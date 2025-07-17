karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Natalya Volkova
India will sell a large percentage to the countries that sanctioned Russian fertilizer. This is the same principle as oil, and gas that now flows to Turkiye. By the way the price of gas did not increase domestically but fertilizer is now sold at 15% over the original price, this is justified by increase in European prices of fertilizer due to the fact they sanctioned Russian gas.

Well there are some type of experts working in the economic strategy groups in Europe, right? :)

BG13
When translating from Russian, the possessive pronoun "svoj / svoja / svoje" (self) refers to the agent of a sentence. Like "I [he, they] did smth. for self" not for "myself [himself, themselves]".

Therefore, in this sentence "our" is wrong, it has to be "their" - as is clear from context.

"From an economic point of view, from the point of view of the interests of our own agriculture, this is complete nonsense, as far as I understand."

