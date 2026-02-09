karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Saint Jimmy's avatar
Saint Jimmy
9h

What is left completely unmentioned here and is almost never mentioned by foreign affairs "analysts" is the US' growing domestic economy weaknesses. Unemployment and poverty are rising and US domestic economic statistics do not reflect this because they are mostly fraudulent propaganda. NONE of the US' hyper-aggressive foreign policy actions have done anything for 95 percent of Americans, while risking REAL war that most young Americans are not willing to fight. Domestically, the US is sinking into second and third world status.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
james whelan's avatar
james whelan
9h

Excellent article.

I keep banging on about the need for Russia and China to formally announce a military alliance. It is needed to give other countries an alternative. Also its now past time to worry about India's position, I think Lavrov's comments are clearly made without the hindrance of keeping 'others' happy.

Iran has to be supported and openly.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture