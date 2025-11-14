After posting several articles about China, I must promote Pepe Escobar’s latest report that was published today by Sputnikglobe: Tech Sinica - China’s Relentless Innovation Drive. He details the reasons for the headline. Very soon if not already there are two Superpowers that are immune to Outlaw US Empire sanctions and capable of defeating it in a hot war—Russia and China. Eventually, their grip on the Heartland will be unbreakable. The only thing the Empire can now do is foment aggravations along the Arc of Instability, but that won’t last too much longer. However, it can still create chaos in the Western Hemisphere as it’s now attempting. Someone made the point that Russia/China can also foment aggravations by backing nations resisting Imperial hegemony like Venezuela. But the key here is that the tech advantage once held by the Outlaw US Empire no longer exists and in some areas it’s very far behind. And there’s nothing the Empire can do thanks to its addiction to Neoliberal Dogma that stifles investment into R&D for productive industry.

Do read Pepe’s report.

