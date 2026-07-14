Last week the Gym featured “How to Limit a Global Hegemon Without Expanded Kinetic War” that focused on a “This is China” episode devoted to discussion about the building of a strong Chinese financial system that will allow China to combat global hegemony without engaging in a kinetic war where the existence of a follow-up episode was mentioned that would be translated and published. Much of the preamble from part one is applicable to part two, but there are a few things to add—podcasts and publications. The first are two items involving Dr. Warwick Powell: His “China’s Economic Model Revisited: Updated Reflections” essay and podcast discussion with Radika Desai, “The West is Scared of China, So They Lie About It.” Next is a podcast featuring a discussion between Dr. Michael Hudson and Kathleen Tyson, “All About Gold,” where Ms. Tyson’s work at the New York Fed gave her some very unique insights, with China’s new gold exchange being one of the topics. And last, we have two items featuring Einar Tangen: His latest podcast with Glenn Diesen, “China’s Digital Currency & De-Dollarization” and two recent essays at his substack “Beijing’s RMB Settlement System” and “NATO Ankara, The Rhetoric And Reality.” All are related to the two Dragon TV discussions and will provide readers with a much better understanding of contemporary events, how we arrived here, and where we might be headed.

One important addition relates to the observations Alastair Crooke has shared over several years that were again discussed in toward the end of his chat today with Danny Haiphong about the Greek-tragedy nature of Trump and the direction of the Outlaw US Empire, which caused me to think of Arthur Miller’s great American Tragedy Drama from 1949, “Death of a Salesman,” with Trump being the Willy Loman character. Crooke will remind those who’ve forgotten about the nature of Greek Tragedy and suggests how Trump fits that role. Yes, this addition isn’t directly within the context of the upcoming discussion, but in some ways it’s likely to become a product of the ongoing geopolitical conflict that continues to move beyond Trump’s grasp daily. But now, onto our discussion, “Building a Strong Capital Market Nation:”

How can building a socialist financial power avoid turning from the real to the virtual? How to avoid the trap of American-style chaotic expansion of financial capital and hijacking the real economy is a practical issue that we must answer well on the path of financial development with Chinese characteristics.

Not long ago, “This Is China” recorded an episode discussing how to build a strong socialist financial nation, which sparked heated discussion among viewers after its broadcast. On June 29, on Dragon TV’s program “This Is China,” Professor Zhang Weiwei, Director of the China Research Institute at Fudan University, and Professor Zhang Keliang, a researcher at the National Institute of Financial and Economic Strategy at Central University of Finance and Economics, continued their discussion on this topic.

Zhang Keliang:

I am delighted to be back at “This Is China” to discuss with you the topic of building a strong capital market nation. Last time, we discussed that the essence of finance is the relations of production, and the structure of the financial system must meet the requirements of productive forces development. Historically, every major leap in productivity has inevitably called for and shaped a matching financial system.

The First Industrial Revolution gave rise to the countryside bank in Britain. When Watt’s innovative steam engine technology emerged and countless small and medium-sized factories emerged, the traditional British aristocratic “hoarding” capital and large commercial banks could no longer meet the dispersed and flexible financing needs of many small and medium-sized enterprises. Thus, rural banks, a new financial production relationship close to the local area serving industry, emerged. They absorbed savings locally and served emerging industries such as textiles and iron smelting, perfectly adapting to the decentralized and localized nature of productivity in the early stages of mechanization, and strongly supporting the launch of the First Industrial Revolution.

The Second Industrial Revolution gave rise to Germany’s universal bank. Entering the era of electrification and heavy chemical industries, building railways, steel mills, and chemical plants required enormous and long-term capital investment, and the UK’s decentralized banking system was already inadequate. Germany seized the opportunity and created the “universal bank” model. It deeply intervenes in long-term enterprise planning and governance, effectively directing social capital toward capital-intensive heavy industry, successfully adapting to and promoting the development of capital-intensive productive forces, and supporting Germany’s second leap in productivity.

The Third Industrial Revolution gave rise to venture capital in the United States. In the information technology era, semiconductors, personal computers, and internet companies exhibited characteristics of high risk, high potential, and light assets, rendering traditional bank credit logic completely ineffective. This brand-new financial production relationship of venture capital has taken the stage in history. It takes on high risks in exchange for a high proportion of equity, not only providing funding but also introducing management, market, and strategic resources, reshaping the organizational structure, governance structure, incentive models, and growth paths of innovative enterprises.

Thus, the new productive forces represented by technology and industry continuously place revolutionary demands on the old production relations, ultimately forcing changes in financial production relations. Once a new financial form is established, it will greatly promote the development of productivity during this stage. This is the lesson that capitalism’s centuries-long path of industrialization has brought us. [This history is too simplified and misleading as politics are completely ignored. Neoliberalism was “a new financial form” that’s destroyed industrial societies. However, the first sentence in this paragraph does provide the main dynamic the professor wants to emphasize.]

In contrast, China’s path of industrialization over the past few decades is similar. In the early stages of industrialization in China, rural credit cooperatives and urban credit cooperatives were relied upon to meet the decentralized and flexible financing needs of individual businesses, township enterprises, and urban collective enterprises.

In the mid-stage of industrialization, a bank-centered financial system was implemented, meeting the needs of large-scale investment and making a significant contribution to the advancement of China’s industrialization and urbanization. Since entering the 21st century, the capital market has also made positive contributions to the financing and development of high-tech enterprises.

Human society has evolved from an agricultural society to an industrial society, then to an information society, and now is about to enter an intelligent society. But doesn’t entering an industrial society mean eliminating agriculture, or entering an information society eliminating industry? No, that’s not it. Our society is a combination of three forms: agriculture, industry, and information industry. The former nurtured and created the latter, but the latter, in turn, served and optimized the former. Therefore, our capital market should support both technological innovation and the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, as well as the development of “specialized, refined, distinctive, and innovative” small and medium-sized enterprises.

These three functions of the capital market are undertaken by the STAR Market, ChiNext, New Third Board, and Beijing Stock Exchange. The STAR Market is a tailor-made financing and development platform for hardcore tech companies mastering core technologies and dedicated to solving “bottleneck” problems. It has formed a strong agglomeration effect in key fields such as integrated circuits, biomedicine, and high-end equipment, filling the “breakpoints” and “bottlenecks” in the industrial chain. Since its establishment and launch in 2019, the total funds raised through IPOs and refinancing have exceeded 1.1 trillion yuan, bringing together more than 120 companies in the integrated circuit industry chain, covering the entire spectrum of chip design, manufacturing, packaging, equipment, materials, and more. It has supported 57 unprofitable companies in going public, with 22 of them successfully achieving profitability, accelerating the process from R&D investment to commercialization.

The STAR Market focuses on “from 0 to 1” breakthroughs in original technology, while the ChiNext focuses more on “1 to 10” commercial applications and industrial expansion. It not only covers technology-based enterprises but also welcomes companies in new consumption, modern service industries, and traditional industries undergoing transformation and upgrading. It supports listed companies in traditional industries, broadens industrial dimensions through horizontal mergers and acquisitions or vertically connects upstream and downstream industrial chains, forming industrial cluster effects. It guides traditional industries to use capital as a link, grafting new technologies and new factors, and helping China’s economic structure shift from factor-driven to innovation-driven.

China has tens of millions of private small and medium-sized enterprises, making us the country with the most complete industrial system in the world. This national condition determines that China’s capital market must be a multi-level and inclusive one. The New Third Board focuses on cultivating and standardizing “specialized, refined, distinctive, and innovative” small and medium-sized enterprises, and recommends outstanding companies to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange. Through a “tiered progression and vertical linkage” cultivation system of the New Third Board and Beijing Stock Exchange, SMEs at different stages of development can access capital market services.

In recent years, China’s capital market has made great progress, but it is not perfect. Efforts are still needed in the following areas.

We must build an internationalized capital market facing the global market. China’s development is closely linked to the world, and the Party Central Committee emphasized the need to better utilize and connect both international and domestic markets and resources. Previously, the connection between domestic and foreign markets and resources mostly relied on international trade; in the future, it can also be connected through capital markets. By building an international capital market, it is possible to attract foreign capital to invest in China, as well as foreign enterprises to list and raise funds in China, better supporting the implementation of the “Belt and Road” initiative and the “RMB internationalization” strategy.

On one hand, securities companies need to shift from simply pursuing scale and profit expansion to prioritizing serving the real economy. On the other hand, it is necessary to actively develop diversified investment institutions led by state-owned venture capital, allowing state-owned venture capital to play a pioneering and leading role in areas where private private equity firms dare not invest or do poorly in the “seed stage” and “startup stage.”

The banking system’s advantage lies in pooling capital, but it can only be used through loans, which is a shortcoming in serving innovative emerging industries. The state has begun allowing banks to conduct “equity direct investment” by establishing financial asset investment companies. Through “investment-loan linkage,” they can provide technology enterprises with comprehensive financial services throughout the entire lifecycle, supporting the development of new quality productive forces. On one hand, this leverages the banking system’s cost advantage in capital aggregation, and on the other, leverages the capital market’s efficiency in capital allocation. The combination of the two, with investment and loan linkage, creates a strong and efficient financial system.

Thank you, everyone.

Roundtable discussion

He Jie: Just now, Teacher Ke Liang gave a speech, continuing the discussion on how to build a socialist financial power. Last time, this topic sparked heated discussion. I want to ask again, including Mr. Zhang’s observations, the development history of China’s entire capital market and the history of the socialist financial system. In which parts have been borrowed from the West, and which are its own characteristics?

Zhang Weiwei: Let me tell you a little story. In 1974, Deng Xiaoping went to New York to attend a United Nations conference. I had half a day free on weekends and asked where to visit—the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Statue of Liberty. He said no, go check Wall Street, that was 1974. Later, people said today was the weekend and Wall Street was closed. He said it was fine, just passing by to take a look. This is important; our leaders knew at that time that America’s development was related to finance. Even if you go to see it, you have to find a feeling.

In fact, in terms of financial system construction, China has learned a lot of experience from the United States and many lessons, including the U.S. registration-based system, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and our establishment of the Securities and Exchange Commission, all drawing on their experience.

Zhang Keliang: The process of transitioning from a planned economy system to a market economy system is a process of learning from the West. Our financial system must also change accordingly, shifting from a planned economy to a market economy.

This is also true for the capital market. The capital market only began to be established around 1990, with the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges being established one after another. From the very beginning, we learned from the United States. For us, we had zero foundation, so we had to focus on what suited us first, and what might be possible after a certain stage. Within the entire market economy system, there must be a capital market link; otherwise, the functioning of the market economy system is actually incomplete.

After we took it over, it was actually just after the reform and opening up. Many of our market entities were still state-owned enterprises, so our capital market initially provided financing for state-owned enterprises to go public. When state-owned enterprises go public and raise funds, you can’t show favoritism. Shandong will get a few spots this year, Jiangsu will do a few this year, and Shanghai will do so this year. So at first, it was an approval system, with a few quotas allocated according to the plan.

But after we developed and gained experience, private enterprises also developed. In 2004, the SME board was introduced. The SME Board targets these private enterprises and serves their IPO financing issues.

When new technological forces emerge, we believe we should learn from the US Nasdaq and have a ChiNext board to support smaller companies with strong technological attributes going public. So in 2009, it launched the ChiNext board. In fact, every step of progress in our capital market has been aimed at solving the problems currently facing China’s economy. But the 2008 financial crisis made us reflect on whether this path was wrong. So we started doing things with Chinese characteristics, insisting on financial services for the real economy and avoiding too many financial derivatives.

He Jie: Leaving the real and turning to the empty. On one hand, we see their problems; on the other, during our own operation, we gain many new experiences. At this point, you could say we’re learning, but also reflecting, building a financial system with Chinese characteristics.

Zhang Weiwei: When we participated in integrating into internationalization, it was very clear to seek benefits and avoid harm, and to stick to our own resolve. At that time, we really couldn’t predict the capital market, so we were cautious.

Zhang Keliang: Deng Xiaoping once said that the market economy can be used by capitalism and socialism. At the so-called ‘artifact’ level or at the specific institutional level, these can be used, but their purpose is different from ours. The Western financial system’s purpose is to make money. It may earn not only domestic money, but also the global financial system to harvest money from the world—it makes money through trading. China’s capital market is not like this; it cannot be profit-driven. Our goal is to support the development of the real economy. Finance is not water without a source, nor is it a tree without roots. If it separates from industrialization and the real economy—which is exactly what the U.S. is doing now—it will periodically trigger financial crises.

He Jie: How can we ensure that the capital market, including the financial system, operates in a way that serves the real economy?

Zhang Keliang: The country actually has an overall plan. For example, when our country wants to develop the new energy industry now, it will support companies in the new energy sector to go public and raise funds; When developing artificial intelligence, it supports industry IPOs and financing; At the same time, you also need that your price-to-earnings ratio for IPO financing cannot be too high. Actually, we do have some regulation.

Even when we detect a possible overheated market, we still pour some cold water on it to ensure the market develops in a relatively rational state. Otherwise, even if it rises, it will definitely fall again. Therefore, the government imposes policy restrictions, such as raising fees or providing guidance through window services. These will all be involved.

Zhang Weiwei: The lessons of the 2008 financial crisis have left a profound impression on the world. At least there are two issues that seemed universally recognized at the time, including those that the U.S. itself would later avoid. One is the proliferation of financial derivatives, a money-making game, addicted to it. There’s also regulatory arbitrage. Various derivative products are rated AAA by rating agencies, making them sell worldwide, but in the end, it’s all fraud. They profit a lot from this process.

At that time, I debated with Fukuyama, and I gave this example. I say in China this is called “financial corruption,” but you don’t use that term; you call it “moral hazard.” I said if you could understand corruption through the lens of corruption, and from the Chinese perspective, perhaps the solution would be more thorough and thorough. But they didn’t listen.

He Jie: Many financial derivatives, including so-called evaluation systems, arbitrage in this situation. In this situation, are there more restrictions domestically?

Zhang Keliang: Yes, we are still very cautious in the field of financial innovation. For these financial derivatives, the subprime crisis back then was just like this: they took out various underlying products, packaged and designed a financial product to sell, and then another derivative was further packaged and sold on the second layer of assets. After all the spinning, you don’t even know what the underlying assets are; everyone is just trading. In this situation, through various trades and packaging, financial derivatives are especially large, attracting a huge amount of capital, and they are prone to defaults. Our country is very cautious in this regard.

What is the difference between us and the capital markets of capitalist countries? Capitalist countries still rely mainly on market allocation, with relatively little state intervention, as long as they make money. Including its cryptocurrency market, our country still needs to study and assess it, while the US may be taking a relaxed and observant attitude. Our market economy is actually a combination of an “effective market” and an “active government.” The same applies to the capital market, with the same methodology: it also requires an “effective market” combined with an “active government.”

Our market economy has state-owned enterprises, but in Western market economies, there are no state-owned enterprises; all are private enterprises. [This is incorrect with public utilities being the prime example.] The role of state-owned enterprises is to provide a safety net in key areas such as the national economy and people’s livelihood. When the economy is bad, private enterprises may stop investing, and state-owned enterprises invest to drive economic growth.

Corresponding to the capital market, when everyone thinks the market is bad and is selling stocks abroad, shouldn’t state-owned venture capital institutions step up to stabilize the market? This is what I think the next step for China’s capital market might be to do. Looking at the development of China’s market economy system, there must be state-owned institutions among market entities, and state-owned institutions should play the role of a “stabilizing anchor.”

He Jie: You just mentioned that our capital markets include the issue of opening the financial system to the world. Over the years, this topic has been discussed a lot. You just said we will definitely open up, but will open up cautiously. What work do you think should be done first during the opening process to welcome the opening?

Zhang Weiwei: For China, I think corporate financing is very important, but on the other hand, it is also socialist in nature. Our country’s economic growth is rapid worldwide. Compared to such a large scale, it contributes more than 30% of global economic growth annually. How to ensure that the vast majority of investors can achieve a guaranteed minimum return from our growth—I think this is especially important. “Dao” and “Shu” must have a “Dao”; this level of “Dao” means we must identify a way that benefits the majority of people as a whole. Of course, investing carries risks, and this must be clearly explained. Moreover, returns are not guaranteed in drought or flood; they depend on the country’s economic development.

From this perspective, I think we should further reform internally. We now have many institutions and large institutional funds entering the market, but the assessment standards are still very short-term: quarterly, half-year, or one-year. The biggest point of the Chinese model is that I can pursue long-termism; what other countries can’t do, we can.

Zhang Keliang: I think the biggest issue here is? When we learned about the US capital market, they often said the “hand” of the state couldn’t be involved, or else it would become a regulated market, and you wouldn’t be market-oriented. [It must be noted that the “hand of the state” is ever present via politics and the resulting policy.] Our capital markets actually face this problem. Capital market used to feel like state-owned market entities couldn’t enter the secondary market to trade stocks because of the risks, so most of the secondary market was made up of private enterprises. Although some shareholders are state-owned public funds, their behavior is similar to that of private ones.

In this situation, if we open up the capital market and international investment banks have a huge fund scale and are very clear about this logic, wouldn’t it turn our entire capital market upside down and stir up so-called “towering waves”? At this point, of course, we didn’t dare let go. Just like at the beginning of our reform and opening up, if we opened up our market, private small and medium-sized enterprises would struggle very much. The entire automotive or television industry might be swallowed up. We called this “dancing with wolves,” but later we bravely took on these things. What is the reason? In fact, our state-owned enterprises have played a huge role in this.

If our capital market is to be opened, I think our market-oriented entities need to become sound and then, when Western capital enters, at least we can compete with them rather than be crushed unilaterally. [Continuing capital controls and proper regulation are key. China’s goal is to promote investment, not make easy profits from hot money.]

Zhang Weiwei: I’ve read some articles recently, and they’re quite interesting. The British magazine The Economist encourages us to open up our capital markets as soon as possible. Its theory is simple: look, China’s manufacturing accounts for 30% of the world, and back then the UK also made up 30%. Its currency, the pound, is the world currency; Later, U.S. manufacturing also accounted for 30%, and the dollar became the world currency. China now accounts for 30%, but the usage rate of Chinese RMB worldwide remains quite low.

But if you look more closely, in reality, the internationalization of the renminbi is progressing faster than we imagine. Mainly after the outbreak of the Iran war, the petrodollar declined while the oil yuan rose. By two weeks ago, 41% of Middle Eastern oil exports were already in RMB. 41% is also a large proportion, surpassing the euro. This means the situation is changing.

He Jie: Openness may be a trend, but in this process, we must be very cautious. At the same time, as we open up and collaborate, we also need to build our own set of protection mechanisms and firewalls.

Zhang Keliang: Previously, at least in the securities or public fund industries, people might think, ‘I’m making money in the market, and that’s what I’m doing.’ But now, with China’s overall rise and the need to open up in the financial sector, and possibly facing a “financial war” with the U.S. in the future, or possibly rewriting the global financial system, we bear different responsibilities.

These requirements are different. In the past, you just needed to know the technique, but now it’s different. You might have to do such things on the international stage. I believe the country is already preparing for this, building a “national team” and creating a world-class investment bank. For example, in Shanghai, Cathay and Haitong merged, and after the merger, they may now be the largest in the country. CICC has also started merging with Cinda and Dongxing, and may merge with others in the future. This is about building our own “national team.” In the capital market, having stronger brokerages—such as going to the US and Hong Kong markets—we conduct roadshows, issue issuances, and handle financial derivatives, strengthening our capital and capital strength.

And then there’s our stabilization fund. In the secondary market, when foreign funds sell or northbound funds call “sell and exit,” do we just follow behind? We actually need to have a secondary market too, which is national venture capital. Once the state-owned venture capital institution does well, it can also achieve similar effects.

Individual practitioners also need to be prepared. In fact, the “Belt and Road” initiative and the “Global South” countries represent a very large market. In the past, we thought financial openness was just about opening up to developed countries in Europe and America. We study the laws of developed countries and learn how to adapt to their laws, but in reality, we must consider another issue: countries in the “Global South” and “Belt and Road” must understand the international legal system and their financial rules. How can we make them invest here? Actually, we are open, but what if their countries have legal provisions to restrict them? What if you don’t adapt? Actually, we should be well prepared for this.

He Jie: You just mentioned an important shift in concept. Openness not only refers to opening up to European and American financial markets, but also to the “Belt and Road” countries and the “Global South”—so many countries and regions waiting to cooperate with us—are actually open spaces for us.

Zhang Keliang: They trade with us and earn RMB, so what then? It also needs investment channels. It’s like when we get the money, we want to invest—what do we invest? Definitely invest back in China.

China should actually open up to these countries to facilitate their investment. China already has some of the world’s best tech companies, and they want to invest. You have to get them to invest. Why has the U.S. capital market kept rising?

He Jie: Actually, global capital is still supporting it.

Zhang Keliang: Yes, once the capital market deteriorates, the US starts fighting and stirs up chaos in the Middle East. Once the Middle East is in turmoil, Middle Eastern capital starts heading to the US. So the U.S. is using capital markets to harvest global “chives.”

He Jie: But unexpectedly, this time Middle Eastern sovereign funds moved elsewhere.

Zhang Keliang: We have also made some preparations; Hong Kong is a very important base.

Q&A session

Audience: Hello, host, and hello, teachers. I want to ask a question about the stock market. A-shares once hovered around 3000 points for a long time, rising to 4000 points this year, but most stock prices are still around 3000 points. How should we view the phenomenon of the capital market profiting but not the index making money?

Zhang Keliang: The capital market is always like this—it’s a 20/80 split, a 19% split. It’s not just our country’s stock market; the U.S. stock market is the same. Look at its rise—most of it is due to the ‘Seven Sisters of Silicon Valley,’ right? The Hong Kong market is the same. For example, Tencent and Alibaba are rising, but many of them have actually become idle stocks. You mentioned “only earning indexes, not making money,” so why not buy index funds? If you buy index funds, aren’t you making a profit from the index?

Actually, the way our country may encourage ordinary people to invest in the future is to have you buy index funds like large-cap blue-chip stocks. They might not be as exciting as a 20% rise in a single day, but throughout the year, whether through dividends or improved profitability, the index keeps rising, with annual returns of 5% or 10%. That’s already very good.

Zhang Weiwei: Most investors in Western countries buy index funds, which is much safer. They also gained experience after many setbacks. But you say this is only earning from the index, not profit. I think an important reason is that the index is compiled mainly focusing on the leading companies, which rise very quickly.

Audience: Hello, both teachers, hello to the host. I am an investor in the catering industry. We often say that the capital market should serve the real economy and support technological innovation. I would like to ask, from the perspective of institutional design and market regulation, what do you think is the effective breakthrough point at present? Thank you.

Zhang Keliang: Let me ask you a bit rhetorically, do you also enjoy trading stocks? It should be. You also like stocks with so-called high elasticity. This stock rose 20% today, and you want to chase that kind of stock too.

Let me give an example: look at the New Third Board market, which you might not understand. What is the reason for the lack of understanding? It barely fluctuates much and may not change much throughout the year, but the company may be steadily profitable. This kind of market is so inactive that no one is hyping it, so no one invests. Therefore, we believe the New Third Board has problems; its liquidity is too poor. How can we improve its liquidity? But if you do value investing, it could actually be a very good market.

Another issue is that some relatively traditional industries went public at the time of their best performance, but later they might not be considered sunset industries. However, shareholders or actual controllers believed that no matter how much money they invested in R&D, it would be difficult to turn a profit or change the situation. They hoped they could maintain their stock price and then sell at high levels to earn profits.

The government has also noticed this problem and started allowing companies in the growth phase to go public. It’s in its growth phase. After it knows the money I’ve raised, I develop new technologies, and I’ll make more money next, and then my market position will be higher. So it doesn’t care about market value; it will definitely invest money in R&D. In this case, if there are more growth companies, this phenomenon will actually become less common.

Audience: Hello, both teachers, hello to the host. I’m from Wuhan, and I came all the way to see my idol in person. My question today is that the dollar holds hegemony, constantly harvesting global wealth worldwide. We now want to build a financial powerhouse. How can we break through when they hold absolute dominance, bringing wealth and well-being to the country and its people? Thank you.

He Jie: Thank you for supporting our program.

Zhang Keliang: Actually, the United States is a country with very strong overall strength. And how did it become a financial powerhouse? Relying on the post-World War II era, the United States became the country with the strongest industrial capability and the strongest military power. It is actually a triangle: military strength, industrial capability, and financial strength support each other, forming a financial powerhouse.

At the current stage of development, the biggest problem in the U.S. is the decline of industrial strength and the beginning of a “shift from real to virtual.” They think making money through industry is too troublesome, and that finance is faster at making money, so much of the industrial capacity has come to our place. The Chinese have enhanced their industrial capabilities and military strength. From this triangle, our weakness may only be in the financial sector.

In other words, the US has already experienced decline in two other areas. Compared to China, we are no weaker than America in those areas and may even surpass it. But we must learn from the experience of the United States and not “move away from the real to the virtual.” I believe it is only a matter of time before we become a financial powerhouse.

China will adopt a new international financial order, such as establishing the AIIB and the Silk Road Fund, which will definitely be multilateral negotiation mechanisms. For example, the BRICS Bank is open to all BRICS countries: if anyone encounters a problem, it will help solve it, rather than be a “weapon” or mechanism China uses to harvest the world.

Therefore, even if China becomes a financial powerhouse, it will continue to achieve the goal of building a community with a shared future for mankind, allowing the entire Global South to enjoy financial services and the role of financial support for the development of the real economy.

He Jie: When we talk about a socialist financial power, we don’t just mean our financial system is strong; it also refers to the international responsibilities we bear, which is also inherent in the meaning of ‘strength.’

Zhang Weiwei: Our program once invited former Greece’s finance minister, Giannis, to speak about a viewpoint. Now Americans still maintain the International Clearing System for payments, saying it feels like an old, rundown highway—many people still use it, still drive on it, but it’s already full of potholes. But the Chinese have developed a cross-border RMB payment system, which is blockchain technology—it’s a brand-new highway.

He Jie: This actually touches on a topic: the internationalization of the RMB. What do you think about a promising and mature picture for RMB internationalization in the future?

Zhang Keliang: To build a strong financial nation, we must have a strong currency, and the powerful currency is the renminbi. Currency has several functions: settlement and storage. The RMB’s settlement function in internationalization is not about becoming an international reserve currency, but about how much currency is needed to do business with your country through currency swaps. Our trade settlement is not settled in US dollars, but in RMB. If points connect into a surface forming a patch, the internationalization of the renminbi may be complete, especially as a trading currency.

But currency also serves as a wealth store. So, will I depreciate if I use RMB? How can you keep your currency value stable? Previously, the US dollar was called tas good as gold meaning that when you received dollars, it was linked to gold and could be exchanged directly. Later, the U.S. separated these two matters, and the Bretton Woods system collapsed.

China actually faces this problem too. When I do business with you, I earn all my money in RMB. How can RMB preserve and increase its value? This involves issues in our capital markets. As mentioned earlier, we discussed why it needs to connect in the capital market. After earning RMB, it invests in China’s stock market. These high-quality high-tech companies and global leaders, such as BYD and CATL, can use RMB to buy stocks or government bonds, essentially trusting our national credibility. With our country’s overall strength strengthening and the RMB’s reserve function established, people will be more willing to use RMB.

He Jie: No matter what, for a country, especially China, to build a financial system unique to socialism, the first priority is to serve the development of the entire country, especially the development of real industries. From a micro perspective, it is about ensuring that every ordinary person truly gains more from the development of the times. Another point is that building a strong socialist financial nation is also contributing to world development, especially the development of countries in the Global South. Thank you both again, thank you to all the audience members at the venue, thank you all, goodbye. [My Emphasis]