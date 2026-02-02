karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

EU and NATO have NOT become tools for the Outlaw US Empire, they have always been.

Let's not forget the famous quote of Lord Ismay, first NATO Secretary General:

“The purpose of the NATO alliance is "to keep the Russians out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.”

Also the EU was built by the Outlaw US Empire since its conception in the Forties of the last century, as explained in this article: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/i/160655635/lest-we-forget-the-eu-built-by-the-usa-how-when-and-why

james
one of the sheeple woke up, lol... all the rest of them are deep in slumber mode with no sign of it ending.. rip van winkle couldn't compete with these buffoons...

thanks karl..

