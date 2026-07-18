The gist of the second part of the discussion is encapsulated in the title. Here’s Guancha’s preamble prior to the discussion:

Facing the blockade by the US and Europe, why has the Russia-Ukraine conflict lasted into its fourth year? What is the deeper meaning behind Putin's strategic moves in both the "Arctic" and "ASEAN"? In the Asia-Pacific region, the U.S. strategic retreat has triggered a "band for warmth" between Japan and the Philippines. Can this security alliance last? Facing unprecedented changes unseen in a century, how can China uphold the core bottom line of "never allowing war to enter the Asia-Pacific," and use this strategic window to seek steady progress ? [My Emphasis]

As we’ve seen since Covid, China’s been active in many areas many of which were unseen at the time. IMO, China’s under no illusions when it comes to dealing with the Collective West which includes Japan. My continuing assessment of China’s goal is to eliminate Western hegemony without having to fight a major war with the Empire. That point-of-view holds Russia and Iran to be both partners and proxies in that quest. We’ll now see how these two academics explain their view of the situation:

3. Russia’s Grand Chessboard: Putin’s “Endurance Battle” and Global Breakthrough

1. The Russia-Ukraine conflict lasted longer than World War I—what does Putin want?

Li Bo: Our attention shifts to the most “hated” major power in Eurasia—Russia. Not long ago, Ukrainian drones attacked Russian oil and gas facilities, and Ukrainian data indicated that Russia’s refining capacity was severely affected. There are also claims that Ukraine and the US company Palantir have developed a “gamer” system, using AI to lock onto targets and fire—some say it’s Palantir’s soft advertising—there are various theories, but it’s a psychological deterrent. Russia’s frontal progress is actually quite steady, but it is rarely reported, with public attention focused entirely on the attack by Ukraine.

Huang Jing: Ukraine’s will and capability to resist are indeed strong. It has now become Europe’s strongest ground army, with 800,000 troops, and its drone technology has reached its peak. But Zelensky’s large-scale attack on Russian interior at this time is not aimed at expanding the war—he lacks the capability; drones alone cannot fight the world; the decisive victory must be on the ground, and Ukraine lacks this capability.

Ukraine is doing this to escalate the war situation: first, to tell the West that I can fight. Second, you must continue to support me. I fight for you, and I have real combat value. Third, for himself—because if he doesn’t do so, once the war ends, his political career will end.

Li Bo: Just like Israel’s Netanyahu, if we don’t fight, we’re doomed. For political survival, we must keep fighting.

Huang Jing: Yes, if you don’t fight, you’re ‘dead.’ Playing this way can produce some effect, but it’s hard to maintain sustainability. With his strike, Russia began to respond in kind. Peviously, Russia fought a “charity war,” deliberately avoiding attacks on civilian infrastructure, bridges, energy, refining, power plants, and civilian factories. [The emphasized not new, nor were avoided.] Now they’re starting to play equally, and they’re playing very hard.

The power of public opinion is in the hands of the West, so they only report on how powerful Ukraine is. [An interesting way of describing the Info War.] Looking at the battlefield situation, Russia’s strike capability is no less than Ukraine’s—when Ukraine fights, Russia retaliates twice as strong, because the war machine and strength are in place.

So, how should we view the war reaching this point? In the end, it all comes down to Russia. To be honest, Russia is indeed in a very difficult situation now; this war lasts longer than World War I.

Li Bo: That’s right, this war has been going on for four years.

Huang Jing: I have communicated with some Russian scholars, including Fyodor Lukyanov, Andrey Kortunov, and Sergey Karaganov—you know, all of whom are senior advisors to Putin. Although the three had different views on the situation, one thing was very firm: they all agreed that Russia would never lose and would ultimately win this war. Ultimately, this comes down to a matter of scale.

Why did Russia still continue to fight at this point? When Russia launched military operations against Ukraine, its goal was to neutralize Ukraine, thus aiming for denazification and demilitarization. But the initial goal of “neutralization” now seems to have basically been achieved. Trump has already said that Ukraine will not join NATO. As for what comes next, that’s another story.

It is now clear that Putin’s goals and “asking price” have increased.

Looking at the history of Russia and even the Soviet Union, the worst strategic situation for Russia was the US-Europe alliance. As long as the US and Europe unite, whether it’s the Soviet Union or Russia, it will be very difficult to deal with them. However, if the US and Europe split and they fought Russia one-on-one, Russia could handle it. Especially when facing Europe, the two most formidable military buildups in European history—one against Napoleon and one against Hitler (which almost equated with the unification of all Western Europe)—were ultimately defeated by Russia. As long as the US and Europe don’t join forces, Russia has enormous strategic space.

So Putin’s first goal now is to completely eliminate the possibility of US-Europe alliance. He knows very well that as long as Trump is on stage, the US-Europe conflict will exist and only widen. [But is this really the case?] He uses Ukraine as a lever to keep pressuring. Because the US and Europe have huge divisions over Ukraine: from his first day in office, Trump has been clamoring to end the war quickly, putting Ukraine on the menu, hoping to negotiate a good price with Russia through Ukraine to get Russia to follow.

So as long as Putin maintains military pressure—he’s not in a hurry to win immediately—keeps pressuring without ceasing, and the US-EU conflict will become increasingly exposed. This is his first goal—ideally to prevent the US and Europe from ever coming together.

Li Bo: And with two and a half years left until Trump’s current term ends, this conflict will continue to ferment.

Huang Jing: That’s right. The second point, as we all see and Putin can see, is that Europe’s biggest current problem is fragmentation, fragmentation, and economic failure. Even if Russia is sanctioned, it can still grow its own grain and won’t go hungry. Europe is different. Europe can’t meet its own demand for grain and other raw materials, so they have to buy raw materials and export products. Russia’s idea is, “I’ll endure with you and see who can outlast whom.”

Putin’s goal is to regain control of European politics and bring Russia back into European politics. Because Russia’s two proudest historical highlights were sitting in the seat of European rule-maker, dominating European politics: one was after defeating Napoleon and establishing the Vienna System, reshaping European politics for 40 years; Another time was during the post-World War II Soviet era, when USSR became the main architect of the Yalta system and managed it for several decades.

This time, Putin saw another opportunity. His negotiations with Europe were fake; the real goal was to force Europe to regain its status as a major power in Europe. So now Putin has stated that he is willing to negotiate with Europe. Trump said he was willing to talk, and Putin also said he was willing; But when facing Zelensky, Putin’s attitude is, “I can talk to you, but I’ll talk after you come up with a concrete solution.”

Zelensky doesn’t have any concrete solution. His specific plan needed to be written by Brussels, but now even Washington doesn’t have to write it out. So since Europe is willing to talk with Putin, Putin is naturally proactive. This is his second goal: to return to the center of European politics.

The third goal is that Putin wants to use this war to regain control and establish Russia’s status as a major power in the “multipolar world”—in other words, to take the table. The last goal that accompanied him to the table was to push Europe off the table.

It’s hard to imagine that if China and the United States were at the multipolar world’s table, plus Europe and Russia, Russia would be in a very passive position. So he wants to beat Europe so hard that it loses its right to play at the table. If Europe is to be at the table, it must sit together as a whole; no single European country has the capacity or right to sit at the table. If Russia breaks up the EU, it doesn’t need to completely collapse; once it does, Europe won’t be able to join the table.

Li Bo: The possibility of the EU being crushed or broken is actually quite high. For example, if Germany’s far-right takes power, or France’s far-right comes to power, the EU will collapse immediately.

Huang Jing: Yes, for example, if the AfD comes to power, or France’s Le Pen comes to power, the EU would collapse immediately. They will immediately exit like Brexit. If Germany and France leave the EU, can other countries still hold out? Putin can see all this, so his strategy is to “endure” and see who can endure whom.

Therefore, in response to the current Western narrative that “Russia seems very passive,” [Gawd, do they actually believe that when the narrative is the exact opposite?!] I want to say: Russia certainly carries a heavy burden, and it is certainly difficult, which is beyond doubt, but Russia can definitely endure. Its territory is vast. When Russia conscripts, it mostly takes place in peripheral areas like Siberia, with very little conscription in the core areas.

2. Russia’s first major move: playing an Arctic strategy

Huang Jing: What happens next will show even more of Putin’s formidability. Putin has recently made two major moves: the first is to reveal the Arctic card.

At the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in early June, Putin’s envoy and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev publicly revealed to the media: “Since April 20, 2025, I met Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law, former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, and we have been in contact. One of the key points we discussed was cooperation and development in the Arctic.” [The “Spirit of Anchorage” is now dead as declared by both Putin and Lavrov with the two grifters now seen as such.]

As soon as this stone was thrown, Putin’s Arctic card was revealed. [The NSR has long been a Russian ambition and began to take substantive form in 2013 when the NSR Administration was founded, well before the arrival of Trump.] Why is that? First, let’s look at the Arctic. According to environmental organizations, the Arctic ice sheet is melting at an accelerated pace, and ice-free weather will become the norm by summer 2050.

This brings two major changes. First, if the Arctic had no ice, sailing north from Asia (like China) through the Bering Strait directly to Europe would reduce the journey by nearly 5,000 nautical miles! Previously, we had to pass through the Strait of Malacca, then the Suez Canal, making a big detour. Wherever an accident occurs along the way—for example, if Egypt has an accident, you won’t be able to get through; if something happens in Southeast Asia, you’ll be blocked. But if you take the Arctic route, you can get through in no time, and the economic value is enormous. [To use the NSR, the Arctic Ocean doesn’t need to be ice free; it’s being used today.]

Li Bo: This is indeed a huge strategic and commercial value.

Huang Jing: Second, let’s look at the seven Arctic countries. Russia is the largest country in the Arctic, followed by Canada, Alaska in the United States, as well as Norway, Iceland, and Denmark (because it owns Greenland), and Finland (Sweden has limited role due to lack of an Arctic outlet). Ice-free Arctic summers are a huge economic boon for Arctic countries. Moreover, the Arctic holds vast economic resources, including energy, rare earths, and extremely abundant fishery resources.

Third, the Arctic is the pinnacle of the world. Once you control it, national defense and security are in your hands. Think about it: if the U.S. builds a military base in the Arctic Circle of Alaska, how fast would it be to reach China? We often fly and know that flying from the US to Shanghai on the Arctic route takes only 10 hours, while cross-pacific-Pacific flights take 14 hours.

So, when Trump took office and implemented strategic contraction, he also made sure to focus on core strategic strongholds and high ground. He longed for Greenland, wanted Canada; as long as he controlled half of the Arctic, half of the Arctic would belong to the United States. Trump is not stupid; he knows the Arctic is crucial in terms of security, economy, and energy. The U.S. is retreating in other regions but aims to strengthen and consolidate control over these strategic high grounds. [To properly challenge Russia in the Arctic would require many trillions of dollars the Empire doesn’t have, and currently it has very few Arctic assets.]

Li Bo: China has also made significant investments in the Arctic, and recently its willingness to participate in related agreements has been strong. Recently, Professor Zhang Yongle from Peking University spoke at a meeting in Moscow on how China and Russia can strengthen cooperation in the Arctic.

Huang Jing: Yes. The Arctic is the last “frontier” of our world, the last undeveloped virgin land. Whoever controls it seizes the throat of security, economy, transportation logistics, and energy resources.

So at this moment, Putin played the Arctic card. Because in the Arctic, Russia is the strongest. It not only has the largest territory and the most investments, but also the strongest military. Russia has more than 50 nuclear submarines, two-thirds—about 30 long-term deployments here. Russia has more than 40 icebreakers in the Arctic, eight of which are nuclear-powered. Compared to the total number of icebreakers in other countries worldwide (the U.S. Coast Guard currently has only two one active polar icebreaker s ). So, Russia’s Arctic card is its most formidable and valuable trump card.

Putin’s second attempt to play the Arctic card is to have the U.S. establish an Arctic G2, which is not only to control the Arctic but also to break NATO’s blockade. Currently, seven Arctic countries, six of which are NATO members, have formed a siege against Russia. If Russia aligns with the U.S., the blockade of the other five “dwarf” countries will be instantly broken. [The Empire is in charge of NATO!!!]

Moreover, someone in Putin’s government (Russian Presidential Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev) proposed a grand vision to develop a “Putin-Trump Tunnel” from Russia across the Bering Strait to the United States. [That idea was first proposed in the 1890s.] The Bering Strait is 53 miles wide and 59 meters deepest at its deepest point, making either tunneling or caisson passages feasible. The tunnel investment is over $200 billion, and if you add the traffic roads connecting both ends of the tunnel, the cost is even higher. He made it clear that China can join because China has capital and strong infrastructure capabilities. [There’s absolutely nothing to connect to on either side of the Strait making such a project utterly nuts.]

It is clear that with Putin’s Arctic card played, he can negotiate with the West, with the U.S. and is also highly attractive to China. For China to enter the last virgin land of the Arctic, it cannot be without a fulcrum. For China to truly enter the Arctic, it must firmly grasp the “China-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for a New Era” and cooperate with Russia. Although we have good relations with countries like Norway, Norway is still too small. For example, when you eat more expensive salmon in restaurants, it’s mainly Norwegian, but there are also Canadian and Mexican ones. We also have our own salmon bases in Sichuan and Xinjiang, but the production is still relatively low.

I previously worked as an advisor to the Norwegian government. Because of the 2010 Nobel Peace Prize issue, relations between China and Norway were very tense, so Norway invited me to be an advisor. Back in the early 2000s, did you know how many salmon Norway exported to China at that time? 72 tons per week. Now, among China’s imported premium salmon, 50-60% actually comes from Norway.

So, economically, we do have good cooperation with Norway, but on major strategic issues like Arctic security, shipping, and development, we still need to deeply bind and cooperate with Russia.

3. Russia’s second major move: moving south to lay out its layout in ASEAN

Li Bo: Let’s return to Russia’s grand chess game. What about the second big game?

Huang Jing: The second big game is ASEAN. Let me first tell you a bit of history. In 2002, China and ASEAN signed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement, and since then, ASEAN has developed rapidly. The China-ASEAN Free Trade Area is the world’s first free trade agreement signed between China and multiple countries, and also the largest “one-to-many” free trade agreement among developing countries, which is something China can be proud of. This has greatly promoted the development of China and ASEAN; for example, in recent years, trade volume between China and ASEAN has increased nearly 16 times compared to 2002. ASEAN’s total economic output has increased nearly fivefold since then, and China is even more formidable, increasing more than tenfold. This is beneficial for both sides.

In 2018, Russia seized the opportunity to elevate its dialogue mechanism with ASEAN to a strategic partnership, and we welcome this opportunity. By 2020, Putin had further promoted dialogue on establishing a strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN.

But then, the Russia-Ukraine conflict put it on hold. We know that among ASEAN countries, there are at least “two and a half” U.S. allies: Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore. Among them, Singapore also announced sanctions against Russia. So at that time, Russia and ASEAN did not take further action.

Since last October, Putin has keenly noticed that the global situation has changed. On October 30, Trump met with President Xi at the Busan summit. At that time, it was already clear that China-US relations were stabilizing and becoming more stable—this was the first change that occurred. The second change is that the U.S. is contracting. Although the Iran war had not yet begun, it was already clear that the U.S. was shrinking. The third change is that he saw the U.S. lose strategic focus, its strength decline, and split from Europe, while China grew stronger.

Seeing these major trends, Putin seized the opportunity. On March 20 this year, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov convened a meeting with the ambassadors of ten ASEAN countries stationed in Russia to “prepare for the Russia-ASEAN Summit.” Later, things developed extremely rapidly. Shortly after Putin returned from his visit to China, on June 18, the Russia-ASEAN summit was held in Kazan.

Li Bo: That’s pretty fast. They only summoned the ambassador on March 20, and by June 18, the leaders of these 10 countries had aligned their schedules and rushed to Russia for a meeting. This is much harder than simply gathering foreign ministers. And it seems the media barely reported on it. [This was the 6th Russia-ASEAN Summit, the 1st was held in 2005.]

Huang Jing: Yes, from Lavrov’s meeting with the ambassador to holding the Ten-Nation Leaders’ Summit (note, this is a leaders’ summit, not a foreign ministers’ meeting), it only took three months. This is very unusual.

First, this year, the Philippines is the rotating chair of ASEAN, so this summit was co-hosted by Putin and Marcos. Of course, Marcos took the opportunity to smuggle in his own agenda and talk about maritime security.

Li Bo: That doesn’t really suit us.

Huang Jing: It’s not quite appropriate, that’s the first point. Second, this summit was held in Kazan. Kazan is a city bordering the Islamic world. Visiting ASEAN countries like Indonesia and Malaysia brings a natural sense of cultural closeness.

Russia has immediately convened the ASEAN summit, which surprised both the US and Europe. No one expected that, given ASEAN’s very complex internal structure, including US allies and even countries that sanction Russia, how could they dare attend? But when the situation in the U.S. changed, they all went in unison. [The summit resulted in the adoption of the Kazan Declaration, “Russia–ASEAN: Unity in Diversity—35 Years Together,” along with a Comprehensive Plan of Action, and Joint Statements on cooperation in culture and in energy.]

Li Bo: This also reflects a certain mentality in ASEAN at present.

Huang Jing: The basic underlying logic of these 10 ASEAN countries is to have two major powers in the Asia-Pacific region to form a balance. On this balance, they maintain what they call “controlled confrontation” or controllable competition. As long as the situation is controllable and cannot be triggered, ASEAN countries can “not take sides,” playing tricks on both sides and engaging in strategic hedging.

The so-called ‘not picking sides’ can be explained as: whichever country offers me more benefits, I contact them more. In the past, they formed a tacit understanding: relying on the U.S. for security and China for the economy. But now the problem is, the U.S. has withdrawn. Once the U.S. withdraws, ASEAN becomes anxious. Because ASEAN countries have histories of colonization and invasion, they fear the emergence of a single hegemon. If the dominant is too strong, they will live in constant fear. [What, they didn’t already fear the existing hegemon?]

So with a wave of Putin’s hand, they immediately went there. Why choose Russia? Because for ASEAN, Japan is not suitable; it is a defeated country, too weak to hold up, and Japan faces two major powers: China and Russia simultaneously. India is also overwhelmed and hasn’t truly risen yet; And Russia can provide hardcore strength no matter what. That’s why some say Russia is passive internationally, but the 10 ASEAN countries don’t see it that way—they still see Russia as a major power with strong core capabilities.

This way, Russia naturally came in.

So, what agreement did Russia and ASEAN reach at the Kazan Summit? Because Russia and ASEAN are too far apart and lack strong financial and industrial bases, deep integration between the two sides is still very difficult. But they have established three directions for cooperation:

The first direction is energy. Due to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and Iran, from Singapore to the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia, these ASEAN countries all need energy security. Russia has decisively decided, “I will provide you with energy.”

The second direction is food security. Russians are unwilling to eat rice, and Southeast Asians can’t get used to wheat. How can we cooperate in this situation? This applies to fertilizers. Countries like the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos are all major rice-producing countries that require large amounts of fertilizer, and their own output is far beyond what they can provide. Previously, they mainly relied on China (nitrogen and phosphorus) and Canada (potassium), but now they have Russia as a new source. Isn’t that good for them? ASEAN essentially brings in Russia as a strategic hedging.

The third direction is somewhat shocking—the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Nuclear cooperation among these 10 ASEAN countries is too complex; Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia may all have nuclear ambitions. Once nuclear energy utilization is started and the process of disposal and recovery is mastered, the next step is enrichment of the fuel, and this process proceeds step by step. Most nuclear states in the world started with the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including Iran.

Li Bo: Moreover, Russia is relatively advanced in small nuclear reactor technology.

Huang Jing: Yes, although China is the most advanced in fourth-generation nuclear technology, this time Russia broke the tacit understanding and broke through that barrier. It took the initiative to propose nuclear energy cooperation with ASEAN. Energy, fertilizers, and nuclear power—once these three hardcore chips were brought out, Russia immediately captured ASEAN.

So, the West keeps saying Russia is collapsing, but at least from these strategic actions, Russia still has the courage and experience of a major power. It has a clear strategic vision, because by seizing the ASEAN card, it can both pressure the U.S. and gain another leverage for cooperation with China. We are implementing the “Belt and Road”: if we go by sea, we must pass through Southeast Asia; if we go by land, we must pass through Central Asia.

In Central Asia, Russia has already cooperated and connected with us. The most important point here is the Eurasian economy led by Russia. The biggest cooperation project during Putin’s visit to China is the complementary alignment between the Eurasian Economic Union and China’s “Belt and Road” initiative.

Li Bo: Historically, Russia has always longed to seek access to the sea in the south. This was true in the Black Sea, and in the 1950s, it was the same in maintaining good relations with India. Later, there was Vietnam. Why did Deng Xiaoping decide to launch a self-defense counterattack against Vietnam? It was because Vietnam handed over the strategically located Cam Ranh Bay to the Soviet Union, and all of Vietnam used Soviet weapon systems. Therefore, it is entirely understandable that Russia is now moving south to lay out its layout in Southeast Asia.

Huang Jing: Yes, because Russia’s weather is so cold, they have always longed for warmer southern places. Look at Hainan Island—the largest group of foreign tourists is Russians. If you go to Bali in Indonesia or Phuket in Thailand, you’ll see Russians everywhere.

Back to the main topic: Southeast Asia, as a massive political entity, has begun to make plans and layouts amid the U.S. strategic contraction. Putin’s current overall strategy is: to confront Europe in the West, hold you firmly, suppress you, and hold out with you to the end. In the North, he played his biggest trump card, the Arctic card, to counterbalance the U.S. and win over China. [Putin has long won over China.] In the South, he precisely exploited ASEAN’s urgent need to win over a major power to achieve geopolitical balance. Russia has everything ASEAN urgently needs—energy, fertilizers, even nuclear power—so both sides have reached an immediate agreement.

Moreover, at this summit, Putin put forward a message: he hopes ASEAN will strengthen ties and cooperation with the SCO.

That’s impressive. SCO member states more or less oppose the U.S. hegemonic stance. And ASEAN has American allies. If Russia brings ASEAN in, from our perspective, the SCO will be diluted. So Russia plays both the China card and the ASEAN card. In this area, Russia has seen far ahead and taken the largest steps.

This is something China must firmly grasp. We must grasp the “China-Russia New Era Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Cooperation,” because we know that among our strategic partnerships with all countries worldwide, only Russia’s positioning adds the word—”cooperation.”

Li Bo: Yes, there is collaboration. We need to coordinate and work in various directions, such as Southeast Asia and the Arctic.

Huang Jing: Exactly, we need to collaborate and communicate. Whether in Arctic development or in connecting with ASEAN, we must coordinate and cooperate. At the upcoming APEC summit, Putin is planning to visit China and may discuss this topic. This is the sector of Russia’s layout.

Moreover, if we can negotiate with Russia and North Korea to truly resolve the Tumen River estuary issue, it would be of great significance. The Tumen River’s estuary actually has a small volume, but its “three-way junction” is very important. Our northern port cluster—Tianjin, Dalian, Dandong, Yantai—is relatively less developed compared to southern ports like Ningbo and Shanghai. If When the Arctic shipping route is opened, we can also take advantage of the situation to address the Tumen River outlet, and China’s northern logistics and trade sector will be established, and our Arctic strategic base (Hunchun-Zarubino-NSR) will be established. By then, not only will there be the Yangtze River Delta in the south, but the north will also form an economic golden triangle in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, greatly enhancing the competitiveness of the Bohai Rim European route.

Li Bo: That place could actually be developed into a special financial zone, creating a ‘Northern Hong Kong’ where people can invest and interact.

Huang Jing: If we look at the map, if the route goes downstream from the north, one place becomes especially important—North Korea. Because Japan definitely won’t cooperate with us. So if we deepen cooperation with North Korea, combined with the opening of the Tumen River estuary, our Tianjin, Dalian, Yantai, and the entire Bohai Bay will all open to the ocean, and the whole plate will come alive.

Li Bo: I’ve read some scholars at Peking University, and now Russia, also want to break free from the so-called ‘landlocked country’ fate described in Mackinder’s geopolitical theory. He not only wanted to consolidate land power, but also strengthen maritime power, aiming to integrate land and sea power.

Huang Jing: Yes, you mentioned Mackinder’s theory, and it’s especially clear when you compare it to a map. China is in the middle; if we go south, it’s ASEAN; if we go north, it’s Russia. Russia cooperates with us on land, and the “Eurasian Economic Union” and the “Belt and Road” initiative have been merged; At the same time, Russia has taken control of the Arctic in the north and ASEAN in the south. Both land and sea power must be pursued. Therefore, facing this pattern, China must also prepare in advance and make its own strategic arrangements.

4. Asia-Pacific Situation: How Should China Respond During the Strategic Window of Opportunity?

1. Japan-Philippines band together for warmth is destined to be a castle in the air

Li Bo: Next, let’s talk about the Asia-Pacific sector. In the Asia-Pacific region, one of the events we are focusing on is the Japan-Philippines summit on May 28. Japan and the Philippines signed a military intelligence reciprocal agreement, are planning to negotiate a maritime delimitation agreement, and even threaten to form a security alliance. It is clear that against the backdrop of the U.S. contraction strategy, Japan also has strong ambitions. Let’s hear Teacher Huang’s analysis on this topic. [The marriage between Japan and Philippines is being arranged by the Empire.]

Huang Jing: Here’s the thing. In reality, America’s strategic contraction is a two-way contraction, retreating both in the Atlantic and Pacific. No matter what, at least the Atlantic has the EU and NATO as a backup. Meanwhile, when the U.S. contracts in the Pacific, its little brothers are left alone. The Asia-Pacific region lacks a multilateral mechanism like an “Asian NATO.”

This has led to a rather peculiar phenomenon: since the U.S. established its alliance system in 1945, it has never been a case of two junior brothers surpassing the big brother to form military alliances under the superior. Countries like the UK and Germany would never do this. [SEATO]

This is the first time Japan and the Philippines have joined forces for mutual support. Because they panicked, seeing their eldest about to leave, about to leave them. Europe has the EU and NATO supporting it, while the Asia-Pacific lacks any multilateral framework. [The bilateral frameworks remain in force and are very active. Overall Empire doctrine in the Western Pacific hasn’t changed.]

From Japan’s perspective, it cannot win over South Korea, as there are many historical and current conflicts between Japan and South Korea. So, it could only go to Manila. Marcos of the Philippines is also trying to band together for mutual support. Sanae Takaichi and Marcos even wanted to involve Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia to form a faction.

But I think it’s pointless. Why? Because if you want to build an “independent security system” capable of confronting China, the leader of this system must have a strategic deadly weapon and a safety net—namely, nuclear weapons. Japan has no nuclear weapons, and neither does the Philippines. Of course, the international community must never allow Japan to possess nuclear weapons. Since there is no nuclear weapon as a backup, this system is a castle in the air.

So why does Japan insist on doing this? First, naturally, banding together for warmth and boosting one’s courage; Second, to show the U.S. a position in the Asia-Pacific. It has that kind of vibe of ‘The big shot doesn’t want a concubine anymore, but the concubine still has to help you look after the house.’ Japan’s signal was: America, you have contracted, but I am still working hard to keep this stall under your watch and manage well. He thought that when the U.S. returned to the Asia-Pacific in the future, he would see that the foundation was still here. This shows that Japan’s right-wing (such as Sanae Takaichi) is calculating very well. Third, Japan must build a trump card for itself. With regional discourse power and strength, it can negotiate with China and the U.S.

So, looking at Japan’s current actions, it’s both infuriating and laughable: what’s infuriating is that they actually want to go against China; The ridiculous thing is, can it really handle it? There are three major obstacles to Japan’s cooperation with the Philippines that can never be overcome.

First, huge economic and technological barriers. The economic development level and strength of the Philippines and Japan are vastly different. For example, when Japan aided the Philippines with a relatively advanced warship or coast guard vessel, the Filipinos couldn’t even operate it and had to retrain it. What Japan can offer, the Philippines cannot accept. And what the Philippines can give Japan (such as rice) is something Japan doesn’t need to protect its own farmers. The Philippines also lacks the energy urgently needed by Japan.

Second, both sides are only pushing the situation through a portion of the ruling group. It makes sense to separate Japan’s right-wing Sanae Takaichi from all of Japan and separate the Marcos family from the entire Philippines. Both countries have strong internal opposition, and how long this cooperation can last remains uncertain.

Third, and most fundamentally, they don’t have much real strength. [Which is why they’re combining.]

Additionally, if the U.S. withdraws from the Pacific, we should note that in this “constructive strategic and stable relationship” between China and the U.S., one crucial component is the joint safeguarding of peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific. This consensus also benefits the United States, because the U.S. no longer wants to go to war. [My Gawd, that’s so wrong!] Although China and the U.S. have different core objectives, their bottom line is consistent when it comes to maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific. [Or so it seems.]

2. The true red line in the Asia-Pacific: Japanese militarism must never be allowed to resurrect



Li Bo: That’s very important. So as mentioned earlier, Trump changed “Indo-Pacific Command” back to “Pacific Command” and removed the word “Indo-Pacific,” which is very important. At that time, NATO and European countries wanted to follow the Indo-Pacific strategy and come to Asia to join the fun. If the U.S. now abandons even the “Indo-Pacific” signboard, then Europe will have no legitimacy to come and establish a “small NATO in the Indo-Pacific.”

Huang Jing: Yes. Back when they tried to build a “small NATO in the Indo-Pacific,” I conducted careful research and concluded that it was simply impossible. Because if NATO extends into the Indo-Pacific, it faces a fatal problem: who decides the shots? Is it Brussels (Germany/France) that calls the shots, or is it Tokyo Japan? The conflict over power and profit was enormous among them. [The Empire calls the shots since Indo-Pac is its creation.]

Moreover, South Korea firmly opposes it. Why? Because South Korea’s alliance with the United States was a “regional alliance,” initially targeting the Soviet Union, China, and North Korea. After the collapse of the Soviet Union and China’s reform and opening up, the US-South Korea alliance essentially targeted only North Korea, so South Korea’s status within the US alliance system was actually declining.

On the contrary, Japan’s alliance with the U.S. is a “global alliance,” meaning that as long as there are enemies of the U.S. worldwide, Japan can help. For example, it went to the Afghanistan war, and the Strait of Hormuz escorted the U.S. also demanded Japan go. The U.S. will not send South Korea because South Korea is not a global ally. Therefore, within the alliance system, South Korea is naturally a tier below Japan’s. South Korea has always been trying every means to elevate its status and match Japan, but if NATO gets involved now, its standing will fall again. Therefore, South Korea firmly opposes and remains silent.

Japan’s attitude is also ambiguous and hesitant. Japan might wonder: If NATO goes to the Asia-Pacific and forms an Indo-Pacific NATO, will I be the one to decide, or will Brussels decide? Since everyone has their own agendas, and now the U.S. has retreated to the Western Hemisphere, the ‘Indo-Pacific Mini NATO’ issue is completely over.

Since neither China nor the U.S. currently wants a major war in the Asia-Pacific and wants to maintain peace and stability, our policy is very clear. In 2024, Minister Dong Junjun proposed the “Three Prohibitions” at the Shangri-La Summit, the foremost being “never allowing war-torn forces to enter the Asia-Pacific,” which has been our consistent policy.

So who is violating this policy now and undermining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific? The main saboteurs are Sanae Takaichi from Japan, Marcos from the Philippines, and Lai Ching-te from Taiwan. The Taiwan issue is our own family matter, and Taiwan’s return is also an important part of the postwar international order. [And the conductor of their policies is the Outlaw US Empire.]

Currently, our focus of prevention and strike is definitely on the Japanese right wing. As I said last time on this program, in the entire Asia-Pacific region, only Japan has the ability and willingness to act as both a proxy for the United States and suppress China’s rise. The Philippines has the willingness, but it completely lacks the capability; The Taiwan authorities are even less certain. So the only real threat is Japan. [Without nukes as stated above, Japan is no threat.]

Here, we want to clarify the issue of Japan’s nuclear weapons. Countries like Pakistan and even India possess nuclear weapons, but they are relatively controllable. Why is that? Because their bodies are weak and their industrial foundation is weak, even if you give them a big knife, they won’t be able to wield it. India now possesses nuclear weapons, but achieving the launch of nuclear vehicles into the skies still requires a long journey. Pakistan is even more so, as it lacks a complete military-industrial system.

But Japan is completely different. Japan is a long-established industrial powerhouse with a strong physique. Given a big knife, it can swing it immediately. If you give them nuclear weapons today, they can weaponize and deploy them tomorrow, instantly achieve underwater launches, and their nuclear delivery capabilities might even surpass those of Britain and France.

Li Bo: Yes, according to media reports, some former Japanese ambassadors, former officials, and even current officials have hinted that they still want to break through the “Three No Nuclear Principles” and overtake by developing nuclear weapons. Because, as a former great empire, they did not want to be suppressed by China. Regarding the United States, they admit they were defeated by its nuclear weapons, but they are not convinced in their hearts.

Huang Jing: Yes, they always present themselves as victims, repeatedly emphasizing that they are the only country in the world to have suffered a nuclear strike.

Li Bo: But mentally, they felt they hadn’t lost to China in World War II, and that they had lost to the United States and the Allied forces. Because due to the civil war, China did not send elite troops to occupy the Japanese mainland, which made Japan psychologically unsure of China’s status as the victor. As Professor Zhao Hongwei observed in Japanese society, many ordinary Japanese people have no idea that China now has such advanced sixth-generation fighters and such powerful weapons. Therefore, right-wing politicians like Sanae Takaichi do not win votes in the House of Representatives by improving the economy, but rather by firmly challenging China to gain political capital and votes, thereby sustaining their political lives.

Huang Jing: Yes. So, if we were to give China advice, the first red line is: absolutely must not allow the resurgence of Japanese right-wing militarism, and even less allow Japan to possess nuclear weapons. That’s for sure. So look at Putin’s visit to China: China and Russia signed more than 30 agreements, and the joint statement explicitly stated three times that “China and Russia will never allow the resurgence of Japanese militarism.”

Pay attention to the changes in our diplomatic language now. Since establishing diplomatic relations with Japan in 1972, both sides have shared a tacit understanding: for a long time, we rarely mentioned “defeated countries” or “postwar order.” But now, we have begun to emphasize the “postwar order” high-frequency approach, and what we are discussing with Trump is also about “jointly maintaining the postwar order in the Asia-Pacific.” Because the post-war order in the Asia-Pacific is the fundamental foundation for maintaining peace and stability. Without this foundation, everything would be in chaos.

One of the most important cornerstones of the postwar order is: Japan, you are the defeated nation. As a defeated country, you cannot possess military power that breaks through self-defense. In this regard, China and the United States also share a historical tacit understanding.

Even when the U.S. handed over Okinawa and the Diaoyu Islands to Japan in 1972, it was only a transfer of jurisdiction or administrative authority, not sovereignty, and sovereignty was still undecided. Therefore, we must now loudly recall the postwar order and emphasize its identity as a defeated country, so that the defeated country cannot make any military impact.

In the past, we said the Taiwan issue was the red line within the red line, and now Japan’s nuclear weapons are also the red line within the red line. If Japan really wants to cross this red line to confront nuclear weapons, China will never stand idly by. We often emphasize balancing kindness and force in our strategy against Japan, but now I always emphasize the order to be reversed—”using both authority and kindness.” You must first establish authority; if you don’t, where does ‘grace’ come from?

Li Bo: There is now a view that we have imposed export controls on dual-use items and key rare earth metals on Japan, which has caused major trouble for several Japanese companies. If this leads to a further slowdown of Japan’s economy and makes life difficult for ordinary people, could it in turn fuel Japan’s adventurism? After all, the Japanese have a history of risk-taking genes.

Huang Jing: I actually have to give the Chinese government a big thumbs up for Japan’s recent rare earth and commodity controls. If you look closely, this set of countermeasures truly achieves “reasonable, beneficial, and moderate.” We didn’t strangle him all at once, but doing so would actually be detrimental to our own supply chain. We take it step by step, marking a line for you to see if you follow the rules. If you follow the rules, that’s how it is; If you don’t follow the rules, I’ll tighten the lasso a bit; If you don’t follow the rules soon, I’ll tighten it even more.

There is also the most critical countermeasure that everyone has noticed: because Japan has participated in sanctions against Russia, Japanese airlines can no longer fly over Russian airspace over Europe and must pass through Chinese airspace.

Li Bo: Yes, now they declare their flights separately every time they pass through Chinese airspace.

Huang Jing: Previously, for airspace overreach, maybe once a year for coordinated approval would be enough. But now we require case-by-case processing: for every flight you fly, you must declare it to us separately. The signal is clear: if you don’t cooperate or follow the rules, I can make you lose your way at any time.

This series of sanctions is merely a tactical technical task; the real strategic aspect is elevating the “post-war order” to a very high and serious status. We must promote cooperation among the three great powers—China, the US, and Russia—to maintain the postwar order, because the victory in World War II was built on the foundation of these three powers. [You can’t build deep cooperation with a rogue power, which is what the Empire became.]

As an ally, Trump also internally recognized the postwar order. China’s display of strength in facilitating the US-Iran negotiations is essentially telling the US: without China’s cooperation, Trump cannot accomplish major things.

Therefore, in this regard, China will never allow Japan’s right-wing militarism to be revived. For right-wing figures like Sanae Takaichi, China will certainly firmly suppress her momentum. This is completely “focusing on the issue, not the person.” What kind of person Sanae Takaichi herself is has nothing to do with us, but as long as you dare to raise this broken flag and try to restore militarism, then you’re sorry. Don’t think Chinese people only know how to smile and shake hands; we have our own iron fists.

Recently, our Shandong and Liaoning carrier fleets have approached the waters near Japan, and the American satellites can see everything clearly from above. We are serious about maintaining the red line.

3. Negative Example: India’s Strategic Wavering

Li Bo: Can India make a difference in the current process of the U.S. implementing its contraction strategy? Or is the situation more awkward?

Huang Jing: India is currently in the hardest place. First, such a large country has very little clear strategic development goals; it doesn’t know which direction to go and is always wavering. After India gained independence in 1947, Nehru quickly launched the banner of the “Non-Aligned Movement,” declaring he would not ally with anyone. This policy has supported India’s development for decades.

But when did it start to change? After Modi came to power, these people wanted to “rely on the US to resist China,” so they changed their non-alignment policy. At that time, some of my Indian friends (some veteran diplomats) said we would stick to “Non-Aligned 2.0,” but the Modi government actually took sides. He wanted to pull the U.S. into dealing with China, but the result was clear: not only did he fail to deal with China, but the U.S. also kicked him when he was down, leaving him disappointed. The US thinks India is of little use to them; if both sides cooperate, you earn more than I gain. That’s why Trump publicly accused India of being the “king of tariffs.”

India’s biggest problem is not knowing who it is or which direction to take. Look at its dumbest move: everyone clearly saw the US was about to take action against Iran, yet Modi went to Israel to visit and tried hard to cozy up to Israeli Jews, saying things like “India has many Jews, Israel is the father, we are the mother,” making things very awkward.

Li Bo: He actually still wants to use Israel to ease relations with the United States. Unexpectedly, once the Middle East war broke out, relations between the U.S. and Israel clashed. [Evidence?]

Huang Jing: Previously, India’s largest arms supplier was Russia. With the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, everyone knows that not only is Russia’s weapons supply lacking, but its performance on the battlefield is also not very good. Finally, Israel has become an important source of advanced weapons and technology for India. Moreover, the maintenance of weapons purchased by India was previously handled by Russian engineers and technicians sent to India for repairs, which not only cost a lot but sometimes technicians would disappear after drinking.

However, after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, a large number of Russian Jews immigrated to Israel. These people were highly educated and highly skilled; many of them had participated in the research, development, and manufacturing of these weapons back in the Soviet Union. So now, most of the maintenance, servicing, and modification of Russian weapons in India are these Russian engineering technicians in Israel. This has become a big deal for Israel, being both the largest arms distributor and the source of the most advanced technology for maintaining its weapons. [No mention of the joint arms production being done by Russia and India and transfer of technology.]

Li Bo: This is also very beneficial for Israel.

Huang Jing: Adding to the AI field, Tel Aviv is known as the “Little Silicon Valley,” so India quickly joined in. This echoes the old saying: “Cherish your own life when doing great things, forget your life for small gains.” But after all these maneuvers, he still couldn’t find his proper position.

Coupled with the tacit understanding between China and the US on the Iran issue, Pakistan played a major role. From a geopolitical perspective, India really can’t swallow this humiliation. India’s wavering and unclear strategy is the first point.

Second, internal social issues have remained unresolved for years, especially the caste system. Third, to consolidate his position, Modi pursues populism and Hindu nationalism, suppressing Muslims. To the northwest of India lies an “Islamic Belt,” with Islamic countries ranging from Turkey to Saudi Arabia, and most countries opposing it.

Li Bo: So, India’s banner of “non-alignment” has completely fallen.

Huang Jing: The banner of “non-alignment” can no longer be raised. The United States no longer wants him. Europe signed a major agreement with India, only to find that it was nominal and brought little benefit. Muslim countries opposed him. As for China, they constantly compete with China. Although we also want to maintain good relations with India, China’s current attitude is “If you want to compete, then so be it.” So it’s not that India is unimportant—it’s a major country, the most populous and full of potential. But the key issue is that its strategy is unclear. If you can’t find the North, it’s hard to comment on it, so just keep letting it find no way.

4. Strategic Window Period: How Can China Seek Progress While Maintaining Stability?

Li Bo: So the show is now in its final minutes. Could Mr. Huang Jing talk about Trump’s remaining two and a half years in office? He has accomplished a lot during this year, and there is still considerable time and room to firmly implement the contraction strategy. How should China use the U.S. strategic contraction period to better take the initiative internationally, stabilize world peace, and at the same time focus on China’s own domestic development?

Huang Jing: First of all, I think this “window period” might be longer than we imagine. Because as I mentioned earlier, America’s core foundation—manufacturing—is gone, and finance is developing in a distorted state. Therefore, it will be much harder for the U.S. to regain strength than the previous two contractions. This is the first point.

Second, the alliance system that the U.S. relies on to maintain global hegemony is also collapsing. Japan and Europe are both in decline, with no upward momentum, and severe population aging. Therefore, if the U.S. wants to recover, it will not be something that can be accomplished in just two and a half years. By 2028, no matter who is elected as the new U.S. president and takes office in the White House, they will face several ironclad realities:

First, the U.S. is indeed weaker than before. On the current basis, it is difficult for the U.S. to pursue further expansion.

Second, China and the U.S. are major powers with equal strength, and this trend cannot be reversed.

Third, the unipolar world of dominance is gone for good. If we look at all the major powers, the only remaining major power in the world today is the United States. China, Russia, and even India are all part of the Global South. After the Industrial Revolution, major powers were all in the Atlantic and in the West, but now, countries like Germany, Britain, and France were all great powers fifty years ago. Which of them can still be considered true great powers today? None of them are anymore.

The overall picture has already been decided: America’s strategic contraction cannot be achieved in 5 or 10 years; it requires a considerable historical period. During this period, the U.S. needed to maintain stable relations with China because it feared China would continue to grow too big; its only option was to stabilize China. This is America’s grand strategic direction. I don’t believe that if the Democrats come to power in the future, they will just expand instead—after all, “circumstances are stronger than people.”

Another point is that recently, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has made consecutive speeches. He proposed an important principle: deeply linking economic security and national security. In the past, the U.S. rarely talked about economic security; it was entirely market-driven, pursuing the lowest cost, highest efficiency, and maximum profit, which led to globalization. But now Bessent says, “Economic security is national security, the foundation of national security.” [Utterly destroyed by Neoliberal Dogma and unlikely to be replaced.] Once this concept is established, it shows that the U.S. must focus on developing its domestic economy going forward. This is similar to China: since it wants to focus on economic development, it certainly does not want to cause political or military security trouble. He demanded stability and stability. Since the U.S. is seeking stability, this is also an opportunity for China, because China also needs stability. [Stability isn’t found by engaging in war crimes.]

So first, maintaining stability remains China’s strategic direction. Here, internally, we still need to focus on our own affairs. China is currently undergoing economic transformation and structural adjustment, and it is necessary to further deepen comprehensive reforms. As General Secretary Xi said, “To forge iron, one must be strong oneself.”

Li Bo: Yes, there are less than 10 years until the basic realization of socialist modernization by 2035, and this development period is extremely important.

Huang Jing: We must develop; our tasks are heavy. In recent years, the most important bottom line for maintaining development domestically and externally is to never allow war or conflict to enter the Asia-Pacific. This bottom line must be upheld. We suppress Japan’s right-wing and clowns like Marcos all to maintain stability in the Asia-Pacific. We must firmly hold this strategic high ground.

Second, externally, it is truly necessary to maintain the stability of major power relations. But the stability of this major power relationship must be beneficial to us. It cannot be said that stability only benefits the United States; that is wrong. Therefore, our commitment to maintaining “constructive strategic stability” for the U.S. shows that this stability is at least mutually beneficial.

Li Bo: Although conflict is inevitable, it must be controllable. It means having a consultation mechanism to avoid malicious interactions.

Huang Jing: Yes, avoid malicious interactions. For example, did you notice Trump’s visit this time? We clearly drew four red lines. The first red line is the Taiwan issue. This is not asking Trump to make concessions to us, but rather “do not say you were unprepared,” clearly telling you in advance that this is a red line. Second, there is no need to talk about human rights and democracy anymore; he really hasn’t discussed them anymore. Article 3: Roads and systems. The path chosen by the Chinese people and the political system led by the Communist Party of China are legitimate and successful. Please stop demonizing and attacking us.

The fourth red line is our right to development. What is the right to development? You can’t keep sanctioning me unilaterally. You punish me, and I will definitely fight back. For example, the U.S. recently sanctioned five of our “teapot refineries” (referring to independent local refineries in Shandong and other areas), and we immediately responded based on the “Measures for Blocking the Improper Application of Foreign Laws and Measures Extraterritorially” (hereinafter referred to as the blocking order). The blockade is not challenging U.S. political authority, but American financial hegemony! Because we know that the most effective and damaging U.S. sanctions are secondary sanctions that exploit the dollar financial system. If you do business with me, as long as you use US dollars, they can mess with you. We have issued the blocking order precisely to challenge this financial hegemony.

Therefore, we must maintain basic global stability, but this stability has two foundations: one is multipolar, the other is multilateral. Global governance through multilateral mechanisms and strategic stability in a multipolar framework are things we must strive to maintain.

Li Bo: And the premise is that our core interests must not be harmed.

Huang Jing: Of course. We must never allow war to enter the Asia-Pacific—this is our core interest. 61% of the world’s population is in the Asia-Pacific, over 60% of its economy is in the Asia-Pacific, and 75% of the world’s economic growth is driven by the Asia-Pacific region. As long as Asia-Pacific doesn’t go to war, we’ve won. The reason the United States has become a superpower in just 250 years since its founding is because the Western Hemisphere has hardly fought any major wars.

Madeleine Albright, America’s former most tough female Secretary of State, once had a famous saying. At the time, she advocated sending troops to Iraq, but Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell disagreed. Albright confronted him directly: “We have such a powerful army as yours. If we can’t use them, then what’s the point?”

China has such a powerful military fundamentally to safeguard national interests. If someone refuses to listen, the final solution will naturally be non-peaceful means to cover the fallback. But with China’s vast scale, once non-peaceful measures are used, it is absolutely not a matter of moving a finger. So we still say: “Do not say you did not anticipate it.” In summary, we must focus on internal self-improvement and resolutely maintain strategic stability under a peaceful framework externally.

Finally, we must truly promote the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative. On the basis of the “Belt and Road,” promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative that we propose must all be solidly carried out. The Chinese model is to seek common ground while reserving differences, and is by no means the Western approach of ‘seeking common ground and attacking differences.’

Specifically in terms of geopolitics: First, it is essential to protect its surrounding regions, including Russia, Southeast Asia, India, and others. Especially the sea routes of Southeast Asia and the land routes from Xinjiang to the west of Central Asia. The surrounding area is key and must be firmly protected.

Outside the periphery, we still have to do our best to hold back Europe. Because Europe is extremely valuable in terms of technological intensity, capital intensity, and socio-political and market stability. Our main theme with Europe is not to fight, but to compromise and cooperate. But if you insist on fighting, we’ll fight with you. After the fight, as long as you’re willing to reach out, we’re still willing to shake your hand. As I mentioned earlier, Europe no longer has much initiative in its relations with China.

The initiative is ours. Our door to cooperation is always open. If you want to compete, we’re not afraid. To be honest, Europe doesn’t have much capital to wage a large-scale trade war with China. Let him fight, but in the end, he’ll realize he can’t win at all. Ultimately, European countries will come out one after another seeking compromise, eventually reaching an overall compromise. For the United States, it means resolutely maintaining “constructive strategic stability.” With such strategic planning, I believe China’s future prospects are very promising.

Li Bo: Alright, thank you, Teacher Huang Jing, for your optimistic outlook and analysis at the end. The theme of our program is “What is happening in the world after the U.S. strategic contraction?” Just now, Mr. Huang discussed Europe and Russia in the Asia-Pacific, and also conducted an in-depth analysis of India, systematically outlining the internal logic behind U.S. strategic contraction. One of the most inspiring points is the “constructive strategic and stable relationship” between China and the U.S.—this stability is not just our demand, but actually a pressing need for the U.S. right now. Because the U.S. is shrinking and licking its wounds, it is equally desperate for stability.

The United States needs to recuperate, while China is also at a critical stage of development. Before fully resolving the issue of dollar hegemony and the various challenges of our internal economic transformation, we also need a stable and peaceful development period. Therefore, the “constructive strategic and stable relationship” reached by the two heads of state is crucial, arguably the most significant diplomatic achievement of the year.

Under this premise of overall stability, we must focus on our own affairs and balance the interests of the surrounding area. Especially when facing Russia, a new-era comprehensive strategic partner back-to-back with us, we should engage in meticulous communication and coordination.

Huang Jing: Yes, in summary, our foreign strategy is to firmly grasp four key areas: first, grasp the major lever of “China-U.S. constructive strategic stability”; Second, deepen the “China-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for a New Era”; Third, consolidating the “10+1” free trade system between China and ASEAN and the RCEP agreement; Fourth, expand and strengthen the SCO and BRICS countries—several multilateral mechanisms we have led ourselves. On the basis of focusing on these four areas, we will solidly advance the construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, implement the four major global initiatives, and ultimately promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. This sounds like official language, but it is indeed our core grand strategy.

Li Bo: So after hearing your analysis, I feel that although China is undergoing unprecedented changes unseen in a century, our actual position and the situation we face are still quite good.

Huang Jing: It’s very good. This is a great situation that the Chinese people have achieved under the leadership of the Communist Party of China and through generations of hard work—truly hard-won.

Li Bo: Because tomorrow is July 1st, the founding anniversary of the Communist Party (live broadcast on June 30). On this special day, we can comfort our ancestors and fathers: our country is now at an unprecedented historical height, and you may rest in peace.

Huang Jing: This is the result of generations of hard work. It truly was a sacrifice of their lives and shedding blood; our ancestors and martyrs all shed blood for the revolution.

Li Bo: Yes, that’s exactly why today we sit here and talk about the great trends of the world, daring to say, ‘We are worthy of our predecessors.’ Once again, thank you to Teacher Huang Jing for sharing so wonderful today! Thank you to all the listeners, and to all the friends who care about Observer Network. That’s all for today’s episode of ‘Thinkers Speak.’ See you next time! [My Emphasis]