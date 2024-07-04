Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States.

As explained, the Summit has two formats—regular for its members—and expanded or plus format for members and guests. At these events, I suggest readers click the link and then click the photo icon to get the provided photo shoot, which at times is revealing, even humorous, and there’s also a video available in Russian that for some events is also revealing even if you can’t understand what’s being said. Here’s Putin’s address at the regular format:

Vladimir Putin: Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich [Tokayev]! Dear colleagues! First of all, I would like to welcome all of you and, of course, President of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko in connection with the completion of the procedure for accepting the Republic of Belarus as a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Russia attaches great importance to partnership within the SCO. We are pleased to note that this cooperation continues to develop steadily on the principles of equality, consideration of each other's interests, respect for cultural and civilizational diversity, and the search for collective solutions to pressing security issues. With the active participation of our Kazakh colleagues, a really solid package of documents and decisions has been prepared for approval at the current Council of Heads of State. Their implementation will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the role and influence of the SCO. The agreed approaches of the SCO countries to key aspects of the global and regional agenda are reflected in the Astana Declaration submitted for approval at the summit. It further highlights the commitment of all SCO members to the formation of a just multipolar world order based on the central role of the United Nations, international law, and the desire of sovereign States for mutually beneficial partnership. Long-term guidelines for further deepening cooperation not only in politics and security, but also in the economy, energy, agriculture, high technologies and innovation are contained in the draft decision on the development of the SCO Development Strategy until 2035. This is important from the point of view of deepening practical cooperation in all areas that fall within the scope of our organization's activities. Close economic ties bring obvious dividends to all participants. The facts speak for themselves: for example, the average GDP growth of the member countries of our organization last year was more than five percent, industrial production-4.5 percent, while the inflation rate was only 2.4 percent. At the same time, Russia's trade turnover with the SCO countries increased by a quarter. In this context, I would like to note that our countries are increasing the use of the national currency in mutual settlements. For example, their share in Russia's commercial transactions with the organization's participants in the first four months of this year has already exceeded 92 percent. Let me remind you of the Russian proposal to set up its own payment and settlement mechanism in the SCO. Regular meetings of the ministers responsible for the economic bloc, meetings of the heads of ministries of Finance and central banks make a significant contribution to the development of trade and investment relations in the SCO space. The Business Council of the organization is working dynamically, with the help of which the business circles of our countries have the opportunity to join mutually beneficial joint projects. The Interbank Association of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is closely involved in financing such projects. Of course, maintaining security in the member States and along the perimeter of external borders has always been and remains a priority in the SCO's activities. This is precisely the goal of the decisions taken today to transform the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure into a universal center that will respond to the full range of security threats, as well as to establish an anti-drug center in Dushanbe. The three-year program of cooperation in this area, which we are approving, will also contribute to the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism. It is gratifying that the SCO countries are consistently increasing their cooperation on the cultural and humanitarian track. Contacts are developing in the fields of science and education, environmental protection, public health and epidemic control. Tourist, sports and youth exchanges are growing. The SCO University, which unites 77 universities from our countries, is successfully operating. University rectors ' forums are held on a regular basis, as well as education weeks that help build connections between students, teachers, business and the public sector. The SCO Youth Council, created on the initiative of Russia, plays a coordinating role in expanding youth contacts. In the spring of this year, the countries of the association took part in the World Youth Festival in Sochi and in the youth conference dedicated to intercultural dialogue. Dear friends, we are waiting for representatives of all your countries to attend the international youth program "SCO Business Incubator"in Dubna near Moscow in September. Dear colleagues! In the current conditions, when rapid and irreversible changes are taking place in the world, the SCO's active initiative position in international affairs is undoubtedly in demand. A multipolar world has become a reality. There is a growing circle of States that stand for a just world order and are ready to resolutely defend their legitimate rights and protect traditional values. New centers of power and economic growth are emerging and strengthening. We are convinced that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, along with the BRICS, are the main pillars of the emerging new world order. It is these associations that act as a powerful engine of global development processes and the establishment of true multipolarity. The initiative of the SCO member States on world unity for just peace and harmony, which we must decide on today, is a step in this direction. This initiative is clearly aimed at developing confidence-building measures in the sphere of stability and security, first of all in our common Eurasian region, such measures that would guarantee conditions for sustainable growth for everyone equally, regardless of the political and economic system, belonging to a particular religion or denomination, and the peculiarities of the cultural way of life. By the way, Russia's proposal to create a new architecture of cooperation, indivisible security and development in Eurasia, designed to replace the outdated Eurocentric and Euro-Atlantic models that gave unilateral advantages only to individual states, is in the same vein. The result of such a world order is well known: a growing number of crises around the world, one of which, of course, is the Ukrainian one. Russia has always been and still stands for a peaceful, political and diplomatic solution to the situation in Ukraine, the crisis that has arisen as a result of the absolutely cavalier policy of the United States led by its satellites. We have repeatedly put forward specific proposals in this regard. Let me remind you that in mid-June we presented another settlement option, which – if the Ukrainian side, and most importantly, its Western sponsors are ready to accept it-would allow us to literally immediately stop fighting, save lives and start negotiations. Dear colleagues! We are grateful to the members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for their suggestions on resolving this conflict. Russia is certainly ready to take your ideas and initiatives into account. We believe it is correct that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has traditionally been closely involved in Afghanistan. We support the idea of resuming the activities of the SCO – Afghanistan contact group. We think this will contribute to further normalization of the situation in this country. Unfortunately, there are still other potential hotbeds of conflict on the Eurasian continent and in Greater Eurasia, the expansion of which is fraught with chaos and instability. First of all, it is, of course, the Middle East and specifically the situation in the Gaza Strip. History has clearly shown the unviability and counterproductivity of single – handed attempts, in particular by the United States, to cut the Palestinian "knot" and refuse to implement UN decisions that clearly provide for the creation and peaceful coexistence of two independent and sovereign States-Israel and Palestine. In general, issues related to ensuring security and stability both in the Eurasian space and in the broader global dimension persistently require the SCO and its member states to actively engage, take an energetic and balanced approach that takes into account the aspirations of our like-minded members from among the world's majority countries. Dear colleagues! As already mentioned, as the SCO's authority and influence are growing, interest in its activities is growing on the part of other States and international organizations. Many of them strive to establish an equal dialogue with our organization and join its work. And, of course, you need to carefully consider the entire solid portfolio of applications from those who want to cooperate with us in one capacity or another. In conclusion, I would like to thank our Kazakh friends for organizing our meeting and, of course, wish success to the President of the People's Republic of China, our friend Xi Jinping, and all our Chinese friends who are taking over the chairmanship of the organization after this summit. Thank you for your attention. [My Emphasis]

The use of national currencies in commerce has exploded, which is a very good thing. Again, Putin places the emphasis on the UN system being central but also being boosted by the emergence of SCO and BRICS as additional poles to recreate the multipolar world the UN was envisioned to be creating after WW2. A short speech for Putin, which is how it is with such a large organization.

As you see below, there’s some levity amongst the participants which makes the group photos more human, IMO.

And now for Putin’s address to the plus format:

Vladimir Putin: Dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, Dear colleagues! Once again, I would like to welcome all of you and, of course, the guests taking part in the SCO Plus meeting. I think that the interest in the work of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is primarily due to the fact that the basic values and ideals of our association – the commitment to pursuing a sovereign and independent policy and at the same time the desire to find collective solutions to problems together with other countries – are shared by many in the world. Our association has always been and continues to be based on the importance of taking into account the opinions and points of view of the maximum range of partners, respecting the inalienable right of each state to choose its own development model. It is obvious to everyone that the SCO is one of the largest and most authoritative regional organizations today. As our Chairman has already said, its member countries are home to almost half of the world's population, generate about a quarter of the world's gross domestic product, concentrate powerful intellectual and technological potential, and make up a significant part of the world's natural resources. The SCO's active participation in multilateral cooperation in a wide variety of areas is particularly in demand in the current difficult international environment, when fundamental transformations have indeed emerged in politics and the economy. The world is becoming truly multipolar. And more and more States are ready to defend their legitimate rights and interests in the strongest possible way. New centers of power are emerging, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is being established as one of them. Therefore, the topic presented for our discussion seems to be very relevant: "Strengthening multilateral dialogue – striving for sustainable peace and development". This reflects the essence of what the SCO has been doing since its foundation in 2001, and I am referring to efforts to create an atmosphere of security and trust in our common Eurasian region. In this regard, we are grateful for the sincere and concrete proposals of the SCO member states for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, which arose as a result of the absolutely cavalier and adventurous policy of the United States and its satellites. Russia, as you know, has never refused and is now ready to continue peace talks. It was Ukraine that refused to negotiate, and it did so publicly, on direct instructions from London, which means-there is no doubt about it-and from Washington, as Ukrainian officials say directly and openly. The Istanbul agreements-thanks for this to the President of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Erdogan, who took part in this work as a mediator – did not go away, they were initialed by the head of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, which means that, apparently, Ukraine was quite satisfied. These agreements, the Istanbul agreements, remain on the table and can be used as a basis for continuing these negotiations. The SCO member states coordinate their actions on the international track, including on the UN platform, and adhere to largely similar or similar foreign policy approaches. Within the framework of the SCO, trade, economic, investment and financial cooperation is being vigorously promoted together with the business community. It is significant that against the backdrop of a downturn in a number of developed economies of the world, the total GDP of the SCO states in 2023 increased by an average of 5.2 percent, industrial production increased by 4.5 percent, while inflation was only 2.4 percent. These are good indicators. Cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure, food security, high technologies and innovations, digitalization, and artificial intelligence continues to deepen consistently. The SCO is taking the most active steps to build and optimize trade, logistics and mutual settlement chains. New, more efficient transport corridors are being formed connecting the continent from north to south and from west to east. Of course, we are interested in involving a wide range of countries in the SCO's sectoral projects. The Moscow Business Council, the Interbank Association and the Forum of Heads of Regions are also open to partnership. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization traditionally respect historical, cultural values and civilizational diversity. It is on this basis that people-to-people contacts are being expanded, and cooperation is being built in the fields of science and technology, education, healthcare, and sports. There is a Youth Council, public and volunteer structures. In other words, the SCO can share a lot in practical terms with all countries that are interested and ready to cooperate. In turn, our organization is happy to accept any constructive contribution to its activities, to absorb all the valuable things that our partners offer. Therefore, I am confident that this meeting will be useful and will contribute to strengthening friendly relations between all the countries represented here, and will serve to intensify cooperation in various areas. Thank you for your attention.

As I’ve already commented, it would be great to read what other national leaders contributed. Yes, there are a few bits here and there. The Astana Declaration speaks with one voice at least and certainly says a lot, much like the Russia/China Joint Declarations have. Results are clearly good, but Putin and others would all say there’s plenty of work to do. IMO, much gets accomplished on the sidelines away from the massive round table. And although the Summit’s over, there remain SCO events during the last half of the year. And of course, we get to see those who give the speeches and sign the docs, but there are many hundreds of others who do all the work to reach those ends, and we should never forget to praise their efforts.

