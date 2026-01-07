There are two major Outlaw states armed with nuclear weapons on our planet that have long acted in flagrant breech of the UN Charter and other aspects of International Law, and in the case of the Outlaw US Empire its own domestic Law of the Land. This isn’t news to regular readers, but the recent act of war against Venezuela by the Outlaw US Empire—an act so brazen Trump cannot imagine it being an act of war and said so while also threatening to murder Venezuela’s new president Delcy Rodriguez. For some reason, China still believes international law is viable when it’s been demonstrated again and again that it’s not as this editorial demonstrates. Russia has been more circumspect but echoed China at Monday’s UNSC meeting. The problem as I’ve stated all too often is how to discipline nuclear armed states that are outlaws. There are only two real choices: One is to boycott and contain their international commerce and institutions, and to make their economies, particularly their finances, scream; the second is to wage war at some level to demilitarize and defanaticize their military and political regimes—a plausibly deniable insurgency or a direct war to destroy their nuclear capabilities and inflict a defeat similar to that experienced by German and Japan in WW2. If someone has another suggestion, please provide it in the comments.

Of course, there’s the alternative of doing nothing, which is essentially the status quo for the last 80 years. As most readers know, I’m an advocate saying the Cold War never ended and was instead escalated after 1989. The Zionists have been outlaws even prior to 1948 as they used terrorism to drive out the British and UN mandate to force their own independence but not for Palestinians who have become helots. There was a window prior to 1964 when the Zionists obtained nukes from the Outlaw US Empire that they could be forced to allow a Palestinian state—yes, it would have meant war, but that’s what’s been ongoing there for the past 78 years. Note how the two outlaws act together and don’t care who dies in their pursuit of dominance and perceived exceptionalism.

The current state of strategic abilities greatly favors Russia thanks to its excellent air/missile defense system and hypersonic and strategic missile advantage, which is now close to Russia having the ability to launch a first strike and survive. And it could target both outlaws simultaneously. There’re several Russian strategists who’ve advocated deeply evaluating that approach, which must now go beyond EU/NATO to include the Outlaw US Empire. IMO, it’s clear Trump authorized the drone attack on the Novgorod compound where Putin was located, although it’s unlikely those drones with their small warheads would have harmed the facility—it’s the action that counts. We don’t know yet what sort of reset Russia will make in light of those several events, but IMO no further negotiations will occur over Ukraine. Russia and China have reflagged their tankers and possibly armed them with MANPAD AD/AS missiles with the authorization to use them. Russia must assume that Trump will mount a terrorist campaign inside Russia similar to the Chechen wars, although it’s hard to see where that might be tried. The Empire has always been able to print up as many sacks full of dollars it needs to bribe people to become turncoats as we saw with Venezuela and Syria.

IMO, Russia and China will opt for an escalated Cold War at first, but that will mean getting even more involved militarily in defending their friends than was done aiding the decolonization fight. China will need to change its doctrine and commit its troops to combat defense of its developing trade partners. Russia will too as currently it’s being heavily criticized for not aiding its friends, which even if false needs to be proven as false via deeds. In other words, there must be a willingness upon all nations to engage the Empire in combat to defend themselves, and even more so within Russia and China to help significantly. The Outlaw US Empire clearly needs its nose, arms and legs broken, and Venezuela would have been an excellent place to start and may still be.

A very similar situation exists in Palestine where there’s little resistance shown to the Genocidalists by the regional Arab states, while we might even say several are in collusion—Qatar and UAE—and cannot be trusted. It’s very likely Iran will be attacked again before March, maybe even by the end of January. Many think nukes will be used this time. Iran has noted Trump has already green-lighted the attack and has said it will target the Empire’s regional assets—I’d like to see the fortress embassies destroyed in Iraq and Lebanon. Yes, I’m not neutral as the Outlaw US Empire isn’t my nation—it’s an Outlaw and must be arrested, tried and hanged. And the same fate needs to befall the Zionists.

For fair development and peace to occur on our planet, the two Outlaw Nations must be defeated, disarmed and made to obey the law. Yes, a special operation by and for Humanity. As for the democracy illusion within the Empire, Trump again today spoke to Republicans about cancelling the mid-term elections, which he could try to do—he’s broken the law daily and throughout his life, so what’s one more crime? It’s time for Humanity to Stand Its Ground against Empire, Imperialism, Zionism and Nazism.

