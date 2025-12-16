One of China’s ~5,000 tunnel boring machines (TMB)

When I was young, I was fascinated by tunnels, primarily train tunnels through the Sierra Nevada mountains, and I constructed my own in the sand at the beach or to connect the excavations we dug in the fields, which we did by hand. My fascination with tunnels and the projects they’re part of continues as China, which was once 100% dependent of foreign made TBM now has a 70% global market share of the machines. Their different types and history can be read about here. My intent is to use China’s mastery in constructing what’s a very sophisticated high-tech machine as an excellent example of why international capital is being increasingly utilized in China. First, I’ll provide a paper published by the government of Henan Province that will inform the reader about TBM and then move on to a Global Times editorial informing us of this renewal of global capital infusion into China. Once again, I’ll note that Capital is a tool used by economies—capitalist or socialist—to promote growth and as such is politically neutral. Henan’s republication is of an 11 May 2024 People’s Daily article, “China’s tunnel boring machine industry achieves leapfrog development:”

A tunnel boring machine (TBM), also referred to as full-section tunnel boring machine, is a machine used to excavate tunnels. It combines multiple technologies such as machinery, electronics, information technology, and artificial intelligence, being acclaimed as the “king of construction machinery.” More than two decades ago, China did not have its own TBM. Today, Chinese-produced TBMs account for nearly 70 percent of the global market. How did the Chinese TBMs make this giant leap? People’s Daily reporters delved into the TBM manufacturing companies to uncover the secrets. In early 2000, when China Railway Group Limited (hereafter referred to as China Railway) decided to develop its own TBM, some thought it was an unrealistic idea. Wang Dujuan, chief engineer of China Railway Hi-Tech Industry Corporation Limited (CRHIC), a subsidiary of China Railway, said that a TBM has over 20,000 components, and its control system alone has more than 2,000 control points. “Many colleagues at that time had never even seen a TBM before,” she recalled. Thanks to substantial efforts and investments, China’s first domestically developed earth pressure balance TBM with independent intellectual property rights made its debut in 2008, known as the “China Railway No. 1” TBM. On February 6, 2009, the China Railway No. 1 TBM started working for a metro project in north China’s Tianjin municipality. Four months later, a tunnel of the Tianjin Metro Line 3 was holed through, with ground settlement carefully controlled within 3 millimeters and passing all expert inspections. Since then, the Chinese TBM industry has gained momentum, with a number of competitive manufacturers emerging and growing, such as China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (CREG), China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited (CRCHI), and CCCC Tianhe Mechanical Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. affiliated with China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC). Today, China boasts the world’s largest TBM fleet, with approximately 5,000 units. Over 90 percent of China’s metro tunnels were constructed using TBM technology. A TBM stands several stories high and is as heavy as hundreds of elephants. It consists of tens of thousands of components. To enhance the resilience of the industrial and supply chains, every link of the industry must collaborate effectively. “China’s TBM industry follows a development path where the manufacturing of complete TBMs drives the manufacturing of components,” said Zhang Zhiguo, general manager of CREG. Ten years ago, bearings and gearboxes needed to be imported due to weaknesses in the industrial chain, and today, these weaknesses are gradually being resolved, Zhang told People’s Daily. Crafting main bearings proved to be one of the most challenging tasks due to the extreme and harsh operating conditions they face as the “heart” of a TBM, including ultra-heavy loads, large eccentric loads, and frequently varying loads. Besides, they need to meet critical standards such as high reliability and long service life. The material selection, design, manufacturing, and testing of them also presented immense difficulties. That’s why they are considered the pinnacle of the industrial chain of large-scale, high-end, precision bearings. To finalize the design for main bearings, the Chinese research and development team experimented with hundreds of materials and processes, conducted thousands of theoretical verifications and design optimizations, and analyzed tens of thousands of inspection and test data sets. In collaboration with leading specialty steel companies in China, CRCHI conducted in-depth research on material elemental matching and methods for controlling impurities and carbides, ultimately overcoming the bottleneck in the materials used for main bearings. On October 12, 2023, a TBM main bearing with a diameter of 8.61 meters rolled off the production line at a CRCHI facility in Changsha, central China’s Hunan province. It was the world’s largest-diameter main bearing for TBM, boasting the heaviest weight and highest bearing capacity. “It marked that China has become a global leader in the development and manufacturing of ultra-large diameter main bearings. Chinese-produced TBM main bearings now cover the full range from small to ultra-large diameters,” said Liu Feixiang, chief scientist of CRCHI. Additionally, Chinese enterprises are consistently moving towards intelligent and automated TBM operations, exploring autonomous excavation and remote control capabilities. For instance, China’s independently developed TBM “Linghang” is equipped with a system to monitor the status of key components in real-time, including the wear and temperature of cutting tools and slurry circulation pipes. It also provides damage predictions, effectively improving the construction efficiency. The “Linghang” TBM also provides functions of intelligent excavation, intelligent assembly, advanced geological forecasting, and tail-end seal safety warnings. Therefore, it can automatically adjust parameters and excavate in ordinary geological conditions and can be controlled remotely from the ground surface under special circumstances. Chinese TBM manufacturers are continuously expanding into overseas markets. In 2012, China exported its first domestically produced TBM after China Railway won the bid for a metro construction project in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. During the construction, the “China Railway No. 50” TBM erected an average of eight rings per day, achieving over ten rings per day for seven consecutive days, setting a new record for metro TBM tunneling in Malaysia. In 2015, China’s “Zhang Heng” and “Zhan Tianyou” TBMs won contracts for metro projects in Singapore. In 2016, a rectangular pipe jack TBM was awarded another contract, pioneering the entry of China’s specialized TBMs into overseas markets. In 2019, the “China Railway No. 699” TBM won a bid for a railway project in northern Italy, marking the first application of China’s advanced tunneling equipment in a country of European Union. In the same year, two domestically produced TBMs were contracted for a Paris metro construction project in France. “All these demonstrate the recognition for the comprehensive strength of China’s TBM brands by the international high-end market,” said Zhang. [My Emphasis]

That main product assembly drives the creation of supply chains is a function seen within China and Russia and provides them with an industrial independence and advantage that most globalized nations lack, and that leads to the attractiveness of investment possibilities for both. Of course, many companies within China are attached to the global supply chain system, although the Covid experience taught many a lesson. One might think there’d be little demand for TBM, but there are many regions where no railroads exist, and there are many cities that lack an underground metro system—building above ground is problematic in most locations. Although four-years old, this video documents many of China’s tunnel projects. The video makes clear that China’s aim with all these tunnels is to elevate logistical speed making its economy more efficient. And all that activity and its results to-date have many institutions loaded with fictional (financial bubble) capital wanting to turn it into real capital—secure—investment. And that brings us to the question asked by the following Global Times editorial: “Why is international capital increasingly ‘scaling up’ in China?”

“US investors are going big on China AI,” “foreign investors return to China’s stock market,” and “there’s a tremendous amount of interest and intellectual curiosity.” In recent days, the international community has been closely watching China’s economic agenda, with media coverage frequently framed around keywords such as “growth,” “stability,” “investment,” and “artificial intelligence (AI).” Since the beginning of this year, international capital has been flowing back into the Chinese market in a visible and sustained manner. There have been signals of increased foreign investment, the return of institutional investors, and greater allocations of long-term capital - particularly in emerging technology sectors such as AI. As early as February, the Financial Times published an article stating, “Is China investable again? The answer is yes, and it always was.”



The collective rise of Chinese technology companies across multiple sectors reflects an explosive phase of growth after having passed through the formative phase. The return of international capital to Chinese technology assets reflects optimism about the transitional changes in Chinese companies, moving from capability accumulation to scale expansion and from localized breakthroughs to systemic competition. Behind this lies China’s provision of stable policy support for the development of the AI industry, as well as its commitment to fundamentally strengthening its ability to attract and anchor high-quality global factor resources.



The recent Central Economic Work Conference set out key tasks including “advancing the AI Plus Initiative” and “improving AI governance,” as well as “reforming and improving the systems for promoting foreign investment.” Goals such as “accelerating innovation in digital and intelligent technologies such as AI” and “implementing policies that balance market access and business operations” and “further shortening market access negative list” have also been written into the recommendations for formulating the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), outlining China’s development priorities for the next five years. Together, these measures send a clear signal to the outside world: China’s door to openness will only continue to open wider. The sustained increase in foreign investment in China is both a strong vote of confidence by international capital in China’s economic prospects and a direct response to China’s unwavering commitment to expanding opening-up.



Since the beginning of this year, China’s economy has been operating steadily, with exports showing strong resilience and domestic demand growing steadily. Recently, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have both raised their forecasts for China’s economic growth in 2025. The IMF managing director also stated that the 14th Five-Year Plan overall has met the objectives set in terms of growth and that China is projected to continue to contribute around 30 percent to global growth in the coming couple of years. Through continuously improving innovation capabilities, refining its industrial system, and maintaining stable and predictable macro governance, China provides an important and scarce value for global economic development - certainty.



In this sense, international capital values not only the temporary opportunities in specific industries but also the comprehensive advantages of China’s economic development. China’s complete industrial system and robust supporting capabilities mean that innovation can quickly transition into engineering, product development, and large-scale production. Additionally, China’s rich application scenarios and high-density industrial clusters indicate that new technologies can not only be “created” but also “utilized,” allowing for iterative optimization through extensive competition and collaboration.



This closed-loop capability—from research and development to manufacturing and then to the market—is an underlying logic that any capital seeking certainty in global competition cannot afford to overlook. This comprehensive strength determines the depth of China’s “real economy” and reflects the shift of the Chinese economy from “quantitative expansion” to “qualitative leap.”



China’s comparative advantages are no longer based solely on the prices of individual factors; instead, they lie in systemic capabilities and supporting abilities. This includes the ability to connect research and development, manufacturing, logistics, markets, and application scenarios into a closed loop. Such investment opportunities are not easily found in the short term by international capital on a global scale.



The external attention to Chinese assets also reflects the world’s judgment on future growth prospects. Currently, the foundation for global economic recovery is not solid. As geopolitical conflicts and financial volatility intertwine, and as the disruptive noises of protectionism and “decoupling” continue to affect the global economy, China has chosen to embrace the world through broader opening-up, deeper reforms, and higher-quality services. China insists on grounding its development in its own realities while promoting reform through opening-up and creating win-win outcomes through cooperation. This choice is not a stopgap measure but rather a respect for economic laws. Opening-up is not about giving up benefits, it is about expanding shared interests. Competition is not a zero-sum confrontation, it is about achieving mutual benefits through higher efficiency and better supply.



The reason why international capital favors investing in the Chinese market and innovation is not a mystery. It stems from an accurate judgment of economic laws, a realistic comparison of development paths, and a rational calculation of future opportunities. China’s development will not be diverted by external noise, nor will its opening-up be halted by short-term turbulence.



Looking toward the 15th Five-Year Plan, China will provide the world with richer cooperation scenarios and more sustainable growth opportunities through stronger innovation capabilities, a more refined industrial system, and higher levels of opening-up. The choice of capital is an early affirmation of this trend and a proactive entry into this momentum. [My Emphasis]

Unmentioned: China won the Trade War with the Outlaw US Empire and is a major reason why capital is seeking refuge in China—The Collective West is a losing investment proposition brought about by its own actions. Historical irony is very high when we recall that 125 years-ago the main announced foreign trade/policy goal for the Outlaw US Empire was the Open Door to China, while now its policy goal is to try and shut and bolt that door closed. Yet the opening eight words said what? What did the IMF say about China’s coming contribution to global growth? What are the expectations being provided by what’s becoming known of China’s next 5-year plan? Is it any wonder the new Yuan denominated bonds being sold are getting snapped-up? In contrast, what did Trump propose as his major 2026 trillion-dollar investment? Missiles. Is there any wonder why investors see nothing of value to invest in within the Empire. As a factor in the current geopolitical competition, the power of China’s economy is feeding on the weaknesses of the American and European economies and that further widens the gap.

