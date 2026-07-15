karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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bevin's avatar
bevin
3d

The underlying problem with European polity-shared by the former 'white' dominions, Australia and Canada for example- is that the states of which they are notionally composed are hollow. They no longer exist as sovereign or independent. The only real things about them are their languages and cultures but even they are rapidly being eroded.

Neo-liberalism smashed up all the institutions, social movements, cooperatives, trade unions and class based political parties which acted as disciplinary controls over the political 'elites' (cf cream and scum).

Men like Starmer could not survive robust Trade Union pressures or functioning democratic parties, conferences and local active associations. Even the Tories, in the UK, now almost extinct, were founded on local associations, interest groups, economic lobbies and industries.

Now this political infrastructure has either been demolished or removed from any levers of power. The entire system is 'top down' - local candidates are chosen, and in the end imposed by the centre. They represent not their communities but act as emissaries from the top telling local institutions, associations and aspiring 'leaders' what to do and when to do it.

Neoliberalism leads to monopolies and highly centralised ownership- Wall St, most notably, controls national industries, regulates investment and makes the rules. And Wall St has its agents and minority shareholders in every country- national governments may do what they wish provided that it is also what Wall St wishes.

Which means that there aren't any real political issues in Europe or Canada- the important questions are decided at the level above them, the imperial level. And 'success' for politicians like Carney or Mertz consists of creating the illusion that they are actually in charge and therefore worth supporting.

Which is what the Empire wants too.

The importance of China is that underneath all the cheerful Confucianism and civilizational rebuilding the Communist Party understands that the nation state is obsolescent and that the future, to which it aspires, as anyone who reads Mao or Lenin or Marx knows, is that of a world in which humanity has freed itself of all the clutter of class society, the exploitation of man by man and the idiocy of money.

As to the Professors: well, they are part of the global academy not easily distinguishable from their equivalents in Oxbridge, Paris or north America, part of the entertainment.

There is no time or space to go into the overwhelming hollowness of the imperial government. Suffice it to say that the dominant political mode in our society is that emptiest of all political forms- demagogy. The loudmouth and opportunist rules from Mar a Lago to Cobalt, from Queens Park in Toronto to the Elysee Palace- the critic must be shouted down, opposition cancelled.

The idiots behind the proscription of Palestine Action in Britain and its many equivalent attacks on truth throughout the 'west', the terror mongers and the national security mavens, have no compunction about making others bow to power and follow all orders because that is precisely what they have always had to do.

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5 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
Ahenobarbus's avatar
Ahenobarbus
3d

Great article, Karl. I definitely disagree with a lot of this and can only hope the ideas floated in this discussion reflect the perspective of the party. Nonetheless, it interesting and much of it accurate imo.

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