With 1.4 billion people, you’d expect there’d be many media outlets engaged in publishing academic dialogs of the sort featured by Dragon TV’s “This is China” program the Gym has featured recently. Some are print while others are video formats similar to podcasts. Guancha often provides both at the same time—video and transcript. It’s difficult for many outside of China to get honest Chinese views on world events since most media are tainted by Western biases, are Anti-China, and often misrepresent the Chinese POV, both academic and government. Fortunately, with the internet we can now get direct views from both China’s government and its academic community. The programs being translated are both 90-minutes long and will be broken into two parts.

While researching for this article, I discovered a Chinese English language publication, The China Academy, that’s related to the Guan Academy that produced the article’s talks, which also has a section called Thinkers Forum, which is akin to the Thinker’s Talk program that produced the articles. Those trying to make sense of today’s geopolitics need as many sources as possible to glean information from, and IMO this is a worthy addition.

The first part of this long discussion looks at what the academics see as a “strategic contraction” by the Outlaw US Empire from Europe and other portions of the world, a repositioning that many Western analysts have debated and discussed. Here’s the discussion’s preamble by the publisher:

On June 30, Dr. Li Bo, Director of the Shanghai Spring and Autumn Strategic Research Institute, had a conversation with Distinguished Professor Huang Jing from Shanghai International Studies University, providing in-depth analysis of recent developments in the United States, Europe, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific region, with a wealth of information.

With the establishment of a constructive strategic and stable relationship between China and the U.S., under Trump, the U.S. is now set to adopt a strategic contraction. The U.S.’s strategic contraction has created significant uncertainty for all sectors of the world and the future situation. How will the major powers respond?

Much has occurred in the two weeks since this discussion was held and the world situation has changed with Trump re-escalating his illegal war on Iran by refusing to fulfill the commitments he agreed to in Iran’s MOU. Clearly, Trump cannot allow himself to face reality and surrender and instead has decided to continue both the Iran war and the war on Russia. With that in mind, here’s the discussion:

1. The Great Contraction of U.S. Strategy

1. Trump’s “250th Anniversary Package”

Li Bo: Hello readers, welcome to ‘Thinkers Speak.’ In this issue, I will host and invite Professor Huang Jing, distinguished professor at Shanghai International Studies University, to discuss what is happening in the world under the U.S. strategic contraction from four perspectives: the United States, Europe, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

July 4th marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and also marks the milestone of a year and a half in Trump’s second term. According to Mr. Huang’s previous statements, Trump should “bring out the beef” to deliver his results—how many pieces did he deliver?

Huang Jing: I think there are a few of them.

The first is hyping up the stock market.

Trump will definitely use the US stock market as a topic — the S&P and Nasdaq repeatedly hit new highs, making the economy look good. There are two key support points: first, U.S. companies have high profitability[?]; second, the dominance of the dollar still provides a bottom. But this piece of “beef” is quite hollow.

The U.S. economy is currently “superhot.” Wall Street’s total market capitalization has already surged to $73 trillion, while the US GDP in 2025 is less than $31 trillion, about 240% of GDP, far exceeding the “Buffett Law”—according to Buffett, 70%–90% of GDP is the time to short the market. So how big is the US bubble? Even more astonishing, out of the 73 trillion, seven companies in Silicon Valley account for 21 trillion, which is even greater than the entire European GDP (19 trillion). Seven companies equal one European company—if that’s not a false fire, what is?

The second is signing major orders with China.

The greatest achievement of Trump’s visit to China was not the number of paper contracts signed, but the laying of a foundation: China and the U.S., as equal powers, compete in equal competition, and both sides recognize this new type of great power relationship, which can be put into a more practical sense—”constructive strategic stability.”

“Strategic stability” was first proposed by the Americans; we added “constructive.” Why is stability necessary? Because if the U.S. is clearly stronger than China, it will pressure you to attack. Now that both sides are evenly matched and China has a slight advantage, the zero-sum game is no longer working, so Trump has turned to a “long game”—a long-term game and a coexistence game. Coexistence requires mechanisms; from military security to trade and economics, there must be channels for consultation. “Constructive” means continuous construction and repair, because conflicts will inevitably arise.

Here’s a basic logic: Iran is willing to sit at the negotiating table, China plays a key role, and Pakistan is the intermediary. At that time, Trump threatened to “blow Iran back to the Stone Age,” which was a blatant nuclear threat—of course, the probability of the U.S. military actually using nuclear weapons against Iran is low, but Israel does have nuclear weapons. At that time, Iran sought help from Moscow and Beijing, but neither China nor Russia could provide nuclear protection. Our approach is: in the Islamic world, Pakistan has a nuclear-armed friend, and Pakistan has close ties with China.

Pay attention to the timing—not long before the Iran-US officially sat down, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister first came to Beijing to meet Wang Yi. Afterwards, Wang Yi spoke twice with the Iranian Foreign Minister before the table was set up. Trump later repeatedly emphasized that “China and the U.S. do not want Iran to have nuclear weapons,” but there is actually a tacit understanding: China is responsible for persuading Iran to return to the negotiating table, while the U.S. is responsible for keeping Israel under control. Israel is not at the table; Netanyahu is the biggest loser. If he keeps stirring things up, negotiations won’t go through. Keeping Netanyahu under control is a tougher issue for Trump than negotiating peace with Iran.

Back to the “big orders” on the China and US side. Trump’s visit to China in May did not sign a specific agreement, for two reasons. On the technical level, details need to be discussed: “constructive strategic stability” itself requires a series of specific arrangements to safeguard the situation. On the political front, Trump insists on inviting Chinese leaders to visit the U.S.—his small calculation is to leave the big deal in Washington for signing, so it looks good domestically. “Look, China signed the deal for me,” and can also use the opportunity to give a positive explanation for the last round of trade war (he actually suffered quite a bit in court), serving as a good way to build momentum for the November midterm elections.

The third is reshaping global trade rules.

Last April, Trump pushed the global trade war as a “killing two birds with one stone”: first, pulling Japan, the UK, and India into bilateral agreements to isolate China. Second, to break down the WTO’s multilateral mechanism and start a new furnace that benefits the U.S. But China held firm. So far, it has only signed 18 bilateral agreements, 3 of which have not yet passed Congress, resulting in very little gain.

Trump finally admitted it: China is the largest trading and manufacturing powerhouse. If you don’t sign with China, no matter who you sign with, it doesn’t carry weight. So now he wants to do the opposite—leverage China’s strength to break down and rebuild the old system, returning to the “G2” path he has long cherished.

Currently, there is a six-month trade extension arrangement, and the specific agreement is still under negotiation before November. What China wants is nothing more than two: finance and trade. The tightest thing in trade is “stability”—tariffs at 10% are 10%, 50% is 50%, we can accept them, but we must be certain. We are confident about this, because Trump needs our support right now. Finance is more complex, involving RMB internationalization and how to handle dollar hegemony, requiring more negotiations.

Li Bo: So the stock market is one “beef,” the big orders with China are another, and the end of the trade war is another?

Huang Jing: Yes, these three together form the “250th anniversary package” Trump wants to propose—blowing up the economy [bubble], signing big deals, and using the “G2” to reshape the world order in his favor.

But in terms of tone, whether with Venezuela or Iran, Trump is strategically contracting with offense and defense. During the contraction period, he focused on three things: control over key resources (seeking stability), high-tech leadership in industrial chain restructuring, and major power relations—and these major powers were none other than China and Russia.

2. Three strategic contractions in the United States

Huang Jing: We will discuss major power relations later. For the United States, strategic contraction is neither new nor a new issue. After World War II, the U.S. experienced a period of strategic expansion, whose greatest contribution lay the foundation for US-Europe cooperation, the establishment of NATO, and the construction of the “transatlantic bridge.” The U.S. pursued strategic expansion through initiatives like the Marshall Plan, but this expansion encountered major problems in the 1970s. After supporting Europe and Japan, these countries began exporting large quantities to the United States.

Li Bo: When the US dollar was the world currency back then, the US actually had a surplus. It was not until 1971 that a trade deficit appeared for the first time.

Huang Jing: Yes, the US used to have a trade surplus of billions every year, but by 1971, it had a deficit of $1.5 billion; Later, fiscal deficits emerged.

The main reason for the fiscal deficit was the Vietnam War. The Vietnam War lasted nearly ten years, and from the Beibu Gulf incident to 1971, it lasted almost eight years. The fight worsened, military spending soared, and the trade and fiscal deficits resulted in a “double deficit.”

The third crisis is the oil crisis. These three crises caused major problems for the U.S., so the U.S. began its first contraction.

· First contraction: abandoning the gold standard + Soviet détente + troop withdrawal

Huang Jing: The first sign of contraction was financially, where the US completely abandoned the gold standard. Although the US was under great pressure at the time, the advantage was that after abandoning the gold standard and recovering, dollar hegemony was established, and global dollar settlements were implemented.

Li Bo: Also, diplomatically, contraction was a form of easing relations with the Soviet Union.

Huang Jing: Yes, the second was to pursue détente with the Soviet Union. The third is the withdrawal from Southeast Asia. At that time, the U.S. had six military bases in the Asia-Pacific capable of docking aircraft carriers: two in the Philippines, two in Japan, and one in Taiwan—in 1979, before establishing diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan was the U.S.’s second largest military base in the Asia-Pacific, second only to Japan. In addition, Thailand has another one. The U.S. has withdrawn from all of this via contraction.

Li Bo: It’s equivalent to the Philippines withdrawing both of the two central treaty organizations. [SEATO}

Huang Jing: Yes, the Philippines has withdrawn two countries, and Thailand has withdrawn. After the United States established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China in 1979, Taiwan disappeared completely. Currently, there are only two bases in the entire Asia-Pacific that can accommodate aircraft carriers: one is Yokosuka in Japan, and the other is Changi in Singapore.

The ugliest and lowest point of U.S. contraction this time was during the Carter era, when Iran experienced the Islamic Revolution and took 66 diplomatic hostages from the U.S., leaving the U.S. completely helpless.

But this time, the US contraction was successful. Why? The United States has grasped three points. First, it focused on the economy. At that time, U.S. manufacturing accounted for 22% of the U.S. economy, which was very strong. Second, control the debt. Third, the U.S. has accelerated cooperation with Europe, and Reagan and Thatcher have joined forces to overcome difficulties.

· Second contraction: Failure to finish

Huang Jing: The second contraction began during Obama’s second term. Because after 1991, the U.S. globalist strategy pursued three types of globalization: values globalization, market economy globalization, and democratic political globalization. America has been engaged in color revolutions for ten years, like the Rose Revolution, the Arab Spring, and so on.

Li Bo: As a result, Iraq’s democratic reconstruction also failed.

Huang Jing: Yes, everyone resists the globalization of values. After these globalization efforts, the losses outweighed the gains, costing huge amounts of money. Moreover, market economy globalization instead contributed to the rise of a great China, and the U.S. failed in its attempt to block China’s rise.

So during the Obama era, the U.S. couldn’t hold on and began to recycle it. During Obama’s second term, he implemented an “Asia-Pacific rebalancing” in the Asia-Pacific. What does rebalancing mean? The previous balance has been broken. At that time, Obama was considering contraction, and soon after, he stepped down.

Trump started his first term with a firm contraction, typically manifested as various “withdrawals”—withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement, the Iran nuclear deal, and the TPP—and the WTO no longer cares. But back then, the shrinkage ended up being ‘sandwiched undercooked.’ Why? Because Trump’s first term team was all establishment, and these establishments were reluctant to step down, as their entire political careers were built on strategic expansion in the United States.

Li Bo: If you ask them to shrink back, they can’t stand it. It’s like ruining their whole life. So people like John Bolton have done many shady things behind the scenes. Trump’s first term lasted four years, and it wasn’t easy.

Huang Jing: Yes, his Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn, as well as John Bolton and Pompeo—all of them are undermining him. He can’t stand it. So Trump has made up his mind to replace all his people for his second term.

But strangely, Biden has inherited this strategic contraction. Biden took office and continued strategic contraction. Look at the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, just like the Saigon withdrawal back then—bruised and battered. His firm purpose in tightening is to suppress China. But Biden made a fatal mistake: while contracting, he was also pursuing expansion.

Because Biden realized that the power of the United States alone could not suppress China, he sought to form alliances: to win over the G7, promote transatlantic cooperation, and also form AUKUS to form cliques to suppress China. He declared that “America is back” and wanted to revive the alliance, and that winning alliances over is itself a strategic expansionist act.

Biden is shrinking on one hand and expanding by pulling in allies, which has led to huge internal conflicts, manifesting as a lack of ability and a huge gap between what he wants to do and what he can do.

Li Bo: That’s indeed difficult. Biden is the last “Atlanticist,” and at heart, he has been an internationalist at heart. However, this half-doubted contraction strategy is a failure with China.

Huang Jing: Yes. Putin is truly very perceptive; he has keenly grasped the inherent contradictions between U.S. strategic contraction and expansion. Since 2019, when Putin took the initiative to settle Belarus, the country faced difficulties and launched a “color revolution” but it didn’t cause much of a stir. Then, around the 2022 Spring Festival, Kazakhstan also experienced a “color revolution,” which he took action to deal with. Next came the military operations against Ukraine in 2022.

For Russia, this crescent-shaped zone, stretching 2,000 kilometers from Belarus to Ukraine and then to Kazakhstan, is a strategic buffer zone. It is only 800 kilometers from Russia and is crucial to Russia’s security. Without this buffer zone, Russia would face security threats.

Back to Biden, his strategy has not been successful with China either; instead, it has made China stronger. Biden created an “Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Agreement,” which is a completely empty shell; once he leaves, it’s gone. Biden is essentially no longer capable and still has to push forward, causing even greater failures for the United States.

In my view, the Biden administration is the weakest government in the U.S. since World War II. The fewest things have been accomplished, the most slogans are shouted: Democracy Summit, Values Alliance, Semiconductor Bill, AUKUS, the Quad Dialogue among the US, Japan, India, Australia, and the G7. In the end, he achieved nothing and stepped down.

· Third contraction: Fortune and misfortune are uncertain

Huang Jing: This time, with Trump winning a second term, he firmly contracted. Trump’s firm contraction is reflected in three aspects: first, he abandons his allies. He pursued “Don-Monroe Doctrine,” focusing on the Western Hemisphere. Allies in the Western Hemisphere who can help come to help; those who can’t, leave. These allies are all under the U.S. military umbrella. Now, Trump first asks for money—whether it’s Japan or Europe, they have to pay, or else the U.S. soldiers will leave.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the contraction in the United States is very evident. You can compare U.S. Secretary of Defense Hergseth’s speeches at the Shangri-La Dialogue in 2025 and 2026, and you’ll see a big difference. Especially when Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi asked directly: “The Asia-Pacific is very unstable now, with the threat from China. What should we do?” Hegseth said to his face, “You fend for yourselves! ‘America First’—America must focus on its own affairs.”

This is evident from Hegseths’s behavior: First, the U.S. can only manage itself, especially with the Iran war escalating to this state. Second, only after managing myself well can I manage you. Third, I can’t control you anymore.

Li Bo: At the same time, Trump and China have already set the tone to maintain a “constructive strategic stability” relationship with major powers. These are actually manifestations of the U.S. strategic retreat.

Huang Jing: This is a very obvious retreat. Let me give three examples.

The first example: Sanae Takaichi from Japan was going to visit the United States, but ended up accomplishing nothing, getting nothing, and even investing 70 billion dollars for nothing.

Second example: After Sanae Takaichi left, at a State Council reception, someone asked Secretary Rubio, “China and Japan are currently tense. Japan is our ally. What should we do?” Rubio’s answer was very straightforward: “Our top priority now is to maintain good relations with China. If we improve relations with China, your China-Japan relations will improve as well.” This is clearly placing US-Japan relations under China-US relations.

The third example: Trump left China in May very satisfied, meeting with Chinese leaders for over nine hours. On the return flight, Takaichi Sanae shamelessly called him, and Trump only spoke with her for 15 minutes. Later, at the G7 meeting, Sanae Takaichi tried to bring up China again, but no one paid her any attention. It is said that Trump even argued with her, bringing up the Pearl Harbor incident and saying, “I remember your Japanese account of Pearl Harbor,” so he abandoned his allies.

Finally, the former “Indo-Pacific Command” was renamed back to the “Pacific Command.”

Li Bo: This has made both Indians and Japanese feel awkward, because the ‘Indo-Pacific’ was originally proposed by former Japanese Prime Minister Abe. Now the Pacific Ocean has been cut in two.

Huang Jing: Yes. The Indo-Pacific Command is no longer needed; it will be restored as the Pacific Command, because the United States has clearly declared itself a Pacific nation. “The Pacific side is mine. I only care about my Pacific. I don’t want you Indo-Pacific anymore.”

In such circumstances, the contraction of the United States is very obvious. But will this U.S. contraction succeed? I think it depends on three factors.

First, can he maintain the stability of relations with major powers? He thought that if major powers like China and Russia took advantage of the U.S. contraction, that would be a disaster. Therefore, for him, China-U.S. relations are of utmost importance, and he must stabilize China.

Second, can the U.S. economy recover? Today is different from back then. Back when the US contracted, manufacturing added value accounted for 22% of the US economy, which was very strong. Now, it’s less than 10%, about 9.4%.

Li Bo: Moreover, the education and training systems were still in place at the time, and manufacturing workers could still be produced and reproduced. Now, the U.S. mainland has lost the reproduction system for manufacturing workers. Furthermore, at that time, the U.S. had less than $2 trillion in external debt, but now it has reached $39 trillion.

Huang Jing: Another major factor, the third factor, was that the U.S. contraction at the time, as Biden said, was to shrink by seizing allies, but now Trump doesn’t even want allies. Looking at these three points, it’s still unclear whether this US contraction will be a blessing or a misfortune. But there was one thing he grasped correctly: seizing the relationship between major powers. As a result, when the U.S. contracts, the space for a multipolar world emerges. In the past, the U.S. managed the world; now the U.S. no longer cares.

2. Europe: The United States Moves from “Protective Umbrella” to “Greatest Threat”

Li Bo: Now let’s talk about the second sector, Europe. Trump’s intention to tighten his strategy is already clear. How do you evaluate the performance of these European allies and the EU?

Europe now seems to be strongly advocating for a “crippled” Russia. Just before Zelensky bombed Moscow with drones—I happened to be in Moscow that day, and the explosions were loud in the morning, startling the tour guides. Although everything was orderly by the time they arrived at the airport, the EU immediately approved 40 billion in aid, then gave over 40 billion in loans. Zelensky “earned” 80 billion in this attack. Germany is reportedly developing ground robotic systems, and many AI companies are forming joint ventures with Ukraine in Munich, even conducting field tests; The UK has also provided 150,000 drones for assistance. What exactly is Europe doing?

Huang Jing: Using 80 billion to fight this war is actually a minor matter; in the end, the Russia-Ukraine battle is about strength. During the contraction of the United States, Europe went through three stages.

The first stage is firm opposition, crying and shouting, “You must not forget that I am your steadfast ally.” At last year’s Munich Security Conference, then-CDU chairman Merz, then-Chancellor Scholz, former Chancellor Schröder, and Macron all shouted: “We are your allies; you can’t do without allies.” This is a firm opposition.

The second stage is disbelief, which then turns to anger. For example, when Trump proposed buying Greenland, Europe was furious and threatened to retaliate.

The third stage is overwhelmed. Now, European polls have already ranked the United States as the “number one threat.” In just two years, the United States has transformed from an “indispensable protector” into a “greatest threat,” a shift that precisely illustrates Europe’s predicament.

To be honest, Europe experienced a period of hardship and two good times after World War II. The hardest days were the Suez Canal crisis from 1945 to 1957, when Britain and France suffered humiliation. After 1957, things recovered. The first good days were thanks to the Marshall Plan, and with the first strategic contraction and détente with the Soviet Union, Europe also relaxed relations with the Soviet Union. The second period of good times was after the collapse of the Soviet Union, when Europe expanded eastward and absorbed Eastern Europe. That period was very strong, with rapid economic growth. By the late 1990s, Europe was the world’s largest economy.

Li Bo: Yes, I still remember that in the late 1980s, Germany’s economy was actually very bad. My doctoral advisor said, ‘Germany has become Europe’s sick man’—before there was the ‘Sick Man of Britain,’ Thatcher cured Britain, and the last ‘Sick Man of Europe’ was Germany. But once Germany was reunified, the ‘sick man’ was immediately restored.

Huang Jing: Germany is a typical example. Germany has received three major positive signs: the security threat is gone, East Germany is reunified; The euro was established, and it was essentially an extension of the German mark; The Soviet Union collapsed. With these three factors combined, Europe’s foreign trade volume surged by 240%, with 180% of that growth coming from intra-EU trade—Germany absorbed Poland, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia. I have visited Poland, which is full of European factories, most of which are German. The Skoda sold in China is a Czech brand, but Germany has also taken over it. Germany has made a dramatic comeback.

These good times lasted from 1991 to the 2008 financial crisis and the 2009 euro crisis. These three major dividends are now all gone.

1. The disappearance of Europe’s three major dividends

Huang Jing: First, U.S. security protection. Europe’s long-term military spending has been less than 1% of GDP, and now the US can’t even tolerate 2%, let alone 4%. There were 40,000 troops stationed by the US in Germany, which meant spending $30,000 to hire a US soldier to stand guard while he focused on economic development. So Trump called them “freeloaders who eat and drink for free,” and that’s not wrong. Trade is also unequal—Europe’s average tariff on the US is 8%, while the US only gives Europe 2%. This dividend has been reaping since the Marshall Plan began.

Second, a large amount of cheap Russian energy, which German heavy chemical industry relies on. From the Cold War to the post-Cold War period, Russia can export only weapons and energy. Europe does not buy weapons, but energy. Europe previously had three major energy guarantees: the Middle East, Russia, the UK’s North Sea, and Norway (including light and heavy oil).

Third, China’s vast market. Back then, a Santana sold for over 200,000 units in China, and Volkswagen’s passenger car market share in China once exceeded 50%. In the 1990s, Volkswagen’s annual profits in China were levels it found hard to reach domestically in Europe. European brands have all benefited—Bosch, Siemens, home appliances, automobiles, chemicals—all have joined.

But now, all three major dividends are gone.

First, the security protection of the United States is gone. Trump threatened to withdraw troops without paying protection fees, and the large-scale withdrawal from Europe is already a certainty, leaving Europe to face Russia on its own.

Second, Russia’s cheap energy is gone. Europe has destroyed its best channels, completely blown-up Nord Stream, leaving only a few countries like Hungary secretly buying some oil. Moreover, Germany shut down its own nuclear power plants and blew up advanced thermal power plants, which ultimately forced Germany to rebuild its thermal power plants. The U.S. took the opportunity to sell liquefied natural gas at high prices, two to three times higher than Russia; The light oil from the UK and Norway is useless for Germany’s heavy chemical industry.

Li Bo: Also, the Chinese market is still large, but China itself has risen. Smart home appliances and new energy vehicles are now dominating Europe, dealing a huge blow to German brands.

Huang Jing: Yes. In March 2023, I was invited to attend the “Belgdorf Roundtable” in Germany, and was the only Chinese person invited at the time. A German guy was still saying China was stealing German technology, but I couldn’t stand it and warned them: “You need to be careful, Chinese cars might change lanes and overtake.” “At that time, everyone below mocked me. But when I went again last year, no one laughed at me.

Having discussed the loss of external conditions, I will now talk about internal Europe. Why do we say there is little hope for Germany or even Europe right now?

First, political integration is nearly impossible. The EU’s eastward expansion forcibly unites countries with vastly different economies, cultures, and systems, and even established a “unanimous agreement” rule—Hungary can block the issue with a single vote. Previously, people thought that after Hungarian opposition leader Magyar replaced Orbán, he would support the EU, but it turned out to be a new bottle. Now, Slovakia has also joined the opposition. Europe is fragmented internally and policy efficiency is extremely low.

Second, the economy cannot be sustained. The dividends are gone, and the most critical frontier is missed—AI. Europe has fallen far behind in chips and AI. Although there is a Dutch ASML, it is overall lagging behind.

Third, Russia faces enormous security pressure. Some say Russian forces are passively attacked in Ukraine, but I don’t see it that way. We’ll discuss the Russian sector in detail shortly.

2. Europe’s last way out: compromise

Huang Jing: So, what is Europe’s ultimate way forward?

Europe is now anxious and angry, hating the US and Russia even more, and has started picking fights with China again, shouting about a trade war with China. But when they actually sat down to talk, they found there was no real prestige at all. Germany, Italy, Spain, and France—these industrialized countries—all rely on China, and in the end, the EU summit resolution didn’t even dare mention the word “China.”

I predict that Europe’s way out can be summed up in one word—compromise.

Compromise will definitely be made with the United States. They also have to compromise with Russia and sign a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire treaty—Europe’s original stance was “absolutely not to talk to Putin, go to Zelensky,” but now it has put aside its pride and is willing to negotiate with Putin. This is also why Zelensky is now desperate—afraid Europe will abandon him, so he is desperately fighting back. During his visit to China, Putin said he “hopes China will play a constructive role in peace talks”—only talking with Zelensky will not make China effective. Direct negotiations between Russia and Europe give China more room to negotiate. Finally, compromise with China even more: if you are willing to cooperate, China will wholeheartedly cooperate with you. If you want to start a trade war, China isn’t afraid at all—it can keep you completely under control.

Li Bo: But right now, the European establishment—Macron, Merz, and Starmer, who just announced his resignation—are struggling in domestic affairs and still maintain an extremely hardline anti-Russian stance toward Russia and Ukraine. They even have the idea: if domestic demand is weak and they can’t outcompete China, then they should shift the contradiction abroad, adopt “defense Keynesianism,” and use war to stimulate employment and drive the economy. For example, German defense company Rheinmetall saw its stock multiply many times after the Russia-Ukraine outbreak, with its market value once exceeding Volkswagen’s by 50%. Wouldn’t Europe save itself by using a state of war?

Huang Jing: Explain them one by one. Let’s first look at these people. Leading the “anti-Russia and pro-Ukraine” stage are von der Leyen, Merz, Macron, Starmer, plus Poland (now the president and prime minister are still fighting among themselves), the Baltic states, EU foreign ministers, and former Estonian Prime Minister Kallas, among others.

But these big shots are all facing serious crises. Germany is severely divided; East Germany supports the far-right Alternative for Germany, while Merz’s approval rating is low. At the time, I said Mertz reminded me of the brothers Yuan Shao and Yuan Shu—ambitious but shallow in wisdom, fierce in appearance but weak within. In a few years, Merz may be Germany’s worst leader since the Cold War. Macron is also facing many crises, and von der Leyen’s days are numbered.

The entire European right wing has turned around—the right wing coming to power may not be good (exclusionary and protectionism), but at least it shows that these “white leftists” on stage are at a dead end. This is also why Trump, Vance, and Rubio dare to blatantly criticize, “You far-left have ruined Europe.”

Why do they cling so tightly? Purely for self-preservation—we call it ‘identity politics,’ and their political lives have long been tied to ‘anti-Russia.’ After fighting the “Russian Bear” all their lives, how can they now call the Bear a friend? If you don’t oppose Russia, you’re doomed. So being tough is just self-preservation, but indeed, his days are numbered.

Li Bo: Yes, they become more realistic.

Huang Jing: The British have long been very pragmatic. Last year, I went to Chatham House for a meeting, and they besieged me, asking, “How does China support Russia?” After they finished, I asked, “I’m not answering yet. Let me ask you—who is the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK?” “It’s Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army.” Zelensky visited the UK three times, but the ambassador avoided meeting him from start to finish, which violates diplomatic rules—when a head of state visits, the ambassador should accompany him from the moment he gets off the plane, so why doesn’t he come out? Answer me.

The entire venue fell silent. Because the British are known for two schemes—Zaluzhnyi is the West’s backup plan.

Li Bo: Reserve him to replace Zelensky at any time.

Huang Jing: Yes. Zaluzhnyi has very high poll numbers in Ukraine. During the summer 2023 offensive, he disagreed with Zelensky’s reckless command—Zelensky wanted a full-scale strike, advocated for focused breakthroughs, and for serious strategic conflicts. According to Zelensky’s approach, he lost badly. This commander-in-chief even privately discussed compromises with Russian forces, but Zelensky caught him red-handed (who gave him the guts is another matter). After his dismissal, everyone thought he would be dealt with, but he went to the UK as ambassador and was “shelved”—behind the scenes is political maneuvering.

When I asked the British, they were left speechless—you are extremely hypocritical, firmly supporting Zelensky with your mouth, but hiding backup agents in the UK.

Macron in France follows the same path. The total European aid commitments to Ukraine account for only 15% of the total, while the United States alone accounts for over 80%; Of that 15% in Europe, France only accounts for 7%—Macron only talks slogans but doesn’t provide real money; in reality, all the weapons and funding come from Germany.

Li Bo: Ironically, during the Russia-Ukraine war, Russia was still selling oil and gas raw materials to France. France’s nuclear power depended on electricity, which was then sent to Germany. Moreover, it seems the U.S. only gave $400 million this year, and when Trump took office, he cut off the aid.

Huang Jing: Yes, so these few European political leaders cannot save Europe.

3. Is Self-Rescue in the Military Industry Feasible?

Li Bo: So if defense stocks rise and Rheinmetall takes off, is this path unfeasible?

Huang Jing: The reason is simple—military industry is highly systematic, requiring a massive industrial rear from steel materials and logistics transportation to precision processing. The most successful aspect of the U.S. Marshall Plan was to support European civilian sectors, never military industry. Therefore, Germany simply does not have a complete military-industrial system. Why can’t Rheinmetall do it? It only makes tank chassis and fire control; everything else depends on Italy and Switzerland, and the core firepower barrels are provided by the US. With patents alone, you can’t create a complete weapon system.

Li Bo: Within Europe, only France has a complete military-industrial system.

Huang Jing: France has it, but Germany doesn’t study law, nor does it either—the industrial standards of the two countries are completely different. Moreover, their newly jointly developed FCAS sixth-generation fighter is on the verge of bankruptcy. They can’t agree on how many screws or molds they use, and cooperation is impossible. Britain absolutely refuses to cooperate with France. France, the only country with a complete system, is on its own decline; all of Europe is at odds with it, and national sentiments are unwilling to listen to it. Britain was even more destitute; admirals joked, “The number of generals is three times that of the warships.”

Li Bo: Sweden and Norway’s defense industries seem to have some strength? They previously operated within NATO and were less controlled by the United States, combining the development of some new weapons.

Huang Jing: Sweden’s planes, tanks, artillery, Norwegian frigates may seem independent, but the underlying technology and major shareholders are all American, controlled by America. Japan is the same—the US, the big brother, is quite bad; he will never allow any ally to develop an independent and complete military industry, at most letting you manufacture a certain component.

Li Bo: But with Trump backing down, isn’t that giving Europe an opportunity? Since the US lets Japan take the lead and is willing to provide some technology, and Europe buys some electronic systems, the US will certainly sell them too, forcing them to take on more responsibility. How do you view this issue?

Huang Jing: I have lived in the US for 30 years and know their backgrounds very well. Americans have always sold high prices, and winning over allies depends on two methods: for security, you must absolutely rely on me. Since you’re counting on me, I will never teach you my best skills—chips and military industry are the same. Look at how closely Japan cooperates with the U.S., desperately increasing its military spending. The second thing is to buy 500 Tomahawks from the U.S., because Japan doesn’t know how to do it themselves, and their core technology is tightly blocked. Japan has some engines that are good but lacks autonomous aircraft engines, so it still needs to cooperate with Italy.

Back to your question—the comprehensive development of the military industry is not something that can be achieved in just a year or two; it takes decades or even a dozen generations to accumulate. Look at how many years China has accumulated. Germany’s small military stocks have risen because they only produce a few components and can’t support a complete weapon system.

Li Bo: The systematic approach definitely isn’t enough, it’s not even as good as Sweden, and France itself is on the decline.

Huang Jing: Right, Germany isn’t as good as Sweden, and France’s system can’t be learned. France’s most proud, the Rafale, has now been dominated on the battlefield by Chinese J-10s and similar aircraft, so this path is blocked.

4. What should Europe do now that it has come this far?

Li Bo: As you just said—first, a comprehensive compromise with the U.S. would be completely controlled by Trump. Second, a security compromise with Russia and signing a ceasefire treaty. Third, compromise with China’s economy and cooperate with them; there is no other way.

Huang Jing: In the end, this is the only path we can take. Now, although the outward aggression is fierce, it is precisely the despair inside. “The boss doesn’t care about me anymore. What am I supposed to do?” —The ones who dance the most are the little minions, feeling a sense of apocalyptic crisis.

So now in Europe: it can’t get along with the US, China, or Russia either. Previously, Europe signed a big deal with India, which seemed impressive, but no one helped the other—India was bad, Europe was bad, and the deal had no real effect.

Li Bo: Louis Waissi, president of Sciences Po Paris, recently wrote an article that even he finds it ironic: Europe’s share of global GDP has fallen from 30% to 16% in just 17 years, worse than the Qing dynasty—it took 50 years for the Qing to drop from just over 30% to 16%, while Europe only took 17 years, a decline three times faster than the Qing.

Huang Jing: Right now, Europe’s number one market has no resources, and the second market is being heavily squeezed by China. The worst part is the lack of strong leadership. Let Germany take the lead? Germany carries historical burdens, and Merz is not cut out either. Let France lead? Many people were dissatisfied. It’s truly a mess—the economy is fragmented, political stagnation, governance is a mess, Christianity, Puritanism, and Muslims are all mixed up, and they’re in full confrontation with China, the US, and Russia. How could things possibly get right? [My Emphasis]