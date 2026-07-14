karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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heikomr's avatar
heikomr
4d

There are pearls on the internet. This article is one of them. Great. Although I fear a few more years of censorship in Europe, terrible reprisals through the coming intelligence service control on one's own smartphone, through debanking, through the coming central bank digital currency, through the judiciary of the EU and the regimes, poverty and misery, and a massive war in Europe is also possible, but if it does not come to nuclear war, then the world will change to a historic extent. The USA will probably have to deal with secessions at some point, and Europe will need very many generations to catch up again in ethics, education, in the sciences, in the economy, and in technological development. In a multipolar world, however, I only see a successful model if any plutocracy and, as a consequence, poverty is rigorously eliminated.

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PForty7's avatar
PForty7
4d

At some point China will have to defend itself militarily because the US is coming after it with a vengeance.

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