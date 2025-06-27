karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Loon
3h

If you spend 50 years forgoing any dreams to making bombs to bully people with lining your pockets with the public purse it’s no wonder you become really stupid to do anything sensible .

What’s the cure for someone who has been in an institutional asylum for 50 years ?

Big problem !

Douglas Jack
3h

Thank you Karl Sanchez, Wonderful news on China's ENERGY RESPONSIBILITY

HOW DOES CHINA PLAN ITS ELECTRICAL PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION (Centralized or Distributed) GRID?

From an Electrical Engineering (consultant to Hydro-Quebec) friend, the biggest loss factor from Central Generating Stations, whether Hydro Dams, Fossil Fuel, Nuclear, Wind, Solar, Bio-methane, Tidal etc is in Electrical Transmission & Transformers after the electricity is produced. When one counts massive loss of Biosphere Photosynthesis & Wildlife generation in Dammed & areas affected by such as Uranium production, refinement, storage (1 million years) for Nuclear or other productive Biosphere losses in Wind & Solar farms, or the millions of miles of transmission line losses across just Turtle-Island / North-America in long & short distance grid distribution, the losses are huge. Colonial Society being enumerate (Violence breeds ignorance), just hasn't done the math compared with local Biosphere based generation of energy, electricity & combined resources.

TRANSMISSION & TRANSFORMERS add up to some 5% loss (EMF shedding, Infrastructure costs, financing & transformer voltage change loss at various levels) per 100 miles = 3.107% loss per 100 kilometres) of the electrical energy produced. Montreal to the James-Bay, La-Grande Hydro Generating station is some 1,400 km = 43.5% loss in a standard Energy Audit.

Transformer losses in multiple Step-Up & Step-Down procedures for Voltage at various grid locations is equal to Transmission losses. When Audit Externalities, such as loss of productive Biosphere, watersheds & land, damage to Wild-Life & Human health & productivity, one can add another 50% loss of electricity originally produced.

'PUSH' Generation, Transmission & Transformer of Electricity from Central Generating Stations, across one way Grids, produce line & system overload at many 10s of 1000s of choke points, inherent to Central Electrical Design.

TOTAL LOSSES = >95% of energy produced at any Central Station, DISTANCE being the largest factor.

COMPLEMENTARY ENERGY Distributed Decentralized Electrical production such as:

1) south-west-&-east-side Building-mounted (Industry, Commercial & Domestic) combined Photo-voltaic & Hot-water for household & industry-use,

2) Building mounted helical linear-axis Wind-Turbines on building wind-shear surfaces (Roof-line & windward building corners concentrate wind at 16 times air speed & density),

3) Fecal aerobic bio-methanization into Natural-gas & Fertilizer plus energy & fertilizer uses of Urine. 3) FECAL, COMPOST ANAEROBIC BIO-METHANIZATION & URINE METHANIZATION to produce Natural-gas & clean fertilizer. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/b-ecological-design/5-bio-digestion-toilets

4) Existing Bridge Pylon mounted river, wave, tidal) water-flow Turbines as well as bridge structure mounted, above water, linear-axis helical wind turbines.

5) Embodied energy in the materials, Consumer goods & food waste thrown into our garbage dumps every day, harnessed in Circular Community-Economy at the average ~100 (50-150) person Multihome-Dwelling-Complex (eg. Apartment, Townhouse & Village) when Separated at source into valuable refined goods, products & resources by community Specialists can lower Mining-damage, Forestry-damage & Petro-exhaustion by over 95%.

6) GREEN ROOFS to capture & filter PRECIPITATION (rain, snow & humidity) on site within each Multihome or Industry building. Diversified distributed essential Water & Energy systems become impervious to source disruption as well as becoming income generators for people, governments & companies. Municipal purification & pumping of both clean water & 10s of 1000s of chemical & bio-solids laden water downstream with ineffective mechanical & chemical treatments is very electricity consumptive as well as water systems toxins destroying to downstream or ocean life.

COMPLEMENTARY ENERGY (Permaculture practice-principle) https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/b-ecological-design/9-complementary-energy 1) Less Transmission Loss through:

a) PROXIMITY, is so important to electric system efficiencies. One great cost to solar, wind & other alternative energies is

b) BUILDING-INFRASTRUCTURE. Instead of Placing solar on expensive structures on relatively-distant vacant land, Detroit should consider placing these panels directly upon existing Multihome-Building-complexes (eg. Apartment, Townhouse & Village clustered structures) & still functioning industrial buildings. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy/1-extending-our-welcome-participatory-multihome-cohousing The number of people or businesses served develops a critical-mass, economies-of-scale, where.

c) IN-HOUSE SPECIALISTS can be economically hired to monitor generators & systems. https://sites.google.com/site/indigenecommunity/c-relational-economy/2-participatory-accounting

INFRASTRUCTURE DAMAGE SAVINGS All of the above LOCAL HARVESTING of unused solar, wind, water, fecal, urine & materials repair & reuse will stop the damage to such as Solar damage to buildings & infrastructure, Wind-damage to buildings & infrastructure, Water-damage to bridges & away from Toxic Garbage Dump degradation of many 1000s of hectares of land in just Turtle-Island per year. Local strategies produce twice the energy required by any community of people. Every city can be an energy exporter for stable income. When Electric Grids function with electricity produced in distributed, decentralized locations, flowing across multiple grid locations from such as consumer Business, Commerce, Multihomes & Infrastructure, in a Circular-flow fashion, then PUSH & PULL electrical ease of 'flow' greatly increases further reducing losses.

