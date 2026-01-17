There are several constants in life of which change is one. It appears Mr. Carney’s trip to China was sealed when he met with Xi last October in Gyeongju, Republic of Korea that according to Global Times “marked a turnaround of [the] bilateral relationship and placed it on a new trajectory of positive development:”

With a sense of responsibility for history, for the people and for the world, the two sides should advance the China-Canada new strategic partnership, steer their ties onto the track of sound, steady and sustainable development, and bring more benefits to both peoples, Xi said.

Quite a swing, yes? A Global Times editorial provided some of the partnership’s essence as stated by Xi:

President Xi put forward four constructive points for promoting the healthy, stable, and sustainable development of bilateral relations: First, the two countries should be partners that respect each other. Second, the two countries should be partners that pursue shared development. Third, the two countries should be partners that trust each other. Fourth, the two countries should be partners that collaborate with each other. This "four partners" framework draws on historical experience while looking toward future cooperation, providing a clear path for the steady and long-term development of China-Canada relations.

A reporter for Guancha, Lei Yigu, assembled an excellent compilation of media reports that provide further proof of the dynamism of this swing. She incorporated one of Mr. Carney’s more provocative statements into her title: ‘Carney announced the cancellation of the 100% tax increase on trams in China, “China is more stable and predictable than the United States,”’ which is in stark contrast to Trump’s behavior. The Global Times items are good and in English while Ms. Lei’s is in Chinese, which is why I’m featuring it:

On the third day of his visit to China, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sent a clear signal in Beijing.

According to reports from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, on Friday (16th), Carney announced at a press conference that Canada would cancel the previous 100% additional tariff on imported Chinese electric vehicles. The New York Times called it a “major policy shift.”

This tariff policy began in August 2024, when the Trudeau government blindly followed the US policy and imposed additional tariffs of 100% and 25% on Chinese electric vehicles and steel and aluminum products respectively, which directly led to the deterioration of Canada-China relations. China immediately launched an anti-discrimination investigation and included Canadian rapeseed and other agricultural products in the countermeasures list.

Carney further explained that Canada will replace high tariffs with an import quota system and apply a most-favored-nation tariff rate of 6.1% to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicle imports. The Associated Press said the quota will also increase to 70,000 units over five years.

According to comprehensive US media statistics, China’s electric vehicle exports to Canada in 2023 will be 41,678 units, of which more than 80% will come from Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

“This has returned to the level before trade frictions,” but Carney did not specify the tariff rate for the excess quota and the specific time when the policy will be implemented.

He also pointed out that replacing the tax increase with import quotas cannot only fully unleash the potential of bilateral cooperation but also reduce the cost of buying cars for Canadians, “This agreement can bring more tangible benefits to Canadians.”

At the same time, Carney revealed that Canada plans to deepen cooperation with China in the field of clean energy storage and production to attract more relevant investment.

“It is expected that in the next three years, this agreement will promote China’s large-scale investment in Canada’s automotive industry, create high-quality jobs for Canada, and accelerate the country’s progress towards net-zero emissions goals.”

He said that if Canada wants to build a competitive local electric vehicle industry, it must learn from innovation partners, connect with supply chains, and further expand local market demand.

Adjustments in the agricultural sector have also become the focus. Carney declared that China is expected to reduce the comprehensive tariff on Canadian rapeseed to about 15% by March this year. In addition, Canadian rapeseed meal, lobster, crab and pea products will no longer be affected by China’s countermeasures from March to “at least the end of this year”.

Canadian media pointed out that this adjustment will help Canadian farmers plan for the planting season in advance. Carney also mentioned that China will implement a visa-free entry policy for Canadian citizens.

At present, China has not publicly confirmed this news. Carney remains optimistic that the agreement is expected to release nearly $3 billion in export orders for Canadian farmers, fishermen and processors as they fully tap into the potential of the Chinese market.

“China was once Canada’s largest export market for rapeseed,” Carney said, “and our goal is not only to restore the scale of exports we used to have, but to surpass them.”

He also pointed out that the agreement reached this time highlights “the spiritual connotation of a new partnership and a new era”, and the future cooperation model is expected to expand to more categories such as cereals, beans, lobster, pork and pet food.

CBC commented, “This move marks Canada’s return to broader relations as China’s core agricultural partner.”

According to Canadian media reports, Carney also responded to many sharp topics at the press conference.

A reporter asked whether Carney thinks China is “a more predictable and reliable partner” compared to the current United States.

Carney said that although there are still differences of opinion between Canada and China, the two sides have always been able to carry out “frank, stable and straightforward dialogue”, which has promoted the development of relations between the two countries in a “more predictable and productive” direction.

“Canada’s relationship with the United States is far more diverse and breadth than our relationship with China,” he bluntly said, “but it is really more predictable in terms of how our relationship with China has evolved in recent months, and you have seen the results of that.”

Carney added that the talks with China were “pragmatic and respectful.”

At the press conference, Carney also reiterated his support for the one-China principle, “Our position is consistent.”

Another reporter mentioned that Carney called China the “biggest security threat” facing Canada last year.

In response, Carney said, “The current world situation is becoming more dangerous and divided, and the form of security continues to change. As Prime Minister, my role is to properly respond to these threats by building resilience capabilities, strengthening security guarantees, and forging alliances.”

CBC reported that following South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, Carney is the latest in a series of leaders to visit China recently. Since then, British Prime Minister Starmer and German Chancellor Merz have also planned to visit China in recent months. The common goal of these countries is to repair bilateral relations and promote trade with China.

According to Canadian media analysis, “The trade war led by Trump is still a huge threat to many countries around the world.” Countries are looking for new markets and trading partners, and China, as the world’s second-largest economy, has the ability to provide irresistible cooperation opportunities.”

A number of officials have stated that China is a more predictable and stable partner

According to the joint statement [In English] of the China and Canada leaders’ meeting, the leaders of the two countries welcomed the recent progress made in the dialogue between the two countries and agreed to strengthen exchanges at all levels to promote results in the fields of macroeconomics, economy and trade, energy, finance, public security, people-to-people exchanges, and multilateralism.

According to Canada’s Toronto Star, in the two days before the press conference, Carney has signed a series of agreements with China to restart trade cooperation between the two countries, focusing on Canada’s oil, natural gas and uranium resources, as well as China’s solar and wind energy technologies. He bluntly said that this marks a “new era” in bilateral relations.

Carney particularly emphasized that the agreements signed in Beijing will bring “immediate and lasting and stable development” to the agriculture, energy and financial sectors of the two countries, and he is “deeply pleased” with the process of promoting the new strategic partnership between the two sides.

Carney also praised that these agreements will not only benefit the two peoples, but also “set an example for the world—in the current context of global division and turmoil, benign cooperation between countries can still be achieved.”

“In my view, this partnership will help improve the multilateral system that is currently under great pressure.” The Toronto Star commented that Carney’s candid remarks speak for themselves.

Canadian Industry Minister Joly put it more bluntly: “The current world situation is full of turmoil, and the actions of some countries have exacerbated this chaos, and Canada’s goal is to cooperate with other countries, including China.” ”

She pointed out that “in response to the rising trend of trade protectionism, especially the protectionist policies of the United States”, Canada should explore free trade paths with European and Asian countries, “including China, of course”.

US media Bloomberg also noted that in addition to a master plan for deepening bilateral trade released simultaneously by Canada and China on Thursday, another separately signed document clearly states that Canada “welcomes Chinese companies to invest in Canada in energy, agriculture, consumer goods and other fields.”

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources Hodgson and Industry Minister Joly emphasized Canada’s strong interest in attracting Chinese investment in renewable energy projects and revealed that the two had met with the executive team of Chinese battery giant CATL on Thursday morning.

It is reported that CATL has participated in the construction of three large-scale grid energy storage projects in Ontario, Canada.

“The company has the world’s leading grid energy storage solutions capable of converting intermittent renewable energy into baseload energy.” Hodgson said that if this technology can be used to drive Canada to achieve its net-zero emissions goals in a more economical way, “it is a good thing for Canada.”

Joly also proposed that the possibility of CATL building a factory in Canada to produce electric vehicle batteries is not ruled out.

She told reporters, “At present, the relevant consultations are still in the exploratory stage, but we are willing to explore its feasibility.” In the field of batteries, Canada has always been open to cooperation.”

It is worth mentioning that during her tenure as foreign minister in the Trudeau administration, Joly characterized China as an “increasingly destructive global power.” Now she has changed her words and said that Canada’s current goal is to bring relations between the two countries back on a stable track.

“The process of this meeting is often more predictable and stable than the dialogue with some countries, including our neighbors,” she said frankly. Therefore, our core goal is to reach a diplomatic agreement that is in Canada’s highest interest. ”

The Toronto Star pointed out that most of the agreements signed this time are renewals of cooperation documents that have been put on hold in the past eight years due to the cold of Canada-China relations.

Some experts analyzed that although these agreements have not yet brought immediate substantial benefits to the two countries, they have sent a clear signal that both Canadian and Chinese governments intend to deepen bilateral partnerships and promote progress on trade issues.

Vina Nadjibulla, vice president of research and strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, commented on Carney’s trip, “What we gained this time is essentially a political breakthrough.”

In her view, the core significance of the preliminary agreement reached by Carney on this trip is to create a suitable “political tone and cooperation environment” for subsequent business cooperation.

Xu Tianchen, senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit, also affirmed this, “This is a very positive restart of Canada-China relations.”

He pointed out that the economies of Canada and China are highly complementary, “China can not only benefit from Canada’s agricultural and energy exports but also find broad sales channels for its industrial products in Canada.”

Xu Tianchen specifically mentioned that in addition to rapeseed oil and electric vehicles, crude oil will be another important area for the two countries to deepen cooperation, “Considering the current situation in Venezuela and the possible changes in Iran, China urgently needs to diversify its oil supply sources.” [ My Emphasis]