As you see, all ten are present. IMO, many forget the CIS has ten members and would be thirteen if Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova had remained. Georgia may soon return, while most of the present Ukraine will return as part of Russia by 2030 if not earlier. All members have recovered economically from the USSR's elimination and the stress of Covid-19 and are benefitting from the synergy that was forming before being kneecapped by Covid. Unfortunately, what you'll read is from the Russian perspective as there's little recoding of what the other nine heads-of-state had to say. The Kremlin notes the sideline meetings between Putin and Armenia's Pashinyan and between Putin and Azerbaijan's Aliev. Other meetings may have occurred but weren't noted. I will note that relations appeared normal between Putin and Pashinyan as trade turnover between the two nations will reach a record $14-16 Billion with Russia continuing as Armenia's #1 foreign investor at $4 Billion "in accumulated investments." As you'll see later, Pashinyan was seated next to Aliev.45 photos filled the album taken at the event which I suggest viewing so readers become familiar with the actors and venue. As usual, the meeting was held in two format sessions—restricted and extended. A package of 14 documents were signed, the most important being "On the Appeal of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States to the peoples of the Commonwealth countries and the world community in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945," which I'll translate and provide in a separate article. Video of the meetings can be found at the links provided for each. The first meeting is in the restricted format:

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, I am glad to welcome all of you to Moscow at the next meeting of the CIS, which the Russian side is hosting as the Chair of the Commonwealth. First of all, I would like to emphasize that cooperation within the CIS is one of the main priorities of the Russian Federation's foreign policy. For us, the Commonwealth countries are our closest neighbors, friends, and strategic partners, and we are naturally determined to strengthen our cooperation in every possible way. This is exactly what the concept of the Russian presidency in 2024 and the large-scale plan of relevant events are aimed at. We are grateful to all our colleagues present here for their support and active participation in their implementation. We have a very busy agenda today. Naturally, we will pay great attention to economic issues and prospects for further expansion of trade and investment cooperation in the CIS. I am sure that we have all the opportunities to launch new, large-scale, mutually beneficial projects in industry, agriculture, finance, and infrastructure. We will also exchange views on a wide range of other topical issues of the Commonwealth, from ensuring common security to cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian fields. We will discuss concrete steps aimed at expanding partnership in all these areas. And of course, we will talk about what else should be done to improve the effectiveness of the Commonwealth and its structures. We will make a number of organizational decisions. I look forward to fruitful work and a traditionally frank and confidential discussion of pressing aspects of the development of the CIS regions and the world as a whole. Let's talk about these topics, of course. I would now like to give the floor to CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev for information on the agenda of the meeting and its working procedure. Please, Sergey Nikolaevich. Sergey Lebedev: Dear Heads of Delegation, Based on the proposals of the States and bodies of the Commonwealth, the draft agenda of today's meeting, consisting of 14 issues, is proposed for your consideration. I would like to inform you that all the documents have passed the necessary expert review. As required, they are approved at the level of the Council of Foreign Ministers, and personnel appointments are approved by the relevant industry councils. Dear Heads of State, In accordance with the current regulations on the CIS Human Rights Commission, the annual report of this commission is provided to you as an informational material. It's on your desks in a folder of documents. Now about the order of our further work. A proposal is being made to consider the second and third issues in a narrow format after the exchange of views of the heads of delegations on cooperation within the framework of our Commonwealth: the presidency of the Commonwealth of Independent States in 2025 and the holding of the next meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State. As for the meeting in a broad format, it is proposed to consider two issues. This is a draft address of the heads of the CIS member states to the peoples of the Commonwealth countries and the world community in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945. This is the fourth item on the agenda. President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko will make a report on this issue. It is also proposed to consider the fifth issue: on the activities of the Inter – Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS member States to strengthen integration cooperation. President of the Inter – Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS Member States Valentina Matviyenko will give us a brief report on this issue. After that, taking into account the full consistency of the documents under consideration, it will be possible to start the procedure for signing them without discussion. These are the proposals of the CIS Executive Committee on the agenda and rules of procedure for this meeting of the Council of Heads of State. I would like to consider it. Thanks for attention. Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, are there any comments on what Sergey Lebedev said? Are there any suggestions or additions to the proposed agenda? Remark: Accepted. Vladimir Putin: Thank you. A proposal was made to adopt the agenda. No other comments? No. Thank you. We will work on this agenda today. <…> I note a marked improvement in the macroeconomic indicators of the CIS member states, as well as an increase in mutual trade and investment exchanges within the Commonwealth. Thus, in the first half of the year, the aggregate GDP of our countries increased by 4.7 percent, investment in fixed assets - by 11.2 percent, industrial production increased by 4.3 percent, cargo transportation - by 4.9 percent, retail trade turnover – by 8.6 percent. These are generally good indicators. Through joint efforts, a stable and independent financial infrastructure is being created, and the use of national currencies in mutual settlements is expanding. Their share in commercial transactions between CIS members already exceeds 85 percent and continues to increase. In addition, import substitution processes are proceeding at a rapid pace – and thus the technological sovereignty of our countries is being strengthened. All this is extremely important in the context of a complex foreign economic, foreign policy and generally external conjuncture, unprecedented pressure from some countries in the field of primarily the economy. The fight against terrorism and extremism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and corruption has traditionally been a key area of joint work within the Commonwealth. This is facilitated by the well-established operational cooperation between the law enforcement agencies and the competent authorities of our countries. So, in August-September, the CIS Vostok-Antiterrorism – 2024 exercise was successfully held in Uzbekistan. The initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to develop a program of cooperation in the field of deradicalization within the CIS was also very timely. I assume that we will decide today on the approval of this program. Humanitarian ties in the CIS continue to develop dynamically. Partnerships in science and education, culture and tourism are being deepened. The Russian Presidency supports this in every possible way. In particular, a large-scale Forum of creative and scientific intelligentsia of the CIS countries was held in Ufa in September. The activities of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly also play an important role in promoting cooperation, which was confirmed by its regular meeting, which was very effective on July 12 this year in St. Petersburg. Every year we choose the cultural capital of the Commonwealth, which becomes the center of bright creative and humanitarian events that attract the keen interest of citizens of all our countries. Now it is Samarkand, and next year, in accordance with the draft decision proposed for our approval, the baton will be taken by Azerbaijani Lachin, then, in 2026, by Armenian Meghri, and in 2027 – by Belarusian Molodechno. Much is being done to expand sports exchanges, which is extremely important in the context of the politicization of this area. We are grateful to our Commonwealth colleagues for sending national teams to the BRICS Games held in Russia, the Children of Asia tournament, the Silk Road Rally, and the multi-sport Games of the Future. Let me remind you that this year has been declared the Year of the Volunteer Movement in the CIS, and the Russian presidency has tried to establish a system of cooperation in this area. A specialized interstate working group was established, and a number of youth and volunteer actions were held. Opportunities of the Russian online platform became available to the CIS countries dobro.org It allows volunteers around the world to share their experience and join forces to implement joint projects. It would be possible to support the proposal to create an international association of voluntary and non-profit organizations within the CIS, to make annual forums of volunteers of the CIS countries, and to introduce separate grants for the most significant volunteer initiatives through the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Fund. All our countries understand the importance of preserving our common history and preventing its falsification. Young people, of course, should know about the achievements of our peoples during the long period of life in a single state, about the exploits of our fathers, first of all during the Great Patriotic War. In 2025, we will jointly celebrate the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. In the Commonwealth countries, this will be the Year of Peace and Unity in the Fight against Nazism. In this regard, at the initiative of Russia, a draft Address of the Heads of state on the occasion of the Victory Day anniversary has been submitted for your consideration. Our other concrete proposal is to establish the honorary title of the city of labor glory in the CIS and assign it to the cities of the Commonwealth whose residents made a special contribution to achieving Victory in the Great Patriotic War, ensuring uninterrupted production of military and civilian products. Of course, it will become a symbol of recognition and respect for the collective feat of our peoples, all those who worked in the rear, helped defeat the enemy. We have repeatedly said that – and last night the President of Tajikistan once again recalled – Victory in the Great Patriotic War is the common heritage of all the peoples of the Soviet Union. In addition, in order to preserve and protect military memorials, monuments and memorials dedicated to the exploits of our soldiers, we propose to create a general register of the memorial heritage of the Great Patriotic War. Alternatively, such a registry can be created on the basis of the Russian Internet platform "Place of Memory", which has been operating since 2016. And I'd like to add something else. As you may recall, a year ago in Bishkek we signed an agreement on the establishment of an International Organization for the Russian Language. I would like to once again express my gratitude to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for this initiative. I think this is a very useful and important initiative, since Russian is the language of interethnic communication for us. Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan have already ratified this treaty. I hope that the rest of our friends, the participating countries, will complete the relevant domestic procedures for the treaty to enter into force. Of course, close coordination of the CIS countries on the foreign policy track is of great importance. This is facilitated by regular meetings of foreign ministers, inter-ministerial consultations, during which hours are checked on pressing issues and regional issues, and coordinated approaches are developed for promotion in the UN and other multilateral platforms. All of you, of course, dear colleagues, know that Russia is holding the BRICS presidency this year. This organization is gaining momentum and is becoming very attractive to many countries. As you know, we expanded this organization last year, and now all new members and those who are interested in joining the work of this respected international forum will participate in it. We will be glad to see all the leaders present here at the outreach / BRICS Plus meeting, which will be held on October 23-24 in Kazan. We believe that the establishment of close cooperation with BRICS of all the CIS member states is in the interests of strengthening the position of our Commonwealth in world affairs. [My Emphasis]

The peoples inhabiting the post-Soviet space have great potential, have surmounted the initial years of troubles but are now growing more mature and confident.

And now we move to the extended format:

Vladimir Putin: Dear colleagues, Friends! During the narrow-format meeting that just ended, we discussed topical issues of cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States in a substantive and frank manner, and exchanged views on regional and international issues. Important decisions that determine the development of the CIS for both the coming year and the future have been agreed upon. The Commonwealth of Independent States is developing. All the leaders gathered here are in favor of further deepening the Commonwealth. We see that our joint efforts consistently strengthen the authority of the CIS as a regional integration association. The members of the Commonwealth act exclusively on the principles of mutual understanding, equality and good neighborliness, and successfully solve key tasks to improve the well-being and quality of life of our citizens. It is largely thanks to this that we have managed to preserve, and in some areas even expand, the economic, social, cultural and humanitarian ties that we have developed over many years of living as part of a single state. Today, it has been repeatedly noted that the entire CIS region is experiencing positive macroeconomic and economic dynamics in general. The GDP of the Commonwealth members is growing at a good pace, and mutual trade and investment ties are growing stronger. For example, Russia's trade turnover with the CIS countries grew by an impressive 7.7 percent in just seven months, to $ 63.2 billion, despite the volatility of global markets. Companies of our countries implement mutually beneficial joint projects in the energy, industry, and infrastructure sectors, and jointly implement import substitution programs. A financial system that is independent of external factors and focuses on the use of national currencies is being built. Naturally, the cooperation of the Commonwealth states is not limited to the economy. Cooperation on the humanitarian track is successfully developing, which is based on the deep mutual interest of the peoples of our countries in each other's culture and traditions. We all understand the importance of preserving the memory of our common history and do a lot to do this. Next year marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. In this regard, following our meeting, a joint appeal to the peoples of the Commonwealth and the world community will be adopted. Alexander Lukashenko will address this issue in detail. We will also approve the decision to establish the honorary title "City of Labor Glory" in the CIS countries, which will be awarded for collective contribution to the uninterrupted production of military and civilian products during the Great Patriotic War. Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko will also speak at our meeting. She will talk about the work of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, what is being done in this structure to strengthen integration cooperation, harmonize legislation, and improve the effectiveness of legal regulation in the association states. The most important activity of the Commonwealth is ensuring security and law enforcement. A key role here is played by close cooperation between the competent authorities and relevant services. In this context, I would like to note the program of cooperation in the field of deradicalization that we are adopting today, prepared at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. It is aimed at preventing the legitimization of radical and extremist movements and building an interfaith dialogue. In the current difficult situation in the world, it is extremely important that all the CIS countries support the formation of a just world order based on the generally recognized principles of international law, with the central role of the UN. We constantly coordinate positions on key global and regional issues, and our approaches to them are very close or completely coincide. Following Russia, the CIS presidency will pass to our Tajik friends from January 1, 2025. Of course, we would like to wish President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and all our colleagues in Tajikistan every success. We will provide all the necessary assistance that depends on us. Let me give the floor to President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko. You are welcome. Alexander : Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Heads of delegation! Let me thank you for the right to present the Address of the CIS Heads of State on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet People in the Great Patriotic War to our country. This right is given to our country by history itself – the history of the Soviet republic, which was the first to receive the blow of the Wehrmacht divisions, the first to delay their victorious march across Europe. This right was given to us by the heroes who stood to their deaths in the Brest Fortress and on the outskirts of all Belarusian cities, blocking the way to Moscow. Representatives of 70 nationalities fought shoulder to shoulder with Belarusians, and everyone knew that they were standing up to the absolute evil of the world. Today, the names of many people are immortalized in the names of avenues and streets of Belarusian cities, in our monuments and memorials. Among them are Victory Marshal Georgy Zhukov, Heroes of the Soviet Union Azerbaijani Rafiyev, Armenian Avakyan, Kazakh Iskaliyev, Kyrgyz Asanaliyev, Tajik Azizov, Turkmen Annayev, Uzbek Yakubov and many others. We remember our heroes. But we also remember the pain, grief, and suffering of millions of our compatriots. Every 30 seconds, the bell of Khatyn reminds us that over 600 Belarusian villages were burned down along with women, children and the elderly. No matter how many years have passed, we still hear the echo of the silent cry for help of the exhausted inhabitants of besieged Leningrad, the cry of millions of Soviet mothers and children whose sons, daughters and fathers did not return from the battlefields. The number of victims of that war is appalling. Even scarier, it's not closed. On the territory of Belarus, we continue to find mass graves of hundreds and thousands of tortured and executed people. The same work is being done in Russia and other CIS countries. Meanwhile, in some countries of liberated Europe, SS legionnaires are being honored. Neo-Nazis openly march through the streets, demolish and desecrate monuments to soldiers-liberators. The young people who participate in this sabbath, brought up in the spirit of national superiority and revanchism, have no idea about the course of history. They don't know that their ancestors fought alongside the Soviet people: the same Balts, Poles, Belgians, and even Germans. They were forced to forget that they owed their birth to Soviet soldiers who paid with their lives for peace on their land, for the freedom of their countries and for the future of their peoples. You can steal the memory, but you can't steal the truth. If it were not for the heroism of the Soviet people, there would not be those states and people who are doing everything to discredit the feat of the Soviet people and take away our Great Victory, which unites us so much. We know why: the historical rightness of our peoples is an obstacle to the implementation of long-term geopolitical plans of the West, in which there is no place for other strong powers. In response to these actions, the Constitution of Belarus has introduced provisions to protect the historical truth and memory of the heroic deeds of the Soviet people during the Great Patriotic War. Laws on preventing the rehabilitation of Nazism and genocide of the Belarusian people have been adopted. Fortunately, we are absolutely united in understanding the importance of protecting the heroic deeds of our peoples and our common memory. We did it in the name of peace. In the name of peace, we accept today's Appeal. It fully meets the interests of not only our Commonwealth, but also of all mankind, which is more than ever on the verge of a new catastrophe. I am convinced that this significant political step will demonstrate a true assessment of the role of the peoples of our countries in the Victory over fascism, respect for the common historical past and a constructive attitude to the common future. Thank you for your attention. Vladimir Putin: Thank you very much. Please give the floor to Valentina Matviyenko. Vladimir Matvienko: Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, Dear Heads of the CIS member States, First of all, let me thank you for the opportunity to address the meeting of the Council of Heads of State and, of course, for the constant high attention that you pay to strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation between our countries. The Commonwealth of Independent States demonstrates a clear positive example of mutually respectful and constructive cooperation with its entire history and principles of work. First of all, this is undoubtedly due to the leaders of the CIS member states, but parliamentarians also have an important role to play in ensuring these processes. For more than three decades, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly has been an effective platform for dialogue among lawmakers, exchange of experience and successful practices, and strengthening friendship and mutual understanding. All this time we work shoulder to shoulder as one big team of like-minded people. We have developed a whole palette of popular areas and formats of cooperation. There is no doubt that the experience and initiatives of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly will fully contribute to strengthening trust and mutual understanding between the peoples of our countries in the new realities in which we are now living. The key activity of the IPA CIS remains the harmonization and convergence of national legislations of the member states, the creation of a common legal space. Model legislative acts and recommendations are developed on an ongoing basis. To date, the Assembly has already adopted almost 700 such documents, a significant part of which was developed in accordance with interstate programs and other CIS documents adopted by the highest statutory bodies of the Commonwealth. In addition, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly prepared 28 draft acts of an international nature, most of which formed the basis for conventions, agreements and strategies approved at the level of the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS. Of course, the model legislation is advisory in nature and does not restrict the sovereignty of the CIS countries in any way or to any extent. But it provides an opportunity to build a truly harmonious development in the Commonwealth space. Moreover, we see that most of the model acts developed by the Assembly are used in the formation and adjustment of national legislation. Model laws are also used in law enforcement practice and often serve as a guide for resolving complex legal situations. For example, references to such documents can be found in decisions of the constitutional courts of several CIS countries. An important mission of the IPA CIS is election observation. The participation of independent observers in electoral processes serves, I would say, a dual-purpose function. On the one hand, it ensures the legitimacy of the formation of power, and on the other, it creates a powerful barrier to interference by unfriendly countries in electoral procedures, and excludes all possible one – sided speculation on this topic. In the 30 years since the start of the monitoring work, the IPA observers have participated in monitoring the preparation and conduct of more than 100 presidential and parliamentary election campaigns. Holding major international events under the auspices of the IPA CIS is an effective form of promoting integration processes. Among them are the Nevsky International Ecological Congress, the Mining Forum, and conferences on anti-terrorist issues. Special attention should be paid to the Eurasian Women's Forum, which was recently held for the fourth time and became a record both in terms of the number of participants and the number of events. It was attended by representatives of 126 countries and 21 international organizations. We will definitely increase the unifying potential of such formats. I would like to emphasize that our young people are also very actively involved in integration processes. The International Cultural and Educational Forum of the CIS countries "Children of the Commonwealth" is being expanded and is being held in turn in each of the CIS countries. For more than a decade, since 2012, the Inter – Parliamentary Assembly has hosted the Youth Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS member States, which unites young parliamentarians. This is a wonderful meeting school, studying the best practices in legislation, and of course, friendship. But perhaps the most striking symbol of the unity and friendship of our youth is the incredibly popular project "Train of Memory", although it is young. The figures speak for themselves: in just three years of its existence, the number of countries participating in the project has quadrupled. This year, "Train" took high school students from all CIS countries on the road – children from all CIS countries participated in this project – and gave the children a unique opportunity to get acquainted with our common history, the sacred exploits of our ancestors and, of course, make friends in the format of a historical trip. And we have seen during the implementation of this project that the children themselves have a great demand for studying history. They want to know the true truth about the events of the war years, they want to visit places of military glory, and we, of course, must continue to support such a sincere desire. According to the decision of the Council of Heads of State – Alexander Grigoryevich [Lukashenko] has already said this today – next year has been declared the year of the 80th anniversary of the Victory. This is, of course, a significant, big anniversary, and it will also be a red thread through the "Memory Train". Next year we want to invite children from all the former republics of the Soviet Union – all those with whom our fathers and grandfathers defeated Nazism-to participate in the project. I hope we succeed. I ask you, dear heads of State, to support this project. I would also like to note that the IPA CIS is making significant efforts to develop humanitarian cooperation. The Assembly's headquarters in the Tavrichesky Palace in St. Petersburg has become a venue for significant international events, days of culture, and various conferences dedicated to prominent historical figures of the Commonwealth countries, as well as cultural and artistic figures. A notable event of last year – the Year of the Russian Language as a Language of Interethnic Communication in the CIS-was the international conference "Russian as the basis of Integration Dialogue in the CIS region" organized by the IPA. We plan to make this conference a regular event. The international activities of the Assembly are developing no less vigorously. We have stepped up our work in the inter-Parliamentary Union, as well as with the parliamentary assemblies of Asian, African and Latin American countries. This year, we adopted the regulation on observer status at the IPA CIS, and we already have a number of proposals from the parliamentary assemblies of states that would like to receive observer status in our assembly. I believe that the successful experience and achievements of the IPA CIS can be widely used in the work of other parliamentary associations, for example, in the framework of the BRICS parliamentary dimension, which received a powerful impetus for development at the recently held tenth BRICS Parliamentary Forum in St. Petersburg, to which we invited all parliaments represented in the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly they took a very active part in this. Dear Heads of State of the Commonwealth, I want to assure you that we will continue to make every effort to ensure that the assembly works as efficiently and efficiently as possible to strengthen cooperation in the CIS countries, and we hope for your continued support. Thank you for your attention. [My Emphasis]

CIS is looking strong!

It appears there’s enough room to allow this:

Address of the Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States to the peoples of the Commonwealth countries and the world community in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945

We, the heads of the member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States, call on the peoples of the Commonwealth States and the peoples of the world not to allow the revival of fascism, Nazism, militarism, and to stop attempts to unleash a new world war. 80 years ago, a historic victory was won by the multinational Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. This war, which became the bloodiest in the history of mankind, claimed the lives of millions of our compatriots who died on the war fronts, in partisan detachments, under bombing, tortured in occupation and concentration camps, died of cold and hunger. The most difficult war in the history of mankind ended victoriously in May 1945, largely due to the unity, indomitable perseverance and heroic self-sacrifice of our peoples. Military brotherhood and labor feat ensured Victory in the Great Patriotic War. We are proud that, having passed through all the trials, the peoples of our states made an invaluable contribution to achieving the final Victory over fascism. Noting the special significance of the anti-Hitler coalition as a unique historical association of efforts of States with different political systems in countering the universal threat, we recall that the acts of the main Nazi criminals, who bear full responsibility for unleashing and waging World War II, were recognized as criminal by the verdict of the International Military Tribunal. We emphasize that the facts of the expulsion and extermination of civilians by the Nazis and their accomplices, established in the Verdict, should be regarded as genocide of the peoples of the Soviet Union. Today, we must not forget the principled assessments of the criminal activities of the Nazi leaders, which were given by the Nuremberg Tribunal and confirmed by the UN General Assembly. Attempts to assign equal responsibility for the outbreak of war to the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany are immoral and blasphemous in relation to the memory of the liberators of the world from the "brown plague". We strongly condemn the desire to justify the true perpetrators of the war, to minimize the role of our peoples in the defeat of Nazism, to rehabilitate the accomplices of Hitler's executioners and those who fought against the anti-Hitler coalition, collaborated with the Nazi movement and committed war crimes and crimes against humanity. We, the heads of the CIS member States, appeal to the peoples of the Commonwealth countries and the world community to condemn and prevent the falsification of history, resolutely oppose the justification and glorification of Nazi, fascist and similar nationalist movements, their followers, including the construction of monuments and memorials that promote racism, religious discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. religious intolerance in all its forms and manifestations. We express our deep concern about the increasing number of deliberate attempts and cases of desecration or destruction of monuments erected in honor of those who fought against Nazism during the Second World War, and urge respect for memorials and graves, regardless of their location, ensuring unhindered access to them, and preventing acts of vandalism and their destruction. We urge to condemn and bring to justice those who insult the memory of the soldiers-liberators and glorify Nazi criminals and their henchmen. In this regard, we welcome the UN General Assembly resolution "Combating the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance", and we also express our commitment to the goals and principles of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. We see broad support for these important documents as a confirmation of the international community's determination not to allow the tragic mistakes of the past to repeat and to build the future on a unifying basis. Our common duty is to honor the memory of those who died for freedom and peace on Earth, to defend with all our might the just cause for which they fought and gave their lives, to strengthen the unity of all people of good will in the fight against any manifestations of Nazism and neo-Nazism, as well as the threat of a new world war. [My Emphasis]

Our common duty is to honor the memory of those who died for freedom and peace on Earth, to defend with all our might the just cause for which they fought and gave their lives, to strengthen the unity of all people of good will in the fight against any manifestations of Nazism and neo-Nazism, as well as the threat of a new world war.

