karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dornoch altbinhax's avatar
dornoch altbinhax
6h

As a Commonwealth country seeing Carney (former BoE head 2013-2020) balance between the US and the prospects of a more fruitful relationship with China should be of extreme interest to Australia which is attempting a similar path. In Australia the neocon, Murdoch clan, and other imperial servants remain a thorn in the side of achieving balanced and neutral relations. Given that I guess Carney was parachuted into the role by the establishment I'm wondering if a similar dynamic will play out in the moribund politics in the Antipodes. Although the government serves at the leisure of the Crown it's been evident that the US interests have predominated.

Regarding Chinese electric vehicles, they're proliferating in Australia and most of the local motoring press is extremely impressed across the product range. On balance I'd estimate that within a few years barring political intervention there will be little room for either European or Japanese vehicles (sheer lack of competitive product). If Carney can get production (CKD or whatever) in Canada, I'd expect a similar type of arrangement being sought downunder...jobs, jobs, jobs. This is the biggest difference in the relationship, the US is all about take take zero sum, China offers a win-win share alike; it's logic vs fear of the mafia retribution.

The other contract (F35 vs Grippen), the diversification of defence supply away from the US will be crucial, and another test of maintaining course towards independence or subordination. So Carney's job will be clearing the deadwood from his defence establishment, there's another lesson for Australia.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Loon's avatar
Loon
6h

As a Canadian it looks practically exciting to be trading with so productive country. It has developed a C02 power plant using waste heat to generate 33 MW from a steel plant. Amazing inventions we gain access to instead of being Trumps stooge making War the reason for life itself.???

Perhaps we can break the neocons dark spell here?

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture