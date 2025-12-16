karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed's avatar
Ed
9h

In the past week or so the ban on NVIDIA chip sales to China was lifted. I have seen reports that China said: "no thank you." Seems China wants to be free of any US interruption of its technology.

China's DeepSeek competitor to US' large learning module AI computers (OpenAI, etc) uses 10% the "training" and about 10% the "compute power" compared to it US competitors.

NVIDIA is not the only chips maker: Amazon and Google are using their own chips in their data centers.

The future of AI is reduced training and lower power requirements and possibly application specific chips. US designers need to figure out how to eliminate or reduce their LLM's "hallucinating".

US AI is not succeeding in selling applications whose users pay for the compute burned in executing their high power google searches......

Between China and Russia there is huge potential in the sciences especially logic and mathematics applications.

While US blows up their equity bubble on NVDA which is already losing market power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
7h

I'm not sure if it's a 'boy' thing, but tunnels seemed fascinating in my youth too. I mean they're cool, right? A fort you can hide in. A secret lair perhaps. Of course our dreams greatly outmatched our perseverance at digging. And even then I enjoyed the tunnels others had built. Passing through one in a car, when you're a young kid, is a little bit special.

That's a fascinating account of China's TBM's. Thanks Karl!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl Sanchez
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture