The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Link in South China's Guangdong Province

There are several excellent reports on the Plenum’s outcomes and the documents themselves. Pepe Escobar writing for Sputnik from Hong Kong provides a good overview and opens thusly:

The plenum in Beijing was a quite serious/sober affair - trying to strike a balance between sustainable economic growth and national security all the way to 2029, when the PRC celebrates its 80th anniversary.

Global Times offers this review, “Third plenum ‘injects fresh growth momentum:’ Blueprint for comprehensively deepening reform released,” and had this as an intro:

The 60-point document's publication reiterated that markets will play a decisive role in resource allocation, and noted that the government will work on legislation to improve conditions for the private sector. It further detailed plans to forge new productive forces, promote revolutionary breakthroughs in technology, innovative allocation of production factors, and in-depth industrial transformation and upgrading.

China has demonstrated its determination to comprehensively deepen reforms, with policy stability and continuity a highlight, Chinese and foreign experts said on Monday, commenting on a resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization that was adopted at the just-concluded third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee. A detailed version of the resolution was published on Sunday by the Xinhua News Agency. The adoption of a reform resolution is the most important outcome of the third plenum, which was held in Beijing last week.

Currently, there’s no official English translation of the 60-point document. However, there’s an English translation of the “Explanation of resolution of CPC Central Committee on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization” made by Xi Jinping. My interpretation is Xi’s combining reform and modernization into one combined goal as a way to solve ongoing considerations reality serves up as China moves forward. Since Xi’s 20-page double spaced explanation can be read in English at the above link, I’ll provide a machine translation of the 60-point document Xi’s essay seeks to explain.

Decision of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Comprehensively Deepening Reform and Promoting Chinese-style Modernization

(Adopted at the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on July 18, 2024)

In order to implement the strategic plan made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China studied the issue of further deepening reform in an all-round way and promoting Chinese-style modernization, and made the following decisions.

1. The great significance and overall requirements of further comprehensively deepening reform and promoting Chinese-style modernization

(1) The importance and necessity of further deepening reform in an all-round way. Reform and opening up is an important magic weapon for the cause of the party and the people to catch up with the times in great strides. The Third Plenary Session of the 11 th CPC Central Committee was epoch-making and ushered in a new period of reform, opening up, and socialist modernization. The Third Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) was also epoch-making, opening a new journey of comprehensively deepening reform in the new era and promoting reform through the overall design of the system, and creating a new situation in China's reform and opening up.

The CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has united and led the whole party, the whole army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to break through the shackles of ideology and concepts, break through the barriers of solidified interests, dare to break through the deep water area, dare to gnaw hard bones, dare to wade into dangerous waters, resolutely eliminate the shortcomings of all aspects of the system and mechanism, and realize the transformation of reform from partial exploration and ice-breaking breakthrough to system integration and comprehensive deepening, the basic institutional framework in various fields has been basically established, and many fields have achieved historic changes and systematic reshaping to achieve the goal of achieving remarkable results by the centenary of the founding of the Party, to provide a strong institutional guarantee for building a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way and realizing the Party's first centenary goal, and to promote China to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

The current and future period is a critical period for comprehensively promoting the building of a strong country and the great cause of national rejuvenation with Chinese-style modernization. Chinese-style modernization has been continuously promoted in the course of reform and opening up, and it is bound to open up broad prospects in the course of reform and opening up. In the face of the complicated international and domestic situation, in the face of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and in the face of the new expectations of the people, we must continue to push forward the reform. This is an inevitable requirement for upholding and improving the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity, implementing the new development concept and better adapting to the changes in the main contradictions in China's society, adhering to the people-centered approach and allowing the fruits of modernization to benefit all the people in a more equitable manner, responding to major risks and challenges, promoting the steady and far-reaching development of the cause of the Party and the country, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and winning the strategic initiative in the accelerated evolution of changes in a century. It is an inevitable requirement for deepening the new great project of party building in the new era and building a stronger and more powerful Marxist political party. Reform and opening up are only in progress, not completed. The whole party must consciously put reform in a more prominent position and further deepen reform in an all-round way by closely centering on promoting Chinese-style modernization.

(2) The guiding ideology of further deepening reform in an all-round way. Adhere to Marxism-Leninism, Mao Zedong Thought, Deng Xiaoping Theory, the important thought of the "Three Represents", and the Scientific Outlook on Development, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly study and implement a series of new ideas, new views, and new assertions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on comprehensively deepening reform, completely, accurately, and comprehensively implement the new development concept, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, persist in emancipating the mind, seeking truth from facts, advancing with the times, seeking truth and pragmatism, and further emancipate and develop the social productive forces. Stimulate and enhance social vitality, coordinate the overall domestic and international situations, coordinate and promote the overall layout of the "five-in-one", coordinate the promotion of the "four comprehensive" strategic layout, take the reform of the economic system as the traction, and promote social fairness and justice, and enhance the well-being of the people as the starting point and end point, pay more attention to system integration, pay more attention to highlighting key points, pay more attention to the effectiveness of reform, and promote better adaptation of production relations and productivity, superstructure and economic foundation, national governance and social development, It will provide a strong impetus and institutional guarantee for Chinese-style modernization.

(3) The overall goal of further deepening reform in an all-round way. We will continue to improve and develop the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity. By 2035, we will build a high-level socialist market economy in an all-round way, further improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, basically modernize the national governance system and governance capacity, and basically realize socialist modernization, so as to lay a solid foundation for building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects by the middle of this century.

-- Focus on building a high-level socialist market economic system, give full play to the decisive role of the market in the allocation of resources, give better play to the role of the government, adhere to and improve the basic socialist economic system, promote high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance, promote high-level opening-up, build a modern economic system, accelerate the construction of a new development pattern, and promote high-quality development.

-- Focus on the development of whole-process people's democracy, adhere to the organic unity of the Party's leadership, the people being the masters of the country, and governing the country according to law, and promote a more complete system of the people being the masters of the country, the extensive and multi-layered institutionalized development of consultative democracy, a more complete socialist rule of law system with Chinese characteristics, and the construction of a socialist rule of law country to a higher level.

-- Focus on building a socialist cultural power, adhere to the fundamental system of Marxism's guiding position in the ideological field, improve the system and mechanism for the development of cultural undertakings and cultural industries, promote cultural prosperity, enrich the people's spiritual and cultural life, and enhance the country's cultural soft power and Chinese cultural influence.

-- Focus on improving people's quality of life, improving the income distribution and employment system, improving the social security system, enhancing the balance and accessibility of basic public services, and promoting all-round human development and common prosperity for all people.

-- Focus on building a beautiful China, accelerate the comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, improve the ecological and environmental governance system, promote ecological priority, conservation and intensive, green and low-carbon development, and promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

-- Focus on building a higher level of peace in China, improve the national security system, strengthen the integrated national strategic system, enhance the ability to safeguard national security, innovate social governance systems, mechanisms and means, and effectively build a new security pattern.

-- Focus on improving the party's leadership level and long-term governing ability, innovate and improve leadership and governance methods, deepen the reform of the party building system, and improve the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party.

By the 80th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 2029, the reform tasks set forth in this decision will be completed.

(4) The principle of further deepening reform in an all-round way. Summarize and apply the valuable experience of comprehensively deepening reform since the reform and opening up, especially in the new era, and implement the following principles: adhere to the party's overall leadership, firmly safeguard the authority of the party central committee and centralized and unified leadership, give play to the party's core role of leadership in controlling the overall situation and coordinating all parties, and put the party's leadership throughout the entire process of reform in all aspects, so as to ensure that reform always moves forward in the correct political direction; Adhere to the people-centered, respect the people's dominant position and initiative, the people have a voice, reform has a response, so that reform is for the people, reform relies on the people, and the fruits of reform are shared by the people; Adhere to integrity and innovation, unswervingly adhere to socialism with Chinese characteristics, keep up with the pace of the times, conform to the development of practice, highlight the problem orientation, and promote theoretical innovation, practical innovation, institutional innovation, cultural innovation and other aspects of innovation from a new starting point; Adhere to the system construction as the main line, strengthen the top-level design, overall planning, break the establishment at the same time, first establish and then break, build a solid fundamental system, improve the basic system, and innovate important systems; Persist in comprehensively governing the country according to law, deepen reform on the track of the rule of law, promote Chinese-style modernization, achieve the unity of reform and the rule of law, make major reforms based on the law, and promptly elevate the results of reform into a legal system; Adhere to the concept of systems, properly handle the major relationships between the economy and society, government and market, efficiency and fairness, vitality and order, development and security, and enhance the systematic, holistic and coordinated nature of reform.

2. Build a high-level socialist market economic system

A high-level socialist market economy system is an important guarantee for Chinese-style modernization. We must give better play to the role of the market mechanism, create a fairer and more dynamic market environment, optimize the efficiency of resource allocation and maximize the benefits, "let it live" and "manage", better maintain market order, make up for market failures, smooth the national economic cycle, and stimulate the endogenous power and innovation vitality of the whole society.

(5) Adhere to and implement the "two unswerving". We should unswervingly consolidate and develop the public sector of the economy, unswervingly encourage, support, and guide the development of the non-public sector of the economy, ensure that all forms of ownership of the economy use the factors of production on an equal footing, fairly participate in market competition, and enjoy equal legal protection, so as to promote the complementary advantages and common development of the economies of all forms of ownership.

Deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, improve the management and supervision system and mechanism, enhance the strategic coordination of relevant management departments, promote the optimization of the layout and structural adjustment of the state-owned economy, promote the state-owned capital and state-owned enterprises to become stronger, better and bigger, enhance core functions, and enhance core competitiveness. Further clarify the functional positioning of different types of state-owned enterprises, improve the management of main responsibilities and main businesses, and clarify the key investment areas and directions of state-owned capital. Promote the concentration of state-owned capital in important industries and key areas related to national security and the lifeline of the national economy, in public services, emergency response capabilities, and public welfare fields related to the national economy and people's livelihood, and in forward-looking strategic emerging industries. Improve the institutional arrangements for state-owned enterprises to promote original innovation. Deepen the reform of state-owned capital investment and operation companies. Establish an evaluation system for state-owned enterprises to fulfill their strategic missions, improve the classification assessment and evaluation system for state-owned enterprises, and carry out accounting for the added value of the state-owned economy. Promote the independent operation of natural monopoly links in energy, railway, telecommunications, water conservancy, public utilities and other industries, and market-oriented reform of competitive links, and improve regulatory systems and mechanisms.

Adhere to the principle and policy of creating a good environment and providing more opportunities for the development of the non-public economy. Enacted a law on the promotion of the private economy. We will further break down barriers to market access, promote the fair opening of competitive areas of infrastructure to business entities, and improve the long-term mechanism for private enterprises to participate in the construction of major national projects. Support capable private enterprises to take the lead in undertaking major national technological research tasks, and further open up major national scientific research infrastructure to private enterprises. Improve the financing support policy system for private enterprises, and solve the problem of difficult and expensive financing. Improve the legal and regulatory system for long-term supervision of enterprise-related fees and the settlement of arrears of enterprise accounts. Accelerate the establishment of a comprehensive assessment system for the credit status of private enterprises and complete a credit enhancement system for small and medium-sized private enterprises. Support and guide private enterprises to improve their governance structures and management systems and strengthen the establishment of corporate compliance and the prevention and control of integrity risks. Strengthen supervision during and after the event and standardize administrative inspections involving private enterprises.

Improve the modern enterprise system with Chinese characteristics, promote the entrepreneurial spirit, support and guide all kinds of enterprises to improve the efficiency of resource utilization and operation and management, fulfill social responsibilities, and accelerate the construction of more world-class enterprises.

(6) Build a unified national market. Promote the unification of basic market system rules, fair and unified market supervision, and high-standard connectivity of market facilities. Strengthen the rigid constraints on fair competition review, strengthen anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition, and clean up and abolish all kinds of regulations and practices that hinder the unified national market and fair competition. Regulate local laws and regulations for attracting investment, and strictly prohibit the granting of preferential policies in violation of laws and regulations. Establish and improve a unified and standardized, information-sharing bidding and bidding and government, public institutions, state-owned enterprises and other public resources trading platform system, to achieve the whole process of open management of the project. Enhance the ability and level of comprehensive market supervision. Improve the national standard system and deepen the reform of the local standard management system.

Improve the system and rules of the factor market, promote the smooth flow of production factors, the efficient allocation of various resources, and the full release of market potential. Build a unified urban and rural construction land market. Improve the basic system for promoting the standardized development of the capital market. Cultivating a nationwide integrated technology and data market. Improve the mechanism by which factor prices are determined mainly by market supply and demand, and prevent improper government intervention in price formation. Improve the mechanism for labor, capital, land, knowledge, technology, management, data, and other factors of production to be evaluated by the market and to determine remuneration based on contributions. Promote price reform in the fields of water, energy, and transportation, optimize the tiered water, electricity, and gas price systems for residents, and improve the pricing mechanism for refined oil.

Improve the circulation system, accelerate the development of the Internet of Things, improve the integrated circulation rules and standards, and reduce the logistics cost of the whole society. Deepen the reform of the energy management system, build a unified national electricity market, and optimize the operation and scheduling mechanism of the oil and gas pipeline network.

Accelerate the cultivation of a complete domestic demand system, establish a long-term mechanism for government investment to support the construction of basic, public welfare and long-term major projects, improve the system and mechanism for government investment to effectively drive social investment, deepen the reform of the investment approval system, improve the mechanism for stimulating the vitality of social capital investment and promoting the implementation of investment, and form an effective market-led endogenous growth mechanism for investment. Improve the long-term mechanism for expanding consumption, reduce restrictive measures, reasonably increase public consumption, and actively promote the first economy.

(7) Improve the basic system of market economy. Improve the property rights system, protect the economic property rights of all forms of ownership equally and permanently in accordance with the law, and establish an efficient comprehensive management system for intellectual property rights. Improve the market information disclosure system and build a trade secret protection system. Implement the same responsibility, the same crime, and the same punishment for acts that infringe on the economic property rights and legitimate interests of all forms of ownership, and improve the system of punitive damages. Strengthen judicial protection of property rights law enforcement, prevent and correct the use of administrative and criminal means to intervene in economic disputes, and complete mechanisms for screening and correcting unjust and wrongful cases involving enterprises in accordance with law.

Improve the market access system and optimize the market access environment for new forms of business and new fields. Deepen the reform of the registered capital subscription registration system and implement the subscription on time in accordance with the law. Improve the enterprise bankruptcy mechanism, explore the establishment of a personal bankruptcy system, promote the reform of enterprise deregistration, and improve the enterprise exit system. Complete the social credit system and regulatory system.

3. Improve systems and mechanisms for promoting high-quality economic development

High-quality development is the primary task of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. We must lead the reform with the new development concept, base ourselves on the new stage of development, deepen the supply-side structural reform, improve the incentive and restraint mechanism for promoting high-quality development, and shape new momentum and new advantages for development.

(8) Improve the system and mechanism for the development of new quality productive forces in accordance with local conditions. Promote revolutionary breakthroughs in technology, innovative allocation of production factors, and in-depth industrial transformation and upgrading, promote the optimal combination and renewal of laborers, labor materials, and labor objects, give birth to new industries, new models, and new kinetic energy, and develop productive forces characterized by high technology, high efficiency, and high quality. Strengthen the innovation of key common technologies, cutting-edge leading technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies, strengthen the supply of new fields and new tracks, establish a mechanism for the growth of future industrial investment, improve and promote the development policies and governance systems of strategic industries such as new generation information technology, artificial intelligence, aerospace, new energy, new materials, high-end equipment, biomedicine, and quantum technology, and guide the healthy and orderly development of emerging industries. We will lead the optimization and upgrading of traditional industries with the improvement of national standards, and support enterprises to transform and upgrade traditional industries with digital intelligence technology and green technology. Strengthen institutional constraints such as environmental protection and safety.

Improve relevant rules and policies, accelerate the formation of production relations that are more compatible with the new quality of productivity, promote the agglomeration of various advanced production factors to the development of new quality productivity, and greatly improve the total factor productivity. Encourage and regulate the development of angel investment, venture capital, and private equity investment, give better play to the role of government investment funds, and develop patient capital.

(9) Improve the system for promoting the deep integration of the real economy and the digital economy. Accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, cultivate and expand advanced manufacturing clusters, and promote the high-end, intelligent and green development of the manufacturing industry. Build a number of common technology platforms for the industry, accelerate the transformation of industrial models and enterprise organizational forms, and improve the institutional mechanisms for enhancing the leading position of advantageous industries. Optimize the operation and supervision mechanism of major industrial funds to ensure that the investment of funds meets the requirements of the national strategy. Establish a mechanism to maintain a reasonable proportion of investment in the manufacturing industry, and reasonably reduce the comprehensive cost and tax burden of the manufacturing industry.

Accelerate the construction of systems and mechanisms to promote the development of the digital economy and improve the policy system for promoting digital industrialization and industrial digitalization. Accelerate the popularization and application of the new generation of information technology in all directions and the whole chain, develop the industrial Internet, and build a digital industrial cluster with international competitiveness. Promote the innovation and development of the platform economy and improve the normalized regulatory system for the platform economy. Build and operate a national data infrastructure to facilitate data sharing. Accelerate the establishment of systems for the identification of data property rights, market transactions, distribution of rights and interests, and protection of interests, improve the capacity for data security governance and supervision, and establish efficient, convenient, and secure mechanisms for cross-border data flows.

(10) Improve the system and mechanism for the development of the service industry. Improve the policy system to support the development of the service industry, optimize the accounting of the service industry, and promote the standardization of the service industry. Focus on key links and fields to promote the high-quality development of the producer service industry, develop industrial Internet platforms, break down administrative barriers to cross-regional operations, and promote the integrated development of the producer service industry. Improve the mechanism for accelerating the diversification and development of the life service industry. Improve the system of laws and regulations for intermediary service establishments, promoting intermediary service establishments to be honest and trustworthy and to perform their responsibilities in accordance with law.

(11) Improve the system and mechanism of modern infrastructure construction. We will build a new infrastructure planning and standard system, improve the mechanism for the integration and utilization of new infrastructure, promote the digital transformation of traditional infrastructure, broaden diversified investment and financing channels, and improve the coordination mechanism for major infrastructure construction. Deepen the reform of the comprehensive transportation system, promote the reform of the railway system, develop general aviation and low-altitude economy, and promote the optimization of toll road policies. Improve the underwriting capacity of shipping insurance and the global service level and promote the innovation of maritime arbitration system rules. Improve the construction, operation and management mechanisms of major water conservancy projects.

(12) Improve the system for improving the resilience and security level of industrial and supply chains. We should pay close attention to building an independent and controllable industrial chain and supply chain, improve and strengthen the development system and mechanism of key industrial chains such as integrated circuits, industrial machine tools, medical equipment, instrumentation, basic software, industrial software, and advanced materials, and promote technological research and application of achievements in the whole chain. Establish a security risk assessment and response mechanism for industrial and supply chains. Improve the coordination mechanism for the gradient and orderly transfer of industries in China, and promote the sharing of benefits between the transfer-out and the undertake. Build a national strategic hinterland and a backup of key industries. Accelerate the improvement of the national reserve system. Improve the overall planning and connection system for prospecting, supply, storage and marketing of strategic mineral resources.

Fourth, build an institutional mechanism to support comprehensive innovation

Education, science and technology, and talents are the basic and strategic support for Chinese modernization. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, the strategy of strengthening the country with talents, and the strategy of innovation-driven development, and promote the integrated reform of the system and mechanism of education, science and technology, and talents, improve the new national system, and improve the overall efficiency of the national innovation system.

(13) Deepen the comprehensive reform of education. Accelerate the construction of a high-quality education system and coordinate the promotion of the reform of education methods, school-running models, management systems, and safeguard mechanisms. Improve the mechanism for cultivating morality, promote the integrated reform and innovation of ideological and political courses in primary and secondary schools, improve the comprehensive training system of morality, intelligence, physical fitness, art and labor, improve teachers' ability to teach and educate people, improve the long-term mechanism for the construction of teachers' ethics and teaching style, and deepen the reform of educational evaluation. Optimize the layout of higher education, and accelerate the construction of world-class universities and advantageous disciplines with Chinese characteristics. Promote the reform of colleges and universities by classification, establish a discipline adjustment mechanism and talent training model driven by scientific and technological development and national strategic needs, super-normal layout of urgently needed disciplines, strengthen the construction of basic disciplines, emerging disciplines, interdisciplinary disciplines and the cultivation of top-notch talents, and strive to strengthen the cultivation of innovation ability. Improve the scientific and technological innovation mechanism of colleges and universities, and improve the efficiency of the transformation of achievements. Strengthen the synergy between science and technology education and humanities education. Accelerate the construction of a vocational education system that integrates vocational education and industry and education. Improve the student internship practice system. Guide and regulate the development of private education. Promote the opening up of high-level education, and encourage foreign high-level science and engineering universities to cooperate in running schools in China.

Optimize the allocation of regional educational resources, and establish a basic public education service supply mechanism that is in harmony with population changes. Improve mechanisms for promoting high-quality and balanced compulsory education, and explore ways to gradually expand the scope of free education. Complete mechanisms for ensuring pre-school education, special education, and specialized education. Promote the digitalization of education, empower the construction of a learning society, and strengthen the guarantee of lifelong education.

(14) Deepen the reform of the scientific and technological system. Adhere to the world's frontier of science and technology, the main battlefield of the economy, the major needs of the country, and the life and health of the people, optimize the organizational mechanism of major scientific and technological innovation, coordinate and strengthen the research of key core technologies, and promote the systematization, institutionalization, and coordination of scientific and technological innovation forces, factor allocation, and talent teams. Strengthen the construction of national strategic scientific and technological forces, improve the national laboratory system, optimize the positioning and layout of national scientific research institutions, high-level research universities, and leading scientific and technological enterprises, promote the coordination of scientific and technological innovation between the central and local governments, coordinate the construction of various scientific and technological innovation platforms, encourage and standardize the development of new research and development institutions, give full play to the leading role of China's super-large-scale market, strengthen the overall planning of innovation resources and the organization of forces, and promote the integrated development of scientific and technological innovation and industrial innovation. Establish a monitoring, early warning and response system for scientific and technological security risks and strengthen the independent guarantee of scientific and technological infrastructure. Improve the management system of science and technology associations. Expand international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation, encourage the establishment of international scientific and technological organizations in China, and optimize the management mechanism for foreign professional exchanges and cooperation between universities, scientific research institutes, and scientific and technological associations.

Improve the management of science and technology plans, and strengthen the forward-looking and leading layout of basic research fields, cross-cutting frontier fields, and key areas. Strengthen organized basic research, increase the proportion of science and technology spending on basic research, improve the basic research investment mechanism that combines competitive support and stable support, encourage qualified localities, enterprises, social organizations, and individuals to support basic research, support the diversification of basic research topics, and encourage the development of high-risk, high-value basic research. Deepen the reform of the science and technology evaluation system, strengthen the governance of science and technology ethics, and seriously rectify academic misconduct.

Strengthen the main position of enterprises in scientific and technological innovation, establish a mechanism for cultivating and strengthening leading scientific and technological enterprises, strengthen the deep integration of industry, university and research led by enterprises, establish an enterprise R&D reserve system, and support enterprises to take the initiative to take the lead or participate in national scientific and technological research tasks. Build a mechanism to promote the development and growth of specialized, special and new small and medium-sized enterprises. Encourage small and medium-sized technology-based enterprises to increase R&D investment and increase the proportion of R&D expenses plus deduction. Encourage and guide universities and scientific research institutes to license scientific and technological achievements to small, medium and micro enterprises in accordance with the method of use first and pay later.

Improve the mechanism for the allocation, management and use of central financial science and technology funds, and improve the implementation of the central financial science and technology plan and the management system of professional institutions. Expand the scope of the "lump sum system" for financial research projects, and give scientists greater power to decide on technical routes, greater power to dispose of funds, and greater power to dispatch resources. Establish a screening mechanism for non-consensus projects recommended by experts with their real names. Scientific research institutions should be allowed to implement a more flexible management system than ordinary public institutions and explore the implementation of enterprise management.

Deepen the reform of the mechanism for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, strengthen the construction of the national technology transfer system, accelerate the layout and construction of a number of proof-of-concept and pilot verification platforms, improve the application policies of the first (set), the first batch and the first edition, and increase the intensity of government procurement of independent innovation products. Strengthen the construction of technical managers.

Allow scientific and technological personnel to have greater autonomy in the distribution of income from the transformation of scientific and technological achievements, establish a separate management system for the assets of scientific and technological achievements, and deepen the reform of the empowerment of scientific and technological achievements. Deepen the reform of income distribution in universities and research institutes. Allow more qualified state-owned enterprises to carry out various forms of medium and long-term incentives for scientific researchers, guided by innovation and creativity.

We should build a science and technology financial system that is compatible with scientific and technological innovation, strengthen financial support for major national scientific and technological tasks and small and medium-sized scientific and technological enterprises, and improve the support policies for long-term capital investment in early, small, long-term and hard science and technology. Improve the risk diversification mechanism for major technological breakthroughs, and establish a science and technology insurance policy system. Improve the convenience of foreign investment in China to carry out equity investment and venture capital.

(15) Deepen the reform of the talent development system and mechanism. Implement a more active, more open and more effective talent policy, improve the mechanism for independent training of talents, and accelerate the construction of a national high-level talent highland and a platform for attracting and agglomerating talents. Accelerate the construction of national strategic talent forces, focus on cultivating strategic scientists, first-class scientific and technological leaders and innovation teams, focus on cultivating outstanding engineers, craftsmen and high-skilled talents, and improve the quality of all kinds of talents. Build a first-class team of industrial and skilled workers. Improve the mechanism for the orderly flow of talents, promote the rational distribution of talent regions, and deepen the cooperation of talents in the eastern, central and western regions. Improve the mechanism for discovering, selecting, and cultivating young innovative talents, and better ensure the treatment of young scientific and technological personnel. Improve the system to ensure that scientific research personnel concentrate on scientific research.

Strengthen the talent incentive mechanism, insist on authorizing the main body of employment, and loosen the constraints on talents. Establish a talent evaluation system oriented by innovation ability, quality, effectiveness and contribution. Open up the talent exchange channel of universities, scientific research institutes and enterprises. Improve the support and guarantee mechanism for the introduction of overseas talents, and form a talent system with international competitiveness. Explore the establishment of an immigration system for high-skilled talents.

Fifth, improve the macroeconomic governance system

Scientific macroeconomic regulation and control and effective government management are the inherent requirements for giving play to the advantages of the socialist market economic system. It is necessary to improve the macroeconomic regulation and control system, promote the reform of key areas such as finance and taxation and finance as a whole, and enhance the consistency of macroeconomic policy orientation.

(16) Improve the national strategic planning system and policy coordination mechanism. Establish a mechanism for the formulation and implementation of national strategies, strengthen the deep integration of major national strategies, and enhance the macro guidance, overall planning and coordination functions of national strategies. Improve the national economic and social development planning system, strengthen the implementation mechanism of planning convergence, give play to the strategic guiding role of national development planning, strengthen the basic role of territorial spatial planning, and enhance the supporting role of special planning and regional planning. Improve systems for expert participation in public decision-making.

Focusing on the implementation of national development plans and major strategies, we will promote the coordinated efforts of fiscal, monetary, industrial, price, employment and other policies, and optimize the allocation of various incremental resources and the adjustment of stock structure. Explore the implementation of national macro balance sheet management. Both economic and non-economic policies are included in the assessment of macroeconomic policy orientation. Improve the expectation management mechanism. Improve the accounting system of statistical indicators that support high-quality development and strengthen the integration and coverage of new economic and new fields. Strengthen the statistical infrastructure of industrial activity units, optimize the statistical methods of headquarters and branches, and gradually promote the statistics of the places where the activities of business entities occur. Improve the international macro policy coordination mechanism.

(17) Deepen the reform of the fiscal and taxation system. Improve the budget system, strengthen the overall planning of financial resources and budgets, and include all revenues obtained by relying on administrative power, government credit, and state-owned resources and assets into government budget management. Improve the state-owned capital operating budget and performance evaluation system, and strengthen the country's major strategic tasks and basic people's livelihood financial guarantees. Strengthen macroeconomic guidance for budget formulation and fiscal policy. Strengthen the management of public service performance and strengthen the evaluation of functions in advance. Deepen zero-based budgeting reform. Unify the power of budget allocation, improve the uniformity and standardization of budget management, and improve the system of budget disclosure and supervision. Improve the accrual system of government comprehensive financial reporting.

Improve the tax system conducive to high-quality development, social fairness, and market unity, and optimize the tax structure. Study the tax system that is compatible with the new business format. Fully implement the statutory principles of taxation, standardize preferential tax policies, and improve the support mechanism for key areas and key links. Improve the direct tax system, improve the individual income tax system that combines comprehensive and categorical income, standardize the income tax collection policies for business income, capital income and property, and implement a unified taxation of labor income. Deepen the reform of tax collection and management.

Establish a central and local fiscal relationship with clear powers and responsibilities, financial coordination, and regional balance. We should increase the financial resources of local governments, expand local tax sources, and appropriately expand the authority of local tax administration. Improve the fiscal transfer payment system, clean up and standardize special transfer payments, increase general transfer payments, and improve the degree of matching of financial resources and rights in cities and counties. Establish incentive and restraint mechanisms for transfer payments to promote high-quality development. Promote the backward transfer of consumption tax collection links and steadily demarcate them to local governments, improve the VAT refund policy and deduction chain, and optimize the sharing ratio of shared tax. Study the merger of urban maintenance and construction tax, education surcharge, and local education surcharge into local surcharge, and authorize local governments to determine specific applicable tax rates within a certain range. Reasonably expand the scope of support for local government special bonds, and appropriately expand the field, scale and proportion of capital funds. Improve the government debt management system, establish a full-caliber local debt monitoring and supervision system and a long-term mechanism to prevent and resolve hidden debt risks, and accelerate the reform and transformation of local financing platforms. Standardize the management of non-tax revenues, appropriately sink part of the management authority of non-tax revenues, and let the local governments manage them differently in light of actual conditions.

Appropriately strengthen the powers of the central government and increase the proportion of central fiscal expenditure. In principle, the central government's fiscal authority shall be allocated through the central government at the same level, and the central fiscal authority entrusted to the local government shall be reduced. Localities must not be required to arrange matching funds in violation of regulations, and where it is truly necessary to entrust the local government to exercise its powers, funds shall be arranged through special transfer payments.

(18) Deepen the reform of the financial system. Accelerate the improvement of the central bank system and smooth the monetary policy transmission mechanism. Actively develop science and technology finance, green finance, inclusive finance, pension finance, and digital finance, and strengthen high-quality financial services for major strategies, key areas, and weak links. Improve the positioning and governance of financial institutions and improve the incentive and restraint mechanism to serve the real economy. Develop diversified equity financing, accelerate the development of a multi-level bond market, and increase the proportion of direct financing. Optimize the management system of state-owned financial capital.

Improve the function of the capital market that coordinates investment and financing, prevent risks, strengthen supervision, and promote the healthy and stable development of the capital market. Support long-term capital entry into the market. Improve the quality of listed companies, strengthen the supervision and delisting system of listed companies. Establish a long-term mechanism to enhance the internal stability of the capital market. Improve the restraint mechanism for the conduct of major shareholders and actual controllers. Improve the dividend incentive and restraint mechanism of listed companies. Improve the investor protection mechanism. Promote the docking of regional equity market rules and the unification of standards.

Enactment of financial laws. Improve the financial supervision system, bring all financial activities under supervision in accordance with the law, strengthen the regulatory responsibility and accountability system, and strengthen the coordination of central and local supervision. We will build a safe and efficient financial infrastructure, unify the rules and systems for registration, custody, settlement and clearing of the financial market, establish a hard constraint system for early correction of risks, and build a solid financial stability guarantee system for effective prevention and control of systemic risks. Improve the mechanism for protecting financial consumers and cracking down on illegal financial activities and build a "firewall" of industrial capital and financial capital. Promote high-level financial opening-up steadily and steadily promote the internationalization of the RMB and develop the offshore RMB market. Steadily promote the research and development and application of digital yuan. Accelerate the construction of Shanghai as an international financial center.

Improve the pre-establishment national treatment plus negative list management model and support eligible foreign-funded institutions to participate in the pilot financial business. Steadily and prudently expand the mutual access of financial markets and optimize the qualified foreign investor regime. Promote the construction of an independent and controllable cross-border payment system, and strengthen the financial security mechanism under the conditions of openness. Establish a unified and all-round external debt supervision system. Actively participate in international financial governance.

(19) Improve the implementation of the regional coordinated development strategy mechanism. Construct a regional economic layout and territorial space system that complement each other's advantages. We will improve the system and policy system for promoting the large-scale development of the western region to form a new pattern, the northeast region to make new breakthroughs in its comprehensive revitalization, the central region to accelerate its rise, and the eastern region to accelerate modernization. Promote the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other regions to better play the role of high-quality development power sources, and optimize the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, the ecological protection and high-quality development mechanism of the Yellow River Basin. Promote the construction of Xiong'an New Area with high standards and high quality. Promote the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle. Improve the institutional system of main functional zones, and strengthen the guarantee mechanism for the optimal development of land space. We will improve the regional integration development mechanism, build a new mechanism for cross-administrative cooperation and development, and deepen industrial cooperation in the eastern, central and western regions. Improve the system and mechanism for promoting the development of the marine economy.

6. Improve the system and mechanism for urban-rural integrated development

The integrated development of urban and rural areas is an inevitable requirement of Chinese modernization. It is necessary to coordinate the comprehensive revitalization of new industrialization, new urbanization and rural areas, comprehensively improve the level of integration of urban and rural planning, construction and governance, promote the equal exchange and two-way flow of urban and rural elements, narrow the gap between urban and rural areas, and promote the common prosperity and development of urban and rural areas.

(20) Improve the system and mechanism for promoting new urbanization. Build a benign interaction mechanism for industrial upgrading, population agglomeration, and urban development. Implement a system of providing basic public services through the registration of the permanent place of residence, promote the social insurance, housing security, and compulsory education of the children of the migrant population who meet the requirements to enjoy the same rights as the registered population in the place of relocation, and accelerate the urbanization of the rural migrant population. Safeguard the lawful land rights and interests of farmers who have settled in cities, protect the land contracting rights, homestead land use rights, and collective income distribution rights of farmers who have settled in cities in accordance with the law, and explore the establishment of methods for voluntary paid withdrawal.

Adhere to the people's city built by the people and the people's city for the people. Improve the urban planning system, and guide the coordinated development and intensive and compact layout of large, medium, and small cities and towns. Deepen the reform of the urban construction, operation and governance system, and accelerate the transformation of urban development mode. Promote the formation of a new system of smart and efficient governance in megacities, and establish a system and mechanism for the development of metropolitan areas in the same city. Deepen the reform of giving megatowns the right to manage the economy and society commensurate with the population and economic scale. Establish sustainable urban renewal models, policies and regulations, strengthen the construction of underground comprehensive pipe corridors and the transformation and upgrading of old pipelines, and deepen the action of improving urban safety and resilience.

(21) Consolidate and improve the basic rural management system. Orderly promote the extension of the second round of land contracts for another 30 years after the expiration of the pilot project, deepen the reform of the separation of ownership, contracting rights and management rights of contracted land, and develop moderately large-scale agricultural operations. Improve the agricultural management system, improve the mechanism for the formation of the price of the circulation of contracted land management rights, promote farmers' cooperative management, and promote the linkage between the support policies for new agricultural business entities and the increase of farmers' income. Improve the convenient and efficient agricultural socialized service system. We should develop a new type of rural collective economy, build an operating mechanism with clear property rights and reasonable distribution, and give farmers more adequate property rights and interests.

(22) Improve the support system for strengthening agriculture and benefiting farmers and rich farmers. Adhere to the priority development of agriculture and rural areas and improve the investment mechanism for rural revitalization. Strengthen the county-level industries to enrich the people, build a diversified food supply system, and cultivate new industries and new forms of business in rural areas. Optimize the agricultural subsidy policy system and develop multi-level agricultural insurance. Improve the normalized mechanism for preventing the return to poverty and poverty that covers the rural population, and establish a hierarchical and categorical assistance system for the low-income rural population and underdeveloped areas. Improve the long-term management mechanism for poverty alleviation and national investment to form assets. Use the experience of the "Ten Million Project" to improve the long-term mechanism for promoting the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas.

We should speed up the improvement of the mechanism for guaranteeing the income of grain farmers and promote the maintenance of the prices of grain and other important agricultural products at a reasonable level. Coordinate the establishment of an inter-provincial horizontal interest compensation mechanism in grain production and marketing areas, and make substantial progress in compensating the interests of major producing areas. Coordinate the reform of the system and mechanism for the management of grain purchase and sales and reserves, and establish a new mode of supervision. Improve long-term mechanisms for food and food conservation.

(23) Deepen the reform of the land system. Reform and improve the system of balance between cultivated land occupation and compensation, incorporate all types of cultivated land occupation into unified management, and improve the quality acceptance mechanism of supplementary cultivated land to ensure that the balance standard is met. Improve the mechanism for the construction, acceptance, management and protection of high-standard farmland. Improve the management system to ensure that cultivated land is used for planting basic crops. Legally owned houses owned by rural households are allowed to be revitalized and utilized through rental, shareholding, and cooperation. Promote the reform of rural collective management construction land into the market in an orderly manner, and improve the distribution mechanism of land value-added income.

Optimize land management, improve the land management system that is efficiently linked with macro policies and regional development, and give priority to ensuring the rational use of land for leading industries and major projects, so that advantageous areas have more room for development. Establish a coordination mechanism for the allocation of new urban construction land and the increase in permanent population. Explore the national centralized reclamation of cultivated land for specific projects and regions and implement the mechanism of balance between occupation and compensation. Optimize the use of urban industrial and commercial land, accelerate the development of the secondary market for construction land, promote the mixed development and utilization of land, rational conversion of use, and revitalize the stock of land and inefficient land. Carry out special management of land use in various industrial parks. Formulate policies for the extension and renewal of the right to use industrial and commercial land.

7. Improve the system and mechanism of high-level opening up

Openness is a clear sign of Chinese modernization. We must adhere to the basic national policy of opening up to the outside world, persist in promoting reform through opening-up, rely on the advantages of China's super-large-scale market, enhance the ability of opening up in the expansion of international cooperation, and build a new system of a higher-level open economy.

(24) Steadily expand institutional opening-up. Actively align with international high-standard economic and trade rules, and realize the compatibility of rules, regulations, management, and standards in the fields of property rights protection, industrial subsidies, environmental standards, labor protection, government procurement, e-commerce, and finance, so as to create a transparent, stable and predictable institutional environment. We will expand our own opening-up, orderly expand the opening up of China's commodity market, service market, capital market, labor market, etc., and expand unilateral opening up to the least developed countries. Deepen the reform of the foreign aid system and mechanism, and realize the whole chain management.

We will uphold the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, actively participate in the reform of the global economic governance system and provide more global public goods. Expand the network of high-standard free trade zones for the world, establish a compliance mechanism that is in line with international rules, and optimize the environment for openness and cooperation.

(25) Deepen the reform of the foreign trade system. Strengthen the coordination of trade policies and fiscal, taxation, financial and industrial policies, build institutional support and policy support systems for trade powers, accelerate the integrated reform of domestic and foreign trade, and actively respond to the trend of trade digitalization and greening. Promote regulatory innovation in customs clearance, taxation, foreign exchange and other regulatory areas, and create an institutional environment conducive to the development of new business forms and models. Innovate and develop digital trade, and promote the construction of cross-border e-commerce comprehensive pilot zones. We will build bulk commodity trading centers, build global distribution and distribution centers, support the orderly layout of overseas circulation facilities by various entities, and support the construction of international logistics hubs and bulk commodity resource allocation hubs in qualified areas. Improve the trade risk prevention and control mechanism, and improve the export control system and trade remedy system.

Innovate and enhance trade in services, fully implement the negative list for cross-border trade in services, promote comprehensive pilot demonstrations for the expansion and opening up of the service industry, and encourage professional service institutions to enhance their international service capabilities. Accelerate the development of offshore trade and develop new offshore international trade business. Establish and improve the cross-border financial service system and enrich the supply of financial products and services.

(26) Deepen the reform of the management system for foreign investment and outbound investment. Create a market-oriented, law-based, and international first-class business environment, and protect the rights and interests of foreign investment in accordance with the law. Expand the catalogue of industries that encourage foreign investment, reasonably reduce the negative list for foreign investment access, implement the comprehensive lifting of restrictions on foreign investment in the manufacturing sector, and promote the orderly expansion of opening up in the fields of telecommunications, the Internet, education, culture, and medical care. Deepen the reform of the foreign investment promotion system and mechanism, ensure the national treatment of foreign-funded enterprises in terms of factor acquisition, qualification licensing, standard setting, government procurement, etc., and support participation in the upstream and downstream supporting cooperation of the industrial chain. Improve the system of convenience for foreign personnel entering the country for residence, medical care, payment, and so on. Improve the system and mechanism for promoting and guaranteeing outbound investment, improve the management service system for outbound investment, and promote international cooperation in industrial and supply chains.

(27) Optimize the open layout of the area. Consolidate the leading position of the eastern coastal region in opening up, raise the level of opening up in the central and western regions and the northeast region, and accelerate the formation of a comprehensive opening up pattern in which land and sea are linked at home and abroad, and the east and west are mutually beneficial. We should give full play to the advantages of coastal, border, riverside and transportation arteries, optimize the division of regional opening functions, and create open highlands in various forms. Implement the promotion strategy of the pilot free trade zone, and encourage initiative and integrated exploration. Accelerate the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

We will give full play to the advantages of the "one country, two systems" system, consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's status as an international financial, shipping and trade center, support Hong Kong and Macao in building a highland for international high-end talents, and improve the mechanism for Hong Kong and Macao to play a better role in the country's opening up. Deepen cooperation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and strengthen the convergence of rules and mechanisms. Improve systems and policies for promoting cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, and deepen cross-strait integration and development.

(28) Improve the mechanism for promoting high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. We will continue to implement the Belt and Road Science and Technology Innovation Action Plan and strengthen multilateral cooperation platforms in areas such as green development, digital economy, artificial intelligence, energy, taxation, finance and disaster reduction. Improve the integrated layout of land, sea and sky networks, and build a three-dimensional interconnection network of the "Belt and Road". Coordinate and promote major landmark projects and "small but beautiful" livelihood projects.

8. Complete the system of whole-process people's democracy

The development of whole-process people's democracy is the essential requirement of Chinese-style modernization. We must unswervingly follow the path of socialist political development with Chinese characteristics, uphold and improve China's fundamental, basic, and important political systems, enrich the forms of democracy at all levels, and concretely and realistically reflect the people's mastery of the country in all aspects of the country's political and social life.

(29) Strengthen the construction of the system of the people being the masters of the country. Adhere to, improve, and operate the people's congress system well. Improve the people's congress's supervision system over administrative organs, supervisory organs, adjudication organs, and procuratorial organs, improve the supervision law and its implementation mechanism, and strengthen the review and supervision of people's congresses' budget and final accounts, as well as the management of state-owned assets and government debts. Improve the rules of procedure of the people's congress and the systems of argumentation, assessment, deliberation, and hearing. Enrich the content and form of people's congress deputies' contact with the masses. Improve the working mechanism for absorbing public opinion and gathering people's wisdom. Give play to the role of trade unions, Communist Youth Leagues, women's federations, and other mass organizations as bridges and links to connect and serve the masses.

(30) Improve mechanisms for consultative democracy. Give play to the role of the CPPCC as a specialized consultative body, complete mechanisms for in-depth consultation and interaction, full expression of opinions, and broad consensus building, and strengthen the establishment of mechanisms for the CPPCC to reflect social conditions and public opinion, connect with the masses, and serve the people. Improve the democratic supervision mechanism of the CPPCC.

Improve the system of consultative democracy, enrich the methods of consultation, improve the institutionalized platforms for political party consultation, people's congress consultation, government consultation, CPPCC consultation, people's organization consultation, grassroots consultation, and social organization consultation, and strengthen the coordination and cooperation of various consultation channels. Complete implementation mechanisms for consultation before and during decision-making, and improve mechanisms for adopting, implementing, and giving feedback on the results of consultations.

(31) Improve the system of grassroots democracy. Improve the mechanism of grassroots mass autonomy under the leadership of grassroots Party organizations, improve the system and work system of grassroots democracy, and broaden the channels for all types of grassroots organizations and the masses to participate in grassroots governance in an orderly manner. Improve the system of openness. Improve the democratic management system of enterprises and institutions with the workers' congress as the basic form, and improve the effective form of enterprise employees' participation in management.

(32) Improve the pattern of united front work. Improve policies and measures to give play to the political role of the united front in rallying people's hearts and gathering forces. Adhere to, develop, and improve China's new type of political party system. Give better play to the role of non-Party personalities, and improve the system for building the ranks of non-Party representatives. Formulate a law on the promotion of ethnic unity and progress, improve the institutional mechanism for forging the sense of community of the Chinese nation, and enhance the cohesion of the Chinese nation. Systematically advance the sinicization of religion in our country and strengthen the rule of law in the governance of religious affairs. Improve the political guidance mechanism for non-party intellectuals and people from new social classes. Comprehensively build pro-Qing political and business relations, and improve the working mechanism for promoting the healthy development of the non-public economy and the healthy growth of people in the non-public economy. Improve the working mechanism for Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and overseas Chinese affairs.

IX. Improve the system of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics

The rule of law is an important guarantee for China's modernization. It is necessary to fully implement the Constitution, safeguard the authority of the Constitution, coordinate the advancement of reforms in all aspects of legislation, law enforcement, justice, and law-abiding, improve mechanisms for ensuring equality before the law, carry forward the spirit of socialist rule of law, safeguard social fairness and justice, and comprehensively advance the rule of law in all aspects of state work.

(33) Deepen reform in the field of legislation. Improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics with the Constitution at its core, complete the institutional system for ensuring the full implementation of the Constitution, and establish a reporting system for the implementation of the Constitution. Improve the legislative work pattern of Party committee leadership, people's congress leadership, government support, and participation of all parties. Coordinate the enactment, reform, abolition, and interpretation, strengthen legislation in key areas, emerging fields, and foreign-related fields, improve the system of constitutional review and filing review, and improve the quality of legislation. Explore regional synergistic legislation. Improve the coordination mechanism between intra-Party regulations and national laws and regulations. Establish a unified national information platform for laws, regulations and normative documents.

(34) Deeply promote administration according to law. Promote the legalization of government agencies, functions, authority, procedures, and responsibilities, promote the standardization, normalization, and facilitation of government services, and improve an integrated online government service platform covering the entire country. Improve mechanisms for reviewing the legality of major decisions and normative documents. Strengthen the review of government legislation. Deepen the reform of the administrative law enforcement system, improve the comprehensive law enforcement system and mechanism at the grassroots level, and improve the administrative law enforcement supervision system and mechanism. Improve the system of benchmarks for administrative discretion in areas such as administrative punishments, and promote cross-regional convergence of administrative law enforcement standards. Improve the two-way linkage system between administrative punishment and criminal punishment. Improve the administrative reconsideration system and mechanism. Improve the administrative adjudication system. Improve the vertical management system and the local hierarchical management system and improve the vertical management institutions and local coordination and cooperation mechanisms. Steadily promote the optimization of institutions in counties with small populations. Deepen the reform of the management system of development zones. Optimize the structural layout of public institutions and strengthen public welfare.

(35) Complete judicial systems and mechanisms for fair law enforcement. Complete systems and mechanisms for supervision organs, public security organs, procuratorial organs, adjudication organs, and judicial-administrative organs to perform their respective duties, and for supervision, investigation, procuratorial, adjudication, and enforcement powers to cooperate with and restrain each other, to ensure that the entire process of all aspects of law enforcement and justice operates under effective restraint and supervision. Deepen the reform of separating adjudication power from enforcement power, improve the national enforcement system, and strengthen the supervision of parties, procuratorial organs, and the public throughout enforcement activities. Improve the system of judicial relief and protection for law enforcement, and improve the state compensation system. Deepen and standardize judicial openness, and implement and improve the judicial responsibility system. Standardize the establishment of specialized courts. Deepen the reform of hierarchical jurisdiction, centralized jurisdiction, and non-local jurisdiction for administrative cases. We will build a coordinated and efficient police system and mechanism, promote the reform of the establishment and management of local public security organs, and continue to promote the reform of the management system of civil aviation public security organs and customs anti-smuggling departments. Standardize the management system for auxiliary police personnel.

Adhere to the correct view of human rights, strengthen judicial safeguards for human rights law enforcement, improve working mechanisms such as prior review, in-process supervision, and post-event correction, improve systems involving compulsory measures for citizens' personal rights, as well as compulsory measures such as sealing, seizure, and freezing, and lawfully investigate and deal with criminal conduct such as bending the law for personal gain, illegal detention, and extorting confessions by torture. Advance full coverage of defense counsel in criminal cases. Establish a system for sealing records of minor crimes.

(36) Improve mechanisms for advancing the establishment of a rule of law society. Complete public legal services systems covering both urban and rural areas, deepening the reform of the lawyer system, notary system, arbitration system, mediation system, and judicial appraisal management system. Improve publicity and education on the rule of law, and improve practice-oriented mechanisms for education and training in law schools. Strengthen and improve the protection of the rights and interests of minors, strengthen the prevention and governance of juvenile crime, and draft provisions on special correctional education.

(37) Strengthen the establishment of foreign-related rule of law. Establish working mechanisms for the integrated advancement of foreign-related legislation, law enforcement, justice, law-abiding and legal services, and the cultivation of rule of law talents. Improve the system of foreign-related laws and regulations and the implementation system of the rule of law, and deepen the cooperation between France in the Department of Law Enforcement. Improve judicial adjudication systems such as when parties agree on jurisdiction in accordance with law and choose to apply extraterritorial law in foreign-related civil legal relationships. Improve the international commercial arbitration and mediation system and cultivate world-class arbitration institutions and law firms. Actively participate in international rule-making.

10. Deepen the reform of the cultural system and mechanism

Chinese modernization is the modernization of material civilization and spiritual civilization in harmony. It is necessary to enhance cultural self-confidence, develop advanced socialist culture, carry forward revolutionary culture, inherit the excellent traditional Chinese culture, speed up the adaptation to the new situation of rapid development of information technology, cultivate and form a large-scale contingent of outstanding cultural talents, and stimulate the vitality of cultural innovation and creativity of the whole nation.

(38) Improve the responsibility system for ideological work. Improve the system of arming the whole party, educating the people, and guiding practical work with the party's innovative theories, improve the study system of the theoretical study center group of the party committee (party group), and improve the ideological and political work system. Innovate the research and construction project of Marxist theory, implement the innovation project of philosophy and social sciences, and build an independent knowledge system of Chinese philosophy and social sciences. Improve the spokesperson system. Construct a working mechanism and evaluation system that adapts to all-media production and communication and promote the systematic reform of mainstream media. Improve mechanisms for guiding public opinion and coordinating mechanisms for responding to public opinion.

Promote the normalization and institutionalization of education on ideals and beliefs. Improve institutional mechanisms for cultivating and practicing the Core Socialist Values. Improve the working mechanism for the cultivation, practice, and creation of innovative civilizations. Implement the civilized rural style construction project. Optimize the propaganda and learning mechanism for heroes and models, innovate the organization mechanism for patriotic education and various mass theme activities, and promote the whole society to worship heroes, remember martyrs, and strive to be pioneers. Construct a system for the inheritance of traditional Chinese virtues, complete systems and mechanisms for the establishment of social morality, professional ethics, family virtues, and personal morality, complete long-term effective mechanisms for the establishment of creditworthiness, educate and guide the entire society to consciously abide by the law, follow public order and good customs, and resolutely oppose money worship, hedonism, extreme individualism, and historical nihilism. Form a mechanism for the implementation of online ideological and moral education that is focused and precise. Establish and complete mechanisms for the coordinated governance of prominent issues in the field of morality and improve long-term effective mechanisms for "eliminating pornography and cracking down on illegal publications".

(39) Optimize the supply mechanism of cultural services and cultural products. Improve the public cultural service system, establish a mechanism for high-quality cultural resources to reach the grassroots level, improve the mechanism for social forces to participate in public cultural services, and promote the reform of the separation of ownership and use rights of public cultural facilities. Deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises in the cultural field, promote the deepening of internal reform of cultural institutions by category, and improve the construction and development mechanism of literary and art troupes.

Adhere to the people-centered creative orientation, adhere to the combination of achievements and talents, grasp the work and grasp the environment throughout, and improve the work mechanism of literary and artistic creation and production services, guidance, and organization. Improve the cultural industry system and market system, and improve cultural and economic policies. We should explore effective mechanisms for the integration of culture and science and technology, and accelerate the development of new cultural formats. Deepen the reform of the administrative examination and approval filing system in the cultural field, and strengthen supervision during and after the event. Deepen the comprehensive management of the cultural and entertainment sector.

Establish a coordination body for the protection and inheritance of cultural heritage, establish a supervision system for cultural heritage protection, and promote the systematic protection and unified supervision of cultural heritage. Construct a Chinese civilization identification system. Improve the system and mechanism for the in-depth integration and development of culture and tourism. Improve the public service system for national fitness, reform and improve the management system and operation mechanism of competitive sports.

(40) Complete comprehensive network governance systems. Deepen the reform of the network management system, integrate the construction and management functions of online content, and promote the integrated management of news and publicity and online public opinion. Improve the development and management mechanism of generative AI. Strengthen the establishment of the rule of law in cyberspace, complete long-term effective mechanisms for the governance of the online ecosystem, and complete work systems for the protection of minors online.

(41) Build a more effective international communication system. Promote the reconstruction of the international communication pattern, deepen the reform and innovation of the international communication mechanism of mainstream media, and accelerate the construction of a multi-channel and three-dimensional external communication pattern. Accelerate the construction of Chinese discourse and Chinese narrative system, and comprehensively improve the efficiency of international communication. Establish a mechanism for the implementation of the Global Civilization Initiative. Promote the facilitation of management of going out and inviting in, and expand international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

11. Complete systems for safeguarding and improving people's livelihood

Safeguarding and improving people's livelihood in the process of development is a major task of Chinese modernization. We must persist in doing our best and doing what we can, improve the basic public service system, strengthen the construction of inclusive, basic and comprehensive people's livelihood, solve the most direct and realistic interests of the people, and constantly meet the people's yearning for a better life.

(42) Improve the income distribution system. It is necessary to build a coordinated system of primary distribution, redistribution, and tertiary distribution, increase the proportion of residents' income in the distribution of national income, and increase the proportion of labor remuneration in the primary distribution. We will improve the mechanism for determining workers' wages, reasonable growth, and payment guarantees, and improve the policy system for distribution according to factors. Improve redistribution adjustment mechanisms such as taxation, social security, and transfer payments. Support the development of public welfare and charity.

Standardize the order of income distribution, standardize the wealth accumulation mechanism, increase the property income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, and form an institutional system that effectively increases the income of low-income groups, steadily expands the size of middle-income groups, and rationally regulates excessively high incomes. Deepen the reform of the wage determination mechanism of state-owned enterprises, and reasonably determine and strictly regulate the salaries, allowances and subsidies of responsible persons at all levels of state-owned enterprises.

(43) Improve employment-first policies. Improve the promotion mechanism for high-quality and full employment, improve the employment public service system, and strive to solve structural employment contradictions. Improve the employment support system for key groups such as college graduates, migrant workers, and retired soldiers, and improve the lifelong vocational skills training system. Coordinate the urban and rural employment policy system, simultaneously promote the reform of household registration, employment, archives and other services, optimize the policy environment for entrepreneurship and employment, and support and standardize the development of new forms of employment. Improve the system and mechanism for promoting equal opportunities, and smooth the channels for social mobility. Improve the mechanism for consultation and coordination of labor relations and strengthen the protection of workers' rights and interests.

(44) Improve the social security system. Improve the national overall planning system for basic pension insurance and improve the national unified social security public service platform. Improve the value preservation and appreciation of social security funds and the safety supervision system. Improve the mechanism for the financing and reasonable adjustment of basic pension and basic medical insurance, and gradually increase the basic pension of basic old-age insurance for urban and rural residents. Improve the social security system for people in flexible employment, migrant workers, and new forms of employment, expand the coverage of unemployment, work-related injury, and maternity insurance, completely abolish the restrictions on household registration in the place of employment, and improve the policy for the transfer and continuation of social security relations. Accelerate the development of a multi-level and multi-pillar pension insurance system, expand the coverage of the annuity system, and implement a personal pension system. Give full play to the supplementary protection role of various types of commercial insurance. Promote the provincial overall planning of basic medical insurance, deepen the reform of medical insurance payment methods, improve the serious illness insurance and medical assistance system, and strengthen the supervision of medical insurance funds. Improve the social assistance system. Complete systems for protecting the lawful rights and interests of women and children. Improve the social security system and care service system for the disabled.

Accelerate the establishment of a housing system that combines rental and purchase, and accelerate the construction of a new model of real estate development. Increase the construction and supply of affordable housing to meet the rigid housing needs of wage earners. Support the diversified and improved housing needs of urban and rural residents. The governments of all cities are fully given the autonomy to regulate and control the real estate market, and the relevant cities are allowed to cancel or reduce the housing purchase restriction policy and cancel the standards for ordinary and non-ordinary housing according to the city's policies. Reform the financing methods of real estate development and the pre-sale system of commercial housing. Improve the real estate tax system.

(45) Deepen the reform of the medical and health system. Implement the strategy of giving priority to the development of health, improve the public health system, promote social co-governance, coordination of medical treatment and prevention, and integration of medical treatment, and strengthen the capacity of monitoring and early warning, risk assessment, epidemiological investigation, inspection and testing, emergency response, and medical treatment. Promote the coordinated development and governance of medical care, medical insurance, and medicine. Promote the expansion and sinking of high-quality medical resources and the balanced distribution of regions, accelerate the construction of a hierarchical diagnosis and treatment system, promote the construction of close medical alliances, and strengthen primary medical and health services. Deepen the reform of public hospitals oriented by public welfare, establish a charging mechanism led by medical services, improve the salary system, and establish a dynamic adjustment mechanism for staffing. Guide and standardize the development of private hospitals. Innovate medical and health supervision methods. Improve the mechanism for supporting the development of innovative drugs and medical devices, and improve the mechanism for the inheritance, innovation and development of traditional Chinese medicine.

(46) Improve the population development support and service system. Focusing on coping with the aging population and declining birthrate, we will improve the population development strategy, improve the population service system covering the whole population and the whole life cycle, and promote high-quality population development. Improve the policy system and incentive mechanism for childbirth, and promote the construction of a childbirth-friendly society. Effectively reduce the cost of childbirth, parenting and education, improve the maternity leave system, establish a maternity subsidy system, improve the level of basic childbirth and children's medical public services, and increase the deduction of individual income tax. Strengthen the construction of an inclusive childcare service system and support the development of various models such as employer-run childcare, community-embedded childcare, and family childcare points. Grasp the objective law of population flow, promote relevant public services to follow people, and promote the rational agglomeration and orderly flow of urban and rural and regional populations.

Actively respond to the aging of the population, and improve the policy mechanism for the development of the pension industry and the pension industry. Develop the silver economy and create diversified and personalized jobs suitable for the elderly. In accordance with the principles of voluntariness and flexibility, we will advance the reform of gradually postponing the statutory retirement age in a steady and orderly manner. Optimize the supply of basic pension services, cultivate community pension service institutions, improve the operation mechanism of public pension institutions, encourage and guide enterprises and other social forces to actively participate, promote mutual assistance pension services, and promote the integration of medical care and elderly care. Accelerate the completion of the shortcomings of rural pension services. Improve services for the elderly with special difficulties, such as widows and orphans, the disabled, and the disabled, and accelerate the establishment of a long-term care insurance system.

12. Deepen the reform of the ecological civilization system

Chinese modernization is the modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature. It is necessary to improve the institutional system of ecological civilization, promote carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion and growth, actively respond to climate change, and accelerate the improvement of the system and mechanism for the implementation of the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets.

(47) Improve the basic system of ecological civilization. Implement a sub-regional, differentiated, and precise management and control system for the ecological environment and improve the monitoring and evaluation system for the ecological environment. Establish and improve a unified and cohesive land and space use control and planning permission system that covers all types of land and space in the whole region. Improve the property rights system and management system of natural resource assets, improve the entrustment and agency mechanism for the ownership of natural resource assets owned by the whole people, and establish a responsibility assessment and supervision system for ecological environmental protection, protection and utilization of natural resources, and asset preservation and appreciation. Improve the coordination mechanism for national ecological security work. Codification of the Code of Ecology and Environment.

(48) Improve the ecological environment governance system. Promote the construction of a responsibility system, a regulatory system, a market system, and a system of laws, regulations, and policies for ecological and environmental governance. We will improve the systems and mechanisms for precise pollution control, scientific pollution control, and pollution control in accordance with the law, implement a fixed pollution source supervision system with the pollutant discharge permit system as the core, establish a coordinated management and environmental risk management and control system for new pollutants, and promote coordinated emission reduction of multiple pollutants. Deepen the reform of the system for disclosing environmental information in accordance with the law, and build an environmental credit supervision system. Promote the construction of an ecological and environmental governance system that integrates upstream and downstream in important river basins. Comprehensively promote the construction of a system of protected areas with national parks as the main body.

Implement the ecological protection redline management system, improve the integrated protection and systematic governance mechanism of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grasslands and sands, and build a diversified investment mechanism for ecological protection and restoration. Implement the rigid constraint system for water resources, and comprehensively implement the reform of water resources fees into taxes. Strengthen the coordination mechanism for biodiversity conservation. Improve the system for the development and protection of marine resources. Improve the value realization mechanism of ecological products. Deepen the reform of the system of paid use of natural resources. Promote comprehensive ecological compensation, improve the horizontal ecological protection compensation mechanism, and coordinate the promotion of compensation for ecological and environmental damage.

(49) Improve green and low-carbon development mechanisms. Implement fiscal, tax, financial, investment, and price policies and standard systems that support green and low-carbon development, develop green and low-carbon industries, improve green consumption incentive mechanisms, and promote the construction of a green, low-carbon and circular economic system. Optimize the government's green procurement policy and improve the green tax system. Improve the total resource management and comprehensive conservation system, and improve the waste recycling system. Improve the mechanism for clean and efficient use of coal. Accelerate the planning and construction of a new energy system, and improve new energy consumption and regulation policies and measures. Improve the work system for adapting to climate change. Establish a new mechanism for the comprehensive transformation from dual control of energy consumption to dual control of carbon emissions. We will build a carbon emission statistical accounting system, a product carbon labeling certification system, and a product carbon footprint management system, improve the carbon market trading system and the greenhouse gas voluntary emission reduction trading system, and actively and steadily promote carbon peak and carbon neutrality.

13. Modernize the national security system and capabilities

National security is an important foundation for the steady and long-term development of Chinese-style modernization. We must fully implement the overall national security concept, improve the system and mechanism for safeguarding national security, achieve high-quality development and high-level security and benign interaction, and effectively ensure the long-term peace and stability of the country.

(50) Improve the national security system. Strengthen coordination mechanisms for national security work, improve the national security rule of law system, strategic system, policy system, risk monitoring and early warning system, and improve the security guarantee system in key areas and the coordination and command system for important special projects. Build a linkage and efficient national security protection system, and promote the empowerment of national security science and technology.

(51) Improve public security governance mechanisms. Improve the support system for handling major public emergencies, improve the emergency command mechanism under the framework of major security and emergency response, strengthen the foundation and strength of grassroots emergency response, and improve disaster prevention, mitigation and relief capabilities. Improve the mechanism for investigation and rectification of safety production risks and responsibility back-checking. Improve the food and drug safety responsibility system. Complete biosecurity supervision, early warning, prevention and control systems. Strengthen the construction of network security systems and establish an artificial intelligence security supervision system.

(52) Improve the social governance system. Adhere to and develop the "Fengqiao experience" in the new era, improve the urban and rural grassroots governance system that combines autonomy, rule of law, and rule of ethics under the leadership of party organizations, and improve the social governance system of co-construction, co-governance and sharing. Explore the establishment of a unified national population management system. Complete social work systems and mechanisms, strengthen party building to lead grassroots governance, strengthen the construction of social workers, and promote the establishment of a volunteer service system. Promote the legalization of petition work. Improve the city's capacity for social governance, strengthen the functions of public service platforms such as citizen hotlines, and improve the management mechanism for the list of key matters for "getting one thing done efficiently" and the normalization promotion mechanism. Complete social psychological service systems and crisis intervention mechanisms. Complete mechanisms for giving play to the role of family education and family style in grassroots governance. Deepen the reform of industry associations and chambers of commerce. Complete systems for the management of social organizations.

Improve the system of matching township (street) responsibilities with power and resources, and strengthen the township (street) service management force. Improve the overall prevention and control system for public security, complete mechanisms for the normalization of the elimination of organized crime and vice, and severely punish illegal and criminal activities that the public has a strong reaction to in accordance with law.

(53) Improve foreign-related national security mechanisms. Establish and improve coordination mechanisms for peripheral security work. Strengthen systems and mechanisms for early warning, prevention, control, and protection of overseas interests and investment risks, deepen international law enforcement cooperation in the field of security, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and legal persons overseas. Improve anti-sanctions, anti-interference, and anti-"long-arm jurisdiction" mechanisms. Improve mechanisms for safeguarding maritime rights and interests. Improve mechanisms for participation in global security governance.

14. Continue to deepen the reform of national defense and the armed forces

The modernization of national defense and the armed forces is an important part of China's modernization. It is necessary to uphold the party's absolute leadership over the people's army, thoroughly implement the strategy of reforming and strengthening the army and provide a strong guarantee for the realization of the goal of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the army and the basic realization of national defense and military modernization as scheduled.

(54) Improve the leadership and management system and mechanism of the people's army. We should improve the system and mechanism for implementing the responsibility system of the chairman of the Central Military Commission, and further promote the political building of the army. Optimize the allocation of functions of the organs and departments of the Central Military Commission, improve the mechanism for the overall promotion of war construction and preparedness, improve the consultation and evaluation mechanism for major decisions, deepen innovation in strategic management, and improve the military governance system. Improve the working mechanism for managing the army in accordance with the law. We will improve supporting policies and systems in the fields of combat readiness and military human resources. Deepen the reform of military academies and universities, and promote the connotative development of military academies. Carry out the adjustment and reform of military enterprises and institutions.

(55) Deepen the reform of the joint operations system. We will improve the functions of the CMC's joint operations command center, improve the command functions in major security areas, and establish a mechanism for coordinating operations with the central and state organs. Optimize the organization of the theater joint operations command center, and improve the joint operations command and grouping mode of the task forces. Strengthen the overall planning of the construction and use of the network information system. We should build a new type of structure and layout of the services and arms, accelerate the development of strategic deterrent forces, vigorously develop new domains and new quality combat forces, and make overall plans to strengthen the building of traditional combat forces. Optimize the strength of the armed police force.

(56) Deepen cross-military and non-military reforms. Improve the integrated national strategic system and capacity-building work mechanism, and improve the military-related decision-making, deliberation and coordination system and mechanism. We will improve the mechanism for reporting military needs for national defense construction and connecting the military and the civilian sector, and improve the national defense mobilization system. Deepen the reform of the national defense science, technology and industrial system, optimize the layout of national defense science, technology and industry, improve the weapons and equipment procurement system, establish a military product design return mechanism, and build a modern weapons and equipment management system. Improve the overall planning mechanism for military and civilian standardization work. Strengthen the overall planning of construction and management in the fields of aerospace and military trade. Optimize the leadership and management system and mechanism of border and coastal defense and improve the mechanism for the joint efforts of the party, government, military, police, and people to govern the border. Deepen the reform of the militia system. Improve the working mechanism of double support.

15. Enhance the Party's leadership level for further deepening reform in an all-round way and advancing Chinese-style modernization

The party's leadership is the fundamental guarantee for further deepening reform in an all-round way and promoting Chinese-style modernization. We must deeply understand the decisive significance of the "two establishments", strengthen the "four consciousnesses", strengthen the "four self-confidences", and achieve the "two safeguards", maintain a high degree of consciousness of leading the social revolution with the party's self-revolution, adhere to the spirit of reform and strict standards to govern the party, improve the party's self-revolution system and normative system, and constantly promote the party's self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement, so as to ensure that the party will always become a strong leadership core for the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

(57) Adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee over further deepening reform in an all-round way. The Party Central Committee leads the overall design, overall coordination, and overall advancement of the reform. Improve mechanisms for the implementation of major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and ensure that the Party Central Committee's orders and prohibitions are enforced. Party committees (Party groups) at all levels are responsible for implementing the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, planning and promoting the reform of their respective regions and departments, encouraging pioneering and innovating in light of actual conditions, and creating fresh experiences that can be replicated and promoted. Take the party's mass line in the new era, and fully absorb social expectations, the wisdom of the masses, expert opinions, and grassroots experience into the reform design. Set reform topics around the resolution of outstanding contradictions, optimize the mechanism for generating key reform plans, adhere to the truth, correct mistakes, and promptly discover problems and correct deviations. Improve the reform incentive and public opinion guidance mechanism and create a good atmosphere for reform.

(58) Deepen the reform of the party building system. With the focus on mobilizing the enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity of the whole party to grasp reform and promote development, we should improve the system and mechanism of party building. Strengthen the party's innovative theoretical arming, establish and improve a long-term mechanism for casting the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, promoting positive trends with learning, and promoting cadres with learning. Deepen the reform of the cadre and personnel system, clearly establish a correct orientation for selecting and employing personnel, vigorously select and promote cadres who are politically competent, dare to take responsibility, are determined to reform, have outstanding achievements, and are honest and honest, and strive to solve the problems of cadres who are disorderly, inactive, dare not act, and are not good at acting. Establish and practice a correct outlook on government performance, and complete working mechanisms for effectively preventing and correcting deviations in the outlook on performance. Implement the "three distinctions" and encourage cadres to forge ahead and start a business. Promote the normalization of leading cadres being able to go up and down, and increase the intensity of adjusting cadres who are not suitable for their current posts. We should improve the mechanism of regular training, especially basic training, strengthen professional training and practical training, and comprehensively improve the ability of cadres to modernize. Improve and implement the tenure system for leading cadres, and improve the system for the change and handover of the principal responsible persons of leading groups. Strengthen the political and organizational functions of Party organizations. Explore effective ways to strengthen party building in new economic organizations, new social organizations, and new employment groups. Improve the education, management, and role play mechanisms for Party members. Improve intra-Party laws and regulations, and enhance the authority and enforcement of intra-Party regulations.

(59) Deeply promote the building of a clean and honest government and the fight against corruption. Complete mechanisms for concretizing, precise, and normalizing political supervision. We should persistently implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and improve the institutional mechanisms for preventing and controlling formalism and bureaucracy. We will continue to streamline and standardize meeting documents and various activities such as creation demonstrations, evaluations, festivals, exhibitions and forums, strictly control the total amount of supervision, inspection and assessment for the grassroots level, improve the quality of research, and make great efforts to solve the problem of excessive frequency and overburden. Formulate a list of township (street) performance of duties, and improve the long-term mechanism for reducing the burden on the grassroots. Establish a discipline education mechanism that combines regular and centralized, deepen the use of the "four forms" of supervision and discipline, and comprehensively give play to the party's role in discipline education and restraint, guarantee and incentive.

Improve the work mechanism for promoting the integration of those who dare not be corrupt, cannot be corrupted, and do not want to be corrupt, and strive to eradicate the soil and conditions for the breeding of corruption. Improve the mechanism for the simultaneous investigation and treatment of unhealthy trends and corruption, deepen the rectification of corruption in areas where power is concentrated, capital is intensive, and resources are enriched, seriously investigate and deal with the problem of collusion between government and business to undermine the political ecology and economic development environment, improve the joint punishment mechanism for key bribe-givers, and enrich effective methods for preventing and controlling new types of corruption and hidden corruption. Strengthen governance of false accusations. Complete mechanisms for pursuit, prevention, and recovery of stolen goods. Strengthen the construction of a culture of integrity in the new era.

Improve the supervision system of the Party and the state. Strengthen the main responsibility and supervision responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. Improve and strengthen the supporting system for strengthening the supervision of the "number one" and the leading group. Improve the mechanism of power allocation and operational constraints, and oppose the idea of privilege and the phenomenon of privilege. Promote the organic connection between discipline enforcement and criminal justice. Improve the system and mechanism for inspection and inspection. Optimize the functions of supervision, inspection, review and investigation bodies, improve the discipline inspection and supervision system of vertical management units, and promote the full dispatch of discipline inspection and supervision teams to central management enterprises. Deepen the reform of the supervision system and mechanism at the grassroots level. Promote national anti-corruption legislation, revise the Supervision Law, and introduce an anti-cross-border corruption law.

(60) Do a good job in the implementation of reform in the spirit of nailing. For the Party Central Committee's decision-making and deployment to further deepen the reform in an all-round way, the whole party must be realistic and pragmatic to grasp the implementation, dare to do good to grasp the implementation, adhere to the coordination between the upper and lower levels, the combination of all departments, scientifically formulate the reform task book, timetable, and priority, clarify the main body and responsibility of the implementation of various reforms, and include the implementation of major reforms in the content of supervision, inspection and inspection, and test the reform with actual results and people's satisfaction.

Chinese modernization is modernization that follows the path of peaceful development. In our external work, we must firmly pursue an independent foreign policy of peace, promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, practice the common values of all mankind, implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization, deepen the reform of the foreign affairs work mechanism, participate in and lead the reform and construction of the global governance system, firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and create a favorable external environment for further comprehensively deepening reform and advancing Chinese-style modernization.

The whole Party, the whole army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country should unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, hold high the banner of reform and opening up, unite their efforts, forge ahead, and strive to build China into a great modern socialist country in an all-round way, realize the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization. [My Emphasis]