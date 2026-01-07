karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

karlof1’s Geopolitical Gymnasium

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Loon's avatar
Loon
1h

Don’t think more War will help but restricting raw materials as China is doing coupled with trade restrictions .

Selling off USA treasuries etc Waiting for the USA to implode financially on its uncontrollable debt requires patience with no loss of life .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karl Sanchez
David Graham's avatar
David Graham
1h

I submit that we -- US Americans -- are in our Second Revolutionary War for freedom from Europeans. Again, Russia is helping us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Karl Sanchez and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 karlof1 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture