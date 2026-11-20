What made the anticipated and hopeful Trilateral Meeting between Presidents Putin, Xi and Trump at the APEC Summit in Shenzen a marker instead of a turning point happened prior to their meeting—the NATO/EU Reich attack on the Kerch Bridge that brought down one of its spans that signaled President Trump’s lack of agency and control over the CIA/Deep State nexus that organized and executed the attack. All Trump could do was muster a weak condemnation of Zelensky for the attack that he has no means of orchestrating on his own. For Putin, the attack was the last straw for any negotiated settlement—unconditional surrender and the liberation of most of Ukraine and returning it to Russian territory will now be the outcome however long that takes. But the meeting still occurred. Given the fact that war exists between Russia and the Outlaw US Empire and economic war exists with the Empire and China, the fact that a meeting occurred at all is good, although it’s clear the barbarians running the Empire that uses Trump as a figurehead probably didn’t want it to happen. President Xi IMO was mindful of that situation and made the most of the opportunity to speak to those running the Empire, Trump and the greater world as Global Times reported:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday made four points on how major countries could find the right way to get along and jointly underpin world peace.



Major countries should uphold mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, and dialogue and consultation, Xi said at a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.



Xi said that countries should respect one another's sovereignty and territorial integrity, respect the social systems and development paths of their own choice, and respect each other's core interests and major concerns.



They should not interfere in other countries' domestic affairs or each other's internal affairs, he said.



On major sensitive issues concerning one another, it is important to communicate in advance, try to see things from one another's perspective, act with caution, and in particular, not to challenge the red lines of one another, Xi said.



Xi said that China, Russia and the United States should be partners and friends. They should not go for conflict or confrontation among themselves but should hold the line on peaceful coexistence and make efforts to avoid the Thucydides Trap.



As the main victors of World War II, China, Russia and the United States should steadfastly safeguard the postwar international order, Xi said.



He said that nuclear weapons, the Sword of Damocles that hangs over humanity, should be completely prohibited and thoroughly destroyed over time to make the world free of nuclear weapons.



He emphasized the importance of win-win cooperation. The three countries should strengthen economic cooperation and trade, combine their respective strengths as major countries in resources, manufacturing and consumption, so as to make the pie of cooperation bigger and achieve win-win and all-win outcomes. Decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains are not the way to go.



Xi said that the three countries could strengthen communication and coordination to safeguard the security and stability of the global energy market.



He said that the three countries should maintain regular high-level exchanges, keep dialogue channels open at all levels, and establish crisis communication and prevention mechanisms to ensure that misjudgments occur less, differences can be managed, and frictions will not escalate. [My Emphasis]

Unfortunately, Xi has said those words before, not just once but many times, and the world knows who the party is that won’t listen. A plethora of podcasts and their panels examined the Summit and related events. I chose to watch three and list them in order of importance: Nima with Pepe Escobar who was at Shenzen and has published several related items; Nima with Michael Hudson and Richard Wolff who looked at it from a Big Picture perspective; and Danny Haiphong with Colonel Wilkerson and Larry Johnson who concentrated more on the trio of conflicts the Empire’s engaged in with Russia, Iran, and China, with additional commentary on the Zionist situation. On the not-so-serious side, there’s the chat between Mark Seboda and Garland Nixon that became a discussion about the Russia-NATO/EU Reich conflict that reveals the depth of NATO involvement in the Kerch Bridge attacks.

One thing that was made very clear was the utter lack of Putin’s isolation and the befuddlement of the Canadian and Australian “exo-Europeans” when it came time for the big “family” photo shoot.

IMO, the sideline conversations is where the action was along with the delegations interacting with China’s futuristic Shenzen. Putin held an hour-long press conference at the Summit’s conclusion prior to leaving for Tajikistan which is here in the official English transcript. Although it’s not quite complete, there’s a great deal of information provided by Putin in his answers covering a wide spectrum of questions. This one short excerpt is what I found very interesting:

For instance, we were just discussing the issue of democracy – but what is democracy, really? Is it the liberal order that certain groups have sought, and continue to seek, to impose upon the entire world, fashioned according to their own template? Is that what democracy is? Or is it, in fact, a liberal attempt to monopolise power, a liberal dictatorship? What is it, exactly?

I interpret his answer to be describing the same thing and recall his shocking interviewers from the Financial Times in his famous 2019 declaration that liberalism is dead—”obsolete” is the term he used.

Media will be filled with accounts of what did and didn’t happen at Shenzen. Pepe Escobar wrote this fine article at the Summit’s outset that offers a way to measure things. I see China’s Wang Yi has provided his assessment of the Summit that I’ll translate and publish in another article.

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