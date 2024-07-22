Most will have heard that POTUS Joe Biden has withdrawn as the D-Party POTUS candidate/nominee, but as the graphic suggests was he really “running the nation”, and what does that really entail anyway? General policy continuity has continued for over 40 years and will continue regardless Trump or Harris—even a Stein won’t be able to change much given the enormity of the task because Congress will still be hostile.

The headlines are nuts, but some reactions are so what? Like this from the Kremlin:

Russia has other priorities than waiting for the outcome of the US presidential elections, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when reached for comment on US President Joe Biden withdrawing from the race.

Global Times analysts saw Biden’s decision as correct but too delayed. Here’s one excerpt:

This withdrawal is an emergency plan by the Democrats to rearrange the presidential candidate lineup based on Biden's physical and health issues, the expert said. “Frankly speaking, it was a difficult choice for Biden, but given his poor performance in the debate with Trump, coupled with concerns about his age, health, and inappropriate behavior in public, Biden and the Democrats ultimately opted for a more rational and pragmatic approach. Although it came a bit late, it was the right decision.”



“It is also a decision made in a desperate situation, hoping that by replacing Biden with Harris, the Democratic Party can see if there is still a slim chance to win this presidential election,” Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Monday.

As inferred, the Chinese expected Trump to win. If the actions by the D-Party state chairs are any indication—all 50 backed Harris—VP Harris will by the D-Party POTUS nominee at the Chicago Convention next month. Despite the state support, Harris is a very weak candidate and would need to excel in debates against Trump to alter the situation. However, the state support seems to nix any chance for Hillary Clinton to reemerge from the grave to run against Trump again.

I expect an avalanche of pundit puke tomorrow on what I’ll call Biden’s proper choice. Now it’s Trump versus Harris versus Stein versus ?? This is probably all I’ll have to say about the election race until the D-Party Convention.

