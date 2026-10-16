I’ll wager few Gym readers have heard of what China proclaims as the Peaceful China Initiative, which IMO represents a coup in the Info War and beyond. The initiative’s been in the works since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012 where the erecting of a safe China was the initial emphasis. Here’s one definition:

The Peaceful China Initiative is China's strategic goal for social advancement, focused on the coordinated pursuit of development and security to build a more robustly peaceful nation and uphold social stability and safety. The initiative aims to achieve greater national security, a more stable society, more effective governance and increased citizen satisfaction.

Note all that is internal policy, not foreign policy, and the 24 August article it came from is all about its domestic attributes. About a month later, the Safe China Construction Work Conference was held on 28 September to which Xi Jinping issued important instructions on building a higher-level Safe China:

Xi Jinping emphasized that on the new journey, we must be guided by Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, unswervingly implement the holistic national security concept, uphold and strengthen the Party's overall leadership, coordinate development and security, focus on combining punishment and prevention and addressing both symptoms and root causes, reinforce legal support and technological empowerment, strengthen the national security system and capacity building, improve the level of public safety governance, perfect the social governance system, prevent and resolve various risks, and continue to work towards a safer country, more orderly society, more effective governance, and greater public satisfaction. Ensuring the steady and long-term progress of Chinese-style modernization through higher-level Safe China construction. [My Emphasis]

These efforts ‘in building a Safe China are recognized worldwide, and "Peace" has become a prominent symbol of "China's governance."‘ IMO, that’s a profound statement that’s hard to test from inside the Empire since all China gets from media here are denunciations and smears. Fortunately, there’s the internet and global media. One publication led with this sentence: “In an increasingly fractured world, China is making an increasingly consequential argument: stability itself is a form of national power.” It opines this policy promotion “reflects a central feature of Beijing’s governing philosophy: development requires security, and security must in turn protect development.” There’s much more within the article that merits sharing:

China’s approach, however, is not simply about deploying more police. Beijing describes the Peaceful China Initiative as a comprehensive governance project involving crime prevention, legal institutions, grassroots administration, technological capabilities, emergency management and the identification of risks before they become crises. Xi’s September 28 instruction explicitly called for balancing development and security while strengthening legal support, technology-enabled governance and social-management systems. There is also a wider geopolitical dimension. Beijing increasingly seeks to export aspects of its security philosophy through international cooperation. Research published by the Carnegie Endowment has documented nearly 900 Chinese police and internal-security training programs involving at least 138 countries between 2000 and 2025. The research finds that these programs range from conventional law-enforcement training to more politically sensitive areas involving regime security, surveillance and social stability. That development matters because it suggests that China’s concept of security is no longer confined within China’s borders. Beijing is increasingly presenting itself as a provider of security expertise, policing cooperation and governance mechanisms to countries seeking alternatives to Western security models. This is where the debate becomes considerably more complicated. China’s supporters can point to low levels of conventional crime and strong perceptions of personal safety as evidence that its governance system delivers tangible public benefits. Critics, meanwhile, argue that China’s security architecture relies heavily on surveillance and restrictions on political dissent and that public order should not be assessed independently of civil and political rights. Both dimensions matter. A country can provide a high degree of everyday physical security while simultaneously generating serious debates about individual freedoms. Likewise, political freedoms do not automatically guarantee that citizens will feel safe walking home at night. Security and liberty are related, but they are not identical measurements. The real geopolitical significance of the Peaceful China Initiative therefore lies in the model Beijing is putting before the world. The Chinese argument is increasingly straightforward: a successful state must first create a stable environment in which its people can live, work, invest, raise families and plan for the future. In the West, security debates are often dominated by terrorism, border control, war, policing and intelligence. Beijing’s formulation is broader. Security encompasses economic development, food safety, social welfare, employment, public administration, technology and community governance. It is a distinctly Chinese interpretation of state capacity and one that Beijing believes offers an alternative to a world increasingly defined by disorder. The timing could hardly be more significant. When global conflicts are multiplying, when displacement is at historic levels and when geopolitical competition is undermining assumptions about the post-Cold War order, stability becomes an asset in its own right. That does not make China’s model universally applicable, nor does it settle the debate over the relationship between security and individual rights. But it does explain why Beijing places such extraordinary emphasis on the idea of a “Peaceful China.” The country’s greatest strategic advantage may ultimately be neither its manufacturing capacity nor its technological ambitions. It may be the ability to convince more than a billion people that, whatever turbulence exists beyond China’s borders, their daily lives can remain orderly and predictable. For Beijing, that is not simply a domestic achievement. It is increasingly being presented as a contribution to global governance and perhaps, over time, as part of China’s answer to the most fundamental question confronting the international system: in an age of growing disorder, who can provide stability? [My Emphasis]

The above will generate many comments. The key resides in China’s holistic approach as described in the above emphasized formulation. It’s a certainty that Capitalism creates misery, while Socialism is said to promote basic wellbeing and thus social harmony. Many will naysay the latter, but no authentic socialist nation has emerged in the modern age, although China is getting close, and its announced goal is to establish Harmony. That can easily be compared to what the Outlaw US Empire is pursuing along with the Collective West—lawlessness and chaos along with increasing levels of misery. The China Daily in a 2025 editorial provides an additional definition:

The Chinese concept of ping an, translated as peaceful in the initiative, encompasses peace, stability, safety and social harmony — public goods that people expect from a responsible government, alongside education, healthcare, economic opportunity, and more.

Ask yourself if you expect similar public goods from your local, state, and national governments, and if you don’t then why?

At the end of September, I encountered a Global Times editorial that reminded me of the initiative, “The more turbulent the world becomes, the more precious a peaceful China is,” which prompted me to think this could be used in the Info War to promote a form of Chinese Exceptionalism—China as a beacon of peace and stability within a world plagued by genocide, war, lawless behavior, continual streams of lies, chaos, and gross immorality that combined all appear to be escalating. After reading the editorial and some reflection, the ism was dropped because China isn’t seeking peace and stability for itself—it wants to share, to spread the wealth, to promote its longstanding slogan of a shared prosperous future for Humanity. Here’re some stats to ponder:

Advancing the Peaceful China Initiative in a turbulent and rapidly changing world represents a weighty commitment. The 2026 Global Peace Index shows that global peacefulness has deteriorated for 12 consecutive years, while the number of active state-based conflicts worldwide has reached its highest level since the end of World War II. According to the latest report from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, as of the end of 2025, there were 117 million people forcibly displaced globally, equivalent to one in every 67 people on Earth.



Meanwhile, Gallup's 2025 Global Safety Report showed that among 144 countries and regions surveyed, 94 percent of respondents in China said they feel safe walking alone at night. China has once again been recognized as one of the safest countries in the world and is the only major world power to make the list.

Indeed, the last “UniEmpire” is busy waging war on the world bringing a climactic end to the Age of Imperialism/Colonialism/Plunder. China isn’t alone in the ongoing confrontation to remove hegemony from the planet. The growing Eurasian core of nations and institutions have matured to a point where they are now combining their efforts and will form a single bloc by 2030 if not earlier. This development is based on what’s happening all across Eurasia with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks at the plenary session of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) provided several examples:

The system of international relations today is going through a stage of fundamental changes. A new, more just multipolar world order is being formed before our eyes.



In these conditions, a clear signal is coming from the space of Greater Eurasia: the countries need joint positive development, equal and indivisible security for all, when the security of one state cannot be ensured at the expense of the security of others. This philosophy is clearly reflected in the final declaration that will be adopted following our meeting.



This attitude stimulates our efforts to create a stable and predictable political and economic environment on the Eurasian continent that would contribute to deepening mutually beneficial practical cooperation.



We have discussed this project with many of the countries represented here on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York and will continue discussions within the framework of the Fourth Conference on Eurasian Security, which will be held in Minsk in early November.



Regional organisations focused on promoting applied cooperation are playing an increasingly important role in this process. The tone here is set by such structures as the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation with its multi-vector mandate.



At the recent SCO summit in Bishkek, this mandate was supplemented by agreements on topical issues of international information security, artificial intelligence, and emergency response.



The philosophy and direction of the SCO’s activities largely resonate with the ASEAN agenda. The EAEU operates in the same paradigm.



It is no coincidence that these three integration platforms have established ties with each other and are striving to build them up with the prospect of forming a single network of partnership mechanisms.



We see CICA as one of the participants in such a network. The Conference has established good working contacts with the Eurasian Economic Commission, the Secretariat and the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure.



We are convinced that the transformation of CICA along the pan-Eurasian vector and the dictates of the time is an objective and natural way for our unification.



Many of the participating countries are Eurasian in nature, and some are geographically Eurasian. Our common task is to adapt the Conference to new realities and to use its resources to ensure growth and prosperity on the continent. [My Emphasis]

A great deal is happening that never appears in Western media, which is what most Gym members are subjected to. Some excellent info is provided by a small pool of podcasters and by the few alt-media publications. What’s happening within Europe now could provide a turning point within that region where the masses merit what China has developed and there’s no valid reason why they can’t obtain those public goods. Such action will take much longer to materialize within North America, while Brazil merits very close scrutiny with turmoil likely regardless who wins the second electoral round. My best to Brazilian Gym members!

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