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data storage and processing facilities. According to some estimates, the global energy consumption of data centers is already comparable to that of the entire heavy industry.

It is obvious that the areas I have just mentioned are a powerful factor in development. They largely determine the global competitiveness of countries, the efficiency of national economies, and the quality of people’s lives. Therefore, our plans for the development of the domestic fuel and energy complex must take into account all these trends. We are trying to do just that.

In particular, I propose to focus on supplying the digital economy and data centers with local generation facilities, which are stations that use resources that experts call “locked-in,” meaning that they are far and expensive to transport, making it more efficient to use them at the site of extraction.

I ask the Government to submit proposals for the organization of such a model. In particular, I ask you to consider the use of advanced, clean coal-fired power generation to meet the needs of digital infrastructure, data storage and processing centers, and so on. Such facilities located directly in our coal-producing regions provide modern jobs and diversify the local economy.

Dear friends!

Now the third feature of modern energy, or rather the challenge that is facing the participants of this global market. We are talking about the technological sovereignty of countries that produce oil, gas, and other energy resources. I’m sure you’ve probably talked about this at your meetings as well.

We have seen how the same elites in Western countries have suddenly refused to service equipment for the fuel and energy sector that was supplied to Russia. They have officially stated that they will not fulfill their obligations. This has once again demonstrated that they are unreliable partners and that their actions are directly linked to political circumstances, sometimes used for unfair competition.

It is clear that the commercial structures were forced to do this, and to be honest, I am referring to Western commercial structures, they were forced to do this under the pressure of their ruling political elites.

But the fact remains that Western technologies and equipment for the fuel and energy sector may become unavailable at any time for geopolitical reasons–-not only for Russia, but also for any other energy supplier that someone in the West considers an inconvenient competitor or simply an uncooperative country. We must all take this into account, as it is a reality of today. I believe that everyone understands this.

This means that we need to actively change the status of energy-producing countries from those of equipment buyers to those of technological leaders, and to create full-fledged energy sovereignty at the national level, from resource extraction and processing to the transportation of finished products.

You know that the Russian fuel and energy sector is already engaged in processes to achieve technological leadership. In fact, this is a powerful engine for the entire domestic industry and science. Our government agencies, energy companies, enterprises, and scientific institutions are jointly discussing these issues and coordinating specific steps. By the way, I know that a meeting of the Coordination Council for Import Substitution of Equipment in the Oil and Gas Sector was held here at the Energy Week.

You know, in fact, what happened–-I talked to some of our companies. Well, yes, at first–-to be honest–-they were engaged in so-called reverse engineering. But then they moved forward quite quickly. Do you understand? They meet with some of their partners who work in Europe–-they have to reduce their staff. Their main market was our market–-one of the main markets, not the main one, but one of the main markets where they sold their high-tech products.

They were forced to give up–-their production becomes unprofitable, they reduce their workforce, and they start to lose their technology. Meanwhile, our specialists are growing and becoming technological leaders, as our domestic market allows us to produce products at a high and profitable level. As a result, we have partners all over the world who are now purchasing this equipment from Russian companies. Previously, they were buying it from Europe, but now they are increasingly purchasing it from us, and this trend will continue. What have we done? We bought a ticket and decided not to go, despite the conductor’s disapproval. It’s nonsense, you know, it’s rubbish! But these are the realities of today’s existence.

Domestic services are already covering the main demand for drilling in Russia. We are increasing the production of mining equipment and field chemicals, and we are introducing our own technological solutions for servicing fields and infrastructure. Previously, many of the things I have just mentioned were done by foreign organizations, but now our Russian specialists are increasingly involved in these tasks.

Russia has a huge engineering potential and serious scientific and practical achievements in the fuel and energy sector, which have stood the test of time and proven their effectiveness in harsh natural and climatic conditions. We have the competencies, experience, and know-how to develop even in complex energy sectors and extract hard-to-recover reserves, which is especially important for the oil industry. We will do this not only on our own, but also together with our friendly countries, which are well aware of the geopolitical risks.

Russia offers comprehensive technological cooperation between energy countries that is not dependent on sanctions or external pressure. This is a true partnership based on the exchange of knowledge, experience, and the creation of industrial alliances. The results of this partnership should benefit everyone involved.

You know, as far as equipment is concerned. I just talked about it and I talked about nuclear energy. Here, Russia is truly an absolute leader: there is no dependence on anyone. Everything that is done in the nuclear field is done in Russia. Absolutely everything will be the same in all types of the energy industry, and in oil and gas equipment, the same.

Dear colleagues!

In business and expert circles, there is an increasingly widespread view that the world is entering an era of “energy realism.” The reckless and, I would argue, irresponsible actions of certain Western elites have led to a shift in focus away from energy transition parameters and the comparison of emissions from different fuels. Instead, the availability of fuel and energy, as well as the presence of networks and pipelines, and the installed capacity of energy systems, is becoming increasingly important.

In these conditions, it is especially important to effectively manage the extraction and reserves of resources, to ensure the technological and environmental development of the industry, in order to supply the domestic market, to achieve national development goals, and to implement external agreements. We have always done this, we are doing it, and we will certainly continue to do it; this is one of our absolute priorities.

Realizing these challenges, Russia intends to strengthen its position as a global energy leader and develop partnerships to build a fair and sustainable global energy model for future generations.

I very much hope that the Russian Energy Week will make a significant contribution to our joint work. I wish the participants and guests of the forum success and all the best. I am confident that many useful meetings, conversations, and discussions have already taken place. If this is the case, we are very pleased, as it means that the goal for which we have invited you to Russia is being achieved.

Thank you for your attention. Thank you very much. [My Emphasis]