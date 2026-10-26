karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

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John Cawley's avatar
John Cawley
5h

Karl,

Thanks for this insightful post. I lack the academic credentials to contribute deeply, but with 77 years of living, I may have stumbled into a bit of wisdom.

Gee, I could write thousands of words on the visible issues and underlying confounding factors. I’ll skip the critique of our failures in the West. They have become embarrassing clichés. Basic human moral values do matter. It’s OK if Western intellectuals didn’t get the memo. They’ll catch on eventually.

We are mentally lazy and not even in the correct universe to refer to “China” as it if is a single thing. There are dozens if not hundreds of Chinas within its vast population, language groups, diverse biomes, economic initiatives and human striving. Sure, I get it why we find it rhetorically helpful to generalize and even abstract. Our developed Western pedagogy and debate “science” favors concentrating topics and then marshaling hypotheses and presumed facts. However, I’m a big fan of paradox. I also believe that just the right amount of ambiguity actually nurtures wisdom. I seek the richness of these putative right-brain modes—readily available, IMO, in Asian thought. Sadly, so often, our Western analyses crudely bludgeon the discarded outer wrapper of the Asian experience and don’t know how to examine the contents.

To gain a better insight about Chinese civilization I suggest:

-- Find a local class in Tai Chi or Qi Gong. The teacher can even be a big blond Anglo. The point is to feel it. Can you feel the energy flowing? What does it tell you to know that the Chinese have been doing this individually and especially in groups for thousands of years?

-- Read the Tao Te Ching. It is inexpensive, and you can probably read it in few hours. To really “get it” takes some living, some humble reflection and probably surviving a few personal “disasters.”

-- Try on some current Chinese television, readily available on Netflix. My wife and I have consumed dozens of Korean TV series. Now we’re on to Chinese stuff. Deep Confucian values. A clear understanding of the importance of balanced reciprocity in human relations. Unending family values and priority. Plenty of poetic and philosophical aphorisms ripe with wisdom. And . . . plenty of themes of the culture maintaining its values while navigating social and economic change. Am I aware that Netflix probably answers to higher powers and that what I’m seeing can include predictive programming, propaganda and mind control? Of course! That is part of my sport in watching Netflix. I enjoy the content and also observe the meta level. On Netflix we’ve enjoyed romances: The Early Spring, Amidst a Snowstorm of Love, Shine on Me. There are also plenty of popular historical fictions.

We are in such an intense and multi-faceted period of change on our planet. It is very human to have insecurities and allow our fears to create “enemies.” Of course we should protect our legitimate interests. However, open, honest curiosity can lead to a very multi-dimensional kind of learning and growth. Friendship might emerge.

With caring and appreciation. John

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1 reply by Karl Sanchez
james's avatar
james
7h

thanks karl.. this is an excellent article and overview you've shared here... if i could highlight two observations from this post, they'd be this : "The theory of civilized states holds that the “good governance/bad governance” model should replace the outdated “democracy/authoritarian” paradigm." and the author highlighting the difference between what has taken place between hong kong and keiv.... wow... these are both fascinating comments and observations to emphasize the ideas the writer puts forward here and to which you buttress in your commentary.. thanks..

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