Some will get vertigo just by looking at this photo of the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge taken during its stress test.

Earlier in the year I wrote an article about China’s engineering exploits that focused on its amazing bridges, which included the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge. Here’s another look:

As you can see, China’s grand canyon is rather different from the one in Arizona. I went to school at Northern Arizona University at Flagstaff, which allowed me to visit the Grand Canyon National Park on many occasions, and I’ve also visited the North Rim portion. I’ve gazed across in wonderment but never thought of attempting to erect a bridge since there’re no major road requiring one, although if there was the traffic through the region would vastly increase in what’s a fragile ecological area. There’re many photos taken of its construction stages online that are quite spectacular. Here are two:

A high-wire job.

Not made with Legos.

I wonder what the status is of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed after being hit by a containership 18-months ago. Here’s what Wikipedia informs us:

Officials at the Maryland Department of Transportation have announced plans to replace the bridge by October 2028 at an estimated cost of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion. The original bridge cost $141 million to build, about $743 million in 2024 dollars.

Of course, that cost estimate was before Trump placed a 50% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. If it gets finished by 2030 at a cost under $3 billion, I’ll be somewhat surprised. Making the bridge replacement project a political priority at the heart of MAGA would be a no-brainer one would think.

China’s newest project is building a socialist modern Xinjiang as Xi Jinping very recently pronounced. Xi has made it very clear that the key to China’s development and economic growth lies in its continual modernization, of which building spectacular monumental structures is merely a small part. The Power of Siberia Two pipeline is a joint project involving Russia, Mongolia and China that several within the Outlaw US Empire’s Congress have already threatened to destroy—an attitude that encapsulates the Empire’s extremist nature versus the ingenuity of Humanity.

