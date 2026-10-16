karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Dieter's avatar
Dieter
Oct 16

Thank you. The Western World has spent most of its time making war and blaming its victims. And, most of what we hear and read about China, especially in this weird US/Israeli Vassal called Australia, is one big LIE.

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heikomr
Oct 16

I would like to warn in advance that, given this enormous spectrum which this article content touches upon, I am not capable of packaging my thoughts in a well-structured manner and as comprehensively as possible within the necessary brevity of a comment.

What we know as “capitalism” is nothing other than the continuation or further development of the old order since slavery, early feudalism and absolutism. The rule of a small minority of humanity over humanity itself and the arbitrary appropriation of natural riches and of the value creation of human labour and life force. What divine or natural law has entitled individual human beings or clans to enforce with deadly violence that this or that land, a river, a lake, a sea, a forest etc. is their personal property? This claim of ownership went so far that the said minority enforced with the most brutal and often deadly violence that human beings themselves were their private property. What has changed since the beginning of historiography about this principle, about this allegedly God-willed and immutable claim of ownership, up to October 2026? Nothing at all.

I know that I am now encountering strong contradiction among many readers. I wish to counter this with questions:

For what did hundreds of millions of people have to be killed in these many thousands of years, or die from the consequences of poverty, from hunger, thirst, from exhaustion, from the effects of the weather and from diseases? For what? Why? What obligated these hundreds of millions, nowadays billions of people to bear this fate? What entitles a minority of human beings to demand all this from these hundreds of millions of people and to enforce this demand with violence? How many material and financial resources, how much human energy and intellectual achievement have been wasted in the course of human history for the benefit of the minority / the owners?

I cannot deepen these thoughts further within the brevity of a comment. But I ask you to also reflect on these questions for once. For we are like the birds that were born in cages and know nothing else. That is why we regard all this as normal and as willed by “God”. For many hundreds of years this was preached directly from the pulpits of the churches to the victims of this system.

Nowadays nothing about this has changed. Due to the millennia-long, repeatedly erupting resistance of the victims of this system, it is merely shaped more subtly in present-day capitalism. It is called: “democracy”. But only the fewest people recognise that we exist in a plutocracy. The “Great Reset” of the plutocrats is nothing other than the transition from capitalism to “tech-feudalism”. Thanks to the possibilities of the new technologies and of AI. The salesmen of the Matrix in which we live will no longer be needed. That is to say, the leadership and the administration of the state by a class of privileged servants of the plutocrats, called politicians. And they even tell all this publicly. Often only subtly and in passing, as if it were the most normal thing in the world, and sometimes in closed events to which we have no access, but of which we learn thanks to the leaks through the internet. Provided that we are able to take note of it.

At this point my transition to the content of the article. The whole of humanity needs an alternative to all that I have described. Otherwise the human species will at some point wipe itself out by means of the technological developments. … It is not only the bioweapons. Are we not just now falling into the highest danger through a global nuclear war and through its consequences of killing all life on the planet? I take note of what the Chinese elites want to realise. But I will only believe it when I experience it. I am certain that even my grandchildren will not yet experience it. Implementing the described ideal globally for the whole of humanity will still occupy very many new generations, and every future struggle of the “Old” against the “New” will ever more strongly threaten life on the planet.

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