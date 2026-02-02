The Global Times cartoon visually depicts the Belgian’s words it cites in the opening paragraph to this report:

More Western leaders are sending out stern warnings about the past practice of overly depending on the US. Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever warned at a "Future of Europe" high-level forum hosted by a major Belgian media outlet that Europe has long relied on the US "big stick" for protection - only to find that the same stick is now being wielded against its own allies. Coupled with his related remarks that Europe could slide from a "happy vassal" into a "miserable slave" if it fails to draw red lines, his comments quickly went viral on social media on Monday. [My Emphasis]

I’ve written several times about Europe becoming a colony of the Outlaw US Empire and here we have a confession of that reality. De Wever’s honest observation aligns with similar spoken thought from other Europeans. Since Covid, Dr. Hudson’s written several articles and talked about this situation Europe finds itself in at least several dozen times showing that the change in status to colony began long ago at the end of WW2 and isn’t something new with Trump. It was quite clear with Obama/Biden that Europe was the slave when it came to the 2014 war on Ukrainian Russian speakers yet was supposed to support the war for “as long as it takes.” The campaign to get Europe to cease using Russian hydrocarbon imports dates back to the Cold War and was forcefully shut down when Biden had the Nord Stream pipelines blown up. Trump 1.0 gave Europe a hint with his initial bout of tariffs that became a full-on Trade War as soon as his 2.0 began. Trump’s refusal to stand with Biden’s “for as long as it takes” in Ukraine has also further enslaved Europe to what remains an American project. Europe’s #1 problem is the fact that the EU and NATO have become tools for the Outlaw US Empire to aid in its further colonization of Europe. Colonization depicts the fact that Europe is forced to pay tribute to the Empire in several different ways all of which subjugate it geopolitically and geoeconomically.

There’re two possible escape routes: Repair the grossly damaged relations with Russia so its energy inputs can be used again, and/or create much closer links with China, BRICS and the Global South. Of course, the Outlaw US Empire will oppose both very strongly, but what choice does Europe have besides Freedom or Slavery? I highly suggest reading the Global Times report. I also suggest accessing Glenn Diesen’s substack for his many podcasts about Europe’s current predicament and future outlook. There’s also the recent chat between Richard Wolff, Michael Hudson and Nima, Europe’s Cold War Trap that’s their most recent appraisal of Europe’s situation.

