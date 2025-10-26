karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dornoch altbinhax's avatar
dornoch altbinhax
9h

In the post war western elite circles redeveloped Malthusian ideas and articulated them via Limits to Growth. All the while undertaking a process of co-opting reform processes to impede a transfer of power from west to east. The essay misidentifies western democracy failing to see the centrality of what can be called the "money power" and oligarchy, a multi century project where the torch of empire/imperialism has been passed along European states and finally to the the USA. We now have an existential conflict between win-win and zero sum. It seems that China and Russia (certainly) and India (moving from tepid to more enthusiastic) have been forced into accelerating a complete break with the old global system, no time for nostalgia or glances at the rear view mirror.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Garry Gerskwotiz's avatar
Garry Gerskwotiz
5h

Karl you’re correct about the west not having recovered from the 2098 GFC, but like Roosevelt back in the 30’s when he saved “capitalism “ Obama put the final nail in its coffin by bailing out the banks instead of bailing out the system and the people hence we Trump leading “demockracies “ march into fascism

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 karlof1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture