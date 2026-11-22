As with most multilateral international organizations, each year sees a different nation acting as “president” of the organization for the calendar year where it sets the agenda and timing of the new year’s events that go far beyond the annual Leaders Summit. 2026 was China’s year to head APEC, so Yang Yi had far more to cover in his review than the just completed Summit. It will be instructive to read what Wang Yi said earlier this year in March from this PR by Yi’s ministry:

Wang Yi pointed out, Shenzhen is an important window on China’s reform and opening up, a brilliant showcase of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and a frontier of innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. We stand ready to work with all sides to promote a restart from APEC Shenzhen toward the goal of an Asia Pacific community. [My Emphasis]

Wang Yi noted, through intensive communication with all parties, we have decided on this year’s APEC theme, that is, “Building an Asia Pacific Community to Prosper Together.” APEC Shenzhen will focus on the three priorities of openness, innovation and cooperation, and, once again, chart the course and rally strengths for Asia Pacific cooperation at the crossroads. We will construct the main pillars of an Asia Pacific community, align different pathways toward the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific, make appropriate arrangements for regional connectivity, and vigorously promote the transformation toward digital, smart and green development. Throughout the year, the Chinese side will host over 300 events in cities across the country, with the participation of multiple Chinese provinces and municipalities. All APEC member economies will have the opportunity to contribute.

Wang Yi pointed out, to be a good host, China will focus on one central objective throughout the whole year, that is, to translate the goal of building an Asia Pacific community into action and turn its blueprint into reality. Decades have passed since the concept of Asia Pacific community was first put forward. This idea must not stay on paper or remain just a vision. We hope to find an answer in Shenzhen that delivers broad consensus, clear priorities and workable steps, so that people in the region can associate with and get into action in building an Asia Pacific community.

Wang Yi said, this year is the APEC China Year. We will host APEC for the third time. From Shanghai in 2001 and Beijing in 2014 to Shenzhen this year, APEC in the past 25 years has experienced ups and downs in regional cooperation and witnessed China’s unwavering commitment to growing together with the Asia Pacific.

Shenzen

Shenzen

Many more images of Shenzen and the bay area show just how it’s developed. Almost 90 Million live in the region. Now let’s read what Wang Yi had to say. The following report by Guancha informs us:

On November 19, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, briefed Chinese and foreign journalists in Shenzhen on the outcomes of the 33rd APEC Leaders’ Informal Meeting and related activities, and answered reporters’ questions.

Wang Yi stated that this year is the APEC “Year of China.” Over the past year, China has fully fulfilled its host responsibilities, successfully hosting 321 APEC meetings and events, with over ten thousand representatives from various economies, setting a record in APEC history and injecting fresh vitality and strong momentum into Asia-Pacific cooperation. More than ten major achievements were achieved at each professional ministerial meeting, with openness, innovation, and cooperation becoming the buzzwords throughout the year. In the field of openness, the Trade Ministers issued the “Suzhou Statement,” reaffirming their commitment to promoting regional economic integration and deepening the construction of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area. In the field of innovation, the Minister of Digital and Artificial Intelligence will issue the “Chengdu Statement,” proposing to empower the Asia-Pacific Community through the digital economy and artificial intelligence. In the field of cooperation, the Minister of Human Resources will issue the “Nanjing Statement,” focusing on investing in people, improving employment and livelihoods, and enhancing people’s well-being. Yesterday’s business leaders’ summit released the “Shenzhen Initiative,” proposing that the Asia-Pacific business community join hands to jointly build the Asia-Pacific Community. A total of 75 major outcomes from meetings and activities across various fields throughout the year have been compiled into the “List of Host Meetings and Activities” and the “List of Host Outcomes” and published externally.

The highlight of APEC’s “Year of China” was the recently successful informal leaders’ meeting, which was China’s most important home diplomacy event this year and a new peak in Asia-Pacific economic cooperation. In today’s turbulent international situation, with global economic growth under pressure and the rise of de-globalization, leaders and representatives from 21 APEC economies have gathered in Shenzhen to jointly discuss countermeasures and negotiate cooperation plans. This is not only of great significance for opening a new chapter in Asia-Pacific cooperation, but will also have a profound impact on maintaining world peace and development. The world’s attention turned to China and focused on Shenzhen.

In recent days, President Xi Jinping has presided over informal leaders’ meetings, attended the opening ceremony of the Business Leaders’ Summit, held bilateral meetings, presided over China, Russia, and the US Dollar Summit, and held nearly 20 intensive bilateral and multilateral events. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and with the support of leaders from various economies, the meeting reached an ambitious, pragmatic, and comprehensive “APEC Leaders’ Shenzhen Outlook,” which is the most important achievement of the APEC “Year of China” and a new milestone in APEC cooperation. The Shenzhen Outlook promotes the restructuring and relaunch of the Asia-Pacific Community construction, achieving significant progress in six areas:

First, clarify the correct direction for Asia-Pacific cooperation. President Xi Jinping elaborated in depth on China’s proposals on “What kind of Asia-Pacific Community to build and how to build it.” President Xi Jinping emphasized that in the face of the intertwined and turbulent international situation, the Asia-Pacific region should maintain overall peace and stability, build bridges of open cooperation, stimulate innovative growth momentum, expand mutually beneficial and win-win paths, and jointly build an Asia-Pacific community that is harmonious, open, integrated, innovative, and inclusive, continuing to write a new chapter of the “Asia-Pacific Miracle.” President Xi Jinping’s important speech was farsighted, making the banner of the Asia-Pacific Community clearer, the vision clearer, and the path more definite. The attending leaders actively echoed President Xi Jinping’s important speech, supporting the Asia-Pacific Community in shifting from goals to action and from vision to reality, gathering a powerful force to jointly support the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific.

Second, building the “four pillars and eight pillars” of the Asia-Pacific community. President Xi Jinping emphasized that to promote common prosperity in the Asia-Pacific, trade and investment barriers must be eliminated, an open Asia-Pacific economy built, and balanced development should be promoted, balancing efficiency and fairness. We are focusing on this goal, building cooperation mechanisms, proposing cooperation initiatives, formulating action plans, and forming the “four pillars and eight pillars” of the Asia-Pacific Community. The “Four Beams” are trade and economy, connectivity, innovation, and development. The “Eight Pillars” are the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area, infrastructure connectivity, regulatory software connectivity, people-to-people connectivity, as well as the digital economy, emerging technologies, capacity building, and sustainable growth. These sectors complement each other and complement each other, supporting the overall structure of the Asia-Pacific Community.

Third, inject new momentum into the construction of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area vision. China advocates an open regionalist concept, promoting APEC members to move forward halfway and revitalizing the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area process. This meeting adopted the “APEC Trade Digital Cooperation Framework,” becoming an important measure to promote trade facilitation in the Asia-Pacific and support the construction of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area. During the meeting, statements from the Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministers’ Meeting and the “Statement on the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area Agenda” were also issued, emphasizing the importance of the multilateral trading system. These achievements will promote the construction of the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area to keep pace with the times and achieve steady and long-term progress.

Fourth, upgrade Asia-Pacific connectivity cooperation. Connectivity is the link for regional economic integration. This meeting adopted an upgraded version of the APEC connectivity blueprint, promoting infrastructure construction, supply chain connectivity, policy regulatory cooperation, and facilitating personnel exchanges. During the APEC “Year of China,” all parties also signed cooperation documents on smart customs, smart tourism, and business travel facilitation. These achievements have built bridges among Asia-Pacific economies, providing stronger support for regional economic integration.

Fifth, empower innovation growth in the Asia-Pacific region. China leveraged its own strengths to promote the adoption of the “APEC Statement on Emerging Technologies for Employment and Prosperity” at the conference, reaching consensus on cooperation on promoting high-quality and full employment with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, improving public service levels, and strengthening digital infrastructure construction, reflecting the people-oriented, intelligent, and good concepts. APEC’s “Year of China” also features a series of Digital Week activities, achieving important results such as digital intelligence empowerment, open innovation ecosystems, and cross-border data validation cooperation, which will strongly promote cooperation in innovation fields and cultivate new growth drivers and advantages in the Asia-Pacific region.

Sixth, build a landing platform for Asia-Pacific cooperation. During the meeting, President Xi Jinping announced a series of independent initiatives supporting China’s support for Asia-Pacific cooperation, including: establishing the Asia-Pacific Community Research Center, advocating for the formation of the World Bay Area Economic Cooperation Alliance, providing new funding for practical APEC cooperation, and setting up new cooperation institutions in areas such as digital technology, cross-border data flows, clean energy, and SME development. At the same time, we have fully considered the differences in the Asia-Pacific region and launched a series of pragmatic measures to promote development and benefit people’s livelihoods, covering transportation, public health, energy, food security, human resources, anti-corruption, and other fields. These measures meet the development needs of all parties and will strongly promote the deepening and practical development of the Asia-Pacific Community, continuously adding new connotations to the community.

The meeting also fostered trust and solidarity among all Asia-Pacific parties. Leaders of various economies held a series of important bilateral and multilateral events. President Xi Jinping met with U.S. President Trump to provide new strategic guidance on how to implement the constructive strategic stability relationship between China and the U.S. President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reached a new consensus on deepening comprehensive strategic collaboration between China and Russia.

Wang Yi stated that everyone is very concerned about the meeting between the heads of state of China, Russia, and the United States. President Xi Jinping, President Putin, and President Trump held a meeting to exchange in-depth views on important issues concerning global peace, security, and stability. This was the first meeting of the three leaders in history, carrying great significance and far-reaching influence, marking a landmark event recorded in history. The atmosphere of the meeting was frank, friendly, and constructive, reaching a series of consensuses and issuing a “Peace Declaration” aimed at the world, with the core of jointly safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major power relations. It can be said that this was a “peace summit.”

Shenzhen is an important window for China’s reform and opening up, and a pioneering demonstration zone for socialism with Chinese characteristics. China’s hosting in Shenzhen demonstrates its determination to expand high-level opening-up and promote the construction of an open Asia-Pacific economy. We must take Shenzhen as a new starting point, steadfastly advance toward the goals of the Asia-Pacific Community, make unremitting efforts for the well-being of the Chinese and Asia-Pacific peoples, and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

Wang Yi also accepted questions from reporters.

A reporter asked how China evaluated the China-Russia and US Heads of State’s meeting, how it would implement the consensus follow-up, and how it would view its own role. Wang Yi stated that China, Russia, and the United States, as major world powers and permanent members of the UN Security Council, bear the important responsibility of promoting global peace and security. The top leaders of China, Russia, and the United States engaged in in-depth exchanges on the theme of maintaining world peace and promoting strategic stability in major power relations, addressing the evolving international situation and global challenges, sending a positive signal to the world that is significant and far-reaching.

This was a historic meeting with groundbreaking significance. Relations between major powers influence the evolution of the international landscape and are crucial to global strategic stability. For the first time in history, the heads of state of the three countries held a face-to-face meeting, setting a new record for exchanges among the top leaders of the three countries, establishing a new paradigm for major power interaction in the new era, and representing a new practice in advancing new major power relations, marking a major milestone in the history of international relations.

This was a landmark meeting that reflected the responsibility of major powers. Currently, the century-long changes in the world are accelerating, with various risks and challenges emerging one after another. The international community’s expectations for peace and stability are growing stronger, and calls for greater power communication and coordination are growing louder. The meeting aligns with the trends of the times and meets global expectations. President Xi Jinping emphasized that when great powers are harmonious, the world is at peace; when great powers compete, the world is in chaos. The three heads of state met face-to-face to clarify their strategic intentions, expressing willingness to prevent conflicts and confrontations, uphold the bottom line of peaceful coexistence, and hope to form a major power relationship pattern characterized by peaceful coexistence, overall stability, and balanced development, benefiting both each other and the world.

This was a constructive meeting with deep communication and interaction. China has consistently advocated for equality among both large and small countries, and is committed to democratizing international relations and building an equal and orderly multipolar environment. We believe that major powers with more resources and greater capabilities should demonstrate their broad-mindedness and responsibility, take the lead internationally in promoting equality, integrity, morality, cooperation, and setting an example. The “Peace Declaration” released at the meeting consolidated consensus among the three parties and holds significant positive significance for more effectively addressing global challenges and maintaining world peace and stability. As President Xi Jinping said, the seeds sown today will surely take root, sprout, and bear fruit. China will comprehensively and efficiently implement the consensus reached at the trilateral summit with Russia and the United States, maintain communication and coordination through working levels, and make unremitting efforts toward building a better world.

A reporter asked why the meeting focused on building the Asia-Pacific Community and its significance for China and the region. Wang Yi said, first, in the late 1980s, APEC emerged amid the wave of economic globalization, and the concept of the Asia-Pacific Community was nurtured and formed during the APEC process. In 2020, APEC formulated the Putrajaya Vision, setting the goal of building an Asia-Pacific Community by 2040. With just over a decade left until 2040, how to turn the Asia-Pacific Community from goals into action and from vision into reality requires the Asia-Pacific community to form a new consensus and provide clear answers. This Shenzhen meeting took Putrajaya a step further, building the “Four Pillars and Eight Pillars” of the Asia-Pacific Community and drawing a roadmap for implementation, which is timely and highly significant. It can be said that the construction of the Asia-Pacific Community truly began in Shenzhen.

Second, in recent years, economic globalization has faced headwinds, and some people have questioned how far Asia-Pacific cooperation can go. Our clear push for building the Asia-Pacific Community is to send a strong message of openness and cooperation in our era. The more than 30-year history of APEC has proven that openness and cooperation are the right choices for development and revitalization. At today’s meeting, President Xi Jinping made a resolute point out that economic globalization occasionally regresses, but Asia-Pacific cooperation cannot go backward. The achievement of the Shenzhen Outlook demonstrates that all parties are willing to overcome differences, jointly uphold APEC’s original mission, and promote the Asia-Pacific Community into a new stage of substantive progress.

Third, the Asia-Pacific Community goals are consistent with President Xi Jinping’s advocacy for building a community with a shared future for mankind. The concept of a community with a shared future for mankind originated from the Asia-Pacific region’s thinking of shared destiny. In 2013, President Xi Jinping proposed establishing an awareness of a community with a shared future in the Asia-Pacific, which has been continuously transformed and integrated into the APEC agenda in practice. For the world to develop, the key lies in the Asia-Pacific. This conference focused on the Asia-Pacific Community and complemented China’s efforts to build a community with a shared future for mankind. It is a perfect combination of China’s philosophy and the Asia-Pacific vision and will surely leave a vivid chapter in the history of Asia-Pacific cooperation. [My Emphasis]