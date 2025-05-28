Not beginning but continuing prior to the 9 May Victory Day Celebration China together with Russia are striving to improve the global condition, something that’s not evident if one relies only on Western BigLie Media which avoids coverage of events like the one pictured above. What I present below is a series of Global Times articles that begins with a key editorial that was published on 11 May after Xi had returned home from the Celebration. In its opening paragraph, it notes that for a third time “China and Russia have issued a joint statement on global strategic stability, following those in 2016 and 2019,” which is provided at the above link. The Declaration’s opening paragraph sets the main philosophical point:

The two Sides are convinced that the destinies of the peoples of all countries are interrelated; States and their associations should not seek to ensure their own security at the expense and to the detriment of the security of other States. The two Sides call upon all States to adhere to the principle of equal and indivisible security on global and regional levels, make maximum efforts to eliminate conflicts in relations between States, build comprehensive, integrated and sustainable security throughout the world on a collective basis. [My Emphasis]

The emphasized portion above again reiterates that neither China nor Russia seeks hegemony as a policy goal as they again promote the concept of Indivisible Security upon which the UN Charter, China’s Global Security Initiative, the three OSCE Treaties broken by NATO, and the basis for Russia’s proposed Eurasian Security Structure were/are all founded upon. Again, no major Western media reported anything about this Declaration because it torpedoes the Western Narrative that China and Russia are out to rule the world by displacing the Outlaw US Empire’s hegemony—and it’s not just a media narrative but its contentions are at the heart of the doctrinal papers discussed and published by the Empire. Yet, the Global Majority reads these Declarations and applauds them because they know both Russia and China to be credible, trustworthy nations who honor their words. Everything that follows provides evidence of those fundamental truths. I should add that it’s very clear the Empire’s president Trump has no knowledge of the new or previous Declarations, which ought to be a major point of concern that Mr. Medvedev just reminded him about. Now the editorial:

China takes another concrete action to maintain global strategic stability

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Saturday evening after wrapping up a state visit to Russia and attending celebrations in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War. During the visit, China and Russia released a joint statement on global strategic stability, which emphasizes that states and their associations should not seek to ensure their own security at the expense of other states. According to the statement, nuclear-weapon states should reject Cold War mentality and zero-sum games and resolve contradictions via dialogue on an equal footing and mutually respectful consultations. The statement also emphasizes the importance of maintaining constructive relations between major powers. This is the third time that China and Russia have issued a joint statement on global strategic stability, following those in 2016 and 2019. It fully demonstrates the importance China and Russia attach to this issue, as well as their responsibility as major countries to strive to maintain global strategic stability.



Nuclear weapons are the "Sword of Damocles" hanging over mankind. Before they are completely banned and ultimately destroyed, strategic stability, especially nuclear strategic stability among nuclear-weapon states, is an important guarantee for world peace and security. The international community must place nuclear strategic stability at the core of global strategic stability. However, in today's world, the peace deficit, development deficit, security deficit and governance deficit are increasing, while the Cold War mentality, power politics, and hegemonic expansion are making a comeback. Another joint statement issued by China and Russia on global strategic stability will help promote consensus within the international community on global strategic stability, aid in jointly responding to various countercurrents that endanger global strategic stability and support the maintenance of the international order based on international law and the international system with the UN at its core.



"Not fighting a nuclear war" and "avoiding a vicious arms race" have become the consensus of the international community. ASEAN, the African Union, New Agenda Coalition and many non-nuclear weapon states have called on nuclear-weapon states to adopt a policy of not using nuclear weapons first.; it encompasses not only stability in the nuclear field, but also stability in emerging fields such as outer space, cyberspace, and artificial intelligence. It is important to note that regional hotspots are emerging one after another, and relations between the involved nuclear-weapon states are tense. Certain major powers are spending huge sums of money to upgrade the "three-in-one" nuclear force, creating a "nuclear alliance" through "nuclear sharing" and "extended deterrence" arrangements, and deploying land-based medium- and short-range missiles at the doorsteps of other nuclear-weapon states. These actions have brought huge risks to international security and posed severe challenges to the nuclear strategic stability in today's world.



At this historical juncture, China and Russia have once again issued a joint statement on global strategic stability to defend the post-WWII international order and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter. This aims to implement the principle stated in the Joint Statement of the Leaders of the Five Nuclear-Weapon States on Preventing Nuclear War and Avoiding Arms Races, which holds that "a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." By doing so, it seeks to effectively reduce the risks of nuclear war and nuclear conflict, eliminate the dangers of a malignant arms race, prevent irresponsible new forms of nuclear proliferation, and curb the spread of conflicts into emerging areas. In terms of injecting positive energy into the maintenance of global strategic stability, the international community can see that China and Russia are taking concrete actions.



In the joint statement, China and Russia proposed a series of specific and feasible suggestions. For example, the statement emphasizes that preventive steps to avert crises and conflicts should have priority over attempts to "manage" confrontation and its escalation. It states that "the two sides will endeavor to practice true multilateralism" and "stand opposed to the self-serving use by some countries of relevant mechanisms to technologically and economically contain other States and to apply illegitimate policy of unilateral restrictive measures." These points deserve serious attention from the international community. The statement also puts forward clear positions on preventing the weaponization of outer space, fully complying with the Biological Weapons Convention, and addressing the military application of AI technologies, thereby providing direction for improving global security governance in emerging fields.



In today's world, the fate of people is interconnected, and no country can remain insulated from the rest. Only by jointly upholding a multilateral system centered on the UN and maintaining the international order established since WWII can we achieve common security. As changes unseen in a century accelerate and international security faces turbulence, China and Russia, as victors of WWII, UN founding members, and permanent members of the UN Security Council, have already made and will continue to make unremitting efforts for global strategic stability. At the same time, building a comprehensive, integrated, and sustainable security framework globally also requires the joint efforts of the international community. [My Emphasis]

The Declaration was made with the following event clearly in mind, again an event that’s being studiously ignored by Western Media and reported upon in another Global Times editorial that ties-in with the above key point: “Today, strategic stability includes not only the avoidance of conflict and confrontation in the military sphere, but also mutual respect and equal treatment in politics.”

On May 30, the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of The International Organization for Mediation will take place in Hong Kong, China. As the world's first intergovernmental international legal organization dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation, the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) marks a milestone in global governance and highlights the value of resolving conflicts in an "amicable way." Meanwhile, Hong Kong is set to gain a new identity as the global "capital of mediation." The "pearl of the orient" is shining anew under the "one country, two systems" framework, drawing global attention.



Mediation is one of the key dispute settlement methods outlined in the United Nations (UN) Charter. The establishment of the IOMed will fill a critical gap in mechanisms focused on mediation-based dispute resolution. Co-initiated by 19 countries, including China, the organization represents a contribution from developing countries to the international rule of law. Unlike zero-sum or adversarial approaches, mediation offers disputing parties greater flexibility, allowing room for compromise and reconciliation. It also has "the advantages of greater flexibility, convenience, lower costs and more effective implementation," making it particularly valuable for small and medium-sized countries to participate fairly. Grounded in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the IOMed complements existing institutions and dispute resolution mechanisms in a constructive manner.



The founding of the IOMed embodies the true spirit of multilateralism. On the day of the signing ceremony, high-level representatives from nearly 60 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe, as well as around 20 international organizations including the UN, will attend the signing ceremony for the Convention. The strong interest and enthusiasm shown by the international community underscores IOMed's relevance and importance in today's world. The idea that everything can be resolved through consultation resonates with the current global pursuit of peace and development and also reflects the shared aspiration for a more just and equitable international order.



China is one of the main initiators and driving forces behind the establishment of the IOMed. The concept of the IOMed embodies the ancient Chinese philosophy of Hehe (harmony and unity), while also reflecting the rule-of-law spirit grounded in international law. It emphasizes resolving conflicts through dialogue and consultation, and pursuing harmonious coexistence. In recent years, China's successful practices in international mediation have further proven the viability and deep potential of this path. From facilitating the handshake between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing, to promoting the signing of the "Beijing Declaration" among 14 Palestinian factions despite decades of internal rifts, mediating a ceasefire agreement among various parties in Myanmar in Kunming, and consistently contributing to the Afghan peace process, guided by the Eastern wisdom of resolving conflicts in an "amicable way," China has helped to resolve longstanding grievances through sincere dialogue.



Mediation as a means of dispute resolution has become a vivid example of China's diplomatic approach to building a community with a shared future for mankind.



On May 27, Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive John Lee told the media that the IOMed is a high-level international organization, on par with the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The IOMed's establishment demonstrates China's commitment and efforts to uphold an international order based on international law, while also opening a new chapter for the peaceful resolution of global disputes. This marks the first time an intergovernmental international organization is being headquartered in Hong Kong, showcasing the empowerment brought to the city under the principle of "one country, two systems." Today, Hong Kong's role as a "super-connector" between East and West in both economic and cultural terms is more solid. The sense of security and stability brought about by the implementation of the National Security Law for Hong Kong is now transforming into an important competitive advantage that supports the city's sustained prosperity.



The establishment of the IOMed highlights China and Global South countries' commitment to global governance, and will inject fresh momentum into world peace and cooperation. At the same time, the IOMed focuses on resolving disputes through mediation, responding to the shared aspirations of all countries for peace, stability, and development.



A spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China welcomes support and participation from more countries in creating the IOMed, to better enable it to coordinate with existing international disputes settlement mechanisms to make each other more effective and provide more options and pathways to resolve international disputes through efficient and peaceful means, and better safeguard international fairness and justice.



The signing ceremony, to be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre will not only witness the birth of a new international institution but will also witness the opening of the door to an equal, orderly, and multipolar world by a civilization key to building a community with a shared future for mankind. [My Emphasis]

Very clearly the opposite of forming an institution dedicated to hegemony like NATO, IMF or World Bank. An additional report by Global Times on the event added this:

Its "de-hegemonized design" explicitly prohibits unilateral sanctions and the use or threat of force, the legal expert said, noting that the selection of mediators emphasizes legal system balance, breaking the traditional dominance of common law jurisdictions in international justice and promoting a more inclusive, diversified legal order.

Of course, the West’s ignoring it as it prohibits the usual Western tools to force compliance with its diktats. Of further importance is this being the first Global South institution added to the global UN organization that’s not presided over by a Western entity. Before moving on to the next related topic I want to suggest viewing this just over eleven-minute-long didactic response by former Singapore FM George Yeo to a question posed by Chinese academic Zhang Weiwei that meanders somewhat like the river he employs as an analogy while great insight and explanations are proffered. Now we move on to the topic Yeo also began his answer with: ASEAN and its Summits with itself, then with China, then culminating with the first ever ASEAN-China-GCC Summit. First is the Global Times report, “ASEAN Summit stresses greater integration, resilience against trade disruptions”:

The 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit kicked off on Monday in Kuala Lumpur, with greater regional integration and resilience against trade and economic disruptions high on the agenda amid the global trade uncertainties.



Malaysia is the chair of ASEAN for 2025 and is hosting the ASEAN Summit and related summits under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability," according to Xinhua News Agency.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of the plenary session, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim urged ASEAN members to work together to face the challenges brought about by a changing world order to ensure the agenda of sustainable and equitable development is not sidelined, Xinhua reported.



Leaders of the ASEAN later signed the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future, a key document guiding the next 20-years of the grouping, at the summit on Monday [158 page PDF file that leads with the Declaration].



In his remarks following the signing ceremony of the declaration, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the document would pave the way for the grouping's future direction, taking into account emerging challenges while putting sustainable and inclusive development at the forefront, per Xinhua.



In the face of US tariff barriers and global trade protectionism, the unity of ASEAN member states and its cooperation with China and other regional organizations like the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are particularly valuable, experts said. It serves as a strong counter to worldwide conservatism and will also enhance regions' resilience and ability to withstand risks, they noted.



The summit comes as growth across the region has taken a hit from US' threatened tariffs, with levies of up to 49 percent set to be imposed on member states unless they can make deals before a July deadline, according to the South China Morning Post.



Malaysia has sought a unified bloc meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss the tariffs. Officials are hopeful it could happen later this year, multiple media reported.



Upgraded cooperation



As the world's fifth-largest economy, ASEAN and China are each other's largest trading partners and key investment partners. In the face of the US "tariff storm", China-ASEAN cooperation is gaining renewed vitality, as negotiations for the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area 3.0 (CAFTA) were fully concluded last week, marking a crucial step toward greater mutual openness.



As a priority in bilateral economic and trade cooperation, the development of the CAFTA 3.0 represents a landmark achievement in jointly upholding and advancing free trade, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on May 21.



Xu Liping, director of the Center for Southeast Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said that the CAFTA 3.0, with focus on emerging sectors such as the digital economy and green economy, will unlock greater cooperation potential between China and ASEAN. The agreement will also facilitate freer and more efficient trade and investment flows, further strengthening regional cooperation, Xu told the Global Times on Monday.



"Against the backdrop of rising global unilateralism, and in the face of trade barriers and worldwide protectionism, China-ASEAN cooperation will bolster the region's resilience and risk resistance, making this partnership all the more invaluable," said Xu.



Amid a complex international landscape, it is inevitable that certain regional countries may create disruptions under the influence of external forces, Xu noted. "However, despite a few discordant voices, they do not represent the mainstream. The majority of ASEAN nations continue to prioritize collaboration, and the broader trend of regional cooperation is unstoppable."



'Institutional breakthrough'



At the opening ceremony of the ASEAN Summit on Monday, Anwar also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with friendly partners of the grouping, noting the significance of the first ever ASEAN-GCC-China summit set to open on Tuesday.



Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Monday to attend the summit at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.



Replying to media inquiry about China's expectations on the summit especially with regard to the current trade war with the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that through the summit, China looks to enhance cooperation with member states of ASEAN and GCC.



Adityarini Christina, Treasurer of the West Java Provincial Branch of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, emphasized the significance of the trilateral summit in promoting cross-regional cooperation and strengthening the unity of Global South countries. She told the Global Times on Monday that the summit is crucial, particularly for Indonesia.



Christina mentioned that in recent years, numerous Chinese companies have established a presence in Indonesia, with West Java region being a notable example. "Companies such as BYD have not only created job opportunities for local residents but also contributed positively to the regional economy. Indonesia is a concrete example of a Global South country that has benefited significantly from such cooperation," she added.



"Why can't we be better than the West?" she said, further noting that compared to other regions, Asia is safer, more stable, and has greater opportunities to grow bigger and stronger.



Wirun Phichaiwongphakdee, Director of Thailand-China Research Center of The Belt and Road Initiative (CTC), believes the establishment of this trilateral mechanism represents a significant institutional breakthrough in Global South cooperation, Wirun told the Global Times on Monday. "This framework not only responds proactively to the multipolar trend but also marks a new stage of institutionalized collaboration among developing nations," Wirun said.



"Structurally, it brings together three key players: China as the institutional architect and industrial leader of the Global South, ASEAN as the most cohesive regional organization, and the GCC as the economic and energy hub of the Arab world. Together, they create the first institutionalized strategic dialogue platform connecting Asia-Pacific and the Middle East," Wirun noted.



The expert sees this trilateral summit serving three major purposes. First, it addresses the fragmentation in South-South cooperation; second, it facilitates strategic alignment between China's Belt and Road Initiative, Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025, and GCC member Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030--all sharing common goals of high-quality development and openness. Third, it offers Global South's experience to global governance, providing institutional support for building a community with a shared future for mankind.



"I have always stressed that the 'strength of the Global South' represents not just the rise of economic might, but more importantly, the emergence of their political stances and governance philosophies," Wirun said. "The multilateral consensus between China, ASEAN and GCC countries is gradually solidifying and being translated into action. This Global South multilateral consensus offers valuable experience to the world."



Prior to the leg of his trip to Malaysia, Premier Li Qiang paid an official visit to Indonesia from Saturday to Monday. During the visit, Premier Li held talks with President Prabowo Subianto and they jointly attended the Indonesia-China Business Reception. He also met with Speaker of Indonesia's House of Representatives Puan Maharani and held a symposium for Chinese enterprises operating in Indonesia. [My Emphasis]

I highly question the assertion that “conservatism” is “worldwide” unless it’s meant to describe resistance/opposition to progressive multiploidization and even then it’s not “worldwide.” The talks in Indonesia yielded some very important observations by President Prabowo as reported by the SCMP as follows:

Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto has lauded China’s long-standing support for anti-colonial struggles and developing nations, calling Beijing a key partner in the pursuit of a “safe and prosperous region” as Jakarta moves to deepen strategic and economic ties with the Asian superpower. While hosting Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Jakarta on Saturday, Prabowo praised China’s record of standing up to imperialism and its backing of Palestinian statehood–-an issue that resonates deeply in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. “I would like to express my respect to China, which has consistently defended the interests of developing countries … fighting oppression, imperialism, colonialism and apartheid,” Prabowo said. “China defends the liberation struggles in countries that are still oppressed by imperialism and colonialism.” China had supported liberation movements even during its own nation-building phase and continued to do so today, he said, citing Beijing’s “leadership, especially in defending the Palestinian people” as “a source of pride for all of us”. [My Emphasis]

Several Western alt-media commentators were wowed by Prabowo’s words which were ignored by Western media for obvious reasons despite those words being accepted as key facts by the Global Majority. Prabowo was a somewhat incendiary political character within Indonesia during his time as a General but seems to be attempting to become a statesman now that he’s in the position he’s coveted. As the leader of a pivotal nation, his actions merit watching. Now we’ll move onto the final portion of this report that was mentioned above, the China-ASEAN-GCC Summit:

China, ASEAN, GCC seek enhanced inter-regional cooperation Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday called on China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to jointly forge an example in openness, development cooperation and cross-civilization integration, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Tuesday.



He made the remarks when addressing the inaugural ASEAN-China-GCC summit held in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.



Li called on the three sides to create a model of cross-region openness, noting that the population and economic aggregate of China as well as countries of the ASEAN and the GCC account for approximately one quarter of the world's total, according to Xinhua.



China and the ASEAN have fully completed the negotiations on the upgrade of the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, Li noted, adding that it is expected that an early completion of talks on the free trade area agreement between the GCC and various parties can be done so as to elevate trilateral trade levels.



He urged the three sides to unswervingly expand regional opening-up and build the related regions into a large shared market where resources, technologies and talents flow more efficiently, and trade and investment enjoy greater freedom and convenience, so as to fully unleash the powerful effect of open development, per Xinhua.



China, he said, is ready to deepen strategic alignment with the ASEAN and the GCC on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment, enhance coordination of macroeconomic policies and strengthen collaboration in industrial specialization.



"We should strive to turn our own strengths into those of everyone, and at the same time help each other tackle new challenges emerging in development, create new ways of international industrial economic cooperation, and promote a coordinated development in which their abilities can be fully explored, and benefits can be doubled and shared," he said.



Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his opening remarks, said the inaugural summit would open up a new chapter of dialogue and cooperation, per The Washington Post.



The 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the GCC and China collectively boast a combined GDP of nearly $25 Trillion and a market of over two billion people, offering vast opportunities to synergize their markets and promote cross-regional investment, Anwar said. "I am confident that ASEAN, the GCC and China can draw upon our unique attributes and shape a future that is more connected, more resilient, and more prosperous," he noted, the report said.



Addressing the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 27, according to the VNA, Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said the country pledges to uphold its role as a reliable bridge and responsible partner, ready to accompany and contribute to peace, stability, and shared prosperity for all people and nations of ASEAN, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and China.



He proposed establishing a robust financial connectivity network among major centers such as Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Shanghai, Dubai, and Riyadh to create a seamless inter-regional financial ecosystem, which he said will propel ASEAN-GCC-China cooperation to new heights.



ASEAN and GCC leaders attending the summit spoke highly of the important role stronger trilateral cooperation plays in advancing their respective development and promoting regional peace and prosperity, according to Xinhua.



They said that the summit has opened a new chapter for the three sides to jointly address challenges and pursue development.



The leaders pledged to further deepen Belt and Road cooperation, enhance cooperation in such areas as connectivity, economy and trade, industrial and supply chains, agriculture, energy, finance and the digital economy.



They also pledged to strengthen mutual learning among civilizations, carry out closer multilateral cooperation, and advance trilateral integration for strong, inclusive, and sustainable development, contributing to the building of a community with a shared future.



The meeting adopted the joint statement of the ASEAN-China-GCC Summit.



Unity vs isolationism



The US government's threats of sweeping tariffs have come as a blow to ASEAN members. Six of the bloc's members were among the worst hit, with tariffs between 32 percent and 49 percent. The Trump administration announced a 90-day pause on tariffs in April for most of the world, and ASEAN is seeking a summit with Trump on the tariffs, The Washington Post said.



"The declining influence of the US in the Global South, coupled with increasingly polarizing US policies in the Middle East, has opened space for alternative South-South alignments," wrote Joanne Lin, senior fellow and Coordinator of the ASEAN Studies Centre at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Fortune reported on Tuesday.



Ahead of the summit, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said ASEAN regards China as a valued friend, adding that despite complex geopolitical realities, the region remains committed to constructive engagement, Malaymail reported on Tuesday.



Anwar made the remarks in his welcoming address at a gala dinner hosted in honor of ASEAN leaders Monday night, according to the report.



The inaugural trilateral summit "marks a new chapter of strategic cooperation," said the Malaysian Prime Minister. He also highlighted the GCC's remarkable transformation, describing it as "the most peaceful and fastest-growing economy in the world," driven by new technology and artificial intelligence, per the report.



"This is a meeting of minds, people who want to develop their countries, who believe in independence, in rights, in democracy and who want to enhance trade, increase investments," he said, according to Malaymail.



"Against the backdrop of US tariff policies impacting the globe, this summit carries extraordinary significance. It's not only a crucial milestone for regional cooperation in Asia but also a collective declaration by Global South nations under the shadow of unilateralism, asserting that multipolarity and equal cooperation represent the prevailing will of the people, and that unity will inevitably triumph over isolationism," Chen Hong, executive director of the Asia Pacific Studies Center at East China Normal University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.



"Win-win cooperation grounded in shared developmental dividends far outweighs the zero-sum game dominated by hegemony," Chen said.



As mutually significant trade partners, the trilateral cooperation will optimize global industrial chain division, the expert noted. Regarding energy and logistics security, the triangular partnership can establish maritime safety mechanisms, thus reducing reliance on the Malacca and Hormuz Straits, which are critical for China's crude oil imports, while diminishing dependence on the US dollar system. This effectively counters unilateralism and geopolitical challenges, Chen said.



With substantial shares of global GDP and population, the three parties of the summit represent major Global South stakeholders and can align positions to reform international trade rules and amplify developing nations' voice on the global stage, Chen added.



"China, as well as ASEAN and GCC countries, all share common aspirations in development and global challenges. It therefore makes good sense for us to work more closely than before in multiple sectors," Bunn Nagara, director and senior fellow at the Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia-Pacific, an independent think tank based in Kuala Lumpur, told Xinhua in a recent interview.



Energy, food security and supply chain resilience offer the greatest potential for trilateral cooperation, Nagara said. The GCC leads in oil and gas, China in renewables and electric vehicles, and ASEAN is a key consumer market and production hub.



Cross-civilization integration



According to Xinhua, during the summit, the Chinese premier urged the three sides to create a model of cross-civilization integration, noting that the three sides are home to vibrant civilizations and share Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness.



He called for deeper cultural and people-to-people exchanges and a stronger foundation of mutual trust and called on the three sides to effectively manage differences through mutual understanding, foster mutually beneficial cooperation through the exchange of ideas and explore a new path for the inclusive advancement of diverse civilizations.



The Chinese side, he said, actively supports the initiative of Confucian-Islamic civilizational dialogue proposed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, per Xinhua.



China is ready to work with the ASEAN and the GCC to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, promote mutual learning among civilizations and build greater consensus and momentum for peace and development, Li added.



Premier Li on Tuesday met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on the sidelines of the trilateral summit. Li said that China is ready to work with Cambodia to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation to further expand economic and trade cooperation, according to Xinhua.



China is willing to work with Cambodia to accelerate the synergy between high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and Cambodia's Pentagonal Strategy, speed up the implementation of the cooperation plans for the Industrial Development Corridor and the Fish and Rice Corridor, and create more new highlights of cooperation and foster new areas for growth, Li noted.



On Monday, Li met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during which he said China is ready to work with Malaysia to deepen exchanges and collaboration across various fields, and jointly usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral ties guided by the principles of mutual respect and trust, equality and mutual benefit for win-win outcomes.



After the meeting, Anwar said in in a post on X that Malaysia, as ASEAN chair 2025, truly appreciates China's strong commitment to enhancing regional collaboration in the years ahead, The Edge Malaysia reported.



"On the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit 2025, I met with China's Premier Li Qiang, where we discussed efforts to enhance strategic cooperation, particularly through the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur. "We focused on key areas like the economy, the halal industry, trade, transportation (especially the East Coast Rail Link), green energy, and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies," Anwar said in a post on X.



The prime minister said he had also expressed gratitude to China for its support for Malaysia's modernization efforts, highlighting the solidarity of the Global South, per The Edge Malaysia report.



Earlier on Monday, Li met with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, crown prince of Kuwait, as he said that China is ready to join Kuwait in continuing to push for the steady development of bilateral ties. [My Emphasis]

The concept of “face” is very important as George Yeo explained in the short video and IMO it applies to Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim’s words that the GCC is “the most peaceful and fastest-growing economy in the world,” and that all Summit members “believe … in rights, in democracy.” I must also question the “peace” and “cooperation” portions of this: “the three sides are home to vibrant civilizations and share Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness” given ongoing and recent events in the GCC region. Hopefully, the Asian values will alter the behavior of GCC states and they’ll adopt them. Otherwise, the main point that China is not a nation seeking hegemony as the West posits endlessly is well made. The new arbitration institution for solving conflicts is an excellent stroke that will find numerous users over the next ten years with African nations being the most active users given the numerous problems remaining to be solved from the Colonial Era. How the Summits stiffen the resolve of ASEAN and GCC members toward the Outlaw US Empire’s Trade War remains to be seen. The inclusion of South Korea and Japan in the Summits will need to await another year it appears, and the same goes for Australia and New Zealand, ASEAN regional nations that would greatly benefit from being involved in that association—they need to swallow their Europeanness and admit their Asian regional existence.

