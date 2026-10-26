Imperial decline seems to generate a period of time when longstanding basic mores and norms, otherwise known as values, degrade into various degrees of nihilistic behavior that recurs whenever empires decline regardless of the amount of time or when they existed historically. Some declines are more violent than others, while some are short, only lasting a decade or two, while others have lasted centuries. The 20th Century witnessed several such occurrences, and as the new century began the next round was born. There are a few related questions that won’t be answered but need to be voiced the first and most important being is there such a thing as Western Civilization; the second, can any Western nation be deemed Civilizational; and third, have Western elites ever valued anything other than wealth and power. Those questions must be kept in mind as they’re being thrust into the front row by those who are deeply analyzing the current world condition. For example, from his recent chat with Daniel Davis, Alastair Crooke listed a great many points with the several that pertain to this discussion are:

The geo-political future will be chaotic: a multipolar order is possible but lacks the shared values and moral reference points to function. The BRICS response will be primarily defensive/ deterrent (such as constructing a bypass to the dollar and to sanctions).

The shift from America’s early “redemptive vision” to Manichean good-vs-evil framing (around the 9/11era) removed any basis for negotiated coexistence with its adversaries by polarising all its adversaries into potentially good or clearly evil….

UN Charter values were eroded as soon as they came into existence in 1945 and they’re now 100% jettisoned in the West while the Global Majority wants to retain and strengthen them, a movement reflected by The Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations that was formed in 2021 and in the statements issued by the myriad of Global Majority organizations, most recently by the CICA Summit:

Reaffirming our commitment to the Charter of the United Nations and the universally recognized norms and principles of international law upholding the objectives and principles of CICA enshrined in the Declaration on the Principles Guiding Relations among the CICA Member States of 14 September 1999 and the Almaty Act of 4 June 2002, which, among other documents adopted by the CICA governing bodies, have laid down a firm foundation for the CICA process, [Emphasis Original]

Every joint statement would reveal similar language. The point is the vast majority of Humanity wants to preserve what was declared after the most devastating series of wars in human history that aimed at their prevention and the equalization of all states and peoples, meaning the elimination of the Exceptionalism that spawned those wars and all the chaos that’s occurred since and is ongoing. All the above is to provide some context to the following translation of a paper dealing with the topic of Civilizational States and their knowledge systems and how they can transcend the once dominant Western ways of thinking that no longer work and are being rejected because they’ve become valueless as Western behavior proves daily—what Zhang Weiwei calls Western Centrism.

As the Observer notes in its preamble, Xi Jinping charged Chinese scholars to "accelerate the construction of philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics." It continues:

Why do many related studies still remain at the "should" textual deduction stage ten years later? Yet the theory of a "civilized state" has stepped out of the ivory tower and become a "real" achievement influencing today's global landscape transformation. What insights does this offer for the construction of China's independent knowledge system?

So, Professor Zhang at the Thinkers Forum on 15 October gave a keynote speech on this topic: "Theoretical Innovation in a Civilized Nation: Promoting China's Independent Knowledge System from What Should Be to Reality." Readers will quickly discover this is a grad student level lecture, however I suggest plowing ahead as you’ll learn where Chinese see the divergences between their thought and that of the West. And at this stage in relations, that’s very important. Another publication in English that’s referenced is “China, the Civilizational State Narrative and its Implications” that’s nine pages long, which is too long for substack. The lecture and essay need to be seen as complimentary for together they provide a much greater sum than their two parts. There’s also Zhang’s The China Wave: Rise of a Civilizational State that was published in English in 2012 and which this article from that year by him, “The China Model: a Civilizational-State Perspective,” is a synopsis. When read, readers will have a much better idea of China’s perspective, which is vastly important as it combines with its civilizational state kin Russia and Iran to preserve the values Humanity esteems the most.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the symposium on philosophy and social sciences work chaired by General Secretary Xi Jinping. At the meeting, the General Secretary proposed “accelerating the construction of philosophy and social sciences with Chinese characteristics.” I myself was honored to participate in this symposium and speak as a representative of political scientists. The General Secretary then proposed “building an independent knowledge system for China.”

However, to this day, most related research still seems to remain at the ‘should’ level, with many articles still empty-handed, closed-loop textual deductions, and even path dependence of Western-centrism. I believe time waits for no one. China’s theoretical community should quickly move from “shouldness” to “reality,” respond to concrete “questions of China, the world, the people, and the times” through solid original research, and build China’s independent knowledge system in this process.

I have made considerable efforts toward “practicality” and achieved some results, which I would like to briefly report to everyone.

Starting from the 1980s, from the West’s frequent misinterpretation of China, I entered the study of the Chinese model, questioned mainstream Western theories, explored Chinese ideas and culture, then moved on to Chinese civilization studies, and finally proposed the proposition and theoretical framework of the “civilized state” in 2010.

Over the next decade, the framework was honed and sharpened by publishing several monographs and a series of papers and articles, and engaging in extensive dialogues, exchanges, and debates with scholars, political figures, and media both domestically and internationally. Today, it can be said that the “Theory of a Civilized State” has preliminarily established a foundational logic and knowledge system capable of withstanding international comparison for China’s path, Chinese model, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

I am especially pleased that today’s discourse of civilized nations has moved beyond the ivory tower to become one of the mainstream political discourses in today’s world. Major non-Western countries such as Russia, India, and Iran also declared themselves civilized nations. The Economist published an article in early 2020, bluntly stating: The 20th century is the era of nation-states, and the 21st century may become the century of civilized nations. Preliminary data searches also confirm this: over the past decade, literature discussing or mentioning “civilized countries” covers 92 Chinese and 78 English journals, and the number in the past five years (2021-2025) is 3.8 times higher than in the previous five years.

This autumn issue of the Oriental Studies Journal just published my paper “Theoretical Innovation in a Civilized State: Promoting China’s Independent Knowledge System from What Should Be to Reality,” and I look forward to your criticism and corrections. [I searched high and low for the journal and paper but found nothing.]

Two other related events have happened this year. First, in April this year, Fukuyama publicly admitted that “China has pioneered a very remarkable model, and if it continues to maintain its momentum,” it may truly become a viable alternative to (Western-style democracy). This has once again made the debate between Fukuyama and me about the Chinese model fifteen years ago a hot topic online.

Second, in September this year, the spiritual home and discourse platform of Western democracy, the “Athens Democracy Forum,” officially invited me—a scholar who has long seriously criticized Western models—to give a speech and debate—with the debate topic being “The Identity Crisis of Western Democracy.” In other words, many within the Western establishment also want to hear different opinions and promote some kind of reform of the Western model.

On the eve of the forum’s opening, veteran Greek journalist Lucas Velidakis interviewed me. The first question he asked was: Do you think your debate with Fukuyama 15 years ago proved you won and he lost? I said that many people in China summarized our debate at the time into five political predictions: “The Arab Spring will turn into the Arab Winter,” “Populism will destroy Western democracy,” “If the American political system is not reformed, it may elect a leader worse than George W. Bush,” “World cultures will not converge,” “The end of history,” and pointed out that “Looking back now, everything came true.” Time truly is the best judge.

Fifteen years ago, Fukuyama had already formed a knowledge system that concluded the end of history, and I also developed my own civilizational national knowledge system. So, in a sense, the clash of our views is also a clash between two knowledge systems. If I won this debate, then it can also be said that the knowledge system of a civilized country has won over the knowledge system of historical conclusions.

Below, I will briefly introduce the core content of the theory of civilized states: first, the definition and characteristics. Definition of a civilization-type nation: an ancient civilization that has never been interrupted for thousands of years, combined with an organic combination of a super-large modern state. It has the basic characteristics of a “Four Supers and One Combination”: first, a super-large population; second, an extremely vast territory; third, an exceptionally long historical tradition; Fourth, it has a rich cultural heritage, and each “super” basically achieves a fusion of ancient and modern elements.

Let me give a simple example: when we predicted the U.S. would lose the China-U.S. tech war, the basic principle behind it was that historically, we were a populous country, but today’s Chinese have received excellent modern education. Since the founding of New China, we have placed great emphasis on math, physics, and chemistry. Even now, most of our high school students still prefer math, physics, and chemistry. Each year, we train more engineers and technical workers than the combined number of Western countries combined.

If we ask what major contributions have civilized countries made in building their knowledge systems? I believe they have achieved a series of foundational breakthroughs and paradigm shifts in the four fields long dominated by the West—state theory, institutional theory, democratic theory, and party theory.

First, in terms of state theory, it achieved a paradigm shift from a “nation-state” to a “civilized state.” Western “nation-state” theory includes so-called “sovereignty belongs to the people” and “people’s authorization.” Even though China’s economy has surpassed the US in terms of purchasing power parity, mainstream Western theories still refuse to view China as a “modern country.” In the words of American sinologist Bert Richard, China is an ancient civilization disguised as a nation-state. Why? It’s because he says you’re not a typical nation-state. In their view, nation-states have a Western definition of “people’s mandate” or “popular sovereignty.” Without such procedures, separation of powers, multi-party competition, etc., how can it be called a modern state?

Both public intellectuals and many political scientists in China always believe China is still on the path of transformation. I say that’s not the case. China has already achieved the integration of “nation-state” and “civilized nation,” forming a civilized state—a higher form of state. After this theoretical breakthrough, you often see that major affairs in the world feel like “seeing all the mountains as small.”

Second, in terms of institutional theory, it completed a paradigm shift from “political system” to “political way.” The mainstream of Western institutional theory is the form of government, meaning that multi-party systems and one-person-one-vote forms of democracy are democracy itself. I call this ‘lazy scholars doing scholarship.’ When these people come to China, they ask one question: Your economic reforms are good, but why not reform the political system? Why not adopt Western forms of democracy? The theory of a civilized state holds that governance is the key, and we use the Dao to inherit our methods.

From the perspective of the Way {Dao], what purpose does democracy serve? Why doesn’t the West ask this question now? I spoke about this at the Athens Democracy Forum, saying, “Water can carry a boat, but it can also capsize it.” Western democracy has so many problems, separated from both its own people and the people of the world, which has led to today’s multiple crises.

How can this problem be solved? It is “using the Dao to govern the arts,” looking at what democracy really serves from the perspective of the Dao. They might not accept what I said, but at least I saw quite a few people in the audience nodding in agreement, especially young people, because they had never heard of this theory before. During the debate, I said that “treating both symptoms and root causes” is a principle that all Chinese children understand. The many idioms in the language of civilized countries are the result of a wealth of wisdom and experience. For example, Deng Xiaoping once said “conceal one’s talents and nurture one’s talents,” and suddenly the whole country understood what it means—something unimaginable in the West.

When I debated with Fukuyama, in the last part we talked about wisdom. Wisdom is an important aspect of a civilized nation. I said American politics lacks some wisdom. You’ve fought so many battles, and tactically you’ve won almost every time, but strategically, you’ve almost always failed—the reason is a lack of wisdom. But American political science does not discuss wisdom, because wisdom is hard to quantify. The result is that many wisdoms and common-sense judgments are abandoned, and the result is naturally full of errors.

China embodies political and moral thinking, a “Dao” that manages “techniques.” First, let’s discuss the goal that democracy aims to achieve: “people-centered good governance.” Starting from this “way,” China boldly explores institutional arrangements that suit its own national conditions and public sentiment. This path has become increasingly broad in China, while Western democracy, which focuses on the “political system,” is becoming increasingly rigid.

Third, in terms of democratic theory, it established a paradigm shift from the Western “democratic/authoritarian” paradigm to China’s “good governance/bad governance.” Since the Cold War era, the West has summarized democratic theory as a “democracy/authoritarian” paradigm, with authoritarianism as different from democracy. The theory of civilized states holds that the “good governance/bad governance” model should replace the outdated “democracy/authoritarian” paradigm. Western scholars ask me, why do you avoid the issue of democracy? I asked, why are you avoiding substantive democracy? Good governance is substantive democracy—how can you not care?

Fourth, in terms of party theory, it has achieved a paradigm shift from Western “partial interest parties” to China’s “overall interest parties.” Western parties are openly “partial-interest parties,” and civilized countries are also “the union of a hundred nations.” Since 221 BC, the tradition of “unified ruling group” governance began, followed by a complete set of institutional arrangements for selecting and appointing the talented. The Communist Party of China continued and developed this tradition; otherwise, the country would have been fragmented. If we look at the world’s “partial interest party” model by this standard, how can it formulate long-term plans? It represents the interests of a select few—how could reform possibly be advanced? Reform must represent the overall interests of the people; otherwise, reform will be obstructed by various vested interests. China is an expert in reform. I told them that for nearly 50 years, China has been discussing reform every month, every week, and every day, so China has progressed rapidly.

The theory of civilized states naturally also involves ontology, epistemology, and methodology. Ontology focuses on “what the essence of things is.” Materialism holds that the essence of the world is matter (objective reality), while idealism holds that the essence of the world is consciousness (spirit, ideas, or God). Although Fukuyama partially affirmed the Chinese model, to this day, he still insists that his stated “historical conclusion” is the “end” in Hegel’s sense. In fact, Fukuyama merely interpreted Hegel’s “absolute spirit” as “absolute freedom” as “humanity’s psychological need for equal recognition.” When Western liberal democracy was regarded by Fukuyama as the only system that could perfectly satisfy this need, he concluded that humanity had reached its end in the evolution of ideology and political systems. [Students of Hegel know that there’s always an antithesis; nothing is ever concluded.]

However, if history is classified as an absolute spiritual self-evolution, it ignores the facts and laws of historical development such as material production, economic base, class rivalry, and the diversity of civilizations. This idealistic view of history is precisely the main reason why Western centrists like Fukuyama repeatedly misjudge the global situation.

Epistemology focuses on how to understand the world. The characteristic of the historical conclusion is “transcendental deduction.” It starts from the abstract ideas of the Western Enlightenment (such as natural rights, absolute freedom, etc.), logically derives a universal political model, and then forcibly applies it as “absolute truth” to non-Western countries. Civilized countries adhere to “practical rationality.” It deconstructs the “universal myth” fabricated by Western institutions and Western discourse, arguing that Western institutions are merely a special form among humanity’s many political civilizations. Civilized countries believe that history is driven by material practice, not by spiritual self-fulfillment. Civilization diversity, new contradictions, new problems, and new modes of production are constantly emerging; history never ends, and systems are always evolving.

The Western modern knowledge system is deeply bound to liberal ideology, effectively forming the cognitive logic that “ideology precedes objective reality.” When interpreting China, the West generally bases its interpretation on the premise that “liberalism is superior to other systems.” This assumption is almost self-evident in mainstream Western social science theories, but many of us scholars are numb to it or even turn a blind eye. How could such a state of thought possibly construct China’s independent knowledge system? Western interpretations of Chinese practice are often “selective misreadings.” For example, explaining China’s success is either “adopting a Western market economic model” or “a growth model relying on low-cost labor and resource consumption.” China’s push for reform of the national governance system has been distorted as “self-correction of the authoritarian system.”

The methodology of a civilized state is “thorough pragmatism.” It rejects Western centrism and the “end of history,” adheres to the principle of “not following books, not following the West, but only facts,” and uses practical results as the fundamental criterion for testing the correctness of cognition.

Methodological innovation is also important; otherwise, you won’t understand civilized countries. For example, innovation in the indicator system. A comprehensive comparison of developed and underdeveloped sectors in China and the US (covering core indicators that ordinary people care about most, such as median household net assets, per capita life expectancy, infant mortality rate, social security, infrastructure, etc.).

Furthermore, given the immense scale of a civilization-state, I propose using a segmented approach and its interactions to address the predicament of a “single, homogeneous” understanding of China. This civilization-state perspective focuses on the interactions and coordinated development among multiple segments within China, particularly the interaction between developed and emerging economies, thus shifting political research from a static to a dynamic approach.

The significance of establishing an independent knowledge system lies in three aspects: first, breaking down the biggest obstacle restricting the development of Chinese philosophy and social sciences—Western centrism and the cultural hegemony and prejudice behind it; second, forming an objective and accurate understanding and mainstream narrative of Chinese and world affairs; and third, promoting equal dialogue and mutual learning among civilizations on a global scale. I will illustrate this with several examples below.

The first example is my debate with Fukuyama in 2011. At the height of the “Arab Spring,” I predicted it would soon turn into an “Arab Winter.” This judgment was based on a core lesson from the success of China as a civilization-type nation: avoid “culture shock.” “Culture” refers to its pervasive influence; the religious culture of the Arab world is deeply rooted in its people, something Western systems cannot change. “Social environment” refers to the completely different political, economic, and social conditions of Arab countries compared to Western societies, making a direct copy of Western political systems doomed to failure.

The second example is my prediction in 2018 that the US would lose the US-China trade war. A civilization-oriented nation-state is a de-Western-centric, decolonized cognitive system, methodologically thoroughly pragmatic. It questions all theories based on Western experience, including indicator systems. This questioning makes many of our judgments far more reliable than research based on Western theories. For example, we pragmatically deconstructed a series of indicators such as US GDP and concluded early on that China’s real economic size was already larger than that of the US, and that the US economy’s dependence on China exceeded China’s dependence on the US economy.

The third example is the Hong Kong issue: the 2019 Hong Kong extradition bill protests, and the enactment of the “Hong Kong National Security Law” by the National People’s Congress. Our commentary states that this prevented Hong Kong from suffering the fate of Kyiv. The reason is that Hong Kong, situated at the crossroads of Eastern and Western civilizations, is either a bridge or a fortress. From the perspective of the definition of a civilizational state, it involves nation-states, civilized states, civilizational communities, core areas of civilization, and peripheral areas of civilization. Hong Kong, Ukraine, and others belong to these crossroads of different civilizations; they either become bridges for exchange or fortresses for confrontation. It is in this sense that I say the enactment of the Hong Kong National Security Law prevented Hong Kong from suffering the fate of Kyiv.

The fourth example is the Needham Question. Based on the underlying logic of civilizational states, all success stems from a combination of tradition and modernity. This leads to a “reverse Needham Question,” sometimes referred to as the “Zhang Weiwei Question”: Why has our technology caught up so quickly today? From the perspective of civilizational state theory, our ancient tradition of “education for all” and the high emphasis placed on mathematics, physics, and chemistry since the founding of the People’s Republic of China have resulted in a higher number of scientific and technological talents and engineers trained annually than the total number trained by Western countries combined. We believe in the saying “Among three people walking together, there must be one who can teach me,” and we are “open to good advice.” Deng Xiaoping said that as long as China remained open, it wouldn’t have missed the Industrial Revolution. The process of introducing, digesting, absorbing, and then independently innovating/integrating innovation is a crucial experience for China’s successful catch-up. Furthermore, China’s massive population and geographical size allow it to explore different technological paths simultaneously, fostering intense competition and resulting in rapid product iteration and a constant stream of innovation.

Finally, I would like to propose a path question involving “how to construct an autonomous knowledge system” for discussion with everyone.

Let me first recall a historical period: In 1956, the state formulated a twelve-year science plan. Qian Weichang proposed that the focus of the plan should be on atomic energy, missiles, and aerospace (satellites). However, at the time, the vast majority of experts believed that pure physics and pure mathematics should be developed first, and that basic theory should be established first. They thought that engineering applications such as missiles and satellites were too short-sighted. At a meeting of more than 400 experts, only Qian Xuesen (aerospace) and Qian Sanqiang (atomic bomb), known as the “Three Qians,” supported Qian Weichang. However, Premier Zhou Enlai ultimately affirmed the direction of the “Three Qians” and established missiles, aerospace, and other urgently needed national projects as priorities. At the same time, the “Three Qians” proposed the direction of “major projects driving basic disciplines.” Projects present challenges, and challenges force theoretical innovation. For example, China’s development of the atomic bomb promoted the birth of nuclear physics, and Fudan University established a Department of Physics II for this purpose. The aerospace industry also spurred the development of disciplines such as aerodynamics and fluid mechanics. [Similar to the Soviet experience where projects drove research which enhanced projects.]

Today, the construction of an independent knowledge system in philosophy and social sciences also faces the choice between a discipline-oriented approach and a problem-oriented approach. Civilizational nations tend to adopt a problem-oriented approach. Starting with the problem of persistent misinterpretations of China by Western theories, I analyze the shortcomings of Western theories, institutional theories, democratic theories, and party theories, overcoming the ontological, epistemological, and methodological fallacies of Western centrism, achieving some fundamental breakthroughs and paradigm shifts. Solving these problems has led to theoretical breakthroughs and laid the foundation for constructing “new political science” or “contemporary Chinese studies.” It could even be said that “new political science” or “contemporary Chinese studies” is on the verge of emerging. Conversely, if we avoid the challenges of major real-world problems, fail to fundamentally deconstruct Western centrism and its cultural hegemony, and merely indulge in scholastic speculation “from text to text,” then the construction of an independent knowledge system will ultimately become mere empty talk. [My Emphasis]