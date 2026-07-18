karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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Varyss's avatar
Varyss
Jul 19

My comments:

There was a lot of good stuff discussed here. I disagree with a lot of the specifics. For example, AFD or Le Pen if they get into power would be neutered by the European ruling class, just like the Green party of Germany was previously. Russia and Iran are not proxies of China in any meaningful sense of the word. The US attacked both of them, the US decided to spend hundreds of billions of dollars to attack both, and China had nothing to do with it at all. The discussion about Putin establishing good relations with ASEAN nations sounds very consistent, in both Putin's decisiveness and effectiveness. The part of no recent Asian wars being responsible for the new era of Asian prosperity also rings very true. The flip side of that is that the US is in wars all over the planet. No surprise that we are contracting. I agree that the US is contracting. Oh we are expanding in some ways, like our "victory" in Venezuela. But the US is losing influence and prestige throughout the world. And the world IS steadily replacing dollar based trading with trading in local currencies (or in Yuan). Nations that used to have the US as number 1 trade partner now have China as their number 1 trade partner. With a lot of arm twisting and corruption and downright kinetic threats, we can undo some of this. But not much of it, and it gets more and more difficult and expensive to get our "victories".

Having said all of that? Their guiding Chinese principles are consistent with other Chinese people that I have read or viewed videos. Different viewpoints on different issues, but an overall consistent vision for Chinese success and Chinese prosperity. Thank you for posting this.

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1 reply by Karl Sanchez
Jonathan's avatar
Jonathan
Jul 19Edited

They make some interesting points but I think they read the Western media too much and believe too much propaganda, which is why they think Russia performs poorly on the battlefield. It is easy enough to see foreign media in China if you wish -- I am in China now. There is no 'clash' with Israel (that is a just performance). The US uses Israel to do its 'dirty work' as Merz has said. There is no real division between the EU and the US either. The US wants to shake down all is vassals and demand more from them. I don't really see any real 'contraction'. Trump's foreign policy is consistent with Biden's.

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