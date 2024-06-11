Lavrov said we must pay close attention to the contents of this Joint Statement:

Joint Statement of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations, Nizhny Novgorod, Russian Federation, 10 June 2024

1. The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations met in Nizhny Novgorod, Russian Federation, on 10 June 2024. They exchanged views on major global and regional trends and issues. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the BRICS strategic partnership in three main areas – politics and security, economy and finance, cultural and humanitarian ties. They reaffirmed their commitment to the BRICS spirit of mutual respect and understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness and consensus.

2. Welcoming the active participation of the new BRICS countries, the Ministers assured of continued support for their organic and full integration into the BRICS cooperation mechanisms.

3. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and to respect international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations (UN), which is its integral cornerstone, to preserve the central role of the UN in an international system in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain international peace and security, promote sustainable development, and promote and protect democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, as well as the promotion of cooperation based on solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality.

4. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and improving global governance through the promotion of a more flexible, effective, efficient, adaptive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system and to ensuring a more active and meaningful participation of developing and least developed countries, particularly African countries, in global decision-making structures and processes in order to make them more relevant to contemporary realities.

5. Taking note of the 2023 Johannesburg Second Declaration, the Ministers supported a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, to make it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, as well as to increase the representation of developing countries in all categories of membership of the Council to enable it to respond appropriately to current global challenges, and support the legitimate aspirations of developing countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America, including the BRICS countries, to play a more significant role in international affairs, in particular, in the UN, including its Security Council. They also recognized the legitimate aspirations of African countries, as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration.

6. The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of the G20 as the main platform for international economic cooperation, bringing together both developed and developing countries on an equal and mutually beneficial basis, where major economies jointly seek solutions to global challenges in order to achieve inclusive, beneficial global economic growth. They strongly believed that the G20 should continue to function productively, focusing on achieving concrete results and taking decisions on the basis of consensus. They reaffirmed their commitment to a balanced approach by strengthening and further enhancing the G20's inclusiveness, including through the effective integration of the voice of the Global South into the G20 agenda. They welcomed and supported the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

7. The Ministers reaffirmed that the successive G20 Presidencies of India, Brazil and South Africa in 2023-2025 lay a solid foundation for addressing inequalities, distortions and deficiencies in the global economy, expressed support for continuity and cooperation between their G20 Presidency, and wished them success in their work. In this regard, they endorsed the three priorities of Brazil as G20 Presidency - the fight against hunger, poverty, inequality; sustainable development in all three aspects; global governance reform and look forward to the success of the 19th G20 Summit under the presidency of Brazil. They reaffirmed their readiness to coordinate positions on the G20 agenda.

8. Ministers reaffirmed the need to implement the objectives and provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement, including the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in light of different national circumstances. The Ministers called on all parties to fully implement the Convention and the Agreement. They stressed the need to accelerate the transfer of appropriate and affordable climate technologies from developed countries, capacity building, leveraging accessible, equitable, predictable and timely new additional financial resources as key tools for climate change action in developing countries. They reiterated their call on developed countries directly listed in Annex II of the Convention to fulfil their climate finance commitments, including the overall target of mobilizing US$ 100 billion per year for developing countries. They stressed the need to set an ambitious new collective quantitative climate finance target by 2025, in line with the needs and priorities of developing countries. The ministers opposed the adoption of any restrictive measures in global trade under the pretext of combating climate change. The Ministers noted that the UNFCCC is the appropriate platform to address issues related to climate change in all dimensions. This also applies to support for the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions, as well as to national adaptation plans. The Ministers reaffirmed the importance of closing the adaptation financing gap, including through the doubling of adaptation funds, as this is key to achieving the global adaptation goal and implementing the UAE Global Climate Resilience Framework. It is also important to have support for the climate actions of developing countries from UN agencies, multilateral development banks (MDBs) and other international structures through additional concessional financing to combat climate change and the transfer of low-cost climate technologies, capacity building and technical support.

9. Ministers recalled that the UNFCCC, including the annual meetings of the Conference of the Parties (COP), is an appropriate and legitimate international forum to discuss climate change in all its dimensions. Ministers rejected attempts to link security issues to the climate change agenda. Ministers commended the United Arab Emirates for hosting COP28 in Dubai from 30 November to 13 December 2023. The Ministers supported Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 in 2024 and COP30 in 2025 and welcomed India's candidacy to host COP33 in 2028.

10. Ministers welcomed the establishment of the UNFCCC Loss and Damage Recovery Fund during COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh and its launch during COP28 in the UAE, and reaffirmed its important role in supporting all developing countries to recover from climate change.

11. The Ministers stressed the importance of countries themselves leading the way in just transitions and transformations to address climate challenges and contribute to global efforts to address climate change, with developed countries leading the way in this area, providing the necessary support to developing countries in line with their commitments under the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement.

12. The Ministers expressed their full commitment to the successful holding of COP29 in Azerbaijan, look forward to a meaningful outcome in the field of climate finance for developing countries as a key tool for the implementation of current and future nationally determined actions and targets in the field of mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage.

13. Ministers noted the increasing relevance of the linkages between sustainable development and global health, while recognizing that international cooperation in the field of health must be inclusive, equitable and results-oriented for the benefit of all. They reaffirmed that the global healthcare system should be open, inclusive, scientific, non-politicized and based on the principles of equal access, transparency, equality, mutual respect, comply with the principles and purposes of the UN Charter with due respect for the sovereignty and interests of all states. They reaffirmed their commitment to scale up national efforts to achieve universal health coverage, including universal access to quality essential health services, safe, effective, quality and affordable life-saving medicines and vaccines, and collective capacity to prevent, prepare for and respond to global pandemics and to strengthen the capacity to jointly address any such pandemics in the future.

14. The Ministers supported the enhanced coordination of BRICS in the field of global health. They noted that BRICS cooperation in countering tuberculosis and antimicrobial resistance, as well as enhancing capacity to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and address other health challenges, such as non-communicable diseases; research, exchange of experiences, including on traditional medical systems, health financing, nuclear medicine, digital health, early warning systems for emergencies, sustainable health systems, localization of production and partnerships in the field of health, make a significant contribution to relevant international efforts.

15. The Ministers recognized the negative impact on the world economy and sustainable development of unilateral approaches that violate international law. They expressed concern about the use of unilateral coercive measures that are incompatible with the principles of the UN Charter and have a negative impact on economic growth, trade, energy, health and food security, especially in developing countries.

16. They condemned unilateral, prohibitive, discriminatory, protectionist measures not in accordance with international law, adopted under the pretext of environmental concerns, such as unilateral and discriminatory carbon border adjustment mechanisms, bureaucratic requirements, taxes and other measures; reaffirmed their full support for the call made at COP28 not to allow unilateral trade measures related to climate or the environment. They also oppose unilateral protectionist measures that deliberately disrupt global production and supply chains and undermine competition.

17. Ministers reaffirmed the importance of biodiversity conservation, including through the implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. They stressed the need to combat pollution, including marine pollution. Emphasizing the importance of circular economies, they emphasized the importance of capacity building, the development of innovative technologies and international cooperation to make progress on these issues. The Ministers stressed the need to ensure a fair and equitable outcome of the negotiations on plastics with a view to adopting a new treaty in this area. They stressed the importance of ensuring a just and managed transition, based on additional, accessible, sufficient financial mechanisms and resources, as well as programmes for the transfer of clean technologies to developing countries, with a view to supporting them in implementing any commitments, programmes and actions to be included in this new agreement.

18. The Ministers recognized the importance of ensuring food security and nutrition, promoting agricultural development. They called for further cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security.

19. Ministers expressed support for an open, transparent, equitable, inclusive, equitable, non-discriminatory and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its core, with special and differential treatment (SDT) for developing countries, including the least developed countries, as a fundamental principle of the WTO. They commended the United Arab Emirates for hosting the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi from 26 February to 2 March 2024. They expressed their commitment to support the necessary reform of the WTO in order to enhance the sustainability, credibility, efficiency and effectiveness of the Organization. This must be achieved through Member-led inclusive and transparent negotiations. They called for the restoration of a fully and properly functioning dispute settlement mechanism accessible to all members by 2024 and the early appointment of new members of the Appellate Body.

20. The Ministers welcomed the adoption of the Treaty on Intellectual Property and Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

21. The Ministers noted the establishment of the UN Panel of Experts on Minerals for the Energy Transition. They also reaffirmed that the pursuit of access to these minerals, which are mainly in developing countries, should not repeat the injustices and inhumane history of colonialism. Ministers called for these minerals to benefit the socio-economic well-being of the peoples and countries in which these minerals were found. They also agreed that the countries in which these minerals are located should be able to participate in global value chains without discrimination, while not being limited to the role of suppliers of raw materials.

22. The Ministers expressed their support for the promotion of an equitable, balanced energy transition, consistent with relevant national priorities and conditions, involving all energy sources, namely renewable energy, including biofuels and hydropower, fossil fuels, nuclear power and hydrogen fuels, which are critical in the context of implementing a just transition to more resilient, sustainable and stable energy systems.

23. The Ministers stressed the need for comprehensive reform of the global financial architecture in order to strengthen the voice and representation of developing countries in international financial institutions. They reiterated the call made at COP27 for reform of the international financial institutions aimed at scaling up financing and facilitating access to resources. They expressed hope for the successful review of the share capital structure of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development in 2025. They expressed support for a strong global financial safety net, with a sustainable quota-based and well-resourced International Monetary Fund (IMF) at its core. They called for the continuation of the IMF governance reform process, including through the establishment of a new quota formula during the overall review of quotas, reflecting the size of the economies of its member countries.

24. Ministers stressed the need to reform the principles and practices of multilateral development banks (MDBs) in order to enhance their lending capacity in order to better support developing countries in financing their development and climate change needs, in line with the Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan adopted at COP27 in Egypt in November 2022.

25. Ministers called on the New Development Bank (NDB) to be guided by the principle of ownership and responsiveness of its members, to mobilize financing from different sources through innovative financial mechanisms, to strengthen capacity building and knowledge-sharing, including with sources from developing countries, to support Member countries in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, and to further improve its effectiveness and efficiency for implementation mandate to become the leading multilateral development institution for emerging markets and developing countries. They agreed to jointly transform the NDB into a new kind of multilateral development bank of the 21st century. They called on the Bank to carry out its functions and tasks in a fair and non-discriminatory manner, in accordance with the New Development Bank Agreement. The Ministers expressed their support for further increasing the number of NDB shareholder countries and the early consideration of applications from BRICS member countries, in accordance with the approved NDB policy.

26. The Ministers stressed the importance of increasing the use of national currencies in trade and financial transactions among the BRICS countries. They referred to paragraph 45 of the Second Johannesburg Declaration, which instructs BRICS Finance Ministers/Central Bank Governors to review the use of national currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back to the BRICS Heads of State and Government.

27. The Ministers expressed their intention to promote cooperation among the BRICS countries in the field of energy. They stressed that guaranteed universal access to cheap and reliable energy and energy security is the essential foundation for economic development, social stability, national security and the well-being of all peoples of the world. They called for the establishment of sustainable supply chains, in particular the supply of certain minerals, materials and technologies critical to the energy transition, in order to ensure a predictable and uninterrupted energy supply. They also called for the formation of sustainable global supply chains to ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, accessible, sustainable and modern energy sources. They also stressed the need to enhance energy security and market stability by strengthening value chains, promoting open, transparent and competitive markets, and ensuring the protection of critical energy infrastructure.

28. The Ministers welcomed the cooperation among the transport authorities of the BRICS countries and the outcome of the meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Transport held on 6-7 June 2024 in St. Petersburg. The Ministers pointed out the importance of convergence of approaches to the creation of effective and secure international transport corridors for the economic growth of BRICS. Equally important, they highlighted the need to ensure the security of existing international transport corridors in order to prevent disruption of supply chains and ensure the security of maritime transport in accordance with international law. They also called for the necessary exchange of information in the field of transport to improve logistical efficiency and reduce transport costs. The Ministers called for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all participating countries within the framework of cooperation in the field of transport.

29. The Ministers expressed concern at the ongoing conflicts in many regions of the world. They reaffirmed their commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes through diplomacy, inclusive dialogue and consultation in a spirit of coordination and cooperation, and supported all efforts that contribute to the peaceful resolution of crises. The Ministers stressed the need for full respect for international humanitarian law in conflict situations and the provision of humanitarian assistance in accordance with the fundamental principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence enshrined in UNGA Resolution 46/182.

30. The Ministers recognized the importance of women's increased participation in peace processes, including conflict prevention and resolution, peacemaking, peacebuilding, post-conflict reconstruction and development, and peacekeeping.

31. The Ministers agreed that the international community is facing multiple risks and challenges that have rarely been encountered before, and that various security challenges continue to arise, constituting a threat to global peace and stability. The Ministers called on the international community to seek collective responses to global and regional security challenges and threats, including terrorism. The Ministers stressed the need to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to respect the legitimate and legitimate security concerns of all countries. They reaffirmed that differences and disputes between countries should be resolved peacefully, through dialogue and consultation.

32. The Ministers reiterated their national positions on the situation in and around Ukraine, voiced at the relevant venues, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly. They noted with appreciation the relevant offers of mediation and good offices aimed at the peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

33. The Ministers expressed serious concern over the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and noted the Joint Statement of the BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers/Special Envoys adopted at the end of their meeting on 25 April 2024.

34. The Ministers expressed deep concern about the deteriorating situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip as a result of the Israeli military operation, which has resulted in massive civilian casualties, a large number of refugees and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. In this regard, they called for the effective implementation of the relevant UNGA resolutions and UNSCR 2720 and for the immediate, safe and unhindered provision of the necessary humanitarian assistance directly to the Palestinian civilian population throughout the Gaza Strip. They also called for the effective implementation of UNSCR 2728 for the early establishment of a long-term and sustainable ceasefire. They also called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and civilians forcibly held in captivity. They expressed deep concern over the intensifying Israeli attacks on Rafah, which could lead to a dire humanitarian situation. The Ministers also condemned the Israeli military operation in Rafah, its consequences, which directly affect the lives of civilians, especially in view of the high density of Palestinian civilians there, as well as the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the Palestinian blockade of the Rafah border crossing. They also reiterated their rejection of any attempt to forcibly displace, evict or resettle Palestinians from their land. In addition, they warned of the danger of instability spreading to the entire Middle East region due to the escalation of tensions. They noted the adoption of interim measures by the International Court of Justice in the framework of the proceedings initiated by South Africa against Israel. The Ministers expressed grave concern over Israel's continued blatant disregard for international law, the Charter, UN resolutions and the Court's rulings.

35. The Ministers reaffirmed their support for Palestine's full membership in the UN and their continued commitment to a two-state solution based on international law, including the relevant UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, which implies the establishment of a sovereign, independent, viable, peaceful and secure State of Palestine living side by side with Israel within the internationally recognized borders of June 1967, with the capital in East Jerusalem.

36. The Ministers reaffirmed that the principle of "African solutions to African problems" should continue to serve as the basis for the resolution of conflicts on the African continent. In this regard, they reaffirmed their support for efforts to bring peace to the continent, including measures taken by the African Union and African sub-regional organizations.

37. The Ministers commended the efforts and achievements of African States to promote peace and development, while expressing serious concern over the ongoing conflicts, the threat posed by terrorist organizations in various subregions of Africa, as well as the continuing potential for conflict in the Sahara-Sahel region, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Great Lakes region and the Horn of Africa, in particular in Sudan, as well as in connection with the increasing activity of numerous terrorist groups and militants. The Ministers reiterated their call for an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Sudan, unhindered access to humanitarian assistance for the Sudanese population and increased humanitarian assistance for Sudan and its neighbouring States. The Ministers commended the efforts of African States, the African Union, African sub-regional organizations and the UN to advance the peace process in South Sudan, stabilize the situation in the Central African Republic, as well as the success of the Government of Mozambique in countering the terrorist threat in the north of the country with the support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

38. The Ministers expressed grave concern at the continued deterioration of the security, humanitarian, political and economic situation in Haiti. They stressed that the current crisis requires a Haitian-led solution that includes national dialogue and consensus-building among local political actors, institutions and society, and called on the international community to support Haiti's efforts to combat criminal gangs, improve security and lay the foundation for the country's long-term socio-economic development.

39. The Ministers stressed the need for an early peaceful settlement in Afghanistan in order to strengthen regional security and stability. They expressed support for Afghanistan as an independent, united, peaceful state, free from terrorism, war and drugs. They called for more visible and verifiable measures to prevent terrorists from using Afghan territory. They stressed the need to provide urgent and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people and to guarantee the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, girls and members of different ethnic groups. They welcomed the leading and effective role of regional platforms as well as Afghanistan's neighbouring states and welcomed the efforts of such regional platforms and initiatives to promote the Afghan settlement.

40. The Ministers strongly condemned all terrorist acts as unjustifiable crimes, regardless of when, for whatever reason and by whomsoever committed. They strongly condemned the inhumane terrorist attack on March 22, 2024 at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow. They reaffirmed their commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, the financing of terrorism and the provision of safe havens to terrorists. They reaffirmed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group, and that all those involved in and supporting terrorist activities should be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with international law. The Ministers called for zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards in the fight against terrorism. They stressed that the primary responsibility in the fight against terrorism rests with States and that global efforts to prevent and counter the terrorist threat must be in full compliance with their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter – in particular its purposes and principles – as well as relevant international conventions and protocols, in particular those relating to international human rights law. international refugee law and international humanitarian law. They welcomed the activities of the BRICS Working Group on Counter-Terrorism and its five sub-groups on the basis of the BRICS Anti-Terrorism Strategy and the Action Plan for its implementation. They also look forward to further deepening cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism. The Ministers called for the expeditious completion and adoption of a comprehensive convention on international terrorism at the UN.

41. The Ministers expressed the need to comprehensively strengthen mechanisms to counter the increasing use of new and evolving technologies, such as the Internet and other information and communication technologies, including social media, by terrorists and their supporters for terrorist purposes, such as recruitment and incitement to commit terrorist acts, as well as the financing, planning and preparation of terrorist acts, in a globalized society.

42. The Ministers expressed concern about the scale of drug trafficking and its unprecedented impact on health and safety. They reaffirmed that addressing the world drug problem remains a common and shared responsibility that must be implemented multilaterally through effective and enhanced international cooperation and requires an integrated, interdisciplinary, mutually reinforcing, balanced, scientifically sound and comprehensive approach. They noted the importance of cooperation among the BRICS countries on counter-narcotics issues and noted the meeting of the BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group held in Moscow on 21-22 May 2024 on countering the criminal misuse of information and communication technologies for drug trafficking and laundering the proceeds of drug-related crimes.

43. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to promote BRICS cooperation in the fight against corruption and to continue the implementation of relevant international agreements, in particular the UN Convention against Corruption. They welcomed the determination of the BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (BRICS ACG) to develop a common vision and take joint steps to strengthen cooperation in the areas of anti-corruption, asset recovery and the denial of safe havens. The Ministers highlighted the importance of further implementing joint capacity building and awareness-raising projects as a long-term priority for BRICS. They highly appreciated the activities of the ACS as a platform for in-depth coordination between the participating countries, including within the framework of other relevant international platforms.

44. The Ministers noted the priority of efforts to accelerate the implementation of the resolutions on the establishment of a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East, including the Conference convened in accordance with UNGA Decision 73/546. They called on all parties invited to the Conference to engage in good faith and constructively.

45. The Ministers also called for the full implementation of UNSCR 1540, which provides an important impetus for States to take effective and robust measures at the national level to prevent weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery and related materials from falling into the hands of non-State actors, including terrorists, as well as a framework for cooperation to this end at the international level.

46. The Ministers reiterated their support for the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and the prevention of an arms race in outer space (PAROS) and the weaponization of outer space. Recalling the provisions of the Outer Space Treaty relating to PAROS, they stressed the need to negotiate a multilateral legal instrument on PAROS. They noted the submission to the Conference on Disarmament in 2014 of an updated draft treaty on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space, the threat or use of force against outer space objects (PPWT). They stressed that practical and voluntary commitments, such as transparency and confidence-building measures in outer space (TCBMs), can also contribute to PAROS.

47. The Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to promoting an open, secure, stable, accessible and peaceful ICT [Information and communications technology] environment. They stressed the leading role of the UN in promoting constructive dialogue in order to reach a common understanding on the security of ICTs and their use, including the development of a comprehensive legal framework in this area. The Ministers commended the ongoing activities of the UN Open-ended Working Group on ICT Security and Use in 2021-2025. Against the backdrop of existing and potential threats of the misuse of ICTs, the Ministers reaffirmed the urgent need to develop a comprehensive international convention on countering the criminal misuse of ICTs and expressed their support for the successful conclusion of the work of the UN Ad Hoc Committee in accordance with UNGA resolutions 74/247 and 75/282.

48. The Ministers also noted the need to develop practical cooperation within the framework of BRICS, including through the implementation of the Roadmap for BRICS Practical Cooperation in Ensuring Security in the Use of ICTs and the Performance Report, as well as within the framework of the activities of the BRICS Working Group on Security in the Use of ICTs. They welcomed the decision to establish the BRICS Register of Contact Points.

49. The Ministers reaffirmed the need for all countries to cooperate in the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms in accordance with the principles of equality and mutual respect. They agreed to continue to treat all human rights, including the right to development, fairly and equally, without distinction of any kind and with the same emphasis. They agreed to strengthen cooperation on issues of common interest, both within BRICS and in multilateral fora, including the UNGA and the UN Human Rights Council, taking into account the need to promote, protect and respect human rights in a non-selective, non-politicized and constructive manner, without double standards. They called for respect for democracy and human rights. In this regard, they stressed that they should be implemented both at the level of global governance and at the national level. They reaffirmed their commitment to ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, with a view to building a shared and prosperous future for the international community on the basis of mutually beneficial cooperation.

50. The Ministers expressed grave concern at the exponential spread of misinformation and misinformation. They stressed the importance of ensuring the free flow of information, public access to accurate, fact-based information, the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of opinion and expression, and digital and information literacy in order to create the conditions for meaningful connectivity, in accordance with relevant provisions of national and international law.

51. The Ministers expressed their deep and sincere condolences to the people and Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the tragic death of Iranian President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hamid Amirabdollahian and other victims.

52. The Ministers noted the significant interest in BRICS accession from developing countries and emerging economies. They discussed the model of partner countries in line with paragraph 92 of the Second Johannesburg Declaration. They reviewed progress on relevant issues, which should be reported to the BRICS Heads of State and Government at the 16th Summit in Kazan.

53. The Ministers expressed their commitment to enhancing engagement with developing countries. They welcomed their participation in the Special Session of the BRICS Ministerial Council scheduled for 11 June 2024 as a good opportunity to exchange views on current global and regional developments.

54. The Ministers expressed their full support for the Russian Federation's BRICS Chairmanship in 2024 under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security". They expressed their commitment to work together to ensure the success of the XVI BRICS Summit. The Ministers look forward to the next Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations, which will be held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UNGA under the leadership of Brazil as the next BRICS Chair in 2025. [My Emphasis]